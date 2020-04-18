Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES Mr. Kuldeep Vyas M.Sc. Community Health Nursing
DEFINITION • STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease) are a group of communicable diseases that are transmitted predominantly by...
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES (STDS) • STDs or STIs (sexually transmitted infections) are infections/diseases that can be ...
• STDs or STIs (sexually transmitted infections) are infections/diseases that can be transferred from one person to anothe...
• Adolescents and young adults (15-24) are the age groups at the greatest risk for acquiring a Sexually Transmitted Diseas...
CLASSIFICATION OF STD AGENTS A. BACTERIAL AGENTS. B. VIRAL AGENTS. C. PROTOZOAL AGENTS. D. FUNGAL AGENTS. E. ECTOPARASITES.
A. BACTERIAL AGENTS: Nesseria gonorrhoea. Chlamydia trachomatis. Haemophilus ducreyi. Mycoplasma hominis. Ureaplasma ureal...
NESSERIA GONORRHOEA.
CHLAMYDIA TRACHOMATIS.
HAEMOPHILUS DUCREYI.
MYCOPLASMA HOMINIS.
UREAPLASMA UREALYTICUM.
SHIGELLA Sp
GRP B STREPTOCOCCUS
VIRAL AGENTS. • Human (alpha) Herpes virus. • Human (beta) Herpes virus. • Hepatitis B virus. • Human Papilloma Virus. • M...
HEPATITIS B VIRUS
HUMAN PAPILOMA VIRUS
HEPATITIS VIRUS
HUMAN IMMUNO VIRUS
MOLLUSCUM CONTAGIOSUM VIRUS.
PROTOZOAL AGENTS. • Entamoeba histolytica. • Giardia lamblia. • Trichomonas vaginalis
ENTAMOEBA HISTOLYTICA.
GIARDIA LAMBLIA.
TRICHOMONAS VAGINALIS
FUNGAL AGENTS • Candida albicans
ECTOPARASITES. • Phthirus pubis. • Sarcoptes scabiei
PHTHIRUS PUBIS.
SARCOPTES SCABIEI
EXTENT OF THE PROBLEM WORLD: • True incidence will never be known not only due to inadequate reporting but also because of...
INDIA STD is becoming a major public health problem in India.
SYPHILIS 2011 – About 37,243 cases (19,032 males/18,211 females) were reported in the country with two deaths.
GONORRHOEA Information is notoriously lacking as most cases are not reported. Generally gonorrhoea is widely prevalent tha...
CHANCROID • Is widely prevalent in India CHANCRIOD VIRUS
LGV • Is more prevalent in southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, Maharastra & Karnataka
DONOVANOSIS • Is endemic in Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka & Maharashtra. • A greater prevalence along coast...
OTHER STDs Information is not available, as there is no reporting system for these diseases.
AIDS
PATHOGENS & STD PATHOGEN DISEASE OR SYNDROME Neisseria gonorrhoeae Gonorrhoea, urethritis, cervicitis, salpingitis, PID, n...
PATHOGEN DISEASE OR SYNDROME Haemophilus ducreyi Chancroid Chamydia trachomatis LGV, urethritis, cervicitis, proctitis, ep...
PATHOGEN DISEASE OR SYNDROME Herpes simplex virus Genital herpes Herpes B virus Acute & Chronic hepatitis Human Papilloma ...
PATHOGEN DISEASE OR SYNDROME Human Immuno Deficiency virus AIDS Mollucum contagiosum Genital molluscum contagiosum
PATHOGEN DISEASE OR SYNDROME Candida albicans Vaginitis Trichomonas vaginalis Vaginitis
HOST FACTORS • AGE: Highest rate are prevalent in 20-24 yers old & followed by 25-29 & 15-19 years age groups. • GENDER: M...
• SOCIO ECONOMIC STATUS: Individuals from the lowest socio economic groups have the highest morbidity rates
DEMOGRAPHIC FACTORS Certain demographic factors contribute to a higher prevalence rates. They are; 1. Population explosion...
SOCIAL FACTORS 1. Prostitution (good time girl). 2. Broken homes. 3. Sexual disharmony. 4. Easy money. 5. Emotional immatu...
CLINICAL SPRECTRUM
GONOCOCCAL INFECTION • Causes inflammation of the genital tract involving urethra in men & women and rectum among homosexu...
