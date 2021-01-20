The book that has taught millions of students to present their arguments as a response to what they say has been expanded to define as broadly as possible who's included in they. Readings demonstrate the moves that matter in academic writing and represent a multitude of perspectives. The Fourth Edition includes an anthology of 40 readings--half of which are NEW--that will prompt students to listen, think, and write about five important issues, including new How Can We Bridge the Differences That Divide Us?

