A Peek into TFRT

Koan-Sin Tan, freedom@computer.org COSCUP, Aug 2nd, 2020 TensorFlow Runtime A Peek into the Future of TensorFlow
• disclaimer: opinions are my own • feel free to interrupt me if you have any questions during the presentation • questi...
• Used open source before the term “open source” is used • A software guy, learned to use Unix and open source software on...
What is TFRT • TensorFlow Runtime (TFRT) is one of the two new MLIR runtimes emerged in 2020 so far. • The other one is ...
Build it • if you follow the instructions described in README.md, it should just work. At least on x86_64 linux. • howeve...
• The three key directories under the TFRT root directory are • lib: Contains core TFRT infrastructure code • backends: ...
Walking thru the tutorial • unfortunately, it seems it’s not easy to jump directly into source code without having some ba...
using tfrt and tfrt_test hello.mlir func @hello() { %chain = tfrt.new.chain // Create a string containing "hello world" an...
hello world in MLIR func @stringconstant() -> !llvm<"[12 x i8]"> { %1 = llvm.constant("Hello world!") : !llvm<"i8*"> // CH...
Hello integer func @hello_integers() { %chain = tfrt.new.chain // Create an integer containing 42. %forty_two = tfrt.const...
basic_kernels.td • .td (table description?) ﬁles are for LLVM TableGen [1] TableGen, https://llvm.org/docs/TableGen/ clas...
Define kernels 12
user defined kernels func @print_coordinate() { %chain = tfrt.new.chain %two = tfrt.constant.i32 2 %four = tfrt.constant.i...
to dig into some code we need more system information 14
Host Runtime 15
• TensorFlow user passes into TFRT a TensorFlow graph created via high-level TensorFlow APIs, and • TFRT then calls the M...
• In the README.md we are told to build two binaries: tfrt_translate and bef_excutor • tfrt_translate • The tfrt_transla...
TFRT Host Runtime • Foundation of TFRT: schedules work on the host and devices • Clean separation between host and device...
• Container for data or resources • Not Tensor speciﬁc • A “future” type, fulﬁlled with exactly one value, or an error ...
Kernels • Kernel: unit of computation scheduled by the runtime • Similar to kernel concept in current TensorFlow • Kerne...
Host Program • Host programs encode a dataﬂow graph • Similar to GraphDef in current TensorFlow • Expressed in MLIR. Typ...
TFRT Binary Executable Format (BEF) • BEF encodes a hardware-speciﬁc lowered graph function • Primary interface between c...
BEF Executor • BEF Executor evaluates a BEF dataﬂow graph “executor” style: • Not a bytecode-like interpreter: no concept...
Host Runtime Summary 24
How about Core Runtime? • Surely, we can do similar walkthrough, but that will takes more time • Two things • Op Executi...
BEF Executor for “op” graph • corert.executeop • sample 26 https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/lib/core_runt...
Device Runtime CPU 27 //===----------------------------------------------------------------------===// // CPU Relu kernels...
Dialects we can see now • tfrt: we know what this is for • tfrt_test: to test tfrt • tfrt_data: tf.data, to deal with in...
Concluding Remarks • MLIR related talks and publications, https://mlir.llvm.org/talks/ • We scratched the surface of TFRT...
Fin 30
Device Runtime Design Principles • A thin wrapper of low-level (driver) APIs, exposing device capabilities to graph comp...
A Peek into TFRT

TensorFlow Runtime, TFRT, is a new runtime for TensorFlow. TFRT has some plausible designs we can spend some time on.

