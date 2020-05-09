Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Anne Walsh dhe Ellen Mansfield Universiteti La Salle HSY www.hersheys.com Prodhuesi më i madh i çokollatës në Amerikën e V...
RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 193 Ndryshimet në paketimin e produkteve kanë rezultuar në materiale më të lehta dhe më ...
194 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD organizata të jashtme për të zhvilluar produkte për të përkrahur menaxhimin e peshës dh...
RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 195 TABELA 2 Pasqyra e Konsoliduar e të Ardhurave e Kompanisë Hershey Për vitin që mbaro...
196 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD TABELA 3 Gjendja e Bilancit e Kompanisë Hershey —vazhduar (të gjithë numrat në mijë) FU...
RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 197 bashkimeve dhe ndërmarrjeve të përbashkëta me firma të themeluara në tregjet ndërkom...
198 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD TABELA 4 Hershey vs Cadbury (January 2009) Hershey Cadbury Mesatarja e Industrisë së Ëm...
RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 199 Cadbury Cadbury, zyrtarisht e njohur si Cadbury Svhweppes, është një kompani e ëmbël...
200 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD Korrja e sheqerit në Brazil po vuan nga shiu i shumtë. Dhe Brazili, i cili prodhon sheq...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Studim Rasti - Hershey Company

44 views

Published on

Studim rasti nga lënda e Menaxhimit Strategjik.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Studim Rasti - Hershey Company

  1. 1. Anne Walsh dhe Ellen Mansfield Universiteti La Salle HSY www.hersheys.com Prodhuesi më i madh i çokollatës në Amerikën e Veriut, Hershey Company raportoi shitjet e tremujorit të dytë të vitit 2009 për 5.9 përqind në 1.17 miliardë $ dhe fitim prej 71.3 milion $ më 23 korrik, tremujori i katërt i fortë në radhë për kompaninë. Shpenzimet e reklamimit për këtë tremujor u rritën për 46 përqind pasi kompania vazhdoi të promovojë markat ikonike si produktet Hershey Kiss dhe produktet Reese. Shitjet e disave nga produktet premium të Hersheyt kanë rënë kohëve të fundit pasi klientët kaluan në produkte me çmime më të ulëta. Kështu që kompania planifikon t’i jap fund partneritetit me markën Cacao Reserve, si dhe me çokollatat Starbucks. Kompania, po ashtu, po planifikon të mbyll biznesin online të dhuratave, i cili shiste produkte sezonale dhe dhurata të cilat mund të dizajnoheshin sipas dëshirës së konsumatorit. Për shkak të çmimeve të ulëta të produkteve, fitimet totale të Programit Global të Transformimit të Furnizimit të Hersheyt janë parashikuar të zbresin nga 665 milionë $ në 640 milionë $. Hershey pret që profiti për fundvitin 2009 të jetë nga 6 në 8 përqind. Kështu, në përgjithësi, kompania e ka tejkaluar recesion ekonomik mjaft mirë pasi produktet e fundit kanë qenë mjaft të ëmbla. Historia Edhe pse shumica e vizitorëve mendojnë se “Chocolate World” e Hersheyt në Pensilvani është një park tematik i dizajnuar për adhuruesit e vërtetë të çokollatës, objekti, në fakt, ishte dizajnuar për të ofruar strehim, parqe dhe shkolla për punonjësit e Hershey Foods. Më 31 gusht 2009, parku tematik shënoi vizitorin e tij të 75 miliontë. Në vitin 1909, Milton Hershey dhe gruaja e tij e themeluan shkollën Milton Hershey për djemtë jetimë dhe rrjedhimisht e dhuruan të gjithë pasurinë e tyre personale nga kompania Hershey Trust për të menaxhuar shkollën. Kjo shkollë vazhdon të operojë në Hershey dhe ofron edukim falas dhe shërbime akomodimi, përfshirë ushqim dhe shërbime shëndetësore për pothuajse 17,000 fëmijë në nevojë dhe ende menaxhohet nga kompania Hershey Trust. Më shumë se 77 përqind e nxënësve që ndjekin shkollën janë nga Pensilvania nga etnicitete të ndryshme, përfshirë djem dhe vajza. Etika/Qëndrueshmëria Përkushtimi i Hersheyt në përgjegjshmërinë sociale shtrihet përtej shkollës së tyre, si për produktet e tyre, ashtu edhe për marrëdhëniet me furnizuesit. Kompania është e përfshirë në mënyrë aktive në Fondacionin Ndërkombëtar të Iniciativave të Kakaos, i krijuar për të eleminuar punën e fëmijëve ose punën e detyruar në rajonet prodhuese të kakaos. Hershey është gjithashtu e përfshirë në mënyrë aktive në organizata të tilla si Fondacioni Botëror i Kakaos, i cili mbështet projektet mjedisore që përfshijnë praktika për menaxhimin e dëmtuesve jokimikal, dhe të cilat inkurajojnë praktikat e qëndrueshme të bujqësisë për të mbështetur ekosistemet në rajon. Hershey gjithashtu monitoron nga afër marrëdhëniet me furnitorët e saj dhe blen vaj palme nga furnitorët e anëtarësuar në Tryezën e Rrumbullakët për Vajin e Qëndrueshëm. Roli i Hersheyt si mbrojtës mjedisi është poashtu evident në atë se bimët e saj përdorin ujë të recikluar i cili më vonë pastrohet për projekte të ndryshme peisazhesh. 