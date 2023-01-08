Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Kim Solez The Ethics of Pig to Human Transplants, Artificial Intelligence, and Why The Future is Porcine! Jan 8 2023 1.pptx

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Kim Solez FINAL Whatever You Can Do, Or Dream You Can, Begin It- Report from ...
Kim Solez FINAL Whatever You Can Do, Or Dream You Can, Begin It- Report from ...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Kim Solez Hooking-Up Physical Forces Optimism and Dark Energy Presentation Se...
Kim Solez ,
Kim Solez Boundaries and Ethics of cyberNephrology Feb 2009 boundaries ethics 2
Kim Solez ,
Kim Solez combining resources in tx and regen med make no small plans
Kim Solez ,
Solez Yagi Farris Barisoni Digital transplant pathology white paper2
Kim Solez ,
Kim Solez Yukako Yagi Digital transplant pathology white paper1
Kim Solez ,
Kim Solez Yukako Yagi Digital transplant pathology white paper
Kim Solez ,
Kim Solez 384 years of banff spirit new june 26 2019
Kim Solez ,
Kim Solez C3 GN case with 6-8 nm fibrils Congo Red negative Part II
Kim Solez ,
1 of 35 Ad

Kim Solez The Ethics of Pig to Human Transplants, Artificial Intelligence, and Why The Future is Porcine! Jan 8 2023 1.pptx

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

GlomCon Presentation January 8 2023 Includes speaker bio as first slide.

GlomCon Presentation January 8 2023 Includes speaker bio as first slide.

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Kim Solez FINAL Whatever You Can Do, Or Dream You Can, Begin It- Report from ...
Kim Solez ,
6 views
24 slides
Kim Solez DALL-E and Kidney Pathology Machine Fantasies Give Hint About What...
Kim Solez ,
18 views
43 slides
Kim Solez How AI can improve human cooperation AI Seminar August 5 2022.pptx
Kim Solez ,
17 views
20 slides
Kim Solez Clinical Trials, Fundamental DIscoveries and Teaching Renal Transpl...
Kim Solez ,
33 views
9 slides
Kim Solez How AI can improve human cooperation through suggesting followup ac...
Kim Solez ,
46 views
9 slides
Kim Solez How AI can improve human cooperation through suggesting followup ac...
Kim Solez ,
11 views
9 slides
Kim Solez 2022 TRM COP - ATC Slide Deck1. pptx
Kim Solez ,
105 views
13 slides
Kim Solez Xenotransplantation- The Rest of the Story April 8 2022 6.pptx
Kim Solez ,
72 views
45 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Kim Solez , (20)

