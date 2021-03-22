Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ББК 81.411.2-96 K82 Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки України (наказ від 20.07.2015 № 777) Видано за рахунок держ...
3 Мова і мовлення Мова – це поєднан­ ня звуків, слів, слово­ спо­ лучень, речень, текстів, які слу­ жать для спілкуван­ ня...
4 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Усне мовлення ► ► Розглянь малюнок і вислови своє ставлення до цієї си- туації мовлення та ...
5 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Писемне мовлення ► ► Розглянь малюнки та візьми участь у створенні діалогу на задану тему. ...
6 §1. Мова – жива скарбниця Відкриваю 1. Розглянь малюнок і склади речення про свято першого дзвоника. Відшукую 2. Прочита...
7 Відкриваю 5. Спиши текст. Підкресли букви, що позначають тверді приголосні звуки, однією рискою, а ті, що позначають м’я...
8 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Застарілі й нові слова в мові ► ► За поданими малюнками спочатку назви слова, що актив- но ...
9 §2. Культура мовлення і спілкування Дискутую 10. Розглянь малюнки та сформулюй правила поведінки в громадських місцях. В...
10 Текст §3. Закріплення поняття про будову тексту Знаходжу 13. Прочитай текст. Склади і запиши план. Пере- кажи за планом...
11 Думаю 15. Спиши текст. Дай йому назву. Поясни зміст ви- діленого речення. Виручив Василько з біди бджілку. Бджілка хоті...
12 §4. Тема і мета тексту. Заголовок Знаходжу 17. Прочитай текст. Про що в ньому розповіда- ється? Яка головна думка цього...
13 Думаю 19. Склади і запиши текст (5–6 речень) про правила безпечної поведінки з вогнем. Відшукую 20. Прочитай. Добери на...
14 §5. Текст-розповідь. Текст-опис. Текст-міркування Дискутую 23. Розглянь таблицю. Зроби самостійно висно­ вок: на які за...
15 Чим болючіше ти робиш іншим – з одного боку, тим болючіше тобі буде з іншого – з того, який ти намагаєшся приховувати. ...
16 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Складання тексту-розповіді за допомогою малюнків ► ► Розглянь малюнок. Розкажи, як діти пр...
17 ► ► Продовж за поданим початком твір-розповідь про свій відпочинок у місті. Встав пропущені слова. Другу половину канік...
18 §6. Поділ тексту на частини Відшукую 27. Прочитай текст. Про що розповідається в ос­ новній частині? Спиши кінцівку. По...
19 Форвард – нападник футбольної команди. Арбітр – посередник, суддя. СЛОВНИК ! Припускаю 29. Постав запитання до кожного ...
20 §7. Побудова тексту-опису Знаходжу 33. Прочитай текст вголос. Склади план і запиши його. Перекажи текст за планом. Пояс...
21 Думаю 35. Прочитай. Визнач тип тексту. Назви головного персонажа. Добери заголовок. Склади опис білочки. Чи знайдеться ...
22 §8. Побудова тексту-міркування. Наявність твердження, доказів, висновків Думаю 38. Прочитай текст і скажи, з якої сфери...
23 Знаходжу 40. Прочитай текст. Зверни увагу, як автор по­ яснює народу мудрість. Запиши свої докази, узагальнення, виснов...
24 Лист – це текст, призначений для спілкування на відстані або повідомлення про що-небудь. Лист складається з таких части...
25 Замітка – це повідомлення про якусь цікаву подію, що недавно відбулася. Зміст замітки відпо- відає на запитання: що від...
26 Перевір себе 1. Спиши вислови і побудуй звукові моделі виділених слів. 1. Мовлення дається багатьом, але мудрість нечис...
27 4. Випиши з тексту словосполучення, за допомогою яких описаний інтер’єр хати. На перший погляд ця оселя не вирізняється...
28 Речення §9. Види речень за метою висловлювання Відшукую 42. Розглянь таблицю. Зверни увагу на вид ре- чень за метою вис...
29 Думаю 44. Запиши текст. Визнач межу кожного речення. Добери заголовок. Назви відомі тобі лікарські рослини та по- ясни,...
30 §10. Головні та другорядні члени речення Думаю 47. Прочитай речення правої і лівої колонок. Чим вони відрізняються? Пос...
31 54. Запам’ятай правопис слова гекта ′ р, склади з ним речення. що зробила? яка? по чому? якому? Хмаринка Що? що роблять...
32 §11. Зв’язок слів у реченні Відкриваю 55. Заспівайте гімн самостійно або хором. Гімн України Слова П. Чубинського, музи...
33 лист . 4. Через пол в’ється стежка. 5. Осіннє небо затягнуло­ ся хмарам . Редагую 58. Спиши вірш, вставляючи потрібні п...
34 §12. Поняття про однорідні члени речення Відшукую 61. Cпиши речення. Постав запитання до слів, що перелічуються, разом ...
35 Аргументую 64. Прочитай вірш, вивчи його напам’ять. За- пиши у зошит. Поясни розділові знаки між однорідними чле- нами ...
36 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Складання тексту-опису за змістом малюнка та запитаннями ► ► Інсценізуй розповідь на радіо...
37 1. У яких містах ти побував? Опиши їх. 2. Яке з відвіданих тобою міст – найкраще? 3. Які розваги є в містах? 4. Чи відв...
38 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Робота з деформованим текстом: переставляння частини тексту, додавання ► ► Розглянь малюнк...
39 Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Як би переконав свого однокласника, що сказане слово має велике значення? Вибер...
40 Слово §13. Повторення та узагальнення вивченного про слово Усі слова – співучі струни, коли під майстровим смичком. Мак...
41 Відшукую 71. Прочитай текст. Добери близькі за значенням слова до слова найбільша. Дніпро – найбільша річка в Україні, ...
42 §14. Будова слова. Спільнокореневі слова Думаю 76. Прочитай текст, спиши його. Підкресли у ви­ ділених словах основу. Д...
43 Відшукую 79. Від поданих слів утвори слова, що означають професію чи рід діяльності. Запиши. Виділи суфікси. Зразок. Тр...
44 §15. Частини мови. Повторення та узагальнення вивченого Дискутую 85. Розглянь таблицю. Скажи, які частини мови ми будем...
45 Думаю 87. Розглянь малюнки. Скажи, що на них зображено. Запиши кілька речень, назви в них іменники, числівники, об- ґру...
46 §16. Іменник Хто? Назви істот Що? Назви неістот Власні назви Загальні назви Лікар Київ школа Оксана гардероб Думаю...
47 Думаю 96. Склади речення з парами слів і словосполу- чень: вітер – Олег Вітер; лас­ ка – корова Ласка; зем­ ля – пла- н...
48 §17. Іменники-синоніми, іменники- антоніми, багатозначність іменників Думаю 101. Назви за допомогою малюнків іменники-с...
49 Припускаю 105. Прочитай прислів’я. Поясни, як ти розумієш їх зміст. Спиши і підкресли антоніми. 1. Вчення – світ, а нев...
50 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Детальний переказ тексту за колективно складеним планом Робота над переказом 1. Прочитай (...
51 – Засохло, – опустивши додолу очі, відповів Михай- лик. – Ти що, не поливав його? – Поливав! – Скільки? – Теж двічі... ...
52 §18. Рід іменників Знаходжу 109. Розглянь малюнки. Назви предмети, добери до них слова: він, вона, воно або мій, моя, м...
53 Відшукую 112. Випиши іменники у три колонки, розподі- ливши їх за родами. Підготуй усний опис айстри. Дитя, зерно, овес...
54 Редагую 118. Спиши текст, підкресли іменники. Усно визнач їх рід і число. Що ти знаєш про рід іменників у множині? Будь...
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015

1 view

Published on

Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ukrainska mova-4-klas-krigan-2015

  1. 1. ББК 81.411.2-96 K82 Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки України (наказ від 20.07.2015 № 777) Видано за рахунок державних коштів. Продаж заборонено © Криган С. Г., 2015 © Видавничий дім „Букрек”, 2015 ББК 81.411.2-96 Криган С. Г. Українська мова : підручник для 4 класу загаль­ ноосвітніх навчальних закладів / С. Г. Криган. – Чернівці : Букрек, 2015. – 192 с. : іл. ISBN 978-966-399-717-9 К82 ISBN 978-966-399-717-9
  2. 2. 3 Мова і мовлення Мова – це поєднан­ ня звуків, слів, слово­ спо­ лучень, речень, текстів, які слу­ жать для спілкуван­ ня. Мовлення – це спіл­ кування за допомогою мови. Мовлення не мож­ ливе без знан­ ня мови. Крім мови, є й інші засоби спілкування: знаки, мі- міка, жести, малюнки. Мова – коштовний скарб народу. Іван Франко Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Як би ти спілкувався з ровесником, що роз- мовляє іншою мовою? Вибери свій варіант: малюнки, музика, інтернет, скайп, ґаджети, інші версії.