20 Kompania Hershey —2009
  2. 2. RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 193 Ndryshimet në paketimin e produkteve kanë rezultuar në materiale më të lehta dhe më pak mbeturina gjatë procesit të prodhimit, dhe Hershey riciklon gjerësisht materialet nga fabrikat e saj të Bregut Lindor. Hershey monitoron emetimet e gazit serë nga operacionet dhe ka instaluar ndriçim efikas të energjisë në të gjitha impiantet e tyre. Me të ardhura me më shumë se 5 miliardë $, Hershey vazhdon të prodhojë çokollata dhe produkte të ëmbla në Hershey, Pensilvani, dhe së fundi ka zgjeruar praninë e saj globale nëpërmjet ndërmarrjeve të përbashkëta (joint ventures) në Kinë dhe Indi. Çështje të Brendshme Deklarata e Misionit Misioni i Hershey Company është “Sjellja e momenteve të ëmbla nga lumturia e Hersheyt për botën çdo ditë.” Për aksionerët tanë, kjo nënkupton: Për konsumatorët: Ofrimi i përvojave të ëmbëlsirave për konsumatorët që kërkojnë cilësi çdo herë. Për punonjësit: Fitimi duke u argëtuar në një organizatë të harmonizuar dhe fuqizuar. Për partnerët biznesor: Ndërtimi i marrëdhënieve bashkëpunuese për rritje përfituese me konsumatorët, furnitorët dhe partnerët tanë. Për aksionerët: Krijimi i një vlere të qëndrueshme. Për komunitetet: Nderimi i trashëgimisë sonë përmes angazhimit të vazhdueshëm për të bërë një ndryshim pozitiv. Marketingu dhe Shitjet Markat ikonike të Hersheyt, të tillat si Hershey Bar, Hershey Kisses dhe Reese’s janë të mirënjohura në tregun e brendshëm. Hershey i përdor të ardhurat nga reklamimi për këto marka, përderisa gjithashtu promovon përfitimet shëndetësore të flavonolit në çokollatat e zeza. Kompania ofron një linjë të çokollatave natyrore dhe organike nën markën Dagoba, të cilat shiten në dyqanet e ushqimeve natyrore dhe kuzhinore. Produktet e tjera snack të kompanisë përfshijnë Hershey Snacksters, drithërat Hershey dhe Reese’s dhe arrat makademie Mauna Loa. Hershey planifikon të rris reklamimin nga 30 milionë $ në 35 milionë $ në 2009 për të promovuar markat e saj ikonike. Shitjet sezonale, si për Hallouin dhe Ditën e Shën Valentini numërojnë 10 përqind të shitjeve anuale në industri. Shitjet e Hersheyt janë më të larta gjatë tremujorit të tretë dhe katërt të vitit, duke reflektuar kështu trendet e industrisë. Kompania mbështetet në promovimet speciale për të rritur shitjet festive dhe gjithashtu përdor programet e reklamimit për të rritur shitjet sezonale. Hershey, po ashtu, ka produkte të edicioneve speciale të cilat tematizohen me ngjarje, të tilla si Dark Knight Collection (çokollatat me gjalpë kikiriku dhe qumësht), e krijuar për lansimin e filmit Dark Knight. Kompania, po ashtu, inkurajon konsumatorët e saj të personalizojnë mesazhet dhe dhuratat nëpërmjet uebfaqes interaktive (www.hersheygifts.com). Hershey ishte nga kompanitë e para që filloi të merret me marketingun e përvojës me lansimin e Botës së Çokollatës Hershey në vitin 1973 në Hershey, Pensilvani, e cila inkurajoi konsumatorët të vizitojnë parkun tematik të mbushur me produket Hershey. Hershey hapin dyqanin e parë të madh në Sheshin Time të Nju Jorkut dhe së fundi ka hapur Botën e Çokollatave Hershey në Shangaj, para Olimpiadave të vitit 2008. Produktet e Hersheyt shiten në më shumë se 2 milionë dyqane me pakicë, përfshirë distributorët me shumicë, dyqanet zingjirore të ushqimeve, dyqanet e përshtatshme dhe klubet e shitjes, si dhe dyqanet e ushqimeve natyrore. Kompania McLean është distributori më i madh i shitjes me shumicë i produkteve të Hersheyt dhe numëron rreth 26 përqind të shitjeve totale neto të kompanisë. Hulumtimi dhe Zhvillimi Hershey përdor zhvillimin e produkteve ndër-funksionale për të prodhuar produkte të reja dhe për të zgjeruar linjat e produkteve për markat ikonike si produktet Hershey dhe Reese. Hulumtimet direkte në lidhje me preferencat e konsumatorit, si dhe inovacionet e procesit mbështeten nga Qendra e Shëndetit dhe Ushqimit të Hersheyt, e zhvilluar në 2007. Kjo qendër është e përfshirë në hulumtime shkencore dhe bashkëpunon me
