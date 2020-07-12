Anglijska mova-1-klas-karpjuk-2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Карпюк О. Д. Англійська мова : підручник для 1 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти (з аудіосупроводом).— Тернопіль :...
INTRODUCTION pp. 6-7 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions Listen. Point. etc. Classroom language:...
UNIT 3 FAMILY AND FRIENDS pp. 34-45 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions Who is this? – This is m...
Story Time Value: Wish happy birthday to your friend. Say ‘thank you’ for accepting presents. Revision Listening. Speaking...
6 INTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTION
7 1 Listen. / Послухай. 2 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 1 Listen. 2 Listen an...
8 1111 Hello! I am smiling Sam. HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!...
9 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen and sing*. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. * ...
1010 smilephone smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / П...
boys Ben, Nick, Harry, Lou girls Liz, Vic, Mary, Sue 1 Listen to the chant. / Послухай римівку. 2 Listen and repeat. / Пос...
12 44444444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Sing and point. / Співай та показуй....
13 44444444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 1 3 42
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4...
31 2 — Hi, Ben! Nice to meet you. — Hi, Lou! Nice to meet you. — Hello, Sue! How are you? — I’m fine, Lou. And how are you...
16 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY Hi! I am Ann. 21 Hello! I am Sam.
7777 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson TIMETIMETIMETIME Hello, Sam. How are you? I am fine, thank you. 3 1 ...
18 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 5 2 4 6 REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 1 1
2 19 88888888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 2 What’s your name? 1 Listen and find. / Послухай та знайди. 2 Make a stick puppe...
A BOOK A BAG A PEN A PENCIL SCHOOL TREE 1 Listen to the chant and point. / Слухай римівку і показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. ...
1 3 5 2 4 6 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 4
22 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 31 44 It’s a pen. It’s a book. It’s a pencil. It’s a bag. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай ...
23 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 31 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Matc...
24 4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3...
1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Draw your picture. / Намалюй малюнок. 3 Play your guessing game. / Пограй у г...
26 1 Listen and say the chant. / Послухай та розкажи римівку. 2 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 3...
27 1 Listen to the chant, point and repeat. / Послухай римівку, покажи та повтори. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 S...
28 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 3 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори....
29 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 8888 55 START4
30 STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY9999 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 Sit down. Stand up! Take a pencil.
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 4 Listen an...
REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 32 10101010 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 22 You need:
33 10101010 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 1 3 4 5 2 1 Make a Spinning Top. / Виготуй дзигу. 2 Play the board game in pairs. T...
34 FAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILY &&&& FRIENDSFRIENDSFRIENDSFRIENDS& FRIENDSFRIENDS&&&&& FRIENDS& FRIEND...
35 4 3 1 2 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 3 Draw your...
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Draw your family. / Намалюй свою сім’ю. 4 A...
3737 4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 3...
4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 Hello! I am ... This is my family: my father, my ... 38 1 2 4 3 5 4 Make and name. / Вигот...
LessonLessonLessonLesson 55551 3 This is Jim. He is a boy. This is Jane. She is a girl. 2 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай ...
1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Match and say. / Добери та скажи. 3 Have a talk in three. / Поговоріть утрьо...
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитай, дай відповідь. 4...
STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 42 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 3 Is this your mother? No, she isn’t. She is my grandmother. Hell...
TIMETIMETIMETIME 5 43 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 8888 — Is this your father? — Yes, he is. — Is this...
REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 44 9999 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Hi! I’m Bob.
22 45 LessonLessonLessonLesson 9999 3 Hello! Is this Jane? No, she isn’t. 1 Listen and ﬁnd. / Послухай та знайди. 2 Play t...
MY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETS4444 1 4 1 32 46 parrot rabbit hamster 2 3 1
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, пока...
2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 48 1 3 2 4 5 What is this? It’s a dog. Is it a cat? Yes, it is! No, it isn’t. 3 dog pig ...
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. ...
50 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 5 4 5 6 7 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та на...
LessonLessonLessonLesson 4444 2 43 5 I have got a pet. It’s a … It’s … I have got Meet Liz. She has got a pet. It is a cat...
STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 3 big small hen animals horse duck cow 52 1 2 5 3 64
TIMETIMETIMETIME LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 5555 54 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point...
REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 54 66666666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 
LessonLessonLessonLesson 66663 1 Listen and say the number. / Послухай та назви номер малюнка. 2 Listen and ﬁnd the animal...
MY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYS5555 21 56 ball doll train 2 1 3 Look at my toys! I have got a tra...
