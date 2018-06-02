-
Published on
Synnopsis :
Demystifies academic writing, and teaches students to frame their arguments in the larger context of what else has been said about their topic. This book defines academic writing, identifying its key rhetorical moves, the most important of which is to summarize what others have said (they say) to set up one s own argument.
Author : Gerald Graff
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Gerald Graff ( 2? )