  3. 3. 4 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Усне мовлення ► ► Розглянь малюнок і вислови своє ставлення до цієї си- туації мовлення та спілкування. Як треба поводитися під час екскурсії в ліс, у гори? ► ► Прочитай тексти. Обговори їх зміст з однолітками, сусіда- ми, батьками, практикуючи свою мовленнєву майстерність. Випиши речення, у яких висловлена головна думка. Добре тому жити, хто вміє добре говорити (Народна мудрість). Адже людина, яка гарно говорить, а значить ясно мислить, знаходить мудрі слова, що є золотим ключем у будь-якій справі. А ще говорити добре й пра- вильно означає позбавити оточуючих від багатьох непо- розумінь. Це так важливо, коли маєш справу з людьми... Учімо українську мову, вона така багата і прекрасна! (За К. Шмельовим). * * * Усне мовлення – це слухове сприймання певної ін- формації. Усне мовлення є діалогічним і монологічним. Під час усного мовлення використовуються додаткові засоби висловлення: жести, міміка, погляд, вираз очей, сила голосу. Мова – це одежа, в яку вдягається думка.
  4. 4. 5 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Писемне мовлення ► ► Розглянь малюнки та візьми участь у створенні діалогу на задану тему. Оціни правильно почуте в діалозі. ► ► Напиши тексти на теми: „Чарівні слова”, „Книга – джерело знань”, „Мова – це душа народу”. Мова – одна для кожного народу. Мовлення – індивідуальне і у різних людей різне. Чим більшою кількість мовних засобів володіє людина, тим точнішим і виразнішим буде її мовлення. Тому кожен повинен дбати про розвиток і збагачення свого усного та писемного мовлення.
  5. 5. 6 §1. Мова – жива скарбниця Відкриваю 1. Розглянь малюнок і склади речення про свято першого дзвоника. Відшукую 2. Прочитай вірш. Як ти розумієш вислів „На світі є багато мов”? Скількома мовами ти володієш? Яке значення має рідна мова? На світі є багато мов Друже милий, ти помітив До краси людську любов? Скільки є на світі квітів, Стільки є на світі мов. Дмитро Білоус Припускаю 3. Пригадай, коли букви я, ю, є означають один і два звуки. Знайди у тексті такі слова та склади з ними ре- чення. Ми живемо в Україні. У нашій країні проживає бага- то різних народів. І кожен має свою мову. Але всіх нас єднає одна мова – українська, державна. Кожен житель України повинен знати, крім рідної, державну українську мову. 4. Склади речення зі словом держа ′ва.
  6. 6. 7 Відкриваю 5. Спиши текст. Підкресли букви, що позначають тверді приголосні звуки, однією рискою, а ті, що позначають м’які приголосні, – двома рисками. Поясни орфограми. Про красу і багатство української мови свідчить ве- лика кількість слів, прислів’їв, приказок, фразеологічних зворотів. Вони роблять мову різноманітною, образною, виразною. Українська мова живе в піснях, думах, леген- дах народу, а також у творах письменників як минулого, так і сучасності. Знаходжу 6. Випиши з текстy по три слова: а) двоскладо- вих; б) трискладових. Підкресли букви, які позначають подо- вжені м’які приголосні звуки, поясни їх вимову. Найбільше і найдорожче добро кожного народу – це його мова, ота жива схованка його духу, його багата скарбниця, в яку народ складає і своє давнє життя, і свої сподіванки, досвід, почування. Панас Мирний Відкриваю 7. Використовуючи слова з довідки, склади зв’язний текст про мову на тему „Мова – основа життя”. До- бери заголовок. Мова кожного народу – ... . Вона є символом ... . На- ціональна мова – це ... . Українська мова одержала статус ... . Мовні права закріплені у ... . Довідка: неповторна, чиста криниця, духовність, єднання, душа народу, державна, Конституція України. Аргументую 8. Випиши з газет, журналів, книжок, інтернет- джерел 3–4 висловлювання про мову. Ділова гра › 9. Уяви себе в ролі вчителя української мови. Склади запитання і відповіді. Розіграй. Статус – правове становище громадян, дер- жавних і громадських органів тощо. СЛОВНИК !
  7. 7. 8 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Застарілі й нові слова в мові ► ► За поданими малюнками спочатку назви слова, що актив- но вживаються в сучасному мовленні, а потім ті, що рідко. Запиши їх. ► ► Прочитай речення, у яких є слова, що вийшли з вжитку (застарілі). Поясни значення цих слів. Чи є у реченнях слова, що з’явилися недавно? Зачитай їх. Чому так відбувається? 1. Колись були воли, очкур і постоли… Тепер волів нема, не стало і ярма (П. Федотюк). 2. У кутку стоїть жлукто. В ньому колись золили білизну. Поряд – ступа, в якій товкли пшоно для каші, зерно для куті (За Г. Кацавець). 3. Супутник, атом, космос, йоносфера… Як нагово- рити – ціла купа див! Мені ж згадалась зовсім інша ера, коли я босим за телям ходив (В. Ладижець). ► ► Уяви себе в ролі екскурсовода або відві­ дувача музею. Склади відповідні тексти, запитання, діалоги. Розіграй, залу- чаючи своїх друзів, однокласників.
  8. 8. 9 §2. Культура мовлення і спілкування Дискутую 10. Розглянь малюнки та сформулюй правила поведінки в громадських місцях. Відповідно до зображених ситуацій склади діалоги. Запиши їх. Дискутую 11. Прочитай вислови. Скажи, які з них могли б використовувати діючі персонажі? Як би ти звертався? Будь ласка! Будьте ласкаві (люб’язні). Пробачте (ви- бачте). Скажи, будь ласка. Перепрошую. Даруйте. Про- бачте за турботу. Слухаю вас (тебе). Я до ваших послуг. 12. Склади речення зі словами будь ла ′ска. Зверни увагу на правопис. Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Яким чином ти допоміг би людині з іншої країни, яка хоче дістатися до метро, аеропорту, вокзалу, готелю тощо? Вибери свій варіант: пояснив би сам, звернувся за допомогою до старших, інші версії.
  9. 9. 10 Текст §3. Закріплення поняття про будову тексту Знаходжу 13. Прочитай текст. Склади і запиши план. Пере- кажи за планом. Добрі брати Казка Жили в селі два брати. У молодшого було семеро ді­ тей, а старший був неодружений. Жили вони в злагоді, землю обробляли спільно. Скосили брати якось жито і розділили гарний урожай порівну. Настала ніч. Ліг старший брат і замислився: „А чи справедливо ми снопи поділили? У брата велика сім’я, дітям чимало хліба треба. Піду-но я на поле й перенесу трохи своїх снопів у братову копу”. Так і зробив. А молодший брат теж ніяк не міг заснути. І йому не давала спати думка про те, чи правильно вони розпо­ ділили врожай. Каже він дружині: „Піду-но я на поле та перенесу трохи снопів у братову копу. Брат уже ста­ рий, живе самотою, помічників у нього немає”. Так і вчинив. На другий день бачать брати: у кожно­ го копа така ж, як була, анітрохи не по­ меншала, в обох снопів порівну. Дивують­ ся брати, але і той, і другий мовчить. Так кілька ночей підряд перено′сили брати сно­ пи. Врешті вирішили вони постерегти свої копи та й зустрі- лися. Відтоді брати ще дужче пол­­­ юбили один одного. І весь свій вік прожили щасливо, завжди допомага­ ли один од- ному й ніколи не знали горя. 14. Склади речення зі словами восени ′, вве ′чері.
  10. 10. 11 Думаю 15. Спиши текст. Дай йому назву. Поясни зміст ви- діленого речення. Виручив Василько з біди бджілку. Бджілка хотіла напитися – і впала в бочку з водою. „Тону-у! – дзиж- чить. – Тону!” Василько кинув на воду листочок. Вилізла на нього бджілка, обсушила крильця та й полетіла... Покликала мама Василька вечеряти. Поставила на стіл молоко, мед, хліба нарізала. Їсть Василько, а мама й каже: – Це меду тобі назбирала бджілка, що ти її врятував. – Одна бджілка – й стільки меду?! – здивувався Ва- силько. – А вона всім, всім бджілкам розповіла, от вони й постаралися. Добра звістка швидко по світу лине. Василь Дуб Відкриваю 16. Прочитай текст. Знайди і зачитай зачин та кінцівку (висновок). Чи відоме тобі ім’я цього казкаря? Добрий казкар Уже давно, сто років тому, жив-був старий поет, та- кий хороший, добрий старик, справжній поет. Він умів розповідати цікаві казки, і тому його всі любили. І на що він не погляне – про те й розповість цілу іс- торію: і про квітку, і про чорногуза, і про звичайні­ сіньку голку. Здавалося, всі речі при ньому оживали і прияте- лювали з ним... Він наче розумів усі мови на світі, не тільки людські, а й пташок, і тварин. Інколи можна було подумати, що при ньому все стає чарівним, як і повинно бути в казці. Звали того казкаря Ганс Крістіан Андерсен, і жив він у маленькій країні Данії. За Оксаною Іваненко Ли ′нути – тут: літати, мчати, ширитися. СЛОВНИК !