1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson 543 57 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Liste...
1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 3 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, ...
59 Bb Aa 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 4 1 3 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі см...
1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Look and say. / Подивись та скажи. 3 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай...
1, 3 isten and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic s...
1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Listen, point and say. / Послухай, покажи та скажи. 3 Listen and sing. / Пос...
7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 63 Is it a plane? It is my toy box. Woof! Stop! It’s my...
64 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson Toys, toys, toys, toys What’s this? It’s a train. What’s this? It’s a plane. What’s this?...
8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen, then point and say. / Послухай, тоді покажи та скажи. 2 Рlay the board game. / Пог...
8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 10 11 12 13 14 7 9 66 22 START FINISH
67 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 44 3 DdCc AaBb Hello, how are you? I am fine. Thank you.I am fine. Thank you. A a b d B D
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!66...
4 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson star candle cake 3 4 5 5 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Пока...
1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори....
1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic ...
3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson Hh Gg 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Сем...
4444 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 73 1 Listen and say the rhyme. / Послухай та розкажи римівку. 2 ...
1 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Act out. / Зіграй...
1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic ...
5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic ...
TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 3 77 TIMETIMETIMETIME 4 5 1 2 3 2 1 Listen and point....
REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 78 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 1 4 2 5 3 6 2 Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll
88888888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen and say the number. / Послухай та назви номер. 2 Match and name. / Добери та на...
80 MY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOOD7777777...
81 2 3 4 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай т...
1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and find. / Послухай та знайди. 4 M...
1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic ...
5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic ...
4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 321 4 5 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 List...
CLAP, CLAP, CLAP, CLAP, CLAP! TAP, TAP, TAP, TAP, TAP! 3 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 86 1 4 2 3 1 Listen to the song a...
1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic ...
5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic ...
7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 3 1 2 4 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 1 Listen and point. / Cлухай та п...
REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 90 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 — Yes, please. — No, thank you. I am hungry. Toasts? ....
LessonLessonLessonLesson 8888 1 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 2 Match and name. / Добери та наз...
I CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAY88...
93 4 5 3 a cat and jam Sam and Pam an ant and a cat ant Dan c P c S a D a A h j a a a a n a n n a a n m t m d n t n s m an...
2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 4 1 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 2 Point and say. / Покажи т...
1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic ...
5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic ...
LessonLessonLessonLesson 44441 3 2 4 1 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 2 Point, ask and answer. /...
1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic ...
5 Listen, point and sing. / Послухай, покажи та заспівай. 6 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 7 List...
100 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 1 6 2 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та по...
101 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Count, point and say. / Поліч...
TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 It’s Nina, my doll. You have got...
103 5 3 This is a zebra. This is a … LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 88888888 Look! This is my ABC Zoo. I...
REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 2 104 9999 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 5 2 6 3 7 4 8 1 1 Listen and say the number. / Посл...
Ann Ted Fred Pam Rob Tim AnnAnnAnn Ted Fred PamPamPam Rob Tim 105 LessonLessonLessonLesson 99993 I am happy. I am sad. How...
106 PICTUREPICTUREPICTUREPICTURE UUUUnit 1nit 1nit 1nit 1. HELLO, FRIENDS!. HELLO, FRIENDS!. HELLO, FRIENDS!. HELLO, FRIEN...
107 DICTIONARYDICTIONARYDICTIONARYDICTIONARY UUUUnitnitnitnit 3. FAMILY & FRIENDS3. FAMILY & FRIENDS3. FAMILY & FRIENDS3. ...
108 UUUUnit 5nit 5nit 5nit 5. MY TOYS. MY TOYS. MY TOYS. MY TOYS sheep doll Christmas Tree ChristmaspresentsSanta cow hen ...
109 UUUUnit 6nit 6nit 6nit 6. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! UUUUnit 7nit 7nit 7nit 7....
110 chocolate egg yogurtbiscuitsham orange UUUUnit 8nit 8nit 8nit 8. I CAN PLAY. I CAN PLAY. I CAN PLAY. I CAN PLAY fly ju...
111111111 Copy and make a dice. Play games in pairs. Скопіюй і виготуй кубик. Грайте в ігри у парі. Bye-bye! See you again!
Навчальне видання Карпюк Оксана Дмитрівна Англійська мова Підручник для 1 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти (з ауд...
