Vt crm-roi

Measuring ROI with Vtiger w w w . v t i g e r . c o m
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 2 Unlock 1 hour of productive time per day for every sales rep Mitigate caus...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 3 Part 1 - Unlocking precious time for your sales reps Win back 1hour ore mo...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 4 Sales reps’ time for actual selling is squished by other activities 0 1 2 ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 5 Save 1 hour or more every day for every sales rep We have done it ourselve...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 6 Flooded inboxes, and constant influx of emails eat up time › Who do I owe ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 7 Free up to 20 minutes on time spent on emails CRM Inbox Email Templates Au...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 8 Handling calls and meetings traditionally is inefficient › Determine who t...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 9 Free up 10 minutes on calls and meetings Calendar Task Manager Appointment...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 10 Effective collaboration is not always easy › Determine whom to seek help ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 11 Free up 10 minutes on collaboration Mentions Internal Chat  Know if a sa...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 12 Information is not organized in one place › It may reside in people’s hea...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 13 Free up 20 minutes with the right information at your finger tips Views &...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 14 Processes are neither well understood nor easy to follow › Which deal to ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 15 Free up 10 minutes by automating processes Invoice, Sales orders, ESign R...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 16 Insufficient time is available for selling › Understanding fit with needs...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 17 Unlock 1 hour or more every day Save 20 Mins or more CRM Inbox Email Temp...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 18 Part 2 - Making your sales reps effective Win back 1+ hour per day for ev...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 19 Relative proportion of factors that influence deal losses This breakup re...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 20 You can minimize these factors by 50% or more We have done it ourselves a...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 21 Lost deals due to Late or No follow up › There is no ownership of a deal ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 22 Reduce late/no follow-ups by 50% or more CRM Inbox Profile Scores Automat...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 23 One poor follow-up can undo your efforts › Sales rep was rushed for time ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 24 Reduce poor quality follow ups by 30% or more Views Template Library Touc...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 25 Premature sales involvement can drive prospects away › There is no system...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 26 Reduce pre-mature hand-off by 50% Automation  Systematic way to classify...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 27 Lack of chemistry can affect deals that could be won › There are communic...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 28 Reduce factors that cause chemistry clashes by 30%  Identifying right sa...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 29 Minimize factors that negatively affect deals by 50% or more Normalized p...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 30 Part 3 - Measuring, understanding and improving Win back 1+ hour per day ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 31 Get the best out of your sales organization Define an efficient sales pro...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 32 Critical assessment of your process Does your sales process reflect your ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 33 Optimize your sales process Process Flow Automation Smart Alerts Profile ...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 34 Identify systematic issues Where deals get held up most01 From what stage...
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 35 Start taking actions 1. Replicate practices that have produced sustained ...
..talk to us about your needs. We may be able to help you. support@vtiger.com
© 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 37 Contact Information www.facebook.com/vtiger www.twitter.com/vtiger www.li...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vt crm-roi

38 views

Published on

This presentation shows you the key metrics that drive CRM ROI - useful for sales managers who are considering CRM implementation.

Published in: Sales
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Vt crm-roi

