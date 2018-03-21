Successfully reported this slideshow.
KS Kids Auto https://www.kskidsauto.com Car dealership for kids
About us KSKids Auto sell both rides on cars and R/C scaled cars. We are a wholesaler and retailer, our advantage is that ...
Ride On Cars R/C Car KS Kids Auto Offers...
Featured Collection Bentley 12V - R/C Ride ON $599.99 $479.99 Sale Lamborghini Aventador - R/C Kids Ride On $499.99 $399.9...
Products 1:14 R/C Licensed BMW i8 Authentic w/Open Doors $89.99 $79.99 Sale 1:18 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento R/C $59.99 $49...
1:14 R/C/ Ferrari 458 Speacial Edition Auto Convertabile $89.99 $79.99 Sale 1:14 R/C LaFerrari w. Open Doors $79.99 $69.99...
Bentley 12V - R/C Ride ON $599.99 $459.99 Sale 12V BENTLEY Ride on Remote Control Toy Car for age between 2 to 8 year old ...
• Suggested Retail Price: $599.99 • All price are in canadian dollars • Suitable for boys and girls from ages 2 -8. • Real...
• Color: White • Dimension: 47.2"L x 25.9"W x 18.7"H • Materials: PP, ABS • Charger: 110V-120V • Rechargeable Battery: 1 x...
Contact Us Business Email: info@kskidsauto.com Phone: 512-580-5166
Officially Licensed
Thank You
Bentley 12V R/C Ride On Toy Car for Kids | KS Kids Auto
Bentley 12V R/C Ride On Toy Car for Kids | KS Kids Auto

12V BENTLEY Ride on Remote Control Toy Car for age between 2 to 8-year-old kids with retail price $599.99, high-quality free shipping in Ontario and Quebec.

Bentley 12V R/C Ride On Toy Car for Kids | KS Kids Auto

