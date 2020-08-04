Successfully reported this slideshow.
Group Juggle - Processing for Content Standards
Created by Resonance Educational Consulting (www.ResonanceEd.com) for an online Learning Path on Integrating SEL Into Your Curriculum

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Group Juggle - Processing for Content Standards Resonance Educational Consulting
  2. 2. ● Relate boundaries in the activity to country, state, and local defense systems. ● Compare and contrast man-made defenses (i.e. trenches, walls, gates, immigration buildings) to natural boundaries (i.e. mountains, bodies of water). ● Discuss time in history when an individual’s personal boundaries have been violated in the name of protecting the greater good? Social Studies Resonance Educational Consulting
  3. 3. ● Write math equations on the tossable objects. ● During the course of the activity, stop the game. ● If the student has an object, they have to solve the equation. Math Resonance Educational Consulting
  4. 4. ● Ask each group to count the number of drops and successful attempts as they add objects to the circle. ● Create a chart for when they tossed one object, a chart for two objects, a chart for three objects, etc. ● Each chart lists the number of people in the group, the number of times the object was successfully passed, and the number of times it was dropped until the goal was reached. ● The teacher posts the data for all groups and the groups devise rations to describe success versus drop rates. ● Conduct an analysis for the entire class or between classes. Math / Science Resonance Educational Consulting
  5. 5. ● Lead students in a discussion on what boundaries must be respected in the business world in order to gain respect and success. ● Possibly expand the conversation to include how to respond when others do not act in a respectful manner or with integrity. Business / Technology / Economics Resonance Educational Consulting
  6. 6. ● Ask students to draw parallels to this activity and a book or movie of their choice. ● Think in terms of personal responsibility to protect and advocate for others, locus of control, and personal boundaries being challenged. English Language Arts Resonance Educational Consulting

