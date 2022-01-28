Top Colleges And Universities To Study In Dubai

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Studying in Dubai for Indian students enables them to work part-time for 20 hours a week in free zone areas. They are required to get permission from universities. Students are allowed to work in an internship program after getting permission from their university. The minimum employment age in Dubai/UAE is 18 years.