  11. 11. 12 §4. Тема і мета тексту. Заголовок Знаходжу 17. Прочитай текст. Про що в ньому розповіда- ється? Яка головна думка цього тексту? Запиши текст. Наш добрий хліб Люди сіють хліб. Щедро оспівана ця праця людська. Зерно для людини і досі залишається земним дивом. Воно безсмертне. Кинуте в землю, стає колоском. Нали- вається соками землі і сонця. Красується, радіє урожаєм. Нелегко дається хліб. Справжню ціну йому склада- ють хлібороби, ті, хто до землі найближче, хто від засіву до жнив живе сподіваннями й турботами хлібної ниви. У кого в душі вміщується весь колосковий лан. Микола Сингаївський Думаю 18. Визнач тему поданого тексту. Яка його мета? Поясни написання слів з не. З водою не жартують Не можна нехтувати правилами безпеки на воді. Це може спричинити трагічні наслідки. Найчастіше призводить до нещасних випадків пере- ляк, страх, коли у воді судома зводить м’язи. Їй треба вміло протидіяти. Коли звело литку, потрібно захопити рукою пальці ноги, сильно притягнути їх до себе і три- мати так, незважаючи на біль. Допомагає енергійний масаж напружених м’язів. Не можна жартувати на воді, занюрюючи одне одно- го. Втонути можна й тоді, коли, розімлілий на сонці, стрибаєш у холодну воду. Стрибаючи вниз головою, мож- на вдаритись об дно чи камінь. Добре вивчіть правила поведінки і дотримуйтеся їх. Ось тоді ріки, озера й моря даруватимуть вам лише радість і здоров’я. За Галиною Навроцькою
  12. 12. 13 Думаю 19. Склади і запиши текст (5–6 речень) про правила безпечної поведінки з вогнем. Відшукую 20. Прочитай. Добери назву до уривку. Випиши речення, у яких висловлена головна думка. Мова – це глибина тисячоліть. Це найдорожчий скарб, переданий нам сотнями і сотнями попередніх поколінь, злеліяний у пісні, в переказах, приказці. Слова нам до- носять з глибини віків радості і пристрасті, сподіванки і горе наших предків. Мова – це душа народу. Мова – то цілюще народне джерело, і хто не припаде до нього вустами, той сам всихає від спраги. Василь Сухомлинський Припускаю 21. Мовчки прочитай текст. Встав пропущені слова, запам’ятай їх написання. Придумай заголовок. Спробуй пояснити походження назв днів тижня. Одного разу зустрілися День і Ніч. А День і каже: – Ось тебе звуть Ніч та й Ніч. А мене сьогодні звали Середа, вчора – , а позавчора – . Завтра будуть звати Четвер, а післязавтра – , потім – , Неділя. Усміхнулася Ніч і відповіла: – Не хвались, друже. Хіба не знаєш, що без мене і тебе не було б? Замислився День і більше нічого не сказав. 22. Склади речення зі словами вдень, вчо ′ра. Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Як би ти переконав свого ровесника, що не можна купатися в заборонених місцях? Слова для довідки: без дозволу старших, без батьків.
  13. 13. 14 §5. Текст-розповідь. Текст-опис. Текст-міркування Дискутую 23. Розглянь таблицю. Зроби самостійно висно­ вок: на які запитання відповідають різні типи текстів. Про що в них говориться? Типи текстів На які питання відповідають Про що говоримо що робить? що сталося? про дії, події, вчинки героїв який? (яка?, яке?) є предмет чи особа про ознаки предмета, особи чому? про причини ознак і дій, про мету вчинків Аргументую 24. Прочитай тексти, порівняй їх. Чи можна на- звати перший текст міркуванням? Знайди і запиши речення, що виражаються головну думку першого тексту. Чи не боляче їжаку від своїх голочок? З того боку, з якого від їжака боляче всім, самому їжа- ку, звичайно, не боляче. Всім боляче, а йому не боляче. Тому що голки колють не їжака, а тих, хто доторкнеться до нього з боку голок. – А як з іншого боку? – Це секрет. Секрет, який їжак ретельно береже від усіх, хто захоче до нього доторкнутися. Він приховує, що з того, іншого боку, у нього нема голок, і там йому може бути боляче. Це повинні пам’ятати ті, хто має звичку робити бо- ляче іншим. розповідь опис міркування
  14. 14. 15 Чим болючіше ти робиш іншим – з одного боку, тим болючіше тобі буде з іншого – з того, який ти намагаєшся приховувати. Фелікс Кривін Їжак Їжак звичайний мешкає в європейській частині України. Їжак – невеликий звірок з овальним тілом сіро­ го забарвлення. Мордочка витягнута, вуха стирчать або притиснуті. Спина і боки вкриті голками. На мордочці і животі – м’яка сіра шерсть. Лапи короткі, однакової довжини. На них пальці з кігтями. Є у їжака і маленький хвіст. Живиться їжак дощовими черв’яками, жабами, жу­ ками, ящірками. Полює на змій. Їсть також ягоди, опалі яблука і груші. Ведуть їжаки нічний спосіб життя. Аргументую 25. Прочитай текст уголос. Визнач тип тексту. Вкажи причини, чому їжачок ховається. Склади аналогічні власні тексти про улюблену тварину. Чому їжачок ховається? Настала осінь. Багато з нас навідуються до лісу. Хтось просто тішиться гарною природою, відпочиває. А для когось це є відповідальна пора. На мою думку, відпові- дальна тому, що треба збирати врожай... Це стосується і тварин. Якось, прогулюючись осіннім лісом, ми почули шур- хіт. Цікавість змусила нас піти в тому напрямку. Але довкола все стихло. Раптом знову – ледь чутний шелест листя. Он хто це – їжачок з начепленими на колючки грибами. Він кудись швидко біжить, але ховається... 26. Поясни значення слова напа ′м’ять, зверни увагу на його написання. Склади з ним речення.
  15. 15. 16 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Складання тексту-розповіді за допомогою малюнків ► ► Розглянь малюнок. Розкажи, як діти проводять літні кані- кули. Де відбуваються описані події (у селі, у місті)? ► ► Встав пропущені слова. Склади за допомогою малюнка та поданим початком твір-розповідь про те, якими були твої літні канікули. Першу половину канікул я відпочивав (відпочивала) у селі . Там дуже . Біля села протікає річка . Коли я приїхав (приїхала) до , черешні та вишні . Ми збирали ягоди, . Я познайомив- ся (познайомилась) з . Допомагав (допомагала) дідусеві та бабусі.
  16. 16. 17 ► ► Продовж за поданим початком твір-розповідь про свій відпочинок у місті. Встав пропущені слова. Другу половину канікул я провів (провела) у місті. Це місто . Воно подобається мені, тому що . Ми ходили в цирк з . Там побачили . Особливо мене вразило . Я відвідав (відвідала) з музей. А потім повів (повела) мене в зоопарк. Там було багато . Але найбільше мені сподобались . ► ► Опиши за допомогою малюнків, як можна провести літні канікули в місті. Куди прийшли діти? Склади текст-розповідь.
  17. 17. 18 §6. Поділ тексту на частини Відшукую 27. Прочитай текст. Про що розповідається в ос­ новній частині? Спиши кінцівку. Поясни правопис власних назв у тексті. Дністер (легенда) 1. Зачин – Знаєте, чому річка Дністер має таку назву? 2. Основна частина Колись у давнину тут, де Дністер зараз плине, про- тікав собі маленький безіменний струмок, а вздовж нього люди жили. Були серед них мисливці, хлібороби. І мали вони свій календар. Чи то сіяти треба було, чи свята якогось чекали, то, щоб не збитись з ліку, вони кожен день позначали на піску, що був на березі струмка, по- значками. Що не день, то нова позначка. По тих позна- чках вони знали, скільки днів залишилося, наприклад, до весни... Але одного разу струмок розлився на довколишні поля і затопив береги. Коли вранці вода спала, вийшли люди на берег, а їхніх позначок на піску нема. – Хтось дні стер, – бідкались люди і самі собі відпо- відали: – Та хто?! Струмок дні стер. З того часу і стали називати струмок, який дні стер, – Дністер. 3. Кінцівка Тепер це вже не струмок, а велика річка. А бере вона початок аж у самих Карпатах з-під могутнього дуба. Думаю 28. Зі скількох абзаців складається основна час­ тина? Чому? Яка головна думка? Які легенди ти знаєш? Розкажи їх.
  18. 18. 19 Форвард – нападник футбольної команди. Арбітр – посередник, суддя. СЛОВНИК ! Припускаю 29. Постав запитання до кожного абзацу. Склади план тексту вправи 28. Перекажи текст за планом. Аргументую 30. Розглянь малюнок. Прочитай уривок. Якої частини тексту не вистачає? Допиши розповідь за допомогою вчителя. Як треба поводитися під час матчу? ...Арбітр дав фінальний свисток. Команди виконують по одному штрафному удару. Кожен уболівальник знає, що це гра нервів, це дуель. Хто вийде переможцем – залежить від воротаря. Футболіст із першої команди розбігся та ударив по м’ячу. М’яч блискавично перетинає лінію поля... Вирішальний удар виконує нападник другої команди. Капітан команди за три скоки дістався до м’яча і вгилив по ньому з такою силою, що м’яч просвистів і затримався у сітці воріт. Го-о-о-л! Рахунок один–нуль! За Сашком Дерманським 31. Запам’ятай правопис слова футбо ′л. Введи його у речення. Ділова гра › 32. Уяви себе в ролі тренера, вболівальника, арбітра, форварда. Склади текст. Прочитай перед класом.