A Peek into TFRT

  1. 1. Koan-Sin Tan, freedom@computer.org COSCUP, Aug 2nd, 2020 TensorFlow Runtime A Peek into the Future of TensorFlow 1
  2. 2. • disclaimer: opinions are my own • feel free to interrupt me if you have any questions during the presentation • questions could be Taiwanese, English, or Mandarin • most of TFRT materials are adapted from TFRT deep dive in MLIR design meeting [1] and TFRT docs [2] • code around Aug 1, 2020 (git commit ecf1c20 [3]) [1] TFRT Deep Dive,  slides - recording, https://mlir.llvm.org/talks/ [2] https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/tree/master/documents [3] https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/commit/ecf1c20 2
  3. 3. • Used open source before the term “open source” is used • A software guy, learned to use Unix and open source software on VAX-11/780 running 4.3BSD • Used to be a programming language junkie • Worked on various system software, e.g., CPU scheduling and power management of non- CPU components • Recently, on NN performance on edge devices related stuﬀ • Contributed from time to time to TensorFlow Lite • started a command line label_image for TFLite who i am https://gunkies.org/w/images/c/c1/DEC-VAX-11-780.jpg 3
  4. 4. What is TFRT • TensorFlow Runtime (TFRT) is one of the two new MLIR runtimes emerged in 2020 so far. • The other one is Intermediate Representation Execution Environment, IREE. It seems so far tfrt has better design documentation • Both of them have mobile / edge environment in mind. • I didn’t see mobile accelerated code in TFRT yet. • IREE has some Vulkan related code and some simple code works on Android already • ResNet GPU inference is 28% faster with TFRT • https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime, https://youtu.be/15tiQoPpuZ8 4
  5. 5. Build it • if you follow the instructions described in README.md, it should just work. At least on x86_64 linux. • however, it’s not tested for non Linux environment yet • ssize_t and int64_t • on Mac OS X: ssize_t: long, int64_t: long long • current code mixed the use of ssize_t and int64_t • test: one the acclaimed features of TFRT, like MLIR, is its use of   LLVM FileCheck • my hacks, shape related (ssize_t) tests not ﬁxed yet • it’s not tested on non-x86 platforms, such as aarch64, either   • 5
  6. 6. • The three key directories under the TFRT root directory are • lib: Contains core TFRT infrastructure code • backends: Contains device speciﬁc infrastructure and op/kernel implementations • include: Contains public header ﬁles for core TFRT infrastructure 6
  7. 7. Walking thru the tutorial • unfortunately, it seems it’s not easy to jump directly into source code without having some background knowledge • so we’ll walk thru the tutorial [1] • What are in the tutorial • print hello world • print integer • adding kernels [1] https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/documents/tutorial.md 7
  8. 8. using tfrt and tfrt_test hello.mlir func @hello() { %chain = tfrt.new.chain // Create a string containing "hello world" and store it in %hello. %hello = "tfrt_test.get_string"() { string_attr = "hello world" } : () -> !tfrt.string // Print the string in %hello. "tfrt_test.print_string"(%hello, %chain) : (!tfrt.string, !tfrt.chain) -> !tfrt.chain tfrt.return } The ‘@hello function above shows how to create and print a string. The text after each ‘:’ speciﬁes the types involved: • ()->!tfrt.string means that tfrt_test.get_string takes no arguments and returns a !tfrt.string. tfrt is a MLIR dialect preﬁx (or namespace) for TFRT • (!tfrt.string, !tfrt.chain) -> !tfrt.chain means that tfrt_test.print_string takes two arguments (! tfrt.string and !tfrt.chain) and returns a !tfrt.chain. chain [1] is a TFRT abstraction to manage dependencies [1] https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/documents/explicit_dependency.md 8
  9. 9. hello world in MLIR func @stringconstant() -> !llvm<"[12 x i8]"> { %1 = llvm.constant("Hello world!") : !llvm<"i8*"> // CHECK: ret [12 x i8] c"Hello world!" llvm.return %1 : !llvm<"i8*"> } func @main() { %0 = llvm.constant(0) : !llvm.i64 %1 = call @stringconstant() : () -> !llvm<"[12 x i8]"> %2 = llvm.getelementptr %1[%0] : (!llvm<"[12 x i8]">, !llvm.i64) -> !llvm<"i8*"> %3 = llvm.bitcast %2 : !llvm<"i8*"> to !llvm<"i8*"> %32 = llvm.call @puts(%2) : (!llvm<"i8*">) -> !llvm.i32 return } func @puts(!llvm<"i8*">) -> !llvm.i32 • MLIR “standard dialect” doesn’t have I/O functions • there is LLVM dialect, of course we can use LLVM to call standard libc function 9
