Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance Listen to His Sinful Touch and ebony romance novels new releases on your...
ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance A lost identity. A dangerous mystery. And a deep love that can conquer i...
ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance Written By: Candace Camp. Narrated By: Will Thorne Publisher: Harlequin ...
ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance Download Full Version His Sinful Touch Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance

9 views

Published on

Listen to His Sinful Touch and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance

  1. 1. ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance Listen to His Sinful Touch and ebony romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any ebony romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance A lost identity. A dangerous mystery. And a deep love that can conquer it all. ​ When a mysterious gentleman arrives on his doorstep, Alexander Moreland is astonished to discover that the stranger is not a gentleman at all, but a beautiful young woman disguised as a man, and in great need of assistance. The woman remembers nothing except her own name, Sabrina, and has only the contents of her pockets as clues to her identity: a handkerchief, a pocket watch, a leather pouch, a torn scrap of paper and a gold ring. ​ Sabrina is certain that she is on the run from someone, or something—how else to explain the bruises on her face and the pervasive sense of dread she feels? She’s also certain that she trusts Alex to help her, and she can’t deny the sparks that fly between them. As they race through the English countryside, Sabrina and Alex must solve the mystery of Sabrina’s past—before whatever she’s running from catches up to them.
  3. 3. ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance Written By: Candace Camp. Narrated By: Will Thorne Publisher: Harlequin Audio Date: January 2018 Duration: 8 hours 47 minutes
  4. 4. ebony romance novels : His Sinful Touch | Romance Download Full Version His Sinful Touch Audio OR Listen now

×