  19. 19. 20 §7. Побудова тексту-опису Знаходжу 33. Прочитай текст вголос. Склади план і запиши його. Перекажи текст за планом. Поясни правопис ви­ ділених слів. Склади текст-опис сьогоднішнього ранку. Перший подих осені Перший місяць осені – вересень. Тихі, задумливі вересневі дні ще теплі, наче літні. Та подих осені вже відчутний у вечірній і нічній прохолоді. День народжу- ється в осінньому серпанку, але поступово туман зникає, роз­ сіюється. Підіймається сонечко, обігріває землю. Нерідко початок вересня дивує своїм теплом, яскра­ вістю, здається, що літо повернулося. Сонце ще довго сяє на ясному небосхилі, та воно вже не таке гаряче, як влітку, а ласкаве, лагідне. Повітря прозоре й легке. На газонах ще квітнуть яскраві, різнокольорові ай­ стри й жоржини, червоні канни, милують око оксамитові чорнобривці. Та як тільки набіжить хмаринка, змінюють- ся барви навколо: золотяться березові гаї, на бульварах і в парках перше жовте листя встеляє доріжки. Вітер підхоплює крилаті насінини берези й липи, клена й сосни та переносить їх на далекі відстані. Помітно скорочується день... За Алевтиною Волковою Думаю 34. Мовчки прочитай текст-опис та аналогічно до нього опиши свою улюблену іграшку. Улюблена іграшка Моя улюблена іграшка – гумовий песик. Він у мене сіренький, з довгими піднятими вгору вушками, малень- ким носиком-гудзичком та коричневими очима. Очі ніби дивляться на мене. Песика можна мити, з ним можна купатися. Я зву його Сірком.
  20. 20. 21 Думаю 35. Прочитай. Визнач тип тексту. Назви головного персонажа. Добери заголовок. Склади опис білочки. Чи знайдеться в Україні ліс, у якому б не зустрілася вам білка? Певне, немає такого лісу, немає такого саду, в якому б не водилося оце миле звірятко. Де лісова гілка – там і білка. Восени в білки особливо багато клопоту. Треба на зиму грибів насушити. Запас- тися горіхами, жолудями, шишками. Дупло вимостити, утеплити, упорядити, замаскувати. Пізніше, коли на землю випадуть заморозки, їй треба міняти шубку. Білка скидає перед зимівлею руду шерсть, одягаючи сіру, теплішу, м’якшу, пухнастішу шубку. Ще завіють сніги, загудуть завірюхи. Білка сховається в дуплі, укриється пухнастим хвостом і чекатиме відли­ - ги. А доки не чути заморозків, білка розважається. Чи знаєте ви осінні білчині ігри? Граються білки в хованки. Граються самі з собою, з променем-зайчиком. Грається білка з білкою. Сковзне промінь по дереву – білка за ним. Промінь на гілку – білка за променем. Зверху – донизу. Знизу – догори. Хто кого ловить – не втямиш. І не стомиться білка-стрибунка. І не прощається з осінню. Сонце на гілку – білка за ним. Білка на другу, сонце за нею. Білка безжурно в схованки грає. Білка на зиму горіхи збирає. За Миколою Сингаївським 36. Запам’ятай написання слів влі ′ тку, навесні′ . Склади з ними речення. Введи їх у текст. Ділова гра › 37. Уяви себе в ролі письменника, художника. Склади текст-опис за вибором: а) предмета (квітки, іграшки); б) людини (матері, друга); в) осіннього парку. Пригадай, що таке пейзаж, портрет, натюрморт.
  21. 21. 22 §8. Побудова тексту-міркування. Наявність твердження, доказів, висновків Думаю 38. Прочитай текст і скажи, з якої сфери цей текст? Визнач абзаци. Про що вони свідчать? Запиши 2–3 абзаци. Медицина продовжує життя людини... Дійсно, вона допомагає людині, тварині, пташині. Уяви собі, що було б, якби не було ліків?! Якби не було лікарів: хірургів, травматологів, окулістів, педіатрів, ветеринарів тощо?! На мою думку, лікарі виконують відповідальну місію. Трапляються випадки природних катаклізмів: зем- летруси, повені, авіакатастрофи, аварії... Коли людина опиняється на межі життя і смерті, завдяки досвідченим лікарям і новітнім технологіям вона немов народжується заново. Отже, щоб стати високо кваліфікованим лікарем, нам необхідно здобувати якісні знання, працювати над собою. Перше речення – твердження. Другий абзац – доказ (доведення). Останній абзац – висновок. Знаходжу 39. Зачитай у тексті твердження, доказ, висновок. Чудова в бабусиному саду яблуня! Бабуся каже, що таких яблук ніде немає. Я погоджуюсь з нею. Дійсно, яблука в бабусиному саду чудові. Вони всю зиму лежать, наче щойно з гілки. Великі. Налити соком і без черв’яків. І жодного червивого не буває, жодного гнилого. Мені здається, що ці яблука особливі, чарівні. І яблуня наче казкова. Але в казки я не вірю. Бабуся просто добре доглядає її: вчасно обкопує, по- ливає, підбілює стовбур. За Сашком Дерманським
  22. 22. 23 Знаходжу 40. Прочитай текст. Зверни увагу, як автор по­ яснює народу мудрість. Запиши свої докази, узагальнення, висновки. „Птицю впізнають по пір’ю, а людину – по мові”. Людина може мати гарне вбрання, щедру душу, ціка- ву роботу, – але це не робить її особистістю, якщо бракує знання мови. Стислість, ясність думок, вишуканість засобів і пере- конливість слів робить людину принциповою, високо- моральною; підкреслює гордий національний характер. Багата і грамотна мова вирізняє освічену, культурну, виховану людину. За Русланом Кацавцем Аргументую 41. За допомогою малюнка склади текст-мір­ кування на тему „Осінь рік годує”. Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Як би ти довів своєму ровесникові, що по оде- жі нас зустрічають, а по розуму проводжають? Слова для довідки: вчинками, наукою, працею, інші версії.
  23. 23. 24 Лист – це текст, призначений для спілкування на відстані або повідомлення про що-небудь. Лист складається з таких частин: звертання (до кого звертаємося, кому адресуємо лист); осно- вна частина (зміст листа); кінцівка (слова ввічли- вості: до зустрічі, з повагою, цілую; дата і підпис). ► ► Прочитай лист. Кому він адресований? Про що в ньому розповідається? На які частини його можна поділити? За по- даним зразком склади лист приятелеві. Доброго дня, люба бабусю! Хочу поділитися з тобою своєю радістю. У школі від- бувся конкурс на кращого знавця української мови. Я за- йняв перше місце. Зараз готуюся до районної олімпіади. Це дуже відповідально. Ми всі дуже скучаємо за тобою. Після конкурсу я приїду до тебе в гості. Твій онук Микола 15.11.2015 ► ► Напиши запрошення за зразком. Запрошення – коротке повідомлення, в якому міститься інформація, що, коли і де відбудеться. Шановна)маріє Іванівно! Запрошуємо Вас на святковий концерт з нагодиДня вчителя, що відбудеться в неділю 1 жовтня о 19.00 у великому залі кінотеатру „Україна”. Адміністрація району Висловлююсь усно та письмово Замітка до стінгазети, лист, запрошення
  24. 24. 25 Замітка – це повідомлення про якусь цікаву подію, що недавно відбулася. Зміст замітки відпо- відає на запитання: що відбулося? де відбулося? коли відбулося? ► ► Прочитай замітку зі шкільної стінгазети. Визнач її тему та основну думку. Придумай свій заголовок. Приємна несподіванка Першого вересня на шкільному подвір’ї з’явилися дві нові дівчинки зі своїми мамами. Всі вітаються, тільки вони стоять осторонь. Не знають, до кого підійти. Зда- ється, вони наші ровесники. Для учнів четвертих класів поява цих дівчаток біля школи на лінійці була несподіванкою. Ми разом з учи- телькою Оксаною Іванівною, яка є класним керівником, підійшли до дівчат і спитали, чи хочуть вони разом з нами взяти участь у лінійці. „Так”, – відповіли незна- йомки. Учні нашого класу швидко познайомилися з Вікою та Марією. Після урочистості ми пішли в клас. Розпитали, звідки вони і як потрапили до нашої школи. Дівчата розповіли про себе. Всі швидко подружилися. Зараз ми разом вчимося, допомагаємо одне одному і спілкуємося на різні життєві теми. Як працювати над заміткою 1. Добери тему, яка зацікавить усіх. 2. Продумай послідовність викладу думок (план). 3. Розповідай не про все потроху, а про найважливіше. 4. Пиши грамотно, дотримуйся абзаців. ► ► Склади замітку на одну з заданих тем: „Екс­ курсія до му- зею”, „Справжні змагання”, „Помічники бібліотекаря”, „Шкіль- ний ляльковий театр”, „Допомога переселенцям”.