Kim Solez Hooking-Up Physical Forces Optimism and Dark Energy Presentation Se...
Kim Solez ,
88 views
Kim Solez Boundaries and Ethics of cyberNephrology Feb 2009 boundaries ethics 2
Kim Solez ,
82 views
Kim Solez combining resources in tx and regen med make no small plans
Kim Solez ,
90 views
Solez Yagi Farris Barisoni Digital transplant pathology white paper2
Kim Solez ,
332 views
Kim Solez Yukako Yagi Digital transplant pathology white paper1
Kim Solez ,
181 views
Kim Solez Yukako Yagi Digital transplant pathology white paper
Kim Solez ,
302 views
Kim Solez 384 years of banff spirit new june 26 2019
Kim Solez ,
157 views
Kim Solez C3 GN case with 6-8 nm fibrils Congo Red negative Part II
Kim Solez ,
263 views
Kim Solez C3 GN case with 6-8 nm fibrils Congo Red negative Part I
Kim Solez ,
220 views
Kim Solez shortened slide set for opening reception Pittsburgh Banff meeting
Kim Solez ,
113 views
Kim Solez 204 years of banff spirit9 new May 10 2019
Kim Solez ,
91 views
Kim Solez 204 years of banff spirit9 new february 12 2019
Kim Solez ,
202 views
Kim Solez Grand rounds Feb 1, 2019 Seizing the opportunity of technology and ...
Kim Solez ,
52 views
Kim Solez Seizing the opportunity of technology and the future of medicine c...
Kim Solez ,
93 views
Kim Solez Seizing the opportunity of technology and the future of medicine c...
Kim Solez ,
93 views
Kim Solez 204 years of Banff spirit new January 7 2019
Kim Solez ,
84 views
Kim Solez 204 years of Banff spirit9 new November 23 2018
Kim Solez ,
296 views
Solez Moghe reimagining big picture science communication in the era of youtube2
Kim Solez ,
89 views
Solez Moghe reimagining big picture science communication in the era of you tube
Kim Solez ,
97 views
Kim Solez 204 years of banff spirit 8 new august 24 2018
Kim Solez ,
134 views
Kim Solez Hooking-Up Physical Forces Optimism and Dark Energy Presentation Se...
Kim Solez ,
88 views
44 slides
Kim Solez Boundaries and Ethics of cyberNephrology Feb 2009 boundaries ethics 2
Kim Solez ,
82 views
28 slides
Kim Solez combining resources in tx and regen med make no small plans
Kim Solez ,
90 views
22 slides
Solez Yagi Farris Barisoni Digital transplant pathology white paper2
Kim Solez ,
332 views
64 slides
Kim Solez Yukako Yagi Digital transplant pathology white paper1
Kim Solez ,
181 views
61 slides
Kim Solez Yukako Yagi Digital transplant pathology white paper
Kim Solez ,
302 views
94 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

2_VS.ppt
ZahidHussain49964
0 views
hipbiomechanics-131109064817-phpapp02.pdf
Lukman Al Nomani
0 views
cancerawareness1-150819081409-lva1-app6892.pdf
MeghanaPreddy
0 views
The complex associations between late life depression, fear of falling and ri...
Daiana Campani
0 views
DRAAA.pptx
AbdulwahedAli1
0 views
Kleinert and Duran Protocols.pptx
AbrahamEmes
0 views
biosynthesisofnucleotides-160902060256.pdf
DrMuhammadOmairChaud
0 views
VASCULAR RINGS AND SLINGS TYPES HAEMODYNAMICS PRESENTATION AND DIAGNOSIS.pptx
Jaydeep Malakar
0 views
vitalsign-130512065540-phpapp02 (1).pptx
ZahidHussain49964
0 views
MIMVR.pptx
yassermubarak5
0 views
VSD device closure.pptx
yassermubarak5
0 views
Anterior cruciate ligament injury.pptx
Lukman Al Nomani
0 views
ECMO.pptx
yassermubarak5
0 views
1802-pneumonia-and-pandemic-h1n1.pptx
AnilSharma811261
0 views
Home and environmental hazards modification for fall prevention among the eld...
Daiana Campani
0 views
External Fixation.pptx
RuthraDevi17
0 views
Compatability testing.pptx
Jasmine priya
0 views
Lecture 1.5.pdf
MeghanaPreddy
0 views
PRESENTATION ON BUILDING LAYOUT
SatyamTiwari572293
0 views
The Airway- A mecca of possible complications- edit 1.pptx
DwayneWhite10
0 views
2_VS.ppt
ZahidHussain49964
0 views
16 slides
hipbiomechanics-131109064817-phpapp02.pdf
Lukman Al Nomani
0 views
37 slides
cancerawareness1-150819081409-lva1-app6892.pdf
MeghanaPreddy
0 views
90 slides
The complex associations between late life depression, fear of falling and ri...
Daiana Campani
0 views
22 slides
DRAAA.pptx
AbdulwahedAli1
0 views
39 slides
Kleinert and Duran Protocols.pptx
AbrahamEmes
0 views
8 slides
Advertisement

Kim Solez The Ethics of Pig to Human Transplants, Artificial Intelligence, and Why The Future is Porcine! Jan 8 2023 1.pptx

