Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best science audiobooks Star Wars best science audiobooks Star Wars | science audiobooks free Star Wars | best audiobooks ...
Star Wars NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER For the infamous, power­hungry Sith, beholden to the dark side, the time has come to r...
Star Wars
Star Wars
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best science audiobooks Star Wars

3 views

Published on

best science audiobooks Star Wars | science audiobooks free Star Wars | best audiobooks Star Wars | best physics audiobooks Star Wars

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best science audiobooks Star Wars

  1. 1. best science audiobooks Star Wars best science audiobooks Star Wars | science audiobooks free Star Wars | best audiobooks Star Wars | best physics audiobooks  Star Wars LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Star Wars NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER For the infamous, power­hungry Sith, beholden to the dark side, the time has come to rise again. After years of waiting in the shadows, Darth Sidious is taking the first step in his master plan to bring the Republic to its knees. Key to his scheme are the Neimoidians of the Trade Federation. Then one of his Neimoidian contacts disappears, and Sidious does not need his Force­honed instincts to suspect betrayal. He orders his apprentice, Darth Maul, to hunt the traitor down. But he is too late. The secret has already passed into the hands of information broker Lorn Pavan, which places him right at the top of Darth Maul’s hit list. Then, in the labyrinthine alleyways and sewers of Coruscant, capital city of the Republic, Lorn crosses paths with Darsha Assant, a Jedi Padawan on a mission to earn her Knighthood. Now the future of the Republic depends on Darsha and Lorn. But how can an untried Jedi and an ordinary man, stranger to the powerful ways of the Force, hope to triumph over one of the deadliest killers in the galaxy? This special edition features an all­new Darth Maul short story as well as “Star Wars:® Darth Maul: Saboteur”—both written by New York Times bestselling author James Luceno!
  3. 3. Star Wars
  4. 4. Star Wars

×