Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas Harry Gregson-Williams Arr: Jurgen van Oostenbrugge La película de animación Sinbad: Legen...
                          Clarinet in B 1 Clarinet in B 2 Clarinet in B...
                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 9              ...
                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 17               ...
                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 25               ...
                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 33             3 ...
                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 41             3 ...
                    Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.               ...
                    Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.              ...
                    Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.              ...
                Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.             3 3 3 3 ...
                Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.             3 3 3 3 ...
                Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.              ...
                Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 96               ...
          Let The Games Begin = 138                               ...
  79                                   ...
    151                      155     ...
      216                                         ...
         Let The Games Begin = 138                              7 ...
  79                                   ...
    151                                  155   ...
      216                                           ...
    Let The Games Begin = 138                               5         ...
             8                                  ...
                            3 3                        ...
                        3            2 Into The Sunset   ...
        Let The Games Begin = 138                               ...
                                                ...
                                           3 3   ...
                           3               Into The S...
         Let The Games Begin = 138                               ...
                                                   ...
                  3 3                 3 3              ...
       Into The Sunset                                ...
        Let The Games Begin = 138                               ...
                                    cresc...        ...
                                                    ...
                       Into The Sunset             ...
54 - Sinbad - Legend of the Seven Seas - Harry Gregson-Williams - Set of Clarinets
  1. 1. Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas Harry Gregson-Williams Arr: Jurgen van Oostenbrugge La película de animación Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas está llena de aventuras del legendario marinero Sinbad. Harry Gregson-Williams escribió una banda sonora fantástica para reforzar aún más estas aventuras. Este arreglo alterna emoción y virtuosismo con belleza y melancolía y, por lo tanto, es ideal para cualquier programa de conciertos.
  2. 2.                           Clarinet in B 1 Clarinet in B 2 Clarinet in B 3 Clarinet in B 4 Clarinet in B 5 Clarinet in B 6 Clarinet in B 7 Bass Clarinet                3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                  Allegro ()                      3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                         3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                    3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                     Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 5                                                          3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3 5     5                                                                             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                    3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                              3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                 Spanish Dance D. Shostakovich, Op. 97 Gino Gonçals Arr. by Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) from GADFLY
  3. 3.                  Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 9                                                          3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3 9     9                                                                             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                     11                     3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                              Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 13             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3       13           13                                   3 3        3 3        3 3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Spanish Dance
  4. 4.                  Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 17                                                                              17        17                                                                                                                               3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                     19                  3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                               Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 21             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3       21           21                                 3 3        3 3        3 3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              3 Spanish Dance
  5. 5.                  Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 25                                                                              25        25                                                                                                                                                                                   27                                                                                     Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 29                                                      29              29                                                                                                           3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                 3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                     Spanish Dance
  6. 6.                  Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 33             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                     33           33                                  3 3              3 3                                                                                                                                                35                                                                                           Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 37                                                      37              37                                                                                                           3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                 3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                     5 Spanish Dance
  7. 7.                  Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 41             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                     41           41                                 3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                                 3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                           43               3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3         3                     3                                       Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 45                                                         45             45                                                                                                                                                    3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             Spanish Dance
  8. 8.                     Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.                                     3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3 49     49             49                                                      3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                                 3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 53                                     3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3 53     53                                                          3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                          3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                                                3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3               7 Spanish Dance
  9. 9.                     Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.                           3 3 3             3 3 3        57       57             57                             3 3 3             3 3 3                                                 3 3 3              3 3 3                                             3 3 3              3 3 3                                      Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 61                                                              61  61                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              8 Spanish Dance
  10. 10.                     Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.                           3 3 3              3 3 3        65       65             65                             3 3 3             3 3 3                                                 3 3 3              3 3 3                                             3 3 3              3 3 3                                      Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 69                                                              69  69                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             9 Spanish Dance
  11. 11.                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3       73           73                     73                  3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                          3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                     3 3        3 3        3 3                                                                            Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 77                                                              77        77                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   10 Spanish Dance
  12. 12.                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3       81           81                     81                     3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                        3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                 3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3             3 3 3 3                                                        Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.                                          85             85                         85                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   11 Spanish Dance