  3. 3. 194 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD organizata të jashtme për të zhvilluar produkte për të përkrahur menaxhimin e peshës dhe shëndetin e zemrës. Për shkak të preferencave në rritje të konsumatorëve për produkte të shëndetshme dhe organike, portofolio e kompanisë për sneksat e shëndetshëm është zgjeruar duke përfshirë baret energjike Payday Pro dhe produktet pa sheqer, të tillë si Twizzlers (www.marketonline.com). Burimet Njerëzore Hershey punëson rreth 12,800 punonjës me orar të plotë dhe 1,600 part-time, dhe afërsisht 47 përqind e fuqisë punëtore mbulohet nga marrëveshjet kolektive të punës. Për shkak të iniciativave globale të furnizimit, kompania po projekton një reduktim prej 1,500 pozitave për periudhën e ardhshme tre-vjeçare. Hershey, së fundi ka mbyllur fabrikën e saj Reading në Pensilvani në 2009, duke eleminuar 300 vende të punës dhe ka ofruar një pako pagese dy javësh për çdo vit shërbimi deri në 65 javë për punonjësit e fabrikës. David West, i emëruar si kryeshef ekzekutiv në vitin 2007, ka pranuar një rritje prej 40 përqind në kompensimin e tij në 2008. Zyrtarët e kompanisë besojnë se theksi i rinovuar i Westit në marketing është përgjegjës për rritjen e shitjeve të Hersheyt gjatë vitit të kaluar. Pararendësi i tij, H. Lenny, kishte një lidhje më problematike me bordin e drejtorëve dhe dha dorëheqje në vitin 2007, i frustruar nga Trusti (kompania amë) që kontrollonte Hersheyn. Tabela 1 përshkruan zyrtarët kreysorë të kompanisë dhe rolet e tyre funksionale në Kompaninë Hershey. Financat Siç është ilustruar në Tabelën 2, shitjet e Hersheyt janë rritur për 3.8 përqind nga 4,946,716,000 $ në 5,132,768,000 $ në 2008. Të ardhurat neto të kompanisë në 2008 ishin 311,405,000 $ ose 1.36$ për aksion, krahasuar me 214,154,000 $ ose 0,93$ për aksion në 2007. Energjia e lartë dhe kostot e inputit u shoqëruan me rritjen e kostove së bashku me koston e plotë të operimit për Godrej Hershey në vitin 2008. Kostot e shitjes, marketingut dhe admnistrative u shoqëruan me kosto më të larta të kompensimit stimulues për punonjësit, zgjerim të tregjeve ndërkombëtare dhe shtrirje të gjerë të shitjes me pakicë në Shtetet e Bashkuara (Form 10K 2008). Hershey planifikon një rritje të shitjeve neto prej 2-3 përqind në 2009 për shkak të rënies së shitjeve të markës bazë si dhe normave të pafavorshme të shkëmbimit të valutës. Tabela 3 tregon se Hershey ka më shumë borxhe afat-gjate sesa konkurrentët kryesorë, si Cadbury dhe Nestle. Detyrimi afat-gjatë i kompanisë u rrit nga 1,279,965 $ në 2007 në 1,505,95 $ në 2008. Asetet e tjera të Hersheyt u zvogëluan në 151,561 $ në 2008 nga 540,249 $ në 2007 dhe kjo ulje fillimisht u shoqërua me një ndryshim në statusin e fondeve të planit të pensionit të Hersheyt, e cila rezultoi në një reduktim të konsiderueshëm në vlerën e vërtetë të aseteve të planit të pensionimit (Form 10K 2008). TABELA 1 Ekzekutivët Kryesorë të Hersheyt David J. West Presidenti dhe Zyrtari Kryesor Ekzekutiv Humberto P. Alfonso Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Zyrtari Kryesor Financiar C. Daniel Azzara Zëvendës President, Kërkim dhe Zhvillim Global John P. Bilbrey Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Presidenti i Hersheyt për Amerikën e Veriut Charlene H. Binder Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Zyrtari Kryesor i Popullit Michele G. Buck Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Zyrtari Kryesor Marketingut George F. Davis Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Zyrtari Kryesor për Informim Javier H. Idrovo Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Zhvillim i Strategjisë dhe Biznesit Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Presidenti Ndërkombëtar i Hersheyt Terence L. O’Day Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Operacionet Globale Burton H. Snyder Zëvendës Presidenti i Lartë, Sekretar dhe Këshillues i Përgjithshëm Burimi: Forma 10k 2008 e Hershey Company.