  25. 25. 26 Перевір себе 1. Спиши вислови і побудуй звукові моделі виділених слів. 1. Мовлення дається багатьом, але мудрість нечис- ленним (Катон Старенький). 2. Добре говорити – означає просто добре думати вголос (Ернест Ренан). 2. Розташуй і запиши речення так, щоб вийшов текст. Підкрес­ ли головні члени речення. Цей звичай прийшов із глибини століть. Хліб у пра- давні часи вважався священним. Скріплену хлібом обі- цянку не можна було порушувати. Коли укладали важ- ливі угоди, обмінювалися хлібом-сіллю. Дорогих гостей в Україні заведено зустрічати хлібом-сіллю на вишитому рушнику. 3. Прочитай текст. Визнач його тип. Знайди і запиши головну дум­ ку. Випиши слова, вставлячи пропущені літери. Культура мовле я – це духовне обличчя людини. Вона свідчит про загальний розвиток особистості, про ступінь пр луче я її до духовних багатств рідного народу й надбань ус го лю ства. Культура мовлення тісно пов’язана з культурою мисле я. Якщо людина ясно, логічно мислить, то й мовлення в неї ясне, логічне. Мова тоді гарна, коли вона якнайповніше, найточніше передає думки чи малює образи і легко сприймаєт ся. Грамотна, багата мова не тільки ефективний засіб передачі та сприйня я думок та образів, а й вияв поваги до людей, з якими спілкує ­ ся, до народу, який творив цю мову. За Русланом Кацавцем
  26. 26. 27 4. Випиши з тексту словосполучення, за допомогою яких описаний інтер’єр хати. На перший погляд ця оселя не вирізняється серед інших у селі. Біленька хата, впорядковане зелене по­ двір’я, криниця, садок. Але є в цій господі дивовижний куточок, що зберігає дух поколінь, таїну старовини. Житло на два виходи. В одній половині мешкає ро­ дина. Тут сучасні меблі: диван, стільці, шафи; на столі комп’ютер; на вікнах – жалюзі... А в другій – старовин­ ний інтер’єр: давні-прадавні речі. Ганна Кацавець 6. Прочитай текст. Придумай заголовок. Підкресли нові слова. Розбери за будовою виділені слова. У деяких країнах, зокрема скандинавських, будують цілі міста-заповідники. У них використовують лише екологічно чисті джерела енергії – сонячні батареї, електростанції, що працюють на морському припливі, вітроелектростанції. У виробництво широко впроваджені ресурсозберігаючі та енергозберігаючі технології. Меш- канці цих міст користуються переважно електротран- спортом: електропоїздами, трамваями, тролейбусами, електромобілями. З журналу 5. Визнач тип тексту. Запиши власний роздум „Чи ввічливо придумувати прізвиська ровесникам” (4–5 речень). Ми з Сашком завжди були однакові на зріст, і сили в нас були рівні. Але після літніх канікул я побачив Кактуса й просто остовпів. Раніше Сашко був невеличкий і худий, волосся в нього стирчало, як колючки в кактуса. Через це його так і прозвали: Кактусом. Однокласник виріс на дві го­ лови й накачав м’язи, як у Шварценеґґера! За Лесею Ворониною
  27. 27. 28 Речення §9. Види речень за метою висловлювання Відшукую 42. Розглянь таблицю. Зверни увагу на вид ре- чень за метою висловлювання й інтонацією та розділові знаки в кінці кожно­ го речення. Речення за метою висловлювання Розповідне Питальне Спонукальне Розповідь, повідомлен- ня про що-небудь Запитання Наказ, заклик, спонукання, застереження Багато пташок за­ ли- шається у нас зимува- ти. Які пташки за- лишаються у нас зи­ мувати? Бережіть птахів! Підгодовуйте їх взим- ку! Не можна знищу- вати пташиних гнізд. Крапка (.), (!) Знак пи­ тан­ ня (?) (?!) Знак оклику (!), крапка (.) Речення за інтонацією Окличні Неокличні Шануйте батьків! Я вивчила вірш напам’ять. Знаходжу 43. Прочитай текст. Назви вид речень за метою висловлювання. Спиши, постав розділові знаки, визнач пи- тальні речення. Непомітно підкрадається осінь Хитрувато усміхається вона за лісом та ніжним голосом піддобрюється до людей – Може, вам золотого медку А може, яблучок рожево­ боких. Винограду солодкого Кавунів червоних, як жар Все у мене є. Всім я багата, любі Люди ласують золотим медком та щедру осінь підхва­ люють: – Ну й осінь Ну і багатійка! Медком як щедро частує Юрій Збанацький
  28. 28. 29 Думаю 44. Запиши текст. Визнач межу кожного речення. Добери заголовок. Назви відомі тобі лікарські рослини та по- ясни, яка від них користь. Ромашка – ніжна квітка головка її – наче маленьке жовте сонечко з білосніжними промінцями, листя – ніби прозоре зелене мереживо ромашка – лікарська рослина. Доказую 45. Склади різні за метою ви­ словлюван­ ня речен- ня, опираючись на малюнок і словосполучення з довідки. Напиши твір-опис про осінь. Довідка: осіння пора, чисте повітря, пейзаж, синє небо, прозора вода, корисна справа, малює, сіра хмара, моє хоббі, багряне листя, подих вітру, повільна течія. Редагую 46. Спиши текст, вставляючи пропущені бук­ ви. Поясни орфограми. Постав розділові знаки в кінці 1-го та 2-го речень. Що для мене рідна мова Це мова мого д тинства, моїх дідуся і бабусі, мова казок, пісен Без пр краси, від чистого серця скажу, що це мова землі, трави, яка вибиваєт ся з цієї з млі, мова золотої бд оли й в шнево­ го цвіту, над яким вона в ється. Це слово си­ н ого неба і гомін нашої героїчної нещасної і асливої історії. Юрій Алмазов Хоббі – якесь захоплення, улюблене заняття на дозвіллі. СЛОВНИК !
  29. 29. 30 §10. Головні та другорядні члени речення Думаю 47. Прочитай речення правої і лівої колонок. Чим вони відрізняються? Постав запитання до другорядних членів речення. Спиши їх. Повіяв вітер. Повіяв степовий вітер. Зашуміли дерева. Зашуміли дерева в лісі. Листя падає. Тихо падає жовте листя. Підмет і присудок – головні члени речення (основа речення). Всі інші члени речення – друго- рядні. Знаходжу 48. Спиши, підкресли головні члени речення. Назви усно другорядні члени речення. Зроби схему останнього речення за зразком. Після спекотного літа настала золота осінь. Прийшов вересень. По узліссях ще ростуть гриби. На старих вели- ких пеньках туляться один до одного тонконогі опеньки. На лісових галявинах червоніють кетяги горобини. Чисте й прозоре повітря. Далеко чути звуки, гучно линуть голоси. На дні лісового струмка видно кожен камінчик. По прозорому високому небу біжать хмарки. За Іваном Соколовим-Микитовим який? Мама спекла смачний пиріг з вишнями. що? з чим? Зразок: що зробив? що? Відшукую 49. Прочитай, випиши граматичну основу речень. Зроби звуко-буквений аналіз виділених слів. 1. Лелеки летіли на луг через річку. 2. У повітрі пові­ вав легкий вітерець. 3. Микола часто пише листи бабусі. який? хто? що зробила?
  30. 30. 31 54. Запам’ятай правопис слова гекта ′ р, склади з ним речення. що зробила? яка? по чому? якому? Хмаринка Що? що роблять? падають куди? які? 4. Настя уважно слухала пояснення вчителя. 5. Дятел у лі­ сі працює весь день. 6. Над бузком в’ються бджоли. Припускаю 50. До яких членів речення можна поставити запитання від присудка? А до яких – від підмета? Зроби пись- мово схеми речень. 1. Минуло гаряче літо. 2. Несподівано подув свіжий вітерець. 3. Далеко чути спів птахів. 4. Книжка нам дає знання. 5. Ми вміємо працювати на комп’ютері. 6. На Євробаченні звучали сучасні пісні. Редагую 51. Закінчи речення, використовуючи слова з довідки. Яку роль виконують у реченні пропущені слова? Продзвенів . У клас заходять . Почи­ нається . читає про лісових звірів. А за вікном гризе горішки. Довідка: учні, дзвінок, учитель, урок, білочка. Думаю 52. Склади 4–5 речень про літні розваги. Підкресли головні члени речення. Припускаю 53. Опиши, який сьогодні день. Використовуй по­ дані схеми. Ке ′тяг – пучок ягід або квітів на одній гілці, стеблині; гроно, китиця. СЛОВНИК !
