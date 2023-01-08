Kim Solez The Ethics of Pig to Human Transplants, Artificial Intelligence, and Why The Future is Porcine! Jan 8 2023 1.pptx
• Trained at John Hopkins with
Dr. Robert Heptinstall
• International leader in renal transplant
pathology for more than three decades.
• Outstanding teacher and a pioneer in
educational techniques:
NEPHROL Email discussion group.
The Banff Classification of Transplant Pathology
The Technology and Future of Medicine Course.
The Future and All That Jazz initiative.
Has over 1,500 videos on YouTube, over 230
journal articles.
Kim Solez, MD
Professor of Pathology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada
Chair, Transplant Regenerative Medicine Community of Practice, American
Society of Transplantation
Disclosures
Financial, none. Politically, there is something.
As Chair of Banff Foundation for Allograft Pathology, I
pushed Tissue Engineering Pathology as the logical future
of Transplant Pathology starting in 2011, ignoring the
possibility of Xenotransplantation Pathology. I knew the
joke that Xenotransplantation is “always right around the
corner” and assumed it was not actually happening for a
long time.
Now it looks like I backed the wrong horse for eleven years
with the recent partial success of Xenotransplantation! But
maybe not, when considering long term. Also, the two
could be combined. We could have a decellularized pig
organ scaffolds re-cellularized with human cells to create a
functioning organ useful clinically. If one can overcome
problems of getting right cells into right places and
creating the long loops of Henle.
Plan of
Presentation:
AI Scientist
Rich Sutton
style of
starting with
slogans
Unusual Features of the Time We Are Living In When AI Has Opened Up the World of Possibilities and
We are limited Only by our Dreams! See Jason Silva and Solez videos of Jan. 3 and 5, 2023.
https://youtu.be/z_pvb8085Lw?t=175 https://youtu.be/ijtgMgsOrss https://youtu.be/IuyORuO8rbs
Massive increase in human creativity and scientific discovery predicted in 2023 as a consequence of AI
advancement and GPT4, exactly what is needed to extend organ replacement beyond
allotransplantation. Timing of this AI advance ideal! This is medicine’s finest hour.
Pig Organs for Humans. New Banff Xenotransplant Pathology Classification Needed, with xenograft’s
deep phenotyping collaboration between PTG and NYU, Tweet of November 29,2022.
Stem Cell Generated Organs on Pig Scaffolds When Ready. Another Banff Classification for that! Banff is
not on hiatus just because it skipped a year and is doing a bit of self-reflection! We all need self-
reflection! Banff is back! And open for business!
Too Complex for Human Brain, Need AI Help. Have Research Team for That. AI can also help with
Promotion countering anti-pig sentiment! The future is porcine!
Xenotransplantation Part of Larger Plan for How AI Can Save Humanity. AST Controversies Conference
October 2023. Timing of that is ideal. Need the right 40 people in the room, please volunteer to join if
interested! Suggest others to join.
Effort Cannot be Science Alone, Needs Humanities too, The Future and All That Jazz Good at Creating
Distractions. People Need That! To gently nudge people so everyone is on same page , with continued
progress toward success.
You Can Help! Every One of You! Suggest speakers for October Controversies Conference! Insure we
have the right 40 people in the room! Email kim.solez@ualberta.ca
Worldwide 1.4 million people are
in need of transplantation for end
stage organ failure.
Current transplant protocols
reach fewer than 5-10% of this
number.
Regenerative medicine and/or
xenotransplantation can save the
remaining 90-95%, over one
million people annually!
The Positive Aspects of Stem Cell Therapies and
Xenotransplantation, The True Hope, Has Potential
to Reverse Three Looming Problems in Medicine:
1. The loss of “luster” in transplantation.
2. Workforce problems in nephrology
due to lack of appeal to young
people/potential trainees worldwide.
3. Technological unemployment in
medicine due to replacement of human
workers by machines.