  4. 4. RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 195 TABELA 2 Pasqyra e Konsoliduar e të Ardhurave e Kompanisë Hershey Për vitin që mbaron me 31 dhjetor 2008 2007 2006 Në mijëra dollarë përveçse për shumat e aksioneve Shitjet Neto $ 5,132,768 $ 4,946,716 $ 4,944,230 Kostot dhe Shpenzimet: Kostoja e shitjes 3,375,050 3,315,147 3,076,718 Shitja, marketingu dhe administrative 1,073,019 895,874 860,378 Regjistrimi i biznesit dhe tarifat e zhvlerësimit, neto 94,801 276,868 14,576 Kostot dhe shpenzimet totale 4,542,870 4,487,889 3,951,672 Të ardhurat para interesit dhe taksave mbi të ardhura 589,898 458,827 992,558 Shpenzimet e interesit, neto 97,876 118,585 116,056 Të ardhurat para taksave 492,022 340,242 876,502 Provizioni për taksat mbi të ardhurat 180,617 126,088 317,441 Të ardhurat neto $ 311,405 $ 214,154 $ 559,061 Të ardhura neto për aksione -Bazë -Aksioneve të zakonshme të klasit B $ 1.27 $ .87 $ 2.19 Të ardhura neto për aksione - Diluted -Aksione të zakonshme të klasit B $ 1.27 $ .87 $ 2.17 Të ardhurat neto për aksione -Bazë -Aksione të zakonshme $ 1.41 $ .96 $ 2.44 Të ardhurat neto për aksione -Diluted -Aksione të zakonshme $ 1.36 $ .93 $ 2.34 Burimi: Form 10K Hershey Company. TABELA 3 Gjendja e Bilancit e Kompanisë Hershey (të gjithë numrat në mijë) FUNDI I PERIUDHËS 31-Dhje-08 31-Dhje-07 31-Dhje-06 Asetet Asetet e Qarkullueshme Keshi dhe Ekuivalentet e Keshit 37,103 129,198 97,141 Investimet Afat-shkurtëra –– –– –– Të Pranueshmet Neto 526,056 570,953 584,033 Inventari 592,530 600,185 648,820 Asetet e Tjera Qarkulluese 189,256 126,238 87,818 Totali i Aseteve Qarkulluese 1,344,945 1,426,574 1,417,812 Investimet Afat Gjata –– –– –– Impianti dhe Pajisjet 1,458,949 1,539,715 1,651,300 Emri i Mirë 554,677 584,713 501,955 Asetet e Paprekshme 110,772 155,862 140,314 Amortizimi i Akumuluar –– –– –– Asetet e Tjera 151,561 540,249 446,184 Tarifat e Aseteve Afatgjata të Shtyra 13,815 –– –– Asetet Totale 3,634,719 4,247,113 4,157,565 Detyrimet Detyrimet Afatshkurtlra Llogaritë e Pagueshme 768,708 574,773 609,540 Borxhi afat shkurtë/gjatë i tanishëm 501,504 856,392 843,998 Detyrimet e tjera aktuale –– 187,605 –– Totali i Detyrimeve Afatshkurtëra 1,270,212 1,618,770 1,453,538 vazhduar
  5. 5. 196 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD TABELA 3 Gjendja e Bilancit e Kompanisë Hershey —vazhduar (të gjithë numrat në mijë) FUNDI I PERIUDHËS 31-Dhje-08 31-Dhje-07 31-Dhje-06 Borxhi Afatgjatë 1,505,945 1,279,965 1,248,128 Detyrimet e Tjera 504,963 544,016 486,473 Tarifat e Detyrimeve Afatgjata të Shtyra 3,646 180,842 286,003 Interesi i Pakicave 31,745 30,598 –– Emri i mirë negativ –– –– –– Detyrimet Totale 3,316,520 3,654,191 3,474,142 Ekuiteti i Aksionerëve Garancitë e Aksioneve të Ndryshme –– –– –– Aksionet e Preferuara të Rikuperueshme –– –– –– Aksionet e Preferuara –– –– –– Aksionet e Zakonshme 359,901 359,901 359,901 Fitimet e Mbajtura 3,975,762 3,927,306 3,965,415 Aksionet e Thesarit (4,009,931) (4,001,562) (3,801,947) Teprica e Kapitalit 352,375 335,256 298,243 Ekuiteti i Aksionerëve Tjerë (359,908) (27,979) (138,189) Ekuiteti Total i Aksionerëve 318,199 592,922 683,423 Detyrimet dhe EA Total 