  1. 1. • Trained at John Hopkins with Dr. Robert Heptinstall • International leader in renal transplant pathology for more than three decades. • Outstanding teacher and a pioneer in educational techniques:  NEPHROL Email discussion group.  The Banff Classification of Transplant Pathology  The Technology and Future of Medicine Course.  The Future and All That Jazz initiative.  Has over 1,500 videos on YouTube, over 230 journal articles. Kim Solez, MD Professor of Pathology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada Chair, Transplant Regenerative Medicine Community of Practice, American Society of Transplantation
  2. 2. KIM SOLEZ, MD
  3. 3. Disclosures Financial, none. Politically, there is something. As Chair of Banff Foundation for Allograft Pathology, I pushed Tissue Engineering Pathology as the logical future of Transplant Pathology starting in 2011, ignoring the possibility of Xenotransplantation Pathology. I knew the joke that Xenotransplantation is “always right around the corner” and assumed it was not actually happening for a long time. Now it looks like I backed the wrong horse for eleven years with the recent partial success of Xenotransplantation! But maybe not, when considering long term. Also, the two could be combined. We could have a decellularized pig organ scaffolds re-cellularized with human cells to create a functioning organ useful clinically. If one can overcome problems of getting right cells into right places and creating the long loops of Henle.
  4. 4. Plan of Presentation: AI Scientist Rich Sutton style of starting with slogans Unusual Features of the Time We Are Living In When AI Has Opened Up the World of Possibilities and We are limited Only by our Dreams! See Jason Silva and Solez videos of Jan. 3 and 5, 2023. https://youtu.be/z_pvb8085Lw?t=175 https://youtu.be/ijtgMgsOrss https://youtu.be/IuyORuO8rbs Massive increase in human creativity and scientific discovery predicted in 2023 as a consequence of AI advancement and GPT4, exactly what is needed to extend organ replacement beyond allotransplantation. Timing of this AI advance ideal! This is medicine’s finest hour. Pig Organs for Humans. New Banff Xenotransplant Pathology Classification Needed, with xenograft’s deep phenotyping collaboration between PTG and NYU, Tweet of November 29,2022. Stem Cell Generated Organs on Pig Scaffolds When Ready. Another Banff Classification for that! Banff is not on hiatus just because it skipped a year and is doing a bit of self-reflection! We all need self- reflection! Banff is back! And open for business! Too Complex for Human Brain, Need AI Help. Have Research Team for That. AI can also help with Promotion countering anti-pig sentiment! The future is porcine! Xenotransplantation Part of Larger Plan for How AI Can Save Humanity. AST Controversies Conference October 2023. Timing of that is ideal. Need the right 40 people in the room, please volunteer to join if interested! Suggest others to join. Effort Cannot be Science Alone, Needs Humanities too, The Future and All That Jazz Good at Creating Distractions. People Need That! To gently nudge people so everyone is on same page , with continued progress toward success. You Can Help! Every One of You! Suggest speakers for October Controversies Conference! Insure we have the right 40 people in the room! Email kim.solez@ualberta.ca
  5. 5. Worldwide 1.4 million people are in need of transplantation for end stage organ failure. Current transplant protocols reach fewer than 5-10% of this number. Regenerative medicine and/or xenotransplantation can save the remaining 90-95%, over one million people annually!
  6. 6. The Positive Aspects of Stem Cell Therapies and Xenotransplantation, The True Hope, Has Potential to Reverse Three Looming Problems in Medicine: 1. The loss of “luster” in transplantation. 2. Workforce problems in nephrology due to lack of appeal to young people/potential trainees worldwide. 3. Technological unemployment in medicine due to replacement of human workers by machines.