  1. 1. Карпюк О. Д. Англійська мова : підручник для 1 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти (з аудіосупроводом).— Тернопіль : „Видавництво Астон”, 2018.— 112 с. : іл. ISBN 978-966-308-715-3 © О. Д. Карпюк, 2018 © ТзОВ „Видавництво Астон”, 2018 ISBN 978-966-308-715-3 К 26 Підручник розроблено згідно із Державним стандартом початкової загальної серед- ньої освіти Нової української школи на основі оригінальної авторської концепції пози- тивної мотивації та креативного іншомовного навчання молодших школярів. Книга міс- тить матеріал, передбачений для 1 класу типовими програмами Нової української школи в іншомовній галузі з англійської мови. Діяльнісний підхід та комунікативно-ігрова методика забезпечуються характером зав- дань підручника з аудіосупроводом та іншими компонентами до нього. УДК 811.111(075.2) К26 Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки України (наказ МОН України № 734 від 06.07.2018) Видано за рахунок державних коштів. Продаж заборонено. Аудіосупровід до цього підручника розміщений: https://lib.imzo.gov.ua
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION pp. 6-7 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions Listen. Point. etc. Classroom language: Instructions Global awareness. Paying attention to visual details. CONTENTSCONTENTSCONTENTSCONTENTS UNIT 2 MY SCHOOL pp. 20-33 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions What is it? – It is a… Is it a…? — Yes, it is. / No, it isn’t. Open the book. School things. Numbers 1 – 6. Commands. Identifying and asking about school things. Following commands. Counting objects. Matching. Creativity: making a school tree, miming, acting out, singing, saying chants, playing guessing games Story Time Value: Be attentive. Revision Listening. Speaking. Creativity: making a spinning top, playing games making a spinning 3  values  active listening communication  self-awareness  thinking skills collaboration  intercultural awareness  creativity  digital skills  empathy Key qualities of progressive education are included: UNIT 1 HELLO, FRIENDS! pp. 8-19 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions I am… What is your name? – My name is... How are you? – I’m fine. Greetings and introductions. English names of boys and girls. Identifying and responding to instructions in symbols. Identifying and recognizing book characters. Creativity: making a name badge, acting out, singing, saying chants Story Time Value: Make friends. Revision Listening. Speaking. Creativity: making a stick puppet, acting out
  3. 3. UNIT 3 FAMILY AND FRIENDS pp. 34-45 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions Who is this? – This is my… He/She is… Is this your…? – Yes, he/ she is./No, he/she isn’t. How is …? — He/She is fine. Thank you. Family members. Friends’ names. Paying attention to visual details. Identifying and naming members of the family. Introducing friends. Asking about people. Creativity: drawing, making puppets, acting out, singing, saying chants Story Time Value: Be polite. Revision Listening. Speaking. Presenting. Creativity: drawing a family tree, playing guessing games UNIT 4 MY PETS pp. 46-55 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions What is this? – It’s a… I have got a… N. has got a… It’s… (white). Pets. Farm animals. Colours. Adjectives describing size. Identifying and asking about pets. Paying attention to visual details. Predicting. Describing pets using colours. Speaking to an audience. Creativity: making a pet book, drawing, acting out, singing Story Time Values: Be kind to animals. Be careful at the farm. Revision Listening. Speaking. Using adjectives. UNIT 5 MY TOYS pp. 56-67 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions Look at my/his/her… His/Her… is … (blue). What a beautiful…! Toys. Christmas and New Year greetings. A a, ant B b, bear C c, cat D d, dog Drawing attention.Naming,identifying and asking about toys and Christmas objects.Describing toys using colours as adjectives. Creativity: making a Christmas card, acting out,singing,playing board games Story Time Value: It’s good to share. Revision Listening. Speaking. Matching capital and lower-case letters. Matching letters and phonics. UNIT 6 HAPPY BIRTHDAY! pp. 68-79 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions It is my birthday party. Come in. I’m happy. How old are you? — I’m seven (today). How old is he/she? — He/She is… (ten). Numbers 7-10. Birthday greetings. Presents. E e, elephant F f, fox G g, goose H h, horse I I, iguana J j, jaguar K k, kangaroo L l, lion Naming and identifying objects at someone’s birthday party. Saying how old you are. Asking someone’s age. Creativity: making a birthday card, acting out, singing, saying chants, playing a board game seven (today). How old is he/she? — He/She is… (ten). 4