  10. 10. Hello integer func @hello_integers() { %chain = tfrt.new.chain // Create an integer containing 42. %forty_two = tfrt.constant.i32 42 // Print 42. tfrt.print.i32 %forty_two, %chain tfrt.return } • as stated in the tutorial, we can run other functions in the same modular • we can turn to more basic ones, such as integers or ﬂoating point numbers • @hello_integers shows how to create and print integers • This example does not have the verbose type information we saw in @hello because there are custom parsers for the tfrt.constant.i32 and tfrt.print.32 kernels in basic_kernels.td 10
  11. 11. basic_kernels.td • .td (table description?) ﬁles are for LLVM TableGen [1] TableGen, https://llvm.org/docs/TableGen/ class ConstantOp<string suffix, Type baseType, Attr attr> : TFRT_Op<"constant." # suffix, [NoSideEffect]> { let summary = "host executor constant value constructor"; let arguments = (ins attr:$value); let results = (outs baseType); } class PrintOp<string suffix, Type type> : TFRT_Op<"print." # suffix> { let summary = "tfrt.print operation"; let description = [{ An operation takes a number input and a chain input. It prints the number to stdout and returns a chain output. The chain input must be the second operand. Example: %2 = tfrt.print.i32 %0, %1 }]; let arguments = (ins type, TFRT_ChainType); let results = (outs TFRT_ChainType); let assemblyFormat = "operands attr-dict"; let verifier = ?; } https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/include/tfrt/basic_kernels/opdefs/basic_kernels.td#L376-L390 https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/include/tfrt/basic_kernels/opdefs/basic_kernels.td#L58-L64 11
  12. 12. Define kernels 12
  13. 13. user defined kernels func @print_coordinate() { %chain = tfrt.new.chain %two = tfrt.constant.i32 2 %four = tfrt.constant.i32 4 %coordinate = "my.create_coordinate"(%two, %four) : (i32, i32) -> !my.coordinate "my.print_coordinate"(%coordinate, %chain) : (!my.coordinate, !tfrt.chain) -> !tfrt.chain tfrt.return } coordinate.mlir shows several TFRT features: • MLIR types that begin with exclamation mark (!) are user-deﬁned types like !my.coordinate, compared to built-in types like i32 • Kernels are just C++ functions with a name in MLIR: my.print_coordinate is the MLIR name for the C++ PrintCoordinate function • Kernels may pass arbitrary user-deﬁned types: my.create_coordinate passes a custom Coordinate struct to my.print_coordinate 13
  14. 14. to dig into some code we need more system information 14
  15. 15. Host Runtime 15
  16. 16. • TensorFlow user passes into TFRT a TensorFlow graph created via high-level TensorFlow APIs, and • TFRT then calls the MLIR-based graph compiler to optimize and lower the graph into BEF, a Binary Executable Format for TFRT graph execution (MLIR is the compiler infrastructure that we use to represent TFRT host programs). • The blue arrows in the simpliﬁed TensorFlow training stack diagram show this ﬂow. 16
  17. 17. • In the README.md we are told to build two binaries: tfrt_translate and bef_excutor • tfrt_translate • The tfrt_translate program does round trip translation between MLIR and BEF, similar to an assembler and disassembler. • bef_executor • The bef_executor program is the execution driver of BEF ﬁles. It reads in a BEF ﬁle, sets up runtime, and asynchronously executes function(s) in that ﬁle. 17
  18. 18. TFRT Host Runtime • Foundation of TFRT: schedules work on the host and devices • Clean separation between host and device runtimes: • Host runtime does not know anything about devices, just their runtimes (sets of kernels) • Key design points: • Fully asynchronous - kernel executions can not block • Excellent error propagation in the presence of asynchrony • Performance as a ﬁrst-class concern, for graph and eager • Outline: • Common runtime infrastructure • Graph execution • Op-by-op execution (“eager”) 18
  19. 19. • Container for data or resources • Not Tensor speciﬁc • A “future” type, fulﬁlled with exactly one value, or an error • Lock-free, low memory overhead, type erased, reference counted • Helper class AsyncValueRef<T> provides type safety when contained type is known • AsyncValues enable eﬃcient asynchronous compute • Asynchronous functions return unavailable AsyncValues • Caller can schedule dependent computations with AsyncValue::AndThen() • Caller need not block until AsyncValue becomes available Key Abstraction: AsyncValue https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/include/tfrt/host_context/async_value.h 19