GONORRHOEA
• Complications in women include PID (infertility). • In men it may lead to epididymitis (urethral strictures). • The anti...
SYPHILIS • Causes ulceration of the uro genital tract, mouth or rectum. • Later skin eruptions may be seen. • Final stage ...
• Congenital syphilis is an important cause for still birth. • Penicillin, doxycycline and eryhtromycin are drug of choice.
FEMALE SYPHILIS
MALE SYPHILIS
CHLAMYDIAL INFECTION • Individuals may not exhibit clinical manifestations. • The symptoms mimic like gonorrhoea. • It can...
CHLAMYDIA
CHLAMYDIA
• The drug of choice include doxycycline, azithromycin / amoxycillin, ofloxacin, erythromycin or tetracycline.
TRICHOMONIASIS • The parasitic infection leads to vaginitis & vaginal discharge in women. • Usually there are no symptoms....
CHANCRIOD • After infection a small papule develops at the site of inoculation within 2-3 days. • The lesion then erodes i...
CHANCROID
• The antibiotics used are ciprofloxacin, erythromycin, ciftriaxone and azithromycin.
LGV • It commonly presents with swelling of lymph nodes in the groin. • Initially there is a small painless ulcer of the g...
GRANULOMA
• If left untreated the disease may cause extensive lymphatic damage resulting in elephantiasis of the genitalia. • The an...
DONOVANOSIS • Symptoms are similar togranuloma venereum. • The first manifestation appears after a 3-40 days incubation pe...
GRANULOMA
• The drug used are azithromycin & doxy or alternatively erythromycin, tetracycline, trimethoprim-sulfamthoxazole.
GENITAL HERPES • HSV type 2 is the primary cause of genital herpes. • It can be recognized by presence of typical papular ...
HERPES SIMPLEX
HERPES (LIPS)
• Anti virals such as acyclovir valaciclovir and famiclovir are effective.
HPV • Causes genital warts, which vary from the common soft, flesh coloured protuberances which may become exuberant (caul...
HPV
HPV
• Prevention is the drug of choice. (sexually active individuals)
STD CONTROL PROGRAMME • National STD Control Programme in India was started in 1946. With the arrival spread of HIV infect...
OBJECTIVES OF STD CONTROL PROGRAMME (INDIA) 1.Reduce STD cases and thereby control HIV transmission by minimizing the risk...
STRATEGIES • The broad strategies for controlling STD, as outlined in the strategic plan for the prevention and control of...
• Adequate and effective programme management • Prevention of the transmission of STD/HIV infection through IEC and promot...
• Adequate and comprehensive case management including diagnosis, treatment, individual counseling, partner notification a...
• Early diagnosis and treatment of mostly asymptomatic infections through case finding and screening.
ACTIONS • Training of health care workers in both public and private sectors in comprehensive STD case management. • Devel...
• Conduct of Microbiological, Socio-behavioural and Operation research. • Surveillance to assess the epidemiological situa...
• One of the major actions taken along the lines suggested in the strategies was strengthening the existing facilities and...
• This year following drugs are supplied to the STD clinics other than the usual. • Erythromycin 500 mg Tabs. • Doxycyclin...
AIDS REFER AIDS CONTROL PROGRAMME IN INDIA
CONTROL OF STDs INVOLVES FOUR STEPS: 1. Initial planning. 2. Intervention strategies. 3. Support components. 4. Monitoring...
INITIAL PLANNING COMPRISES OF THE FOLLOWING STEPS: 1. Problem definition. 2. Establishing priorities. 3. Setting objective...
INTERVENTION STRATEGIES INCLUDES: 1. Case detection (Screening, contract tracing, cluster testing). 2. Case holding and tr...
4. Personal prophylaxis. 5. Health education
SUPPORT COMPONENTS INCLUDE: 1. Establishing of STD clinics. 2. Laboratory services. 3. Primary Health Care. 4. Information...
SOCIAL WELFARE MEASURES 1.Rehabilitation of Commercial Sex Workers. 2. Provision of recreation facilities. 3. Marriage cou...
MONITORING & EVALUATION THIS CRITICAL ASPECT INCLUDES: 1. Monitoring of disease trends. 2. Evaluation of programme activit...