  4. 4. Story Time Value: Wish happy birthday to your friend. Say ‘thank you’ for accepting presents. Revision Listening. Speaking. Recognising letters. Matching letters and phonics. 5 UNIT 7 MY FOOD pp. 80-91 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions I’ve got… and… V. has got… and… Some juice? — Yes, please. / No, thank you. Tea or milk? — Tea, please. I’m hungry. Let’s have… Food and drinks. M m, monkey N n, Nina O o, octopus P p, pig Q q, queen R r, rabbit S s, snake T t, turtle Naming and identifying food and drinks. Asking for food. Offering food and drinks. Accepting or rejecting offers. Creativity: drawing a menu, making a food spoon, acting out, singing, saying chants, playing a game Story Time Value: Be polite at the table. Stay clean when you eat. Revision Speaking. Matching capital and lower-case letters. Recognising phonics. Matching letters and phonics. UNIT 8 I CAN PLAY pp. 92-105 structure vocabulary letters and phonics skills and functions We/They can… He/She cannot… Can you…? — Yes, I can. / No, I can’t. A. is… (sad) today. Actions. Feelings. U u, uncle V v, Vicky W w, wolf X x, ox Y y, yak Z z, zebra Telling someone about your abilities. Asking about someone’s abilities. Describing people’s feelings using adjectives. Blending sounds. Recognizing words. Reading simple sentences. Creativity: drawing, acting out, singing, saying chants Story Time Value: Develop your imagination! Saying ABC. Revision Listening. Speaking. Matching capital and lower-case letters. Recognising phonics. Matching letters and phonics. Reading. P I CT U R E D I CT I O N A RY pp. 106-110
  5. 5. 6 INTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTION
  6. 6. 7 1 Listen. / Послухай. 2 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 1 Listen. 2 Listen and point. 3 Point and say. Hi!
  7. 7. 8 1111 Hello! I am smiling Sam. HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS!HELLO, FRIENDS! 1 2
  8. 8. 9 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen and sing*. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. * See lesson plans in ‘Teacher’s Guide’ book. Hello, Sam!
  9. 9. 1010 smilephone smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. Hello, I am Nick. Hello, I am Vic. smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone Hello, I am Liz. Hello, I am Ben. 22222222 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 2 smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone 3 smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone1smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone 10
  10. 10. boys Ben, Nick, Harry, Lou girls Liz, Vic, Mary, Sue 1 Listen to the chant. / Послухай римівку. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Make your name badge. / Виготуй бейдж зі своїм ім’ям. 4 Have a talk. / Поговоріть удвох. 3 4 1 3 4 2 Hello, I am Lou. Hello, Lou. 11 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2
  11. 11. 12 44444444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Sing and point. / Співай та показуй. 3 Point and name. / Покажи та назви ім’я. What is your name? My name is Harry.
  12. 12. 13 44444444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 1 3 42
  13. 13. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 14 2 4 2 4 1 3 1 3
  14. 14. 31 2 — Hi, Ben! Nice to meet you. — Hi, Lou! Nice to meet you. — Hello, Sue! How are you? — I’m fine, Lou. And how are you? 4 66666666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 15 1 Listen to the chant. / Послухай римівку. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Have a talk. / Поговоріть утрьох.
  15. 15. 16 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY Hi! I am Ann. 21 Hello! I am Sam.
  16. 16. 7777 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson TIMETIMETIMETIME Hello, Sam. How are you? I am fine, thank you. 3 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Act out. / Зіграй роль. / Слухай та показуй. / Послухай та повтори. 17 Goodbye! Bye!
  17. 17. 18 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 5 2 4 6 REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 1 1
  18. 18. 2 19 88888888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 2 What’s your name? 1 Listen and find. / Послухай та знайди. 2 Make a stick puppet. Choose a name. / Виготуй ляльку. Обери ім’я. 3 Act out. / Зіграй роль. Use the cut-outs in your Activity Book. What’s your name? I’m Tom. 1 3 4 I’m Ann. What’s your name?
  19. 19. A BOOK A BAG A PEN A PENCIL SCHOOL TREE 1 Listen to the chant and point. / Слухай римівку і показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 4 Make your school tree. / Виготуй своє шкільне дерево. MY SCHOOLMY SCHOOLMY SCHOOLMY SCHOOLMY SCHOOLMY SCHOOLMY SCHOOLMY SCHOOL2222 3 Point and name. 4 Make your school tree. 20 2 31
  20. 20. 1 3 5 2 4 6 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 4
  21. 21. 22 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 31 44 It’s a pen. It’s a book. It’s a pencil. It’s a bag. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Play your guessing game. / Пограй у гру на вгадування.
  22. 22. 23 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 31 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Match and say. / З’єднай та скажи. It’s a ...