  13. 13.                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.                                                    89             89                         89                                                                                             cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc.                                                                                              cresc. cresc.                                                                                                             Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 93                                                                              93                93                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  95        12 Spanish Dance
  14. 14.                 Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl. 96                                                                                  96                96                                                                                                                                                        cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc. cresc.                                                                                                                                       Cl.1 Cl.2 Cl.3 Cl.4 Cl.5 Cl.6 Cl.7 B.Cl.                                         99       99                               99                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           13 Spanish Dance
  15. 15.           Let The Games Begin = 138                               7                       18                               25                 cresc...                        42                                                               49        cresc...                                     56             Allegro                                        60                                                   64          4             74       cresc...                        ©Gino Gonçals Harry Gregson-Williams Arr. by Gino Gonçals Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Clarinet Mi
  16. 16.   79                                    83                                      88                                          92                                  96               rit.  Proteus Proposes (Rubato )          110                 126  The Giant Fish                                            131                                   3 3         137                                3 3      142                                             147                                          2Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  17. 17.     151                      155                                   160                       166                             171  The Book of Peace                            182           solo                                      187                  accel.       194                                203               3       Into The Sunset                 210                 2 2    3Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  18. 18.       216                                           223                          230                            237                                                  241                                             245           7       250                   256                         4Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  19. 19.          Let The Games Begin = 138                              7                        18                                25                 cresc...                         42                                                                 49        cresc...                                    56             Allegro                                         60                                                   64          4              74      cresc...                   ©Gino Gonçals Harry Gregson-Williams Arr. by Gino Gonçals Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Clarinet 1º B
  20. 20.   79                                    83                                      88                                   92                                96               rit.  Proteus Proposes (Rubato )           110                 126  The Giant Fish                                            131                                   3 3         137                            3 3      142                                             147                                           2Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  21. 21.     151                                  155                                     160                        166                             171  The Book of Peace                             182           solo                                        187                  accel.     194                             203             3       Into The Sunset                 210                 2 2    3Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  22. 22.       216                                              223                         230                          236                                           240                                             243                     7       249                        257                        4Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  23. 23.     Let The Games Begin = 138                               5                                                                                                                                                                               cresc...                                                                                        cresc...                                                        Allegro                                                                                                          8 8  ©Gino Gonçals Harry Gregson-Williams Arr. by Gino Gonçals Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Clarinet 2º B
  24. 24.              8                                     cresc...               cresc...                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          rit.  Proteus Proposes (Rubato )              solo espress.                                    The Giant Fish                                                                             3 3        2 Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  25. 25.                             3 3                                                                                                                                                                       4                                                                                The Book of Peace                                                                                                       accel.                      3 Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  26. 26.                         3            2 Into The Sunset   solo      2 2                2 2                                   solo                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         4 Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  27. 27.         Let The Games Begin = 138                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 cresc...                                                       Allegro                                                                 8 8         8 ©Gino Gonçals Harry Gregson-Williams Arr. by Gino Gonçals Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Clarinet 3º B
  28. 28.                                                                 cresc...        cresc...           3 3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     rit.                               Proteus Proposes (Rubato )                       The Giant Fish                                                          2Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  29. 29.                                            3 3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                The Book of Peace                                                                                                       accel.                         cresc... 3Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  30. 30.                            3               Into The Sunset                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        7                                                       cresc...                                    4Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  31. 31.          Let The Games Begin = 138                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             cresc...                                                                                        Allegro                                         ©Gino Gonçals Harry Gregson-Williams Arr. by Gino Gonçals Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Clarinet 4ºB
  32. 32.                                                        cresc...                cresc...               cresc...                  3 3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   rit.     Proteus Proposes (Rubato )                                      The Giant Fish                                                                         2 Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  33. 33.                   3 3                 3 3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        The Book of Peace                                                          solo                accel.                                    cresc...                     3     3Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  34. 34.        Into The Sunset                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            cresc...                                             4 Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  35. 35.         Let The Games Begin = 138                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    3          3                    3 cresc...         3         3                                             cresc...                            Allegro                                                 ©Gino Gonçals Harry Gregson-Williams Arr. by Gino Gonçals Sinbad Legend of the Seven Seas (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Clarinet 5ºB
  36. 36.                                     cresc...                                             cresc...                                                                                                                                                                                                       rit.     2           Proteus Proposes (Rubato )                                                 The Giant Fish                                      2Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  37. 37.                                                                  3 3                                        3 3                                                                                                                                         4                                                                               The Book of Peace   solo                                                                                 accel.             3Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas
  38. 38.                        Into The Sunset                                                                                  3                                                                                                                                                                        cresc...                                               4Sinbad, Legend of the Seven Seas