3,634,719 4,247,113 4,157,565 Burimi: Form 10K Hershey Company 2008. Prodhimi Shumica e përbërsve që përdoren për produktet e Hersheyt kultivohen në Afrikën Perëndimore, Amerikën e Jugut dhe Lindjen e Largët. Kokrrat e kakaos janë përbërësi i parë në çokollatat Hershey dhe kjo e mirë tregtohet me shkëmbime të mallrave përmes ndërmjetësve (brokerave). Çmimet e ardhshme të kakaos varionin nga 0.86$ në 1.50$ për paund, e cila përfaqësonte një rritje të konsiderueshme nga çmimet e vitit 2007. Sheqeri, një e mirë tjetër për produktet e ëmbla, kontrollohet nga rregulloret qeveritare të cilat shpesh rezultojnë në çmime shpesh të dyfishuara nga ato në tregun e sheqerit në botë. Megjithatë, për shkak të kontraktave për blerjet e vazhdueshme, fluktuimet e çmimeve mund të mos ndikojnë në Hershey në shkallën e njëjtë si firmat e vogla në industri (Hershey, Form 10K, 2008). Segmentet Globale Hershey ka pesë segmente operuese sipas regjioneve gjeografike: (1) Shtetet e Bashkuara, (2) Kanada, (3) Meksikë, (4) Brazil dhe (5) lokacionet e tjera ndërkombëtare (Indi, Filipine, Kore, Japoni dhe Kinë). Për arsye të raportimit, Hershey i agregon operacionet në Amerikë (Shtetet e Bashkuara, Kanada, Meksikë dhe Brazil). Kompania i agregon operacionet e tjera ndërkombëtare me ato amerikane për të formuar një segment tjetër të raportueshëm” (Hershey, Form 10K, 2008). Shitjet e Hersheyt jashtë Shteteve të Bashkuara numëruan për 14.4 përqind të shitjeve në 2008, 13.8 përqind të shitjeve në 2007 dhe 10.9 përqind të shitjeve në 2006. Markat bërthamë të kompanisë, si Hershey’s dhe Reese’s realizuan shitje të rritura në Shtetet e Bashkuara dhe kompania së fundi ka lansuar ndërmarrjet e përbashkëta (joint ventures) në Indi dhe Kinë për të zgjeruar prezencën e saj ndërkombëtare (Hershey, Form 10K, 2008). Hershey mbetet shumë e varur nga tregjet e saj të brendshme me rreth 86 përqind të të ardhurave që rrjedhin nga operacionet në Shtetet e Bashkuara. Për dallim, konkurrentët si Cadbury gjeneron rreth 71 përqind të shitjeve jashtë Shteteve të Bashkuara. Gjatë viteve të kaluara, kompania ka zgjeruar prezencën e saj globale përmes llojeve të ndryshme të
  6. 6. RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 197 bashkimeve dhe ndërmarrjeve të përbashkëta me firma të themeluara në tregjet ndërkombëtare (www.marketline.com). Në vitin 2007, Hershey lajmëroi një bashkim me kompaninë Lotte Confectionery, një kompani lidere e çokolatave në Kore, për të prodhuar produkte për Kinën. Fabrika, e cila është e vendosur në Jinshan të Kinës, është dizajnuar për të prodhuar produkte të Hersheyt dhe Lottesë të cilat janë përshtatur për nevojat e tregut kinez. Përbashkimi (joint venture) është dizajnuar gjithashtu për të zgjeruar prezencën e Hersheyt në tregjet e tjera aziatike, si në Kore dhe Japoni. Hershey, në anën tjetër, do të shpërndaj dhe promovojë produktet rifreskuese të Lottesë në Shtetet e Bashkuara. Hershey, gjithashtu lajmëroi një përbashkim me Godrej Beverages, një kompani lidere e të mirave konsumatorike, ëmbla dhe ushqimore në Indi në vitin 2007. Përbashkimi i Hershey dhe Godrej do të shpërndaj produktet e Hersheyt përmes rrjetit të distribuimit