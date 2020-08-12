Ipr 1948 80

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KRISHNA PRIYA.K ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPT OF ECONOMICS SVR NSS COLLEGE,VAZHOOR IPR 1948-1980
Industrial Policy resolution 1948(BEFORE REFORM 1948-1980) India has a mixed economy which means that the public and priv...
It divided the industrial sector into four broad groups: Group 1 – Basic and strategic industries like arms and ammunition...
Group 3 – A total number of 18 industries including automobiles, tractors, machine tools, etc. The private sector was allo...
The IPR, 1948 also emphasized the importance of small-scale and cottage industries in India. To implement the IPR, 1948, t...
Industries (Development & Regulation) Act, 1951. The Industries Act was passed by the Parliament on October 1951 to contro...
On April 30, 1956, the Government revisited the IPR, 1948 and announced the Industrial Policy Resolution, 1956 (IPR, 1956)...
According to the IPR, 1956, the industries were classified in the following categories: Schedule A – A list of 17 industri...
Schedule C – All the remaining industries. The private sector had the primary initiative of development. However, they nee...
Industrial Policy 1971 A Statement in the Parliament in December 1977 modified the Industrial Policy. The main thrust was ...
Apart from recognizing the need to improve the management of the public sector, the IPR, 1980 provided certain clarificati...
  1. 1. KRISHNA PRIYA.K ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPT OF ECONOMICS SVR NSS COLLEGE,VAZHOOR IPR 1948-1980
  2. 2. Industrial Policy resolution 1948(BEFORE REFORM 1948-1980) India has a mixed economy which means that the public and private sector exist together. Therefore, it is important that the government declares industrial policies which clearly indicate the sphere of the State and the private enterprises. On April 30, 1948, the Government of India passed a policy resolution – The Industrial Policy Resolution, 1948 (IPR, 1948).
  3. 3. It divided the industrial sector into four broad groups: Group 1 – Basic and strategic industries like arms and ammunition, atomic energy, railways, etc. Further, these were in the exclusive monopoly of the State. Group 2 – Key industries like coal, iron and steel, shipbuilding, manufacture of telegraph, telephone, mineral oils, etc. The State took over the exclusive responsibility of al future developments in these industries. Also, the existing industries were allowed to function for 10 years. After the end of the tenure, the State would review and take adequate decisions.
  4. 4. Group 3 – A total number of 18 industries including automobiles, tractors, machine tools, etc. The private sector was allowed to open these industries subject to government regulation and supervision. Group 4 – All the remaining industries. However, the government can participate or intervene if the need arises.
  5. 5. The IPR, 1948 also emphasized the importance of small-scale and cottage industries in India. To implement the IPR, 1948, the Government passed the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act in 1951.
  6. 6. Industries (Development & Regulation) Act, 1951. The Industries Act was passed by the Parliament on October 1951 to control and regulate the process of Industrial development in the country. The Acts main task was to regulate the Industrial sector. The specific objectives of the Act were: • Regulation of Industrial Investment and Production according to Five Year Plans. • Protection of small-scale enterprises from giant enterprises. • Prevention of Monopolies and concentration of ownership of industries in few hands. • Balanced Growth and Equitable development of all the regions. • It was also believed that the State is best suited to promote balanced growth by; channelizing investment in the most important sectors; Correlate supply and demand; eliminate competition; ensure optimum utilisation of social capital.
  7. 7. On April 30, 1956, the Government revisited the IPR, 1948 and announced the Industrial Policy Resolution, 1956 (IPR, 1956). There were three reasons behind the revision: The introduction of the Constitution of India The adoption of a planning system The Parliament‘s declaration of adopting a socialist pattern of the society Industrial Policy Resolution, 1956
  8. 8. According to the IPR, 1956, the industries were classified in the following categories: Schedule A – A list of 17 industries as the exclusive responsibility of the State. Of these, four industries, namely arms and ammunition, atomic energy, railways, and also air transport become Central Government monopolies and the rest under State Governments. Schedule B – A list of 12 industries open to both the public and private sectors. However, these industries are progressively State-owned.
  9. 9. Schedule C – All the remaining industries. The private sector had the primary initiative of development. However, they needed to fit within the economic and social priorities and policies of the Government. Further, they were subject to the provisions of the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951. The IPR, 1956 also stressed the importance of small-scale and cottage industries for expanding employment opportunities.
  10. 10. Industrial Policy 1971 A Statement in the Parliament in December 1977 modified the Industrial Policy. The main thrust was in favor of the small-scale sector. Further, this was classified into three sub-sectors: Household and Cottage industries which provided large-scale self-employment. Tiny sector industries, if the investment amount was below a specified limit. Small-scale industries, which were larger than the first two categories but had investment within certain limits.
  11. 11. Apart from recognizing the need to improve the management of the public sector, the IPR, 1980 provided certain clarifications and extensions. • Optimum utilization of installed capacity • Higher productivity and more employment • Preferential treatment for industrially backward units to remove regional disparities • Promotion of export-oriented and also import-substitution industries • Extending a preferential treatment to agro-related industries to increase the agriculture base of the economy. INDUSTRIAL POLICY 1980