  23. 23. 24 4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 3 — Is it a pen? — Yes, it is. Yes, it is! Is it a chair? Is it a pencil? No, it isn’t.
  24. 24. 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Draw your picture. / Намалюй малюнок. 3 Play your guessing game. / Пограй у гру на вгадування. 25 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 33 1 2 What is it? Is it a ...? Is it a ...? Yes, it is!No, it isn’t. Is it a ...?
  25. 25. 26 1 Listen and say the chant. / Послухай та розкажи римівку. 2 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 3 Count and say. / Полічи та скажи. 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Four... 44 Two! 3 1, 2, 3 — clap with me: Clap, clap, clap! 4 and 5 — you and I: Clap, clap, clap, clap, clap! 2
  26. 26. 27 1 Listen to the chant, point and repeat. / Послухай римівку, покажи та повтори. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Say the chant and mime. / Розкажи римівку, покажи відповідні рухи. 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 Meg Ted Liz Fred 3
  27. 27. 28 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 3 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 4 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 5 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. Good morning, teacher! Sit down. Close your books. Goodbye.Open your books.
  28. 28. 29 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 8888 55 START4
  29. 29. 30 STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY9999 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 Sit down. Stand up! Take a pencil.
  30. 30. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 4 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. TIMETIMETIMETIME 31 9999 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson Tee-lee-lee Here I am Tee-lee-lee Robot Sam! Up and down, Round and round... Come with me To Toy-Toy-Land! 3 4 Yes, it is! It’s a pencil!Is it a pencil?
  31. 31. REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 32 10101010 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 22 You need:
  32. 32. 33 10101010 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 1 3 4 5 2 1 Make a Spinning Top. / Виготуй дзигу. 2 Play the board game in pairs. Take turns. / Пограйте в настільну гру удвох. Ходіть по черзі. 3 Listen and say the number. / Послухай та назви номер малюнка. 4 Play your guessing game. / Пограй у гру на вгадування. 44 Is it a pen? No, it isn’t.
  33. 33. 34 FAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILYFAMILY &&&& FRIENDSFRIENDSFRIENDSFRIENDS& FRIENDSFRIENDS&&&&& FRIENDS& FRIENDS& FRIENDSFRIENDS& FRIENDSFRIENDSFRIENDSFRIENDS& FRIENDS& FRIENDS&& FRIENDS& FRIENDSFRIENDS& FRIENDS& 21 3333 smilephone smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone 1 Listen and say the chant. / Послухай та розкажи римівку. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. Hello, father! Hello, mother! Hello, sister! Hello, brother! father mother sister brother 3 34 smilephonesmilephonesmilephonesmilephone
  34. 34. 35 4 3 1 2 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 3 Draw your friend. / Намалюй свого друга. 4 Show and say the name. / Покажи і назви ім’я друга. This is my friend Max. friend
  35. 35. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Draw your family. / Намалюй свою сім’ю. 4 Ask and answer. / Запитай, дай відповідь. 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 A: Who is this? B: This is my … 3 4 36 1 3 4 2 2
  36. 36. 3737 4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. family uncle grandmother (granny) grandfather 32
  37. 37. 4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 Hello! I am ... This is my family: my father, my ... 38 1 2 4 3 5 4 Make and name. / Виготуй і назви. 5 Act out. / Зіграй роль.
  38. 38. LessonLessonLessonLesson 55551 3 This is Jim. He is a boy. This is Jane. She is a girl. 2 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. / Послухай та повтори. 39 Vic Harry Lee Mary Meg I am a boy. My name is Tom. This is Tom. He is a boy. HE SHE
  39. 39. 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Match and say. / Добери та скажи. 3 Have a talk in three. / Поговоріть утрьох. 40 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 3 A: Meet … . He / She is my friend. B: Hello, … . How are you? C: I’m fine. Thank you. 2 HE is my ... SHE is my ... Meet Taras. He is my friend. Meet Oksana. She is my friend.
  40. 40. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Ask and answer. / Запитай, дай відповідь. 41 LessonLessonLessonLesson 7777 3 1 2 Is this Bill? Is this Nick? Is this Ben? Is this Ann? Is this Liz? Is this Vic? No, he isn’t. Yes, he is. Yes, he is. No, she isn’t. Yes, she is. Yes, she is.
  41. 41. STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 42 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 3 Is this your mother? No, she isn’t. She is my grandmother. Hello, I’m Jim. What’s your name? Hi, I’m Ann. Who is this? This is my brother Jim.
