Year 5 English Unit 14 Being A Good Citizen 公民 warganegara
Textbook You could enter a subtitle here if you need itPage 119 and124 01
Pick up rubbish and keep our environment clean.
社区 komuniti
Pick up rubbish and keep our environment clean. Treat our neighbours with sincerity. 对待 memperlakukan 真诚 ikhlas
自尊 maruah diri 真诚 ikhlas 宗教信仰 kepercayaan 种族 bangsa
Pick up rubbish and keep our environment clean. Treat our neighbours with sincerity. Obey traffic rules 遵守 mematuhi
规则 peraturan
Pick up rubbish and keep our environment clean. Treat our neighbours with sincerity. Obey traffic rules Help the poor Save...
忠诚 setia A good citizen is easy to be, Helping the poor I will always agree, Saving the animals and planting a tree, Be lo...
HOMEWORK 1 Being A Good Citizen Pick up rubbish and keep our environment clean. Obey traffic rules Save the animals and pl...
Textbook Page One hundred and twenty-four
________obey traffic rulesHe should ________help _____ neighbours.He should his
________ take care _____ environment. He should _________respect _____ national anthem. He should the 照顾 menjaga the 尊敬 me...
Activity Book Page 43
Today’s Homework: 1. Complete the Essay in Activity Book (Page 40) 2. Circle Map (do it in your Exercise) 3. Reading Compr...
Thank You
Being a good citizen