të Godrej te rreth 1,6 milionë outlete në Indi. Hershey do të ketë 51% të pronësisë në përbashkim, e cila është dizajnuar për t’u kapitalizuar në markat e forta të Hersheyt në industrinë e ëmbëlsirave, me shitje vjetore të projektuara prej 70 milionë $ për kompaninë. Hershey bleu Grupo Lorena, një kompani lidere e ëmbëlsirave në Meksikë, me shitje mbi 30 milionë $. Kjo blerje i mundësoi Hersheyt të shfrytëzojë këto marka të fituara si në Meksikë ashtu edhe në tregjet hispanike në zhvillim në Shtetet e Bashkuara (www.lexis-nexis.com). Qeverisja Të gjitha aksionet e jashtëzakonshme të Hershey Trust Company janë në pronësi të Milton Hershey School Trust, e cila është aksioneri kontrolloues i Hershey Company. Si aksioner kontrollues, “Trust ka të dretën e 79,9% të të gjitha votave për të kërkuar votimin e Aksioneve të Zakonshme dhe Aksioneve të Zakonshme të Klasit B.” (Hershey, 10K, 2008). Janë 10 drejtorë në Milton Hershey Trust Company dhe tre anëtarë – James Nevels, LeRoy Zimmerman dhe Robert Cavanaugh – janë anëtarë të bordit të menaxherëve të Milton Hershey School dhe drejtorë të bordit të Hershey Company. Sipas Raportit Anual 2008, janë nëntë drejtorë në bordin e Hershey Company dhe bordi takohet gjashtë herë në vit, përveç takimeve të caktuara nga komitetet e ndryshme të bordit. Anëtarëve të bordit u kërkohet të kenë së paku 200 aksione nga aksionet e zakonshme dhe ata kompensohen në vit. Bordi i Hersheyt ka disa komitete të përhershme përfshirë Auditimin, Qeverisjen, Kompensimin dhe Organizimin Ekzekutiv dhe një Anëtar Ekzekutiv që takohet në mënyrë periodike në pajtim me udhëzimet e qeverisjes. Lista e përgjithshme e komiteteve është e disponueshme në www.thehersheycompany. com/about committees. Në shkurt të vitit 2008, kompania lajmëroi se James E. Nevels, një anëtar i bordit i Heshey Trust Company, do të zëvendësonte Kenneth Wolfin si kryetar i bordit të drejtorëve të Heshey Company. Kjo dorëheqje u kërkua nga Hershey Trust Company, administrimi i shkollës Milton Hershey dhe kontrolluesit e aksioneve të Hershey Company. Administrimi konsideroi shitjen e Hershey Company në vitin 2002, por shitja u tërhoq nga prokurori i përgjithshëm i Pensilvanisë për shkak kundërshtimit publik nga palët e ndryshme të interesit në komunitet. Legjislacioni aktual kërkon që Milton Hershey Trust të lajmërojë prokurorin e përgjithshëm të Pensilvanisë para shitjes së kompanisë. Analiza Industriale Produktet e ëmbla përfshijnë çokollata, çamçakëza, bare drithërash dhe produkte të ëmbla me sheqer me një treg global të vlerësuar prej 107,4 miliardë $ në vitin 2010. Çokollata aktualisht numëron për 55.8 përqind të vlerës së përgjithshme globale të tregut. Bashkimet dhe ndërmarrjet e përbashkëta viteve të fundit kanë ndikuar në pjesën e tregut dhe portofolion e produktit të firmave globale në industrinë e ëmbëlsirave. Mars-i, një kompani private, bleu William Wrigley-in, një nga firmat më të mëdha të çamçakëzit për 23 miliardë $ në maj të vitit 2008. Nestle, një nga liderët globalë në industri, zgjeroi produktet e saj ushqyese me blerjen e Jennz Craig, një kompani me një markë të themeluar nga produktet e menaxhimit të peshës.