  42. 42. TIMETIMETIMETIME 5 43 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 8888 — Is this your father? — Yes, he is. — Is this your mother? — Yes, she is. This is Ben. This is Pam. They love me, And I love them. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 4 TIMETIMETIMETIMEHello! He’s fine. Thank you. Hi! How is Jim?
  43. 43. REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 44 9999 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Hi! I’m Bob.
  44. 44. 22 45 LessonLessonLessonLesson 9999 3 Hello! Is this Jane? No, she isn’t. 1 Listen and ﬁnd. / Послухай та знайди. 2 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 3 Draw your family tree. / Намалюй своє сімейне дерево. 4 Show your family tree and say. / Покажи сімейне дерево та розкажи про нього. 4
  45. 45. MY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETSMY PETS4444 1 4 1 32 46 parrot rabbit hamster 2 3 1
  46. 46. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 4 Make a Pet Book. / Виготуй книжечку про домашніх улюбленців. 5 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 47 LessonLessonLessonLesson 111132 5 Is it a rabbit? What is this? Yes, it is. It’s a ... fish mouse 5 4
  47. 47. 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 48 1 3 2 4 5 What is this? It’s a dog. Is it a cat? Yes, it is! No, it isn’t. 3 dog pig cat turtle bird
  48. 48. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 5 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 49 LessonLessonLessonLesson 22224 55 1 3 2 4 What is this? It’s a dog.
  49. 49. 50 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 5 4 5 6 7 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 4 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 5 Make and name. / Виготуй картки та назви кольори. 43 1 2 3
  50. 50. LessonLessonLessonLesson 4444 2 43 5 I have got a pet. It’s a … It’s … I have got Meet Liz. She has got a pet. It is a cat. It’s grey. 1 Draw and say. / Намалюй та скажи. 2 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 3 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 4 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 5 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 51 VicLiz Nick Ben 1
  51. 51. STORYSTORYSTORYSTORY5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 3 big small hen animals horse duck cow 52 1 2 5 3 64
  52. 52. TIMETIMETIMETIME LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 5555 54 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. / Послухай та повтори. / Послухай та заспівай. 53 sheep 7 8
  53. 53. REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 54 66666666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 
  54. 54. LessonLessonLessonLesson 66663 1 Listen and say the number. / Послухай та назви номер малюнка. 2 Listen and ﬁnd the animal / pet. / Послухай та покажи відповідну тварину / улюбленця. 3 Look and say. / Подивись та скажи. 55 Nick has got a white ...
  55. 55. MY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYSMY TOYS5555 21 56 ball doll train 2 1 3 Look at my toys! I have got a train, a plane, a bell…
  56. 56. 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson 543 57 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. bell 4 plane 5 Wow! What a beautiful bell!
  57. 57. 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 3 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 4 Play the guessing game. / Пограй у гру на вгадування. 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 21 44 3 What is this? It is a ... It is ... (pink) 58 Christmas Tree 1 2 3 4 5 6
  58. 58. 59 Bb Aa 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 4 1 3 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. ball ant bird Ann book apple bag ant Annie bear Bill Aa Bb
  59. 59. 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Look and say. / Подивись та скажи. 3 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 4 Play the guessing game. / Пограй у гру на вгадування. 4 Play the guessing game. на вгадування. 60 44444444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 3 44 This is Meg. Her doll is pink. Her kite is orange and white. This is Ted. His bike is blue. His teddy is brown. This is Meg. Her doll is pink. Her kite is orange and white. bike teddy bunny kite It is red. Yes... / No... Is it a ... ?
  60. 60. 1, 3 isten and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. Dd Cc 2 4 1 3 dog cat doll car duck cow cat Carol dog Danny Cc Dd 61 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson
  61. 61. 1 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 2 Listen, point and say. / Послухай, покажи та скажи. 3 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 4 Make a Christmas card for your friend. / Виготуй різдвяну листівку для свого друга. 62 66666666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 3 Hello! I’m Santa. I have got Christmas presents. Ho-ho-ho! 4 I have got Christmas presents! presents Santa 2
  62. 62. 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 63 Is it a plane? It is my toy box. Woof! Stop! It’s my car. You’ve got two cars. Hello, Ron. What is this? Yes, it is. It’s my plane. 3 1 2
  63. 63. 64 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson Toys, toys, toys, toys What’s this? It’s a train. What’s this? It’s a plane. What’s this? It’s a doll. What’s this? It’s a ball. What’s this? It’s a bike. What’s this? It’s a kite. What’s this? It’s a book. What’s this? It’s a car. Toys, toys, toys, toys Toys, toys, toys. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. No! Stop! It’s my car! 5 4 STORY TIMESTORY TIMESTORY TIMESTORY TIME
  64. 64. 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen, then point and say. / Послухай, тоді покажи та скажи. 2 Рlay the board game. / Пограй у настільну гру. (p. 66) 3 Match and name. / Добери пару і назви. (p. 67) 4 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. (p. 67) / Послухай, тоді покажи та скажи. 65 1Ann Bob REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 1 4 2 5 3 6 7 8 9 Ann has got a ... Bob has got a ...