  1. 1. Measuring ROI with Vtiger w w w . v t i g e r . c o m
  2. 2. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 2 Unlock 1 hour of productive time per day for every sales rep Mitigate causes of lost deals by 50% or more Optimize what matters and get the best out of your sales team We help businesses grow sales by making people and processes effective
  3. 3. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 3 Part 1 - Unlocking precious time for your sales reps Win back 1hour ore more per day for every sales rep Mitigate causes of lost deals by 50% or more Improve sales organization performance through better process
  4. 4. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 4 Sales reps’ time for actual selling is squished by other activities 0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  5. 5. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 5 Save 1 hour or more every day for every sales rep We have done it ourselves and helped our customers do it It starts with understanding activities that consume most of your sales reps’ time ..and estimating (or measuring) how much time is spent on each activity
  6. 6. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 6 Flooded inboxes, and constant influx of emails eat up time › Who do I owe a response to › Do I already know the sender of an incoming email › Does an email pertain to a deal I am working on › Bringing colleagues into the loop › Clearing out closed discussions › Avoiding collision with other sales reps › Keeping out non sales related emails Sales reps have to figure things out 0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  7. 7. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 7 Free up to 20 minutes on time spent on emails CRM Inbox Email Templates Automation  “Respond to” list instead of searching inbox  Know the context of an incoming Email (what contact / deal it pertains to)  Create a contact automatically when it does not exist  Create opportunities as and when prospects are sales ready and assign them to sales teams and reps  Leverage consistent and effective templates for common responses  Don’t spend a second on closed discussions  Filter out non-sales related Emails
  8. 8. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 8 Handling calls and meetings traditionally is inefficient › Determine who to follow-up with › Look up contact numbers › Manually log calls (minutes, recordings, ..) › Figure out who is calling › Understand why they are calling › Manage meetings (scheduling, capturing notes, ..) Sales reps have to look things up 0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  9. 9. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 9 Free up 10 minutes on calls and meetings Calendar Task Manager Appointment pages Integrated Telephony  Find people who you want to contact and make outgoing calls from within the CRM  Automatically create call records and link them to contact touchpoints − Link calls to opportunities with one click  When answering calls, know who is calling including company name − Create a contact with one click if it does not already exist − Create a case with one click when a issue is raised − Create an opportunity with one click when there is a sales inquiry  Create tasks and events and link them to opportunities − This can be used to understand the level of effort going in to closing deals  Schedule and commit to meetings based on mutual availability − Avoid going back and forth
  10. 10. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 10 Effective collaboration is not always easy › Determine whom to seek help from (may be other reps who have closed similar deals) › Get their attention quickly › Keep important stake holders informed Bringing in right people at the right time 0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  11. 11. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 11 Free up 10 minutes on collaboration Mentions Internal Chat  Know if a sales rep is currently available (based on shift hours, holiday schedule, ..)  Find out if similar deals (industry, region, product,..) were closed and by who − Get their attention by mentioning them in the opportunity record − Chat with them from within the CRM Agent Business Hours
  12. 12. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 12 Information is not organized in one place › It may reside in people’s heads › It may reside on personal devices › It may reside in documents, spreadsheets, emails,.. Sales reps need a full context of deals 0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  13. 13. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 13 Free up 20 minutes with the right information at your finger tips Views & Lists Profile Scores Touch Points  Capture and organize important information about deals in one place  Understand importance of deals based on criteria that defines your ideal customer  Prioritize deals based on importance and likeliness of winning  Capture interactions across all channels in one place Engagement Scores
  14. 14. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 14 Processes are neither well understood nor easy to follow › Which deal to pick up next › What activities do I need to complete at each stage › How much time do I have to complete activites › What information does management need › Assigning tasks/opportunities to right sales reps › Approvals › Invoicing How to prioritize, what to update, ..0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  15. 15. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 15 Free up 10 minutes by automating processes Invoice, Sales orders, ESign Reports on the fly Sales Process Definition  Define sales processes and make it easy for sales reps to follow them consistently  Automate capture of leads and creation of opportunities and cases − Auto fill details when creating cases and opportunities  Auto assign opportunities to sales reps based on back log or round robin − No time is wasted in assigning ownership of deals  Define reports and auto generate them for all sales reps before meetings  Leverage ESign for approvals  Use built in invoices and sales orders and link them to opportunities  Use notifications on idle or stalled deals for all sales reps − Sales reps don’t need to search if they dropped the ball on a deal Automation
  16. 16. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 16 Insufficient time is available for selling › Understanding fit with needs › Value propositions › Demos › Negotiations › Approvals Activities that move deals forward0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8
  17. 17. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 17 Unlock 1 hour or more every day Save 20 Mins or more CRM Inbox Email Templates Automation Calendar Save 10 Mins or more Appointment pages Integrated Telephony Sales Process Save 10 Mins or more E Sign Reports on the Fly Automation Views & Lists Save 20 Mins or more Profile Scores Touch Points Engagement Scores Mentions Internal Chat Save 10 Mins or more DO MORE OF SELLING 0 1 2 3 45 6 7 8 Agent Business Hours
  18. 18. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 18 Part 2 - Making your sales reps effective Win back 1+ hour per day for every sales rep Mitigate the causes of lost deals by 50% or more Optimize what matters and get the best out of your sales team
  19. 19. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 19 Relative proportion of factors that influence deal losses This breakup reflects our own experience and findings from our customers Legitimate loss to competition or due to lack of fit etc. are excluded Normalized percentage of frequency of occurrence