  31. 31. 32 §11. Зв’язок слів у реченні Відкриваю 55. Заспівайте гімн самостійно або хором. Гімн України Слова П. Чубинського, музика М. Вербицького Ще не вмерла України І слава, і воля, Ще нам, браття молодії, Усміхнеться доля. Згинуть наші вороженьки, Як роса на сонці. Запануєм і ми, браття, У своїй сторонці. Душу й тіло ми положим За нашу свободу І покажем, що ми, браття, Козацького роду. Припускаю 56. Встав пропущені слова. З’ясуй, чи однакове значення мають словосполучення з різними прийменниками. Покласти (на, у, під, за) стіл. Почепити (над, під, перед) вікном. Скласти (на, у) шафі. Думаю 57. Спиши, встановлюючи зв’язок слів за допомогою закінчень і прийменників. Зроби схему першого речення. 1. Восени птах відлітають (у,в) теплі краї. 2. (У, в) не­ бі курличуть журавл . 3. (В, у) лісі дерев опадає Слова в реченні зв’язуються за допомогою за- кінчень і прийменників. Наприклад: прапор (який?) український; запануєш (де?) у своїй сторонці.
  32. 32. 33 лист . 4. Через пол в’ється стежка. 5. Осіннє небо затягнуло­ ся хмарам . Редагую 58. Спиши вірш, вставляючи потрібні прийменни- ки. Постав запитання від головних до другорядних членів. Дятел вибрав окуляри. Натягнув собі ніс, Полетів трудитись ліс. Змайстрував мій братик Гриць Гарну хаточку птиць. Он дереві вона, садку вікна. Михайло Стельмах Відшукую 59. Спиши речення. Поясни, де однозвучні при- йменники, а де префікси. Знайди граматичну основу речень. 1. Ми доїхали до школи автобусом. 2. Юлія написала на дошці оголошення. 3. Дідусь накосив на лузі сіна. 4. Дівчатка з’їхали з гори на санчатах. 5. Хлопці від- штовхнули човен від берега. 6. Сонце зайшло за хмару. Думаю 60. Яка тема тексту? За допомогою чого зв’язані слова у реченні? Спиши останній абзац. Про що ти довідався? Ми з дідусем ідемо квітучим узліссям, і він розповідає мені про трави. – Це, як бачиш, звичайна кропива. Лікуються нею, коли болить поперек, і ще вона зупиняє кровотечу. І цю рослину ти знаєш. Понюхай. Як зветься? – М’ята, – кажу нюхнувши. – М’ята лікує, коли болить у животі. Ось це зілля на вигляд мирне, а зветься звіробій. Лікує воно печінку. Володимир Перепелюк Поперек – тут: частина спини нижче пояса. СЛОВНИК !
  33. 33. 34 §12. Поняття про однорідні члени речення Відшукую 61. Cпиши речення. Постав запитання до слів, що перелічуються, разом зі словами, від яких вони залежать. Зразок. Їздять (що?) машини, (що?) тролейбуси, (що?) таксі, (що?) автобуси, (що?) трамваї. 1. Вулицями їздять машини, тролейбуси, автобуси, трамваї. 2. Будьте уважні на переходах, у мет­ ро... 3. Ми­ кола встав, поснідав, зробив зарядку і пі­ шов до школи. 4. Тонка прозора павутинка блищить на сонці. Знаходжу 62. Спиши речення. У першому і другому речен- нях знайди головні члени. Підкресли однорідні члени речення. 1. Розквітають в Україні гарні села і міста. 2. Джерела б’ють, співають і кричать, а потім виливаються у ріки. 3. Чую, як пахне Вітчизни земля блакитною росою, квітка­ ми. 4. Мудрим ніхто не вродився, а навчився. Однорідні члени речення з’єднуються інтонацій- но або за допомогою сполучників і (й), та, а, але, проте та ін. Члени речення, що відносяться до одного й того слова і відповідають на одне й те ж саме питання, називаються однорідними. Однорідними можуть бути підмети, присудки і другорядні члени речення. Наприклад: Відлітають ластівки й лелеки. Павло гойдає й колише сестричку. Ми часто користуємося телефоном та інтернетом. Редагую 63. Доповни перелік однорідими членами речення. У садах вже дозріли фрукти: яблука, , . До віночка вплітають: волошку, , .
  34. 34. 35 Аргументую 64. Прочитай вірш, вивчи його напам’ять. За- пиши у зошит. Поясни розділові знаки між однорідними чле- нами речення. Мій рідний край, моя земля, велика-превелика. Є в ній степи, ліси, поля, моря, і гори, й ріки. Наталя Забіла При однорідних членах речення може бути уза- гальнююче слово. Наприклад: Люди, птахи, рос- лини – усі вітали весну. Узагальнююче слово може стояти перед од- норідними членами речення або після них. Воно об’єднує всі однорідні члени речення. Кома не ставиться, коли сполучники і (й), та вживаються при однорідних членах тільки один раз. Перед сполучниками а, але кома ставиться завжди. Знаходжу 65. Прочитай. Спиши речення, назви однорідні члени. Добери узагальнюючі слова 1. У серпні цвітуть петрові батоги, верес, жоржини, чорнобривці. 2. Уже відлітають ластівки, лелеки, шпаки. Припускаю 66. Спиши речення. Постав у них розділові зна- ки, які з’єднують однорідні члени речення. І ручки.. і зошити.. і підручники.. й олівці – все це шкільне приладдя. Над передачею працюють: продюсер.. оператор.. телеведучий. 67. Запам’ятай написання слів троле′ йбус, трамва ′ й. Склади з ними речення. Ділова гра › 68. Уяви себе в ролі водія, таксиста, диспетче- ра, кондуктора. Склади текст „Моя поведінка в транспорті”.
  35. 35. 36 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Складання тексту-опису за змістом малюнка та запитаннями ► ► Інсценізуй розповідь на радіо чи телебаченні про свої ка- нікули. Звертай увагу на початок дії, розвиток та її завершен- ня, на вимову слів у реченні. Ре­­ гу­ люй дихання, силу голосу, темп мовлення залежно від ситуації та інформації, яку хочеш озвучити. 1. У якому селі ти відпочивав? 2. Опиши село, де провів відпочинок. 3. З ким ти познайомився влітку? 4. Як ти допомагав старшим у селі? 5. Розкажи про розваги в селі. 6. Які спогади залишились у тебе? 7. Чим відпочинок у селі кращий і ко­ рисніший, аніж у місті? Літні новини Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Як би ти переконав свого однокласника в тому, що справді відпочивав у місті чи селі? Вибери свій варіант: надіслав би SMS, через скайп, інтернет, інші версії.
  36. 36. 37 1. У яких містах ти побував? Опиши їх. 2. Яке з відвіданих тобою міст – найкраще? 3. Які розваги є в містах? 4. Чи відвідував ти цирк, кіно, театр? 5. Які спогади залишились у тебе? Розкажи. 6. Чим відпочинок у місті цікавіший, ніж у селі? Ділова гра › Уяви себе в ролі диктора, фотокореспондента, журналіста, оператора, редактора, продюсера чи телеведучо- го. Склади відповідний текст-опис. Використай допоміжний матеріал (текст, фотографії, зйомка, редагування, сценарій). Вечірня казка Бри ′ фінг – інформаційна бесіда для журна­ лістів. Шо ′ у – захід розважального характеру. Сценарій – план проведення якого-небудь заходу. СЛОВНИК !
  37. 37. 38 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Робота з деформованим текстом: переставляння частини тексту, додавання ► ► Розглянь малюнки та знайди помилку. Склади текст і за- пиши його, дотримуючись послідовності частин тексту: за- чин, основна частина, висновок. Скажи, як би ти повівся у відповідній ситуації. Склади усну розповідь „Цікаві випадки з мого життя”.
  38. 38. 39 Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Як би переконав свого однокласника, що сказане слово має велике значення? Вибери свій варіант: бути уважним, не ображати, аналізувати перед тим, як щось сказати.
  39. 39. 40 Слово §13. Повторення та узагальнення вивченного про слово Усі слова – співучі струни, коли під майстровим смичком. Максим Рильський Думаю 69. Розглянь таблицю і пригадай, що ти знаєш про слово. Наведи власні приклади. Знаходжу 70. Розглянь малюнки. Склади та запиши речен- ня зі слова­ ми: вулиця, завулок, шлях, траса; спати, куняти, дрімати. Як можна назвати кожну групу слів? Cлово синоніми будинок, дім, хата антоніми праця – лінь омоніми коса – коса Cлово однозначні калина, верба пряме значення весела дівчинка переносне значення веселе літо багатозначні ірис (квітка) – ірис (цукерка)
  40. 40. 41 Відшукую 71. Прочитай текст. Добери близькі за значенням слова до слова найбільша. Дніпро – найбільша річка в Україні, третя за розмі­ ром річка в Європі й одна з найбільших річок світу. До головної ріки України впадають найбільш багато- водні її притоки: ліворуч притока Дніпра – річка Десна, праворуч – Прип’ять. Давні слов’яни називали Дніпро Сином слави (Сла- вутичем), римляни – Данапрісом, турки – Узу. Відшукую 72. Спиши речення. Випиши парами з кожного речення слова-антоніми. 1. Умій батьківщину любити, а ворога – ненавидіти (Народна творчість). 2. Старе одживає, нове народ­ жується (Остап Вишня). 3. Геть пішло з країни горе, розлилося щастя море (Народна творчість). Аргументую 73. Прочитай та поясни значення виділених слів. Поясни, чому слово ручка є багатозначним. Склади речення зі словом земля у двох різних значеннях. 1. Я веду братика за ручку. 2. Мені подарували куль- кову ручку. 3. Треба відремонтувати дверну ручку. Аргументую 74. Спиши речення, скажи, у якому з них зна­ чення слів пряме, а в якому – переносне. 1. Бабуся прожила довге життя. У Оксани дуже довге волосся. 2. Дуб шелестів кучерявим чубом. У Сергійка кучерявий чуб. 3. Цукор на смак солодкий. Солодка усмішка не завжди щира. 4. Брату на день народження подарували золотий годинник. Панує золота осінь. 75. Запам’ятай правопис слів право ′ руч, ліво ′ руч, гардеро ′ б. Чуб, чуприна – волосся на голові у людини. СЛОВНИК !