AI Can Assist
Because the
Number of
Possible
Approaches to
Xenotransplant
and Stem Cell
Generated
Organs
Exceeds
Human
Cognitive
Capacity
We have proposed Xenotransplantation and and
Stem Cell Generated Organs as the 13th big
challenge of humanity that AI can assist with. We
look forward to your thoughts on that! We have
assembled an awesome research team of faculty
and students from around the world to help with
the task! For Journal Editors, Medical Leaders, for All
of Us, This is Medicine’s Finest Hour, Figuring Out
How to React to AI Advancements in the Early Part
of 2023 and How it Should Impact on Pig to Human
Transplants, How to Proceed with That Ethically.
The Big 24 Challenges of Humanity
Addressed by Collaborative Intelligence
The time is ripe for DeepMind to
address some of the messy
challenges of society and save
the human race! We offer the
opportunity for you to influence
which societal problems
DeepMind and their competitors
choose to address.
21. Ideology
22. Complexity/Fragility
23. Unknown Unknowns
24. Other
are all things we ultimately can
understand the solution to once
AI does the heavy lifting while
partnering with us! You may
object that the problems are
“too complicated” but then you
realize that every subset of
those twenty-four problems is
something humans can easily
wrap their heads around,
whereas no human can wrap
their head around protein
folding and nuclear fusion,
things Google DeepMind AI
has already partly solved.
1. Human Aggression
2. Nuclear War
3. Climate Emergency
4. Systemic Racism
5. Pandemics
6. Neocolonialism
7. AI Alignment
8. Energy
9. Avatars - MIOS
10. Water scarcity
11. Asteroids
12. Nanotechnology
13. Xenotransplantation
14. Biodiversity
15. Environment
16. Resource Depletion
17. Solar Winds
18. Behavioral Biology Writ
Large
19. Financial Crisis
20. Genetic Engineering 8
New Structures Needed to Make These Co-
operations Happen - Engaging Young
People – Ishita Moghe Images
Many Suffer from DALL-E Machine Image Fatigue
We Suggest Ishita Moghe Human Images as Antidote
https://www.justmachines.com/blank-page
11.
Details of research team and deliverables,
28 total from CIFAR and CIHR Grants.
Team from Canada, US, UK, Germany, Belgium, and Sweden, with
one Indigenous member and two people of colour. Fields include
music, regenerative architecture, medicine, AI human
cooperation, the arts, classics, diversity, equity and inclusion.
Experience working together on CIFAR and CIHR grants.
Marcus Hutter
DeepMind, UK
Kevin Solez, Classics,
Memorial U Canada
Tracey Hillier
Canada
Pamela Brett-MacLean
Canada
Belgium
Mallory Chipman
Canada
Reinhard Hutter
Germany
Henrik Sjovall
Sweden
USA Eve
Higginbotham
Constant Supply of Highly Dynamic With
Talented Students, Excellent Candidates for
Administrator/Grad Student Positions
Marcus Hutter USA Eve
DeepMind, UK Higginbotham
Emily Kimani
VP Operations&
Fin. su.ualberta
Taryn Stokowski
Lead TA in Course
Reinhard Hutter
Germany
Henrik Sjovall
Nephrologists & Renal Pathologists May Be Only
People Still Employed in 2045!
14.
The Technological Singularity
2035 to 2045, or 2023?
15.
Banff Classification of
Kidney Transplant Pathology
Histologic criteria for the
diagnosis of rejection and
other conditions in the
transplanted kidney, began
1991, updated and expanded
every two years in consensus
meetings, need something
similar for Xenografts, and
Tissue Engineering constructs.
16.
Podocytes go wandering into the interstitium! Song et
al. 2013
17.
o Song et al. (2013) In
addition to missing cells
and disordered
structures, you have
cells in the wrong
places in recellularized
organs. Podocytes in
the interstitium. Ten
years later we still do
not have a solution to
this.
18.
o At the American Transplant
Congress session on
Regenerative Medicine in 2022
which I chaired we discussed
with the experts there
whether anyone thought the
problem of creating long loops
of Henle will be solved in our
lifetime. No one thought it
would, and everyone agreed
that a kidney that cannot
concentrate the urine would
be unsatisfactory to
transplant. However maybe in
pig scaffolds we will be able to
figure this out with AI help.
19.