  7. 7. AI Can Assist Because the Number of Possible Approaches to Xenotransplant and Stem Cell Generated Organs Exceeds Human Cognitive Capacity We have proposed Xenotransplantation and and Stem Cell Generated Organs as the 13th big challenge of humanity that AI can assist with. We look forward to your thoughts on that! We have assembled an awesome research team of faculty and students from around the world to help with the task! For Journal Editors, Medical Leaders, for All of Us, This is Medicine’s Finest Hour, Figuring Out How to React to AI Advancements in the Early Part of 2023 and How it Should Impact on Pig to Human Transplants, How to Proceed with That Ethically.
  8. 8. The Big 24 Challenges of Humanity Addressed by Collaborative Intelligence The time is ripe for DeepMind to address some of the messy challenges of society and save the human race! We offer the opportunity for you to influence which societal problems DeepMind and their competitors choose to address. 21. Ideology 22. Complexity/Fragility 23. Unknown Unknowns 24. Other are all things we ultimately can understand the solution to once AI does the heavy lifting while partnering with us! You may object that the problems are “too complicated” but then you realize that every subset of those twenty-four problems is something humans can easily wrap their heads around, whereas no human can wrap their head around protein folding and nuclear fusion, things Google DeepMind AI has already partly solved. 1. Human Aggression 2. Nuclear War 3. Climate Emergency 4. Systemic Racism 5. Pandemics 6. Neocolonialism 7. AI Alignment 8. Energy 9. Avatars - MIOS 10. Water scarcity 11. Asteroids 12. Nanotechnology 13. Xenotransplantation 14. Biodiversity 15. Environment 16. Resource Depletion 17. Solar Winds 18. Behavioral Biology Writ Large 19. Financial Crisis 20. Genetic Engineering 8
  9. 9. New Structures Needed to Make These Co- operations Happen - Engaging Young People – Ishita Moghe Images 9
  10. 10. Many Suffer from DALL-E Machine Image Fatigue We Suggest Ishita Moghe Human Images as Antidote https://www.justmachines.com/blank-page
  11. 11. Details of research team and deliverables, 28 total from CIFAR and CIHR Grants. Team from Canada, US, UK, Germany, Belgium, and Sweden, with one Indigenous member and two people of colour. Fields include music, regenerative architecture, medicine, AI human cooperation, the arts, classics, diversity, equity and inclusion. Experience working together on CIFAR and CIHR grants. 11 Marcus Hutter DeepMind, UK Kevin Solez, Classics, Memorial U Canada Tracey Hillier Canada Pamela Brett-MacLean Canada Belgium Mallory Chipman Canada Reinhard Hutter Germany Henrik Sjovall Sweden USA Eve Higginbotham
  12. 12. Constant Supply of Highly Dynamic With Talented Students, Excellent Candidates for Administrator/Grad Student Positions 12 Marcus Hutter USA Eve DeepMind, UK Higginbotham Emily Kimani VP Operations& Fin. su.ualberta Taryn Stokowski Lead TA in Course Reinhard Hutter Germany Henrik Sjovall Denmark
  13. 13. Nephrologists & Renal Pathologists May Be Only People Still Employed in 2045!
  14. 14. The Technological Singularity 2035 to 2045, or 2023?
  15. 15. Banff Classification of Kidney Transplant Pathology Histologic criteria for the diagnosis of rejection and other conditions in the transplanted kidney, began 1991, updated and expanded every two years in consensus meetings, need something similar for Xenografts, and Tissue Engineering constructs.
  16. 16. Podocytes go wandering into the interstitium! Song et al. 2013
  17. 17. o Song et al. (2013) In addition to missing cells and disordered structures, you have cells in the wrong places in recellularized organs. Podocytes in the interstitium. Ten years later we still do not have a solution to this.
  18. 18. o At the American Transplant Congress session on Regenerative Medicine in 2022 which I chaired we discussed with the experts there whether anyone thought the problem of creating long loops of Henle will be solved in our lifetime. No one thought it would, and everyone agreed that a kidney that cannot concentrate the urine would be unsatisfactory to transplant. However maybe in pig scaffolds we will be able to figure this out with AI help.