  41. 41. 42 §14. Будова слова. Спільнокореневі слова Думаю 76. Прочитай текст, спиши його. Підкресли у ви­ ділених словах основу. Добери синонім до слова веселка. Барвисте коромисло За ставком – синя хмара. Через усю хмару – веселка. Грають, вигра­ ють на ній жовта, зелена, синя, червона стьожки. Немов барвисте коро­ мисло над річкою нависло. Десь за лісом, на високій горі, сидить могутній велетень Грім-Буревій. Це він тримає в руках дивне коромисло. Бере відром воду зі ставка і виливає в хмару. Щоб із хмари ішов дощ. Відшукую 77. За зразком добери з довідки префікси і су­ фікси, утвори за їх допомогою нові слова. Склади 2–3 речення з утвореними словами. Зразок: а) пере-біг; б) сад-ок Довідка: а) префікси: при-, ви-, за-, по-, об-; б) суфікси: -оч-ок, -ів-ник, -ов-ин-. Думаю 78. Спиши, виділи префікси у словах. Поясни пра- вопис префіксів роз-, без-. Змінюючи префікс, добери до виділених слів антоніми. Запиши пари. Безмежний, заклеїв, бездоганний, безнадійний, роз- кішний, прибудував, приплив, превеликий, віднести, премудрий, перекласти, вивести, передбачити, пред- ставник, викласти, придумати, розвезти, перешкоджати.
  42. 42. 43 Відшукую 79. Від поданих слів утвори слова, що означають професію чи рід діяльності. Запиши. Виділи суфікси. Зразок. Трактор – тракторист. Школа, бандура, шахта, двір, море, вчити, лікувати. Знаходжу 80. Спиши, вставляючи префікси з-, с-. Поясни їх написання. кинути, хопити, шити, бити, мити, лити, вити, будувати, питати, тримати, дати. Редагую 81. Спиши слова. Пригадай і поясни правила вжи- вання апострофа. Придумай із 4–5 словами (за вибором) ре- чення. 1. Під’їзд, з’їзд, в’їхати, об’єднати, з’явитися. 2. В’язати, в’є, пам’ятати, п’ятак, б’ю, бур’ян, м’ята. Відкриваю 82. Випиши групи споріднених слів. Виділи в них основу і закінчення. Зразок. сад, садки, садівник, посадка. Верба, вербичка, вербою, вербиченька, вербочка, вер- бовий, вербі. Береза, берізка, березою, берізонька, берези, березовий, березняк, підберезовик. Думаю 83. Спиши текст. Чи можна назвати виділені слова спорідненими? Обґрунтуй свою думку. У казках часто згадуються дерев’яні черевики. У дав­­ нину носили саме таке взуття. Підошви цих черевичків робили з липи. Липові черевички дуже корисні для здоров’я. Людина в липових черевичках могла проходи- ти 352 кілометри. І тільки після цього черевички зно- шувалися. 84. Склади речення зі словом кіломе ′ тр. Зверни увагу на на- голос.
  43. 43. 44 §15. Частини мови. Повторення та узагальнення вивченого Дискутую 85. Розглянь таблицю. Скажи, які частини мови ми будемо вивчати. Визнач, що означає кожна частина мови, на які питання відповідає. Придумай свої приклади. Частина мови: Означає: іменник назву предмета Відповідає на запитання: хто? що? При­ клади: гуси, озеро прикметник ознаку предмета який? яка? яке? які? чисте, білі дієслово дію предмета що робити? що зробити? летіти, спекти числівник кількість, порядок при лічбі скільки? котрий? п’ять, п’ятий займенник вказує на предмет або ознаку хто? що? чий? який? котрий? я, ти, він, ми, цей, наш прислівник час, місце, причину, спосіб дії коли? де? куди? звідки? як? вчора, скрізь, весело прийменник у, на, в, біля сполучник і, й, та, але Службові частини мови Думаю 86. Прочитай слова, постав до них запитання. До якої частини мови вони належать? Добери синоніми до виділених слів. Мама, працювати, батько, учора, щасливий, десять, розмовляють, чесний, дощ, сьогодні, сьомий, добре.
  44. 44. 45 Думаю 87. Розглянь малюнки. Скажи, що на них зображено. Запиши кілька речень, назви в них іменники, числівники, об- ґрунтуй свою думку. Знаходжу 88. Запиши речення. Запиши запитання до кожного слова і визнач, до якої частини мови вони належать. Знайди в тексті службові частини мови. З джерела чистим холодним потоком спадає вода. В ній гомонять тисячі прозорих живих краплинок, у яких віддзеркалюється небо. Доказую 89. Згрупуй слова за частинами мови, запиши їх. Побудуй звукову модель виділених слів. Добрий, читає, чотири, сини, думка, сто, чистий, світить, сонячний, вчитися, небо, знання, напам’ять. Відшукую 90. Прочитай. Назви дієслова, використані у вірші. Як ти розумієш вислів „здобути знань основи”? Про які знання йдеться? Починаємо вивчати ми Тепер частини мови. Всіх їх треба добре знати, Щоб здобути знань основи. Дмитро Білоус
  45. 45. 46 §16. Іменник Хто? Назви істот Що? Назви неістот Власні назви Загальні назви Лікар Київ школа Оксана гардероб Думаю 91. Доповни речення словами з довідки. На які пи- тання вони відповідають, до якої тематичної групи належать? Запиши речення. Лікує хворих . Учить дітей . Працює в аптеці . Продає товари . Грає на скрипці . Музику скаладає . Довідка: скрипаль, продавець, аптекар, учитель, лікар, композитор. Відшукую 92. Випиши іменники. Поясни свій вибір. Сміх, боротися, сміятися, темнота, боротьба, синій, радість, темний, синь, читати, читанка, хоробрість. Знаходжу 93. Прочитай слова. Добери до них слова з протилежним значенням, запиши їх. Від трьох пар іменників утвори пари дієслів-антонімів. Зразок. Зустріч – розлука. Світло – тінь. Перемога – . Південь – . Початок – . Радість – . Спека – . День – . Думаю 94. Спиши і доповни перелік слів, які відповідають на питання хто? Поясни, що вони називають. агроном, друкарка, актор, однокласник, сестра, друг, підприємець, речник, прокурор, реставратор, магістр. телефон Іменник – частина мови, яка називає предмети і відповідає на питання хто? що?
  46. 46. 47 Думаю 96. Склади речення з парами слів і словосполу- чень: вітер – Олег Вітер; лас­ ка – корова Ласка; зем­ ля – пла- нета Земля. Випиши з художнього твору уривок, у якому є власні назви. Поясни їх написання. Відшукую 97. Спиши речення, вибираючи з дужок велику або малу букви. Обґрунтуй свій вибір. Визнач граматичну основу першого та четвертого речень. 1. Леся (У, у)країнка написала багато творів для дітей. 2. Я маленька (У, у)країнка. 3. У нашому районі є село (У, у)країнка. 4. У моєї бабусі є корова (З, з)ірка. Доказую 98. Прочитай і спиши текст. Поясни написання великоъ букви. Що ти знаєш про цих людей? Криниці. Скільки їх на нашій українській землі! Хоч би в якому куточку України ви побували, вам покажуть джерела, біля яких зупинялися Григорій Сковорода, Бог- дан Хмельницький, Максим Кривоніс, Устим Кармелюк, Олекса Довбуш, Тарас Шевченко, Леся Українка. Василь Скуратівський Відшукую 99. Назви славетних українців. Знайди 4–5 речень про когось із них в підручнику з літературного читання. 100. Склади речення зі словами інжене ′р, меха ′нік, телефо ′н. Назви країн, міст, сіл, гір, річок, планет, імена і прізвища людей, клички тварин – це іменники – власні назви, які пишуть з великої літери. Інші іменники – загальні назви – з малої літери. Знаходжу 95. Випиши в одну колонку іменники-назви істот, у другу – назви неістот. Визнач рід. Виділені слова розбери за будовою. Придумай із 2 словами речення. Кінь, школяр, музикант, мапа, мама, грім, сeло, слово, ліс, гордість, вовк, лисиця.