  7. 7. 198 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD TABELA 4 Hershey vs Cadbury (January 2009) Hershey Cadbury Mesatarja e Industrisë së Ëmbëlsirave Pjesa e Tregut 8.91MD 51.24MD 1.32MD Punonjës 12,800 45,000 2.20K Rritja e Ardh. Tremuj. 5.90% 13.40% 0.10% Të Ardhurat 5.27MD 9.29MD 505.67M Marzhi Bruto 36.73% 45.61% 33.89% FPTT 1.03B 1.38B 88.79M Marzhi i Oper. 15.46% 11.71% 10.91% E Ardhura Neto 353.89M 466.89M N/A Fitime për Aksion 1.549 0.679 0.68 Burimi: Bazuar në informacionet nga www.finance.yahoo.com. Shënim: MD = Miliardë; M = Milion Shumica e këtyre blerjeve reflektojnë në vetëdijësimin në rritje të konsumatorëve për shëndetin si dhe preferencat për produkte të shëndetshme në tregjet e zhvilluara dhe tregjet në zhvillim. Konsumatorët janë mjaft të vetëdijësuar në lidhje me vlerën ushqyese të përbërësve të ndryshëm të produkteve gjatë vendimit të blerjes që reflekton në preferenca për produkte organike dhe pa-aditivë. Si pasojë, produktet e ushqimeve organike paraqesin sektorin me rritjen më të shpejtë në Shtetet e Bashkuara me një vlerë të projektuar prej 26.3 miliardë $ në vitin 2011. Linja e produkteve organike të Hershey përfshin Dagoba Organic, një kompani me një linjë të fuqishme të produkteve të çokollatave organike me cilësi të lartë dhe produkteve të furrës që shiten nëpërmjet ushqimeve natyrore dhe dyqaneve të ushqimeve. Hershey gjithashtu vazhdon të tërheq konsumatorët me linjën premium të çokollatave të zeza që promovojnë përfitimet antioksidante të flavonoideve që gjenden në këto produkte. Pavarësisht dominimit të kompanive të mëdha si Cadbury, Mars dhe Nestle, 50 firmat më të mëdha të industrisë kontrollojnë më pak se 40 përqind të tregut. Industria e ëmbëlsirave përbëhet nga shije konsumatorësh që nxisin kërkesën e larmishme për produkte në industri të cilat sillen nga çamçakëzat dhe karamelet deri te çokollatat. Tabela 4 ofron disa informacione kyçe krahasuese të Hersheyt kundrejt Cadburyt dhe mesatares së industrisë së karamelave në përgjithësi. Konkurrentët Kryesorë në Industri Nestle Nestle, një nga kompanitë më të mëdha në botë të ushqimeve dhe pijeve, është e vendosur në Vevey të Zvicrrës. Operon në Amerikë, Evropë, Azi dhe Afrikë. Kompania ka gjashtë divizione biznesore që janë të organizuara përgjatë grupeve të produktit përfshirë divizionin e pijeve (kafja Nescafe, lëngu i frutave Libby dhe uji Nestle), divizionin e enëve dhe ndihmës për gatim (Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, drithërat mëngjesor), divizionin e produkteve të qumështit, pemëve dhe akulloreve (produktet Nido, Everyday, Haagen Days, Dryers, Power Bar dhe Jenny Craig), divizionin e kujdesit të kafshëve shtëpiake (Purina Dow Chow dhe Purina One), divizionin e produkteve farmaceutike (ilaçe okulale dhe pajisje kirurgjikale, zgjidhje të lenteve të kontaktit) dhe divizionin e ëmbëlsirave (Kit Kat, Butterfinger). Markat e Nestlesë gëzojnë mirënjohje në mbarë botën dhe kompania zë vendin e 63-të në renditjen e Top Global Brands nga Business Week. Nestle, së fundi, është futur në segmentin e produkteve organike me shitje të vlerësuara prej 24 miliardë $ në vitin 2010. Përbashkimet e kompanisë përfshijnë bizneset ushqyese medikale me Novartis-in, ushqimet për foshnja Gerber dhe Jenny Craig, një kompani me një markë të krijuar e produkteve ushqyese për menaxhimin e peshës. Megjithatë, imazhi i Nestlesë ka pasur vështirësi në komunitetin global për shkak të spekulimeve rreth burimit të kakaos nga fermat të cilat punësojnë fëmijë në Afrikë, si dhe taktikave të përdorura të marketingut për të promovuar zëvendësuesit e qumështit të foshnjës në vendet në zhvillim. Shitjet e konsoliduara të Nestle Group për vitin 2008 ishin 109,9 miliardë CHF, një rritje prej 2.2 përqind nga viti i kaluar (www.marketline.com).