  20. 20. Kernels • Kernel: unit of computation scheduled by the runtime • Similar to kernel concept in current TensorFlow • Kernels accept AsyncValue inputs and produce AsyncValue output • Runtime coordinates dataﬂow of AsyncValues between kernels • Outputs may not be immediately available, unlike current TensorFlow • Runtime generally does not understand kernel semantics // Kernel that adds two integers. // AsyncKernelFrame holds the kernel’s arguments and results. static void TFRTAdd(AsyncKernelFrame* frame) { // Fetch the kernel’s 0th argument. AsyncValue* arg1 = frame->GetArgAt(0); // Fetch the kernel’s 1st argument. AsyncValue* arg2 = frame->GetArgAt(1); int v1 = arg1->get<int>(); int v2 = arg2->get<int>(); // Set the kernel’s 0th result. frame->EmplaceResultAt<int>(0, v1 + v2); } https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/documents/tfrt_host_runtime_design.md https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/lib/basic_kernels/integer_kernels.cc#L39-L45 https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/include/tfrt/host_context/kernel_utils.h#L61-L149 20
  21. 21. Host Program • Host programs encode a dataﬂow graph • Similar to GraphDef in current TensorFlow • Expressed in MLIR. Typically compiler generated • Designed for low-level dispatch eﬃciency • Designed for compiler transformations and analysis, e.g., • Use dataﬂow analysis for buﬀer reuse func @sample_function() -> i32 { %one = tfrt.constant.i32 1 // Make AsyncValue with value 1 %two = tfrt.constant.i32 2 // Make AsyncValue with value 2 %three = tfrt.add.i32 %one, %two // Make AsyncValue with value 3 (1+2) %ch0 = tfrt.new.chain tfrt.print.i32 %three, %ch0 // Print AsyncValue %three tfrt.return %three : i32 // Return AsyncValue %three } 21
  22. 22. TFRT Binary Executable Format (BEF) • BEF encodes a hardware-speciﬁc lowered graph function • Primary interface between compiler and runtime   • Designed for eﬃcient execution • Low overhead: execute program by reading mmap’d byte array   • Persistent and stable: Compile once oﬄine, run many times   online. Great for inference use-cases   • Composed of sections, similar to ELF. Each section has its own format   • Extensible: BEF is versioned, reader ignores unknown sections, new versions may deﬁne new sections   https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/documents/binary_executable_format.md 22
  23. 23. BEF Executor • BEF Executor evaluates a BEF dataﬂow graph “executor” style: • Not a bytecode-like interpreter: no concept of program counter • “Strict” execution by default: run a kernel only when all its inputs are available • Executor features: • Lock-free: atomics instead of mutexes • Non-blocking: defer dependent work with AsyncValue::AndThen • Supports “non-strict” execution: may run a kernel when some of its inputs are available • Good for eﬃciently forwarding unavailable inputs to outputs • Key concepts: • BEF: dataﬂow graph • Kernel: dataﬂow node • AsyncValues: dataﬂow edge https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/lib/bef_executor/bef_interpreter.cc#L223-L25423
  24. 24. Host Runtime Summary 24
  25. 25. How about Core Runtime? • Surely, we can do similar walkthrough, but that will takes more time • Two things • Op Execution API, Execute() • BEF Executor can handle it too void CoreRuntime::Impl::Execute(const ExecutionContext& exec_ctx, string_view op_name, OpHandler* op_handler, MutableArrayRef<TensorHandle> arguments, const OpAttrsRef& attrs, MutableArrayRef<TensorHandle> results, AsyncValueRef<Chain>* chain) { // Ask the op_handler to execute the op. If successful, we're done. auto op_handle = op_handler->MakeOp(op_name); if (op_handle) { op_handle.get()(exec_ctx, arguments, attrs, results, chain); return; } // Otherwise, we fail with an 'unknown op' error. auto err = EmitErrorAsync(exec_ctx, "op '" + op_name.str() + "' is not supported"); for (auto& result : results) result = TensorHandle(err.CopyRef()); if (chain) *chain = std::move(err); } 25 https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/lib/core_runtime/core_runtime.cc#L124-L143 https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/documents/ tfrt_op_by_op_execution_design.md