  47. 47. 48 §17. Іменники-синоніми, іменники- антоніми, багатозначність іменників Думаю 101. Назви за допомогою малюнків іменники-сино- німи й антоніми. Склади з ними речення, запиши їх. Відшукую 102. Прочитай вірш. Знайди і випиши іменники- синоніми. Зроби висновок про їх роль у реченні. З’їжджаються дочки у гості до Діда: Ось там Завірюха санчатами їде, За нею Метелиця слідом мете, Хурделиця Хуґу з собою веде. А тільки-но Вітер у полі завіє, Як стануть на межі Хурдиґа й Завія. Нарешті удвох з Заметіллю приїхала Найменша – улюблена донечка Віхола. Алла Свашенко Знаходжу 103. Прочитай групи слів. Встанови, у яких гру- пах однокореневі (споріднені) слова, а в яких – синоніми. 1. а) Дорога, шлях, путь. б) Дорога, доріженька, подорожник. 2. а) Ліс, лісок, лісочок. б) Ліс, пуща, гай, діброва. 3. а) Хати, будинок, дім, оселя. б) Хата, хатка, хатинка. Відшукую 104. Добери свої приклади синонімів до слів: друг, робота. Запиши їх.
  48. 48. 49 Припускаю 105. Прочитай прислів’я. Поясни, як ти розумієш їх зміст. Спиши і підкресли антоніми. 1. Вчення – світ, а невчення – тьма. 2. Язиком – друг, а серцем – ворог. 3. Мир будує – війна руйнує. 4. Гірка праця – солодкий відпочинок. Думаю 106. Прочитай уголос та вивчи скоромовку. Порівняй значення виділених слів. Ой збирала Маргаритка маргаритки на горі. Розгубила маргаритки Маргаритка на дворі. Відшукую 107. Розглянь малюнок і прочитай речення. По- ясни, які іменники вжито в прямому, а які – в переносному значенні. Поясни написання підкреслених слів. 1. Ромашки – польові квіти. 2. Діти назвали кицю Ромашкою. 3. Сидить на підвіконні голуб. 4. На уроці Ірина Голуб отримала дванадцять балів. Знаходжу 108. Прочитай виразно вірш. Знайди синоніми та антоніми. Випиши їх. Людині треба небагато: Натхнення, віри, доброти, Щоб біль і радість пам’ятати, Добро від зла уберегти. Володимир Горлей
  49. 49. 50 Висловлююсь усно та письмово Детальний переказ тексту за колективно складеним планом Робота над переказом 1. Прочитай (послухай) текст повністю. 2. Розділи текст на частини (абзаци). 3. Склади план у вигляді заголовків до абзаців (час- тин) або у вигляді запитань. 4. Перекажи зміст кожної частини тексту за планом. 5. Перекажи зміст у цілому. 6. Запиши коротко зміст тексту за планом. 7. Пиши уважно, каліграфічно. Кожну частину по- чинай з абзаца. 8. Перевір написане. Двічі поливав – Дерево – це краса! Це – чисте повітря! Це – жит- тя! – пояснює вчителька. – І якщо кожен із вас посадить і виростить хоча би по деревцю, то незабаром наше місто стане квітучим садом... Завтра, діти, ми будемо садити дерева. ...Минуло літо, настала осінь. На уроці природознав- ства вчителька сказала: – Діти, сьогодні ми з вами знову підемо садити дере- ва. І мені дуже хотілося б довідатись, як ростуть ваші деревця, які садили ми навесні. Ну от ти, Васильку, роз- кажи. Росте твоє деревце? – Росте! Я його двічі поливав. – Коли? – Уранці та ввечері щодня, – відповів Василько. Вчителька похвалила його і запитала Михайлика: – А як твоє деревце?
  50. 50. 51 – Засохло, – опустивши додолу очі, відповів Михай- лик. – Ти що, не поливав його? – Поливав! – Скільки? – Теж двічі... Один раз у квітні, коли посадив, а дру- гий раз, коли ішов на канікули. За Миколою Колесниковим План 1. Як пояснила вчителька, що таке дерево? 2. Як місто може стати квітучим садом? 3. Що зробили діти навесні? 4. Як поливав Василько своє деревце? 5. Чому дерево, яке посадив Михайлик, засохло? 6. Зроби свій висновок про значення дерев. Cпілкуємося. Висловлюємося. Обговорюємо Що б ти розповів своєму однокласникові (то- варишеві) про екологічний стан твого краю? Як ти дбаєш про довкілля? Вибери свій варіант: беру участь у громадському житті; прибираю парки, вулиці, річки, інші версії.
  51. 51. 52 §18. Рід іменників Знаходжу 109. Розглянь малюнки. Назви предмети, добери до них слова: він, вона, воно або мій, моя, моє. Склади і за- пиши речення з трьома іменниками (за вибором). Думаю 110. Прочитай ряди слів. Скажи, який рід можуть мати іменники. Наведи приклади. Чоловічий рід він (мій) учень учитель тато брат Жіночий рід вона (моя) учениця вчителька мама сестра Середній рід воно (моє) вікно поле слово відро В українській мові більшість іменників належать до одного з трьох родів: чоловічого, жіночого, се­ реднього. Деякі іменники можуть бути як чоловічо­ го, так і жіночого роду, тобто спільного роду: сиро- та, базіка, нероба, замазура, суддя, голова. Думаю 111. Спиши, визнач рід іменників кожної з групи слів. 1. Вихователь, учитель, батько, дідусь, угорець, учень, українець, школяр, чоловік, хлопець, лікар. 2. Ма­ - ма, бабуся, вихователька, вчителька, лікарка, жінка, угорка, українка, учениця, школярка. 3. Дівча, хлоп’я, дитятко, малятко, цуценя, гусеня, каченя, лоша, вовченя.
  52. 52. 53 Відшукую 112. Випиши іменники у три колонки, розподі- ливши їх за родами. Підготуй усний опис айстри. Дитя, зерно, овес, поле, гай, нива, день, сонце, ніч, яблуня, лимон, редька, жито, цибуля, ясен, айстра, очерет, зілля, черешня, клен, місяць, небо, зоря, зірка. Припускаю 113. Склади по два речення із кожним словом так, щоб в одному воно виступало іменником чоловічого роду, а в іншому – жіночого. Обґрунтуй свої дії. Кіт, вовк, лис, українець, учитель, робітник, дирек- тор, суддя, бухгалтер. Відшукую 114. Визнач тип тексту, добери заголовок. Об­ ґрунтуй свою думку. Випиши іменники і визнач їх рід. Ліс ще дрімає в передранішній тиші... Непорушно стоять дерева, загорнені в сутінь, рясно вкриті крап­ листою росою. Тихо навкруги, мертво... Лиш де-не-де прокинеться пташка, непевним голосом обізветься зі свого затишку. Ліс ще дрімає... а з синім небом вже щось діється: воно то зблідне, наче від жаху, то спахне сяйвом, немов од радощів. Небо міниться, небо грає усякими барвами, блідим сяйвом торкає вершечки чор­ ного лісу... Стрепенувся врешті ліс і собі заграв... Зашепотіли збуджені листочки, оповідаючи сни свої, заметушилась у травиці комашня, розітнулося в гущині голосне ще­ бетання й полинуло високо – туди, де небо міниться, де небо грає всякими барвами... Михайло Коцюбинський Думаю 115. Використовуючи свої знання з іноземної мови, проведи спостереження за зміною роду одного і того ж слова в різних мовах. Наприклад: стіл – українською мовою чоло- вічий рід, французькою – жіночий рід. 116. Запам’ятай правопис слів: дисциплі ′ на, гвинті ′ вка, цеме ′ нт та склади з ними речення.
  53. 53. 54 Редагую 118. Спиши текст, підкресли іменники. Усно визнач їх рід і число. Що ти знаєш про рід іменників у множині? Будьте добрими дітьми Будьте добрими дітьми своїх батьків і матерів... Що означає бути хорошим сином, доброю дочкою? Це означає приносити в сім’ю тільки мир і спокій, радість і щастя. Не приносити тривог, прикростей, об- раз, ганьби. Не допустити, щоб старість батька й матері була отруєна твоїм ганебною поведінкою. Турбота про мир і спокій в родині, про радість і щастя батьків повинна стати головним бажанням твого життя. Василь Сухомлинський Думаю 119. Запиши іменники у множині. Книжка, парта, стілець, ручка, учень, школяр, м’яч, виделка, пісня, країна, робітник, вовк, дипломат, актор, телеведучий. §19. Змінювання іменників за числами та відмінками Відкриваю 117. Розглянь таблицю і запам’ятай. Іменники змінюються За відмінками Називний (Н.) Хто? Що? Родовий (Р.) Кого? Чого? Давальний (Д.) Кому? Чому? Знахідний (З.) Кого? Що? Орудний (О.) Ким? Чим? Місцевий (М.) На кому? На чому? Кличний (Кл.) –– ––

×