  65. 65. 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 3 4 5 6 8 10 11 12 13 14 7 9 66 22 START FINISH
  66. 66. 67 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 44 3 DdCc AaBb Hello, how are you? I am fine. Thank you.I am fine. Thank you. A a b d B D
  67. 67. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!6666 31 balloon birthday present 1 2 2 birthday present 68
  68. 68. 4 1111 LessonLessonLessonLesson star candle cake 3 4 5 5 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. / Послухай та повтори. / Послухай та заспівай. 69
  69. 69. 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Make a badge and play the game. / Зроби значок та пограй у гру. 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 3 IN THE SKY. 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 2 Point and say. 3 Listen and repeat. 4 Make a badge and play the game. 70 I am seven. He is ten. She is nine. 1 2 3 4 9 4
  70. 70. 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. Ff Ee 2 4 1 3 fox elephant five Ed fish father eight elephant Emily fox Fanny Ee Ff / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 71 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson
  71. 71. 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson Hh Gg 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. horse goose hen girl hamster green goose Gabriel horse Holly Gg Hh 72 6 8 5 7
  72. 72. 4444 LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 73 1 Listen and say the rhyme. / Послухай та розкажи римівку. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. How old are you? I’m six. 7 5 9 6 4 I’m six. 6 Number 6. How old is she? She is six. 1 3 4 5 6 2 8 3
  73. 73. 1 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 4 Have a talk. / Поговоріть удвох. 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 2 3 4 1 74 What’s this? Wow! It’s a bike! Thank you! 1 2 3 4 Wow! It’s a ... ! Thank you! Hello, come in. Happy birthday! What’s this?
  74. 74. 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson Jj Ii jaguar iguana iguana Isabel jaguar Jack Ii Jj / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 75 2 4 1 3
  75. 75. 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson Ll Kk lion kangaroo Liz kite kangaroo Kitty lion Lou Kk Ll 6 8 5 7 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. 76
  76. 76. TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 3 77 TIMETIMETIMETIME 4 5 1 2 3 2 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 4
  77. 77. REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 78 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 1 4 2 5 3 6 2 Ee Ff Gg Hh Ii Jj Kk Ll
  78. 78. 88888888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 Listen and say the number. / Послухай та назви номер. 2 Match and name. / Добери та назви. 3 Play the game. / Пограй у гру. 33 / Послухай та назви номер. 79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 START
  79. 79. 80 MY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOODMY FOOD77777777 1 pizza hot dog juice pudding
  80. 80. 81 2 3 4 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 11111111 LessonLessonLessonLesson
  81. 81. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and find. / Послухай та знайди. 4 Match and say. / Добери та скажи. 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 21 3 82 1 4 4 7 2 5 3 6 Vic has got ... and ... .
  82. 82. 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 3 2 4 Nn Mm monkey mouse nine Nick Nina mother monkey Molly nice Nina Mm Nn 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 83 1
  83. 83. 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson Pp Oo pig oсtopus parrot orange penplane oсtopus Otto pig Penny Oo Pp 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. 84 7 6 8 5
  84. 84. 4444 LessonLessonLessonLesson 321 4 5 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 3 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 4 Draw your menu. / Намалюй своє меню. 5 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 85 teamilk water coffeecocoa ice-cream chocolate menu
  85. 85. CLAP, CLAP, CLAP, CLAP, CLAP! TAP, TAP, TAP, TAP, TAP! 3 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 86 1 4 2 3 1 Listen to the song and point. / Послухай та заспівай, показуючи на малюнки. 2 Listen, say and mime. / Послухай, скажи та покажи рухами. 3 Make a spoon. / Виготуй ложку. 4 Show and say. / Покажи та скажи. 2 I have got … 1
  86. 86. 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 3 2 4 Rr Qq rabbit queen red queen Quintella rabbit Rosie Qq Rr 1 / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 87
  87. 87. 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson Tt Ss turtle table train snake ten Santa seven snake Sam turtle Tina Ss Tt 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. 88 7 6 8 5
  88. 88. 7777 LessonLessonLessonLesson TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY 3 1 2 4 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 1 Listen and point. / Cлухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. / Покажи та скажи. 89 Good morning!