  19. 19. The Ethics of Pig to Human Transplants is Massively Dependent on Whether the Technique Works. If not, all arguments against apply, opportunity cost, funding diversion etc. Clinical Kidney Journal, Volume 15, Issue 12, December 2022, Pages 2161– 2168, https://doi.org/10.1093/ckj/sfac 125 This May 2022 article by George Bayliss on the ethics of Pig to Human Transplants is by far the best so far. By October 2023 when our AST controversies conference takes place we expect that Pig to Human Transplants will be working. That is then an ideal time to discuss ethics. Please send us suggested names for the people taking part. We have a limit of 40 people and would like to have the best people in the room! Send to kim.solez@ualberta.ca .
  20. 20. The Ethics of Pig to Human Transplants is Massively Dependent on Whether the Technique Works. This 2022 article argues for an absolute ban, but the alternatives suggested will not scale, are not practical.  Requiring lifelong surveillance effectively denies a research subject their fundamental right to withdraw, and violates international norms and ethical guidance.  It will often be necessary to house animals in isolation and in sterile facilities, which can significantly diminish well-being in highly intelligent and social animals like pigs, by preventing the expression of natural behaviors (such as digging and rooting in the dirt, wallowing in mud—pigs really do like to do that—and playing), and restricting interactions with conspecifics, resulting in stress and boredom.
  21. 21. KIM SOLEZ, MD
  22. 22. JANUARY 3RD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PRESENTATION TO PATHOLOGY RESIDENTS JANUARY 5TH BANFF DIGITAL PATHOLOGY WORKING GROUP MEETING JANUARY 5TH FIRST LECTURE IN TECHNOLOGY AND FUTURE OF MEDICINE COURSE JANUARY 8TH GLOMCON PRESENTATION ETHICS OF PIG TO HUMAN TRANSPLANTS, AI, AND WHY THE FUTURE IS PORCINE JANUARY 10TH SECOND LECTURE IN TECHNOLOGY AND FUTURE OF MEDICINE COURSE JANUARY 24TH, DAVID PEARCE TEACHING SESSION FULL SPECTRUM SUPERINTELLIGENCE JANUARY 26TH TEACHING SESSION ON PIG TO HUMAN TRANSPLANTATION AND REGENERATIVE MEDICINE JANUARY 31ST TO MARCH 2ND AI LECTURES FROM DRS. ZAIANE, SUTTON, AND PILARSKI
  23. 23. A group directed by Nell Watson is creating standard IEEE P3152 which signals whether you are dealing with a human, AI, or combination is a fundamental discovery. Important in future! One of our pathology residents has joined this effort!
  24. 24. On Dec. 5th 2022, Stuart Russell Became the Third Person to Promote Idea that Artificial General Intelligence Could be Massively Beneficial to the World - Ideas supported by Rich Sutton and myself. Fits with Rich Sutton’s Eyes on the Prize: https://twitter.com/RichardSSutton/status/1575619651563708418 The case for ambition in artificial intelligence research: Within your lifetime, AI researchers will understand the principles of intelligence— what it is and how it works—well enough to create beings of far greater intelligence than current humans. This will change everything. The way we work and play. Our senses of identity. The goals we set for ourselves and our societies. It will be the greatest intellectual achievement of all time. An achievement of science, of engineering, and of the humanities, whose significance is beyond humanity, beyond life, beyond good and bad. I call it the Prize. The Prize is a great and glorious goal! Ambitious AI researchers should keep their Eyes on the Prize. Our critique of Russell’s Dec. 2021 lectures in video of Jan. 20 2022 led to this dramatic turnaround . https://youtu.be/cxdC_V5XrAo https://youtu.be/K19P1YQ2XRo?t=16205 Russell’s prediction is that AGI with this positive influence could increase worldwide GDP by 10-fold with machines in charge. Previously he believed humans must always be in charge. This would increase scientific progress and creativity, and do more to allow successful Pig to Human Transplants. That is Why the Future is Porcine!

×