The Ethics of
Pig to Human
Transplants is
Massively
Dependent on
Whether the
Technique
Works. If not,
all arguments
against apply,
opportunity
cost, funding
diversion etc.
Clinical Kidney Journal, Volume 15,
Issue 12, December 2022, Pages
2161–
2168, https://doi.org/10.1093/ckj/sfac
125
This May 2022 article by George Bayliss on
the ethics of Pig to Human Transplants is by
far the best so far. By October 2023 when
our AST controversies conference takes
place we expect that Pig to Human
Transplants will be working. That is then an
ideal time to discuss ethics. Please send us
suggested names for the people taking part.
We have a limit of 40 people and would like
to have the best people in the room! Send
to kim.solez@ualberta.ca .
20.
The Ethics of Pig to
Human Transplants
is Massively
Dependent on
Whether the
Technique Works.
This 2022 article
argues for an
absolute ban, but
the alternatives
suggested will not
scale, are not
practical.
Requiring lifelong surveillance effectively
denies a research subject their fundamental
right to withdraw, and violates international
norms and ethical guidance.
It will often be necessary to house animals in
isolation and in sterile facilities, which can
significantly diminish well-being in highly
intelligent and social animals like pigs, by
preventing the expression of natural behaviors
(such as digging and rooting in the dirt,
wallowing in mud—pigs really do like to do
that—and playing), and restricting
interactions with conspecifics, resulting in
stress and boredom.
22.
JANUARY 3RD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PRESENTATION TO PATHOLOGY RESIDENTS
JANUARY 5TH BANFF DIGITAL PATHOLOGY WORKING GROUP MEETING
JANUARY 5TH FIRST LECTURE IN TECHNOLOGY AND FUTURE OF MEDICINE COURSE
JANUARY 8TH GLOMCON PRESENTATION ETHICS OF PIG TO HUMAN TRANSPLANTS, AI, AND
WHY THE FUTURE IS PORCINE
JANUARY 10TH SECOND LECTURE IN TECHNOLOGY AND FUTURE OF MEDICINE COURSE
JANUARY 24TH, DAVID PEARCE TEACHING SESSION FULL SPECTRUM SUPERINTELLIGENCE
JANUARY 26TH TEACHING SESSION ON PIG TO HUMAN TRANSPLANTATION AND
REGENERATIVE MEDICINE
JANUARY 31ST TO MARCH 2ND AI LECTURES FROM DRS. ZAIANE, SUTTON, AND PILARSKI
23.
A group directed by Nell Watson is
creating standard IEEE P3152
which signals whether you are
dealing with a human, AI, or
combination is a fundamental
discovery. Important in future!
One of our pathology residents
has joined this effort!
24.
On Dec. 5th 2022, Stuart Russell
Became the Third Person to Promote
Idea that Artificial General Intelligence
Could be Massively Beneficial to the
World - Ideas supported by Rich
Sutton and myself. Fits with Rich
Sutton’s Eyes on the Prize:
https://twitter.com/RichardSSutton/status/1575619651563708418 The case
for ambition in artificial intelligence research: Within your lifetime,
AI researchers will understand the principles of intelligence—
what it is and how it works—well enough to create beings of far
greater intelligence than current humans. This will change
everything. The way we work and play. Our senses of identity.
The goals we set for ourselves and our societies. It will be the
greatest intellectual achievement of all time. An achievement of
science, of engineering, and of the humanities, whose
significance is beyond humanity, beyond life, beyond good and
bad. I call it the Prize. The Prize is a great and glorious goal!
Ambitious AI researchers should keep their Eyes on the Prize.
Our critique of Russell’s Dec. 2021 lectures in video of Jan. 20
2022 led to this dramatic turnaround .
https://youtu.be/cxdC_V5XrAo
https://youtu.be/K19P1YQ2XRo?t=16205
Russell’s prediction is that AGI with this positive influence could
increase worldwide GDP by 10-fold with machines in charge.
Previously he believed humans must always be in charge.
This would increase scientific progress
and creativity, and do more to allow
successful Pig to Human Transplants.
That is Why the Future is Porcine!