  20. 20. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 20 You can minimize these factors by 50% or more We have done it ourselves and helped our customers do it First, you need to understand what factors affect win-loss the most Then estimate or measure how they affect win-loss
  21. 21. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 21 Lost deals due to Late or No follow up › There is no ownership of a deal › There is a delay in assignment of a deal to a sales rep › Sales rep was busy to handle it or was on holiday › Sales rep was not aware that a follow-up was needed › Deal was de-prioritized or considered not worth pursuing Follow-ups can be missed or delayed when Normalized percentage of frequency of occurrence
  22. 22. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 22 Reduce late/no follow-ups by 50% or more CRM Inbox Profile Scores Automation  Timely assignment of deals to qualified reps who are available to handle it  “Respond to” list to simplify Email communications  Systematic way to understand importance of a deal  Notifications and alerts of idle status to sales rep, supervisor − If not assigned on time − If not followed up on time − Stalled in specific stages like negotiation, .. − Inactivity Touch Points Agent Business Hours
  23. 23. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 23 One poor follow-up can undo your efforts › Sales rep was rushed for time › Sales rep was not competent › Sales rep could not collaborate effectively › Sales rep could not find the right content › Sales rep did not understand the full context of the deal Follow-ups don’t move deals forward when Normalized percentage of frequency of occurrence
  24. 24. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 24 Reduce poor quality follow ups by 30% or more Views Template Library Touch Points  Complete context of deals including importance, interactions, issues/hurdles, next steps in one view  Standardized / proven templates  Consistent way to prioritize deals  Getting input from other sales reps who have closed similar deals  Leveraging knowledge base − FAQs − Focused content (that could be vertical specific) Collaboration Knowledge base / Search
  25. 25. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 25 Premature sales involvement can drive prospects away › There is no systematic assessment of sales readiness › No clear hand off from marketing to sales › Quota pressure Sales get involved prematurely when Normalized percentage of frequency of occurrence
  26. 26. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 26 Reduce pre-mature hand-off by 50% Automation  Systematic way to classify leads based on readiness to buy  Automated hand-off to sales based on readiness scores  Keeping non-sales ready leads outside the scope of sales Engagement Scores
  27. 27. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 27 Lack of chemistry can affect deals that could be won › There are communication barriers, personality clashes • Language / accent barriers • Formalities • Level of industry / customer competence • Attention to detail • Inability to communicate on preferred channels Chemistry clash can happen when Normalized percentage of frequency of occurrence
  28. 28. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 28 Reduce factors that cause chemistry clashes by 30%  Identifying right sales reps  Using standardized templates for specific regions, industry, etc.  Guidance on interaction  Recognizing when things go astray  Training sales reps for your target audience Knowledge base Satisfaction Index Template Library Sentiment analysis Competence Matrix
  29. 29. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 29 Minimize factors that negatively affect deals by 50% or more Normalized percentage of frequency of occurrence Sales Rep Availability Automation CRM Inbox Reduce by 50% Touch Points Profile Scores Reduce by 50% Views Reduce by 30% Touch Points Collaboration Knowledge base / Search Template Library Competence Matrix Sentiment analysis Sales Rep Availability Reduce by 30% Satisfaction Index Knowledge base Reduce by 50% Engagement Scores Automation
  30. 30. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 30 Part 3 - Measuring, understanding and improving Win back 1+ hour per day for every sales rep Mitigate causes of lost deals by 50% or more Optimize what matters and get the best out of your sales team
  31. 31. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 31 Get the best out of your sales organization Define an efficient sales process (or refine it) Start measuring important aspects that affect win-loss and sales cycles Take actions
  32. 32. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 32 Critical assessment of your process Does your sales process reflect your customer buying cycle01 Do sales reps know what they need to do in every stage for a deal to move forward02 Do you have clear guidance on how much time a deal should spend in each stage03 Have you set up a systematic way to determine importance of a deal04 Do you have a reliable way to assess the level of prospect’s interest to buy from you05 Do sales reps leverage internal know-how and competence effectively06 Are sales managers and reps aware when important deals are stalled or inactive07 Do sales managers know when adequate effort is not going into important deals (& vice versa)08 Do you have a way to determine if things are not going well09 Do you know the top reasons you lose deals10
  33. 33. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 33 Optimize your sales process Process Flow Automation Smart Alerts Profile Scores Engagement Scores Knowledge Base Skills Matrix Sales Insights Satisfaction survey Sentiment Analysis Sales Insights 1. Let sales stages reflect actions taken by prospects 2. Provide contextual guidance on “things to do” based on sales stage 3. Alert sales reps/supervisors when deals are stalled or inactive 4. Define customer attributes and their relative importance 5. Measure and assess quality and quantity of interactions across all channels 6. Create FAQs to address common objections, templates and content library 7. Create skill set matrix for sales reps to leverage know-how 8. Understand how much effort is going into important deals 9. Understand negative sentiments as and when they happen 10. Analyze lost reasons
  34. 34. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 34 Identify systematic issues Where deals get held up most01 From what stage do deals drop off most02 How do sales reps spend their time03 How prompt are sales reps in following up at every stage04 How much sales did each rep close 05 What is the win-loss ratio06 How did the sales reps do on important deals07 Why do sales reps loose deals08 Gather data over a period of time and spot trends Sales Insights
  35. 35. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 35 Start taking actions 1. Replicate practices that have produced sustained results − How do some sales reps negotiate fast and get what they want − How do some sales reps convince value − Leverage responses that have moved deals forward 2. Address process issues − Assigning deals to the right people − Prioritization of deals based on profiles and interest level 3. Address bottlenecks − Number of sales reps − Selling competence
  36. 36. ..talk to us about your needs. We may be able to help you. support@vtiger.com
  37. 37. © 2017 Copyright Vtiger | All Rights Reserved 37 Contact Information www.facebook.com/vtiger www.twitter.com/vtiger www.linkedin.com/vtiger Vtiger Corporation LLC 351 King Street, #436 San Francisco, CA 94158 info@vtiger.com | 1-877-784-9277 www.vtiger.com

×