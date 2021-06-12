Flevoland mba course 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agro Expert Council Flevoland
Krijn Poppe – Chair
1 juni 2021
  1. 1. Flevoland: which roads to the future ? Krijn Poppe, based on ppt by Reina Groen Provincie Flevoland
  2. 2. Province of Flevoland • Youngest of 12 provinces • Biggest land reclamation project in the world • June 14th 1918 – Zuiderzee Law • Realisation 1936 – 1968 • After Second World War: food production (North Eastern Polder) • Later: Housing projects and recreational area (Southern Flevoland)
  3. 3. Flevoland designer made ….. for food
  4. 4. Recruitedfarmers
  5. 5. • In our DNA • About 1700 farms • 70 % arable farming • 75 % export • Seed potatoes, bulbs, organic, mechanisation • Intensive cropping system Agriculture in Flevoland today
  6. 6. Food chain: 2 weak spots – opportunity? Input industries Farmer Food processor Consumer Retail • Public health issues – obesity, Diabetes-2 etc. • Climate change asks for changes in diet • Strong structural change • Environmental costs need to be internalised • Climate change (GHG) strengthens this Is it coincidence that these 2 are the weakest groups? Are these issues business opportunities / market failure? Or system failure and lack of transformative capacity?
  7. 7. Cochrane’s Treadmill Farmers don’t exit but try to reduce cost prices Input suppliers and public research provide new technologies Adopters have a temporary advantage Their lower cost price leads to lower market prices
  8. 8. .. Is good for the economy (but not the environment) Farmers don’t exit but try to reduce cost prices Input suppliers and public research provide new technologies Adopters have a temporary advantage Their lower cost price leads to lower market prices Leads to lower food prices Next generation leaves, trained for a job in the city: lowers labour cost in the economy Innovation helps the competitive position Farms have to enlarge, keeps land prices up (+ for banks, exiters) Leads to intensive land use / environmental issues
  9. 9. Chain organisation changes (©Gereffi et al., 2005) inputs End product PRICE Shops Complete Integration Lead company Lead company Turnkey supplier Relational supplier Market Modular Relational Captive Hierarchy Low Degree of explicit coordination and power asymmetry High Lead company Farmers
  10. 10. Institutional change is needed for a Food System approach Price Quantity Demand Supply Current price Export to feed 10 bln Less waste Less animal protein More sustainable BioTech (Digital) knowledge / Precision Agriculture Less chemicals Social policy for food insecure persons: not a price but an income problem Current volume Create market like in energy, mobility Organise platform economy
  11. 11. Agro Expert Council Flevoland Krijn Poppe – Chair 1 juni 2021
  12. 12. WUR-2019
  13. 13. 5 Advises (in Dutch) and counting • Agriculture in a metropole – February 2020 • Climate adaptation and water – May 2020 • The soil under Flevolands’ farming – oktober 2020 • Biodiversity and Flevolands’ agriculture – december 2020 • Digitalisation and Flevolands’ agriculture – maart 2021 Recently the AER investigated to which extent advises match with working programs of the participating organisations. There are clear links, but there is also a need for more collaboration in pilot projects. For those who read Dutch: https://www.omgevingsvisieflevoland.nl/omgevingsvisie/opgaven/landbouw-meerdere- smaken/agro-expert-raad/
  14. 14. Focus point: Floriade 2022 • World Horticultural Expo • Main theme: Growing Green Cities • Feeding the city • Until 2022: Development of relevant knowledge and foster innovations • Ambition: presenting Flevo Food to the world
  15. 15. krijn.poppe@wur.nl www.wur.nl kjpoppe@hccnet.nl Thanks for your attention

