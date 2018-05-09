Synnopsis :

This complete tutorial by three authors who contributed to the development of the FORTRAN 90 standard places a special emphasis on science and engineering applications. Building on the lead author ssuccessful work, FORTRAN 77 Programming, the book provides a complete explanation of the new features of FORTRAN 90.



Author : T.M.R. Ellis

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : T.M.R. Ellis ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://ojorewelaengger.blogspot.de/?book=0201544466

