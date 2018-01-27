Successfully reported this slideshow.
Живородящий крест Ролевых игр
«Полярные» Типы Игроков — Что они любят?
Геймплей На каждом из полюсов — Какой он?
геймплей
геймплей
геймплей
геймплей
Что считается «Победой» На полюсах? (чем меряются)
победа
победа
победа
победа
Какие инструменты Применяет Мастер?
инструменты
инструменты
инструменты
инструменты
Что больше всего НЕ ЛЮБЯТ на полюсах?
баги
баги
баги
баги
живородящий крест ролевых игр
живородящий крест ролевых игр
живородящий крест ролевых игр
живородящий крест ролевых игр
живородящий крест ролевых игр