  8. 8. RASTI 20 • HERSHEY COMPANY — 2009 199 Cadbury Cadbury, zyrtarisht e njohur si Cadbury Svhweppes, është një kompani e ëmbëlsirave dhe pijeve joalkoolike me seli në Londër. Në maj të 2008, bordi i Cadbury Schweppes mori vendim për të ndarë kompaninë në dy kompani. Kompania u nda në Cadbury plc (operacionet aktuale të ëmbëlsirave në mbarë botën të listuara në Bursën e Aksioneve në Londër) dhe në Grupin DPS (Dr. Pepper Snapple), zyrtarisht si Pijet Amerikane Schweppes Cadbury (CSAB), tani e listuar si DPS në Bursën e Aksioneve në Nju Jork. Markat kyçe përfshijnë Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple dhe Sunkist me marka DPS, e renditur si biznesi i tretë më i madh i pijeve freskuese në Amerikën e Veriut. Disa nga markat lidere të çokollatave të kësaj kompanie përfshijnë Cadbury Chocolate Cream Egg dhe Mr. Big Bar, si dhe markat e ëmbëlsirave si çamçakëzi Trident dhe Dentyne Ice, e cila plotëson markat e çamçakëzave të kompanisë. Kompania prodhon gjithashtu sheqerat Hall’s dhe kontrollon mbi 22 përqind të tregut të ëmbëlsirave medikale. Për shkak të rritjes së shqetësimeve të konsumatorëve në lidhje me përbërsit artificialë, kompania gjithashtu prodhon një linjë të produkteve pa ngjyra artificiale ose aromatizues artificial, nën kompaninë Natural Confectionary. Kompania është lidere e tregut në industrinë globale të ëmbëlsirave me një pjesë të tregut prej 10.1 përqind. Me kategorinë e çokollatave, Cadbury ka 71 përqind të pjesë së tregut në Indi dhe gëzon 53% të pjesës së tregut në kategorinë e çokollatave në Australi. Cadbury raportoi të ardhura prej 5,384 milionë $ dhe profit operacional prej 388 milionë $ në vitin 2008. Rritja e të ardhurave ishte veçanërisht e fortë në tregjet në zhvillim si Indi, Afrikë të Jugut dhe Amerikë të Jugut (www.marketline.com). Mars Marsi është një kompani private me seli në McLean, Virgjinia. Kompania është themeluar nga Frank Mars në vitin 1922 dhe aktualisht operon në 66 shtete. Marsi ka disa njësi biznesore, përfshirë ushqimet snekse (42 përqind), kujdesin e kafshëve shtëpiake (49.5 përqind), ushqim (6.5 përqind) dhe pije (1.8 përqind), të cilat kontribuojnë në portofolion e produkteve të larmishme. Disa nga markat lidere të kompanisë përfshijnë M & M’s dhe Snickers, ushqimet për kafshë Pedigree dhe Whiskas, si dhe pijet Flavia dhe orizin Uncle Ben. Për shkak të preferencave në rritje të konsumatorëve për produkte organike dhe yndyrë të ulët, Mars Nutrition dhe Health Well Being kanë zhvilluar një linjë të produkteve me yndyrë të ulët dhe snekseve të shëndetshëm. Në vitin 2008, Marsi e bleu kompaninë William Wrigeley, e cila përfshin marka të tilla si çamçakëzat Orbit dhe Doublemint. Nën kushtet e blerjes prej 23 miliardë $, Kompania Wrigley do të bëhet filiale e Marsit dhe do të operojë në bashkëpunim me njësitë e tjera të Marsit të Çokollatës, Kujdesit të Kafshëve Shtëpiake, Ushqimeve, Pijeve dhe Simbioshkencës. Markat e ëmbëlsirave pa-çokollatë të Marsit, si Skittles dhe Starburst po ashtu do të transerohen në njësinë e Wrigleyt. Wrigley shet produkte në mbi 180 shtete dhe blerja tejkalon portofolion e markës së kompanisë dhe kanaleve të distribuimit në mbarë botën për Marsin. Produktet e Marsit shiten në mbarë botën dhe kompania ka lokacione në Amerikën e Veriut, Amerikën Latine, Evropë dhe në Lindje të Mesme (www.marketline.com). Drejtimi për të Ardhmen Hershey, si dhe konkurrentët e tjerë të industrisë, po blejnë produkte pa-çokollatë si dhe produkte ushqyese për të plotësuar produktet e tyre ekzistuese. Hershey përdor tonelata të sheqerit. Sidoqoftë, korrjet e dobëta në dy nga prodhuesit më të mëdhenj të sheqerit në botë, Brazili dhe India, dërguan çmime të sheqerit në rritje në gjysmën e dytë të 2009. Çmimet e sheqerit me shumicë në SHBA ishin më shumë se 70 përqind në tetë muajtë e parë të vitit 2009, duke arritur majën më të lartë brenda 30 viteve prej 22.21 centë për paund. Disa analistë hulumtimi presin që çmimet ndërkombëtare me shumicë të sheqerit mund të arrijnë në 40 centë për paund. “Unë mendoj se konsumatorët e SHBA-së duhet të presin çmime të ngritura për një kohë” tha Jack Roney, një ekonomist i Shoqartës Amerikane të Sheqerit, një organizatë, e cila përfaqëson kultivuesit e sheqerit dhe interesat e tyre në SHBA. India e cila deri para dy viteve ishte një eksportues net i sheqerit, është bërë importues net i sheqerit pas dy korrjeve të dobëta me radhë dhe kërkesës elastike.
  9. 9. 200 ANNE WALSH DHE ELLEN MANSFIELD Korrja e sheqerit në Brazil po vuan nga shiu i shumtë. Dhe Brazili, i cili prodhon sheqerin e gati gjysmës së botës, ka shndërruar gjysmën e furnizimeve të tij në etanol në vend të sheqerit të rafinuar. Përgatitni një plan strategjik tre-vjeçar për Kompaninë Hershey. Referencat www.thehersheycompany.com www.lexis-nexis.com www.globalbusinessinsight.com/marketline www.netadvantage.standardandpoors.com www.reuters.com www.finance.yahoo.com

×