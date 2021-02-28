[PDF]⚡download❤ Mad Like Me Travels in Bipolar Country

Have you ever wondered what it's like to live with bipolar disorder Ever agonized about whether your own or a loved one's mood swings are normal or not This is the book for you! Mad Like Me Travels in Bipolar Country takes you on a wild noholdsbarred gallop through one health professional's battles with bipolar disorder. In 2008 Hammond was struck with bipolar disorder at age 51. Just imagine almost overnight she flipped from being a researcher and public health consultant to a lockedward patient. She shares everything she learned along the way about how to reclaim your own mental health and maintain stability and does so in an accessible readable often humorous way.Her fearless honesty in v