  26. 26. BEF Executor for “op” graph • corert.executeop • sample 26 https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/lib/core_runtime/kernels.cc func @example() -> !tfrt.chain { %cpu = corert.get_op_handler("cpu") // Create TensorHandles %lhs = corert.executeop(%cpu) "test.create_dense_tensor"() { shape = [1, 1], values = [-1.0 : f32] } %rhs = corert.executeop(%cpu) "test.create_dense_tensor"() { shape = [1, 1], values = [-2.0 : f32] } %result = corert.executeop(%cpu) "test.add" (%lhs, %rhs) %ch0 = tfrt.new.chain %ch1 = corert.print_tensorhandle(%result, %ch0) tfrt.return %ch1 : !tfrt.chain } func @example() -> !tfrt.chain { %ch0 = tfrt.new.chain %cpu = corert.get_op_handler %ch0 "cpu" // Create TensorHandles %lhs = corert.executeop(%cpu) "test.create_dense_tensor"() { shape = [1, 1], values = [-1.0 : f32] } : 1 %rhs = corert.executeop(%cpu) "test.create_dense_tensor"() { shape = [1, 1], values = [-2.0 : f32] } : 1 %result = corert.executeop(%cpu) "test.add" (%lhs, %rhs) : 1 %ch1 = "corert.print_tensorhandle"(%result, %ch0) : (!corert.tensorhandle, !tfrt.chain) -> !tfrt.chain tfrt.return %ch1 : !tfrt.chain }
  27. 27. Device Runtime CPU 27 //===----------------------------------------------------------------------===// // CPU Relu kernels //===----------------------------------------------------------------------===// // Computes B = Relu(A). template <typename T> static AsyncValueRef<Chain> Relu(const DenseHostTensor& A, DenseHostTensor* B, const ExecutionContext& exec_ctx) { auto fn = [](auto& a, auto& b) { return a.cwiseMax(static_cast<T>(0)); }; return ::tfrt::compat::UnaryEigenKernelAsync<T, T>(A, B, std::move(fn), exec_ctx); } //===----------------------------------------------------------------------===// // CPU BiasAdd kernels //===----------------------------------------------------------------------===// // A special case of tf.add where bias is restricted to be 1-D. // Currently only support NHWC data format. template <typename T, size_t RANK> static AsyncValueRef<Chain> BiasAdd(const DenseHostTensor& input, const DenseHostTensor& bias, DenseHostTensor* output, const ExecutionContext& exec_ctx) { DHTIndexableView<T, RANK> input_view(&input); MutableDHTIndexableView<T, RANK> output_view(output); DHTIndexableView<T, 1> bias_view(&bias); const auto& shape_input = input_view.FixedShape(); const auto& shape_bias = bias_view.FixedShape(); const auto& shape_output = output_view.FixedShape(); if (shape_input != shape_output) { return EmitErrorAsync(exec_ctx, "unexpected output shape"); } if (shape_bias[0] != shape_input[RANK - 1]) { return EmitErrorAsync(exec_ctx, "bias shape does not match input shape"); } // Reshape bias to the shape of input. Broadcast along the last axis of input. Eigen::array<Eigen::Index, RANK> reshape_dims; Eigen::array<Eigen::Index, RANK> broadcast_dims; for (size_t i = 0; i < RANK - 1; ++i) { reshape_dims[i] = static_cast<Eigen::Index>(1); broadcast_dims[i] = static_cast<Eigen::Index>(shape_input[i]); } reshape_dims[RANK - 1] = static_cast<Eigen::Index>(shape_bias[0]); broadcast_dims[RANK - 1] = static_cast<Eigen::Index>(1); auto input_t = AsEigenConstTensor(input_view); auto bias_t = AsEigenConstTensor(bias_view); auto output_t = AsEigenTensor(output_view); auto expr = input_t + bias_t.reshape(reshape_dims).broadcast(broadcast_dims); return AsyncAssign( exec_ctx.host()->GetOrCreateSharedContext<EigenHostContext>(), std::move(output_t), std::move(expr), KeepBuffers::alive(&input, &bias, output)); } https://github.com/tensorﬂow/runtime/blob/master/backends/cpu/lib/kernels/cpu_kernels.h
  28. 28. Dialects we can see now • tfrt: we know what this is for • tfrt_test: to test tfrt • tfrt_data: tf.data, to deal with input pipeline • tfrt_dht: dense host tensor • corert: Core Runtime, eager execution • ts: tensor shape • coo: COOrdinate list sparse tensor • eigen: wrapper around the eigen library • btf: binary tensor format • cuda: you know what cuda means :-) 28
  29. 29. Concluding Remarks • MLIR related talks and publications, https://mlir.llvm.org/talks/ • We scratched the surface of TFRT host runtime and core runtime. There are more details • threading model: thread pool / work queue, • memory allocation: tcmalloc for server, other small allocators for embedded systems, • non-strict execution, and • registers: BEF executor is a register machine • we didn’t touch other important components such as device runtimes, eps. the GPU part, and distributed environment 29
  30. 30. Fin 30
  31. 31. Device Runtime Design Principles • A thin wrapper of low-level (driver) APIs, exposing device capabilities to graph compiler • Memory Allocation • Async host <-> device transfer, and kernel execution • Dependency management • Focus on mechanism instead of policy • E.g. No built-in special-purpose streams for GPU support: • For pure eager execution, can default to one stream for everything • For tf.function execution, compiler can pick streams 31

