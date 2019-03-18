Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And More
BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 448 pages Publisher: O'Reilly Media; Second edition (October 20, 2013) Language: English ISBN-10: ...
How can you tap into the wealth of social web data to discover who’s making connections with whom, what they’re talking ab...
If you want to download Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And More , click ...
Click below to download this book Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And Mor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Audiobook] Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And Mor

4 views

Published on

If you want Dwonload Now

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Audiobook] Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And Mor

  1. 1. [PDF] Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And More
  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 448 pages Publisher: O'Reilly Media; Second edition (October 20, 2013) Language: English ISBN-10: 1449367615 ISBN-13: 978-1449367619 Product Dimensions: 7 x 1 x 9.2 inches
  3. 3. How can you tap into the wealth of social web data to discover who’s making connections with whom, what they’re talking about, and where they’re located? With this expanded and thoroughly revised edition, you’ll learn how to acquire, analyze, and summarize data from all corners of the social web, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, email, websites, and blogs.Employ the Natural Language Toolkit, NetworkX, and other scientific computing tools to mine popular social web sitesApply advanced text-mining techniques, such as clustering and TF-IDF, to extract meaning from human language dataBootstrap interest graphs from GitHub by discovering affinities among people, programming languages, and coding projectsBuild interactive visualizations with D3.js, an extraordinarily flexible HTML5 and JavaScript toolkitTake advantage of more than two-dozen Twitter recipes, presented in O’Reilly’s popular "problem/solution/discussion" cookbook formatThe example code for this unique data science book is maintained in a public GitHub repository. How can you tap into the wealth of social web data to discover who’s making connections with whom, what they’re talking about, and where they’re located? With this expanded and thoroughly revised edition, you’ll learn how to acquire, analyze, and summarize data from all corners of the social web, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, GitHub, email, websites, and blogs.Employ the Natural Language Toolkit, NetworkX, and other scientific computing tools to mine popular social web sitesApply advanced text-mining techniques, such as clustering and TF-IDF, to extract meaning from human language dataBootstrap interest graphs from GitHub by discovering affinities among people, programming languages, and coding projectsBuild interactive visualizations with D3.js, an extraordinarily flexible HTML5 and JavaScript toolkitTake advantage of more than two-dozen Twitter recipes, presented in O’Reilly’s popular "problem/solution/discussion" cookbook formatThe example code for this unique data science book is maintained in a public GitHub repository.
  4. 4. If you want to download Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And More , click link in the last page
  5. 5. Click below to download this book Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Google+, Github, And More Click here if you want to download this book Mining the Social Web: Data Mining Facebook, Twitter, Linke OR

×