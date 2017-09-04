IDEOLOGIAS POLITICAS MIGUEL ANGEL SIERRA MORALES 10-C SOCIALES GERMAN RODRIGUEZ
Ideologias politicas

  1. 1. IDEOLOGIAS POLITICAS MIGUEL ANGEL SIERRA MORALES 10-C SOCIALES GERMAN RODRIGUEZ
  2. 2. ANARQUISMO  El término anarquismo es de origen griego y significa “sin autoridad ni poder”. Esta ideología, junto con el marxismo, constituye una de las corrientes del “socialismo”. Ambas, anarquismo y marxismo, coinciden en la crítica al capitalismo y en la necesidad de su eliminación, pero difieren radicalmente en cuanto a los métodos para conseguirlo. De hecho, a lo largo del siglo XIX ambos pensamientos se fueron alejando progresivamente, hasta convertirse en irreconciliables antagonistas.  El anarquismo estuvo muy influido por la idea roussonianade que el individuo es bueno por naturaleza y es la sociedad (o el Estado y sus instituciones) quien destruye su felicidad.  Alcanzó su máxima influencia en el seno de sociedades escasamente industrializadas - España, Italia y Rusia-, en tanto que en países más avanzados tuvo mayor peso el marxismo. En España el anarcosindicalismo se materializó en la creación de organizaciones como la CNT (Confederación Nacional del Trabajo) que jugaron un importante papel en el primer tercio del siglo XX.  Algunos sectores del anarquismo preconizaron la acción radical y violenta. Ello se concretó en atentados terroristas que reputaron en su día esta corriente de agresiva y salvaje.
  3. 3. COMUNISMO  Es el gobierno ejercido por un solo partido que representa al pueblo y que administra todos los bienes de producción (empresas, fabricas, herramientas, etc.) ejerciendo un control estricto sobre las actividades sociales, económicas y políticas de la sociedad.  A este gobierno se le llama comunista porque centra su poder en la comunidad; el partido único tiene como misión la coordinación de todo un grupo para obtener resultados en comunidad. Las personas que pertenecen al partido político no deben tener ninguna clase de privilegios en particular.  Se puede rastrear el nacimiento del comunismo en los albores de la Revolución Industrial, ello debido al surgimiento de movimientos obreros que reclamaban seguridad laboral y salarial ?estos movimientos, en algunos casos, fueron violentos (destrucción de maquinas y producción) y en otros casos constituyeron uniones de trabajadores que estuvieron por mucho tiempo prohibidas ante la ley.
  4. 4. SOCIALISMO  El socialismo es un sistema económico y social que centra sus bases ideológicas en la defensa de la propiedad colectiva frente al concepto de propiedad privada de los medios productivos y de distribución. A efectos conceptuales, es la posición económico-social contraria al capitalismo.  Según expresa el socialismo, el principal fin es la consecución de una sociedad justa y solidaria, libre de clases sociales y que cuente con un reparto de riqueza igualitario. Para ello, los medios productivos no tienen que ser de propiedad privada, porque considera que de esta manera acaban perteneciendo a una minoría capitalista que domina los mercados, aprovechando de su posición para controlar al trabajador y al consumidor.  El socialismo generalmente propone que la economía debe ser planificada y por tanto, los medios de producción deben ser del Estado, quién se encarga además de mediar en los mercados y proteger a la ciudadanía tratando de garantizar una situación de justicia social. Aunque existen excepciones como el socialismo de mercado o socialismo libertario.
  5. 5. CAPITALISMO  El capitalismo es un sistema económico y social basado en que los medios de producción deben ser de propiedad privada, el mercado sirve como mecanismo para asignar los recursos escasos de manera eficiente y el capital sirve como fuente para generar riqueza. A efectos conceptuales, es la posición económico-social contraria al socialismo.  Un sistema capitalista se basa principalmente en que la titularidad de los recursos productivos son de carácter privado, es decir, deben pertenecer a las personas y no una organización como el Estado. Dado que el objetivo de la economía es estudiar la mejor forma de satisfacer las necesidades humanas con los recursos limitados que disponemos, el capitalismo considera que el mercado es el mejor mecanismo para llevarlo a cabo, por ello cree necesario promover la propiedad privada y la competencia.  Los factores fundamentales de producción son el trabajo y el capital. El capitalismo propone que el trabajo se proporciona a cambio de salarios monetarios y debe ser de aceptado libremente por parte de los empleados. La actividad económica se organiza de manera que las personas que organizan los medios de producción puedan obtener un beneficio económico y aumentar su capital. Los bienes y servicios se distribuyen mediante mecanismos de mercado, promoviendo la competencia entre empresas. El aumento de capital, por medio de la inversión ayuda a la generación de riqueza. Si los individuos persiguen el beneficio económico y la competencia en el mercado, aumentará la riqueza. Y con el aumento de riqueza, aumentarán los recursos disponibles.
  6. 6. LIBERALISMO  El liberalismo político comienza con la lucha de la burguesía contra el poder absolutista de la nobleza, esta lucha se dio en el período de transición que va del feudalismo a la primera etapa del capitalismo burgués.  El liberalismo es una ideología política que, desde un principio, abogó por la igualdad formal frente al poder jerárquico y hereditario. Su bandera de lucha fue la de la igualdad de oportunidades para todos, de tal suerte que las riquezas se incrementasen con base en la libre circulación de capital.  Gracias al liberalismo, la sociedad civil ya no estaría mas regulada por el statu quo sino por contratos que facilitaran las libre circulación de mercancías y de propiedades, pues fundamentaba su acción en la posibilidad de construir una sociedad libre en donde la sociedad fuera el resultado de la construcción de individuos libres que se relacionaran entre sí por sus propias capacidades y por lo que habían adquirido con dichas capacidades; estas relaciones sociales deberían estar guiadas por el intercambio entre propietarios y la política seria el mejor medio para mantener la protección a la propiedad y mantener el orden en las relaciones de cambio.
  7. 7. TOTALITARISMO  El totalitarismo es una forma de Estado, es decir, una forma de organizar los componentes de un Estado (territorio, población, gobierno, poder, justicia).  El totalitarismo no es simplemente una forma de gobierno, una organización en cuanto a las personas que ejercen el poder, es toda una forma de estado. Como forma de estado es de tipo no democrática y se caracteriza al igual que el autoritarismo en la falta de reconocimiento de la libertad y los derechos del hombre. Sin embargo, se diferencia del autoritarismo en que en el totalitarismo existe una negación de la libertad y los derechos individuales, desconociendo además la dignidad de la persona humana.  El totalitarismo sólo puede entenderse como la forma de dominación total específica de la sociedad moderna. Sólo aparece cuando las fuerzas sociales son ahogadas y sometidas a la opacidad.  Representa un proyecto de unificación, de fusión de la sociedad con el estado, un intento de dominio sin límites y sin derechos.  Considera el Estado como un fin en sí mismo, y por tanto lo maximiza, y debido a que el poder existe para el fin de las cosas, si consideramos al Estado un fin, estos dos componentes de la política son correlativos, como consecuencia un Estado más grande nos da un poder más grande. Así, el poder del estado totalitario lo puede todo porque el fin lo abarca todo. Mussolini graficó esto en el eslogan "todo en el estado, todo para el estado, nada fuera del estado, nada contra el estado". No es ya el estado para el hombre, sino el hombre para el estado
  8. 8. TIPOS DE IDEOLOGIAS