  89. 89. REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 90 8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 — Yes, please. — No, thank you. I am hungry. Toasts? ... ? Yes, please. No, thank you.             
  90. 90. LessonLessonLessonLesson 8888 1 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 2 Match and name. / Добери та назви. 2 A F D H N I G C S A P R T L I H N M H M E P R A K D O J I G E B G N M H H N K P R O T H G Q J O J C L T R I A C I Q I S queen — letter Q 91
  91. 91. I CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAYI CAN PLAY8888 1 2 1 Listen and point. / Cлухай та показуй. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Draw and say. / Намалюй та скажи. 4 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 5 Listen and read. / Послухай та прочитай. 92 I can fly! We can swim. I can jump. I can hop. I can climb a tree. We can run. I can ride a bike!
  92. 92. 93 4 5 3 a cat and jam Sam and Pam an ant and a cat ant Dan c P c S a D a A h j a a a a n a n n a a n m t m d n t n s m and Ann hascat Pam can Sam jam I can ... can Pam cat Sam and Dan ant Ann has jam LessonLessonLessonLesson 1111
  93. 93. 2222 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 4 1 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть удвох. 4 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Point and say.2 Point and say. 3 Have a talk. 4 Listen and sing. 94 3 I can … I can’t …      
  94. 94. 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. LessonLessonLessonLesson 3333 3 2 4 Vv Uu umbrella uncle Vic violet uncle Upton Vicky Uu Vv 1 / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 95
  95. 95. 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 3333 LessonLessonLessonLesson Xx Ww wolf ox box wig wolf Willy ox Oxford Ww Xx 6 5 8 7 5, 7 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. 6, 8 Listen and sing the phonic song. 96
  96. 96. LessonLessonLessonLesson 44441 3 2 4 1 Listen, point and repeat. / Послухай, покажи та повтори. 2 Point, ask and answer. / Покажи, запитай, дай відповідь. 3 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 4 Listen and read. / Послухай та прочитай. r uj f u m u u n p p n run jump up fun 97 Run and jump! Jump and run! Ann can jump. Sam can run.    up catfun jam jumprun Can you swim? No, I can’t.
  97. 97. 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. / Послухай та скажи це разом зі смайликом Семом. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. / Послухай та заспівай про букву та її звук. 5555 LessonLessonLessonLesson Zz Yy yak zebra zoo yellow yak Yetta zebra Zelda Yy Zz 2 1 4 3 1, 3 Listen and say it with smiling Sam. 2, 4 Listen and sing the phonic song. 98
  98. 98. 5 Listen, point and sing. / Послухай, покажи та заспівай. 6 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 7 Listen and read. / Послухай та прочитай. 6 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 99 LessonLessonLessonLesson 55555 6 7 Sam cannot run. Dan cannot jump. Can Tom jump? b B g n T R d o o o o o o o o x b t m b g x t box Bob not Tom Rob dog ox got up fun boxhas Ronox fox hop ant
  99. 99. 100 6666 LessonLessonLessonLesson 4 1 6 2 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 4 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 5 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 6 Listen and read. / Послухай та прочитай. fun has jumpox swim hop ant 5 s p b s L i i i i i i t g x z t g sit pig six Liz it big pink pig six pigs big cat Tim can swim. Can Jim sit? 1 2 3 4 sad happy 3 Let’s go to the Zoo!
  100. 100. 101 1 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Count, point and say. / Полічи, покажи та скажи. 4 Listen and blend the sounds. / Слухай та поєднуй звуки. 5 Listen and read. / Послухай та прочитай. 1 5 32 ten pens red hen Frog can jump. It can swim. Can it run? I can see 5 monkeys! 4 r t T B rF p e e e e e e d d d t n n red Ted Fred pet ten Ben LessonLessonLessonLesson 7777 rhino bee
  101. 101. TIMETIMETIMETIMESTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORYSTORY8888 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 2 It’s Nina, my doll. You have got a nice doll! Good morning, my Queen. This is Vicky. She is my friend. 1 Listen and point. / Слухай та показуй. 2 Listen and repeat. / Послухай та повтори. 3 Act out. / Зіграй роль. 4 Point and name. / Покажи та назви. 5 Listen and sing. / Послухай та заспівай. 102 Hello, Vicky. What is this? Good morning, Upton. Who is this?
  102. 102. 103 5 3 This is a zebra. This is a … LessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLessonLesson 88888888 Look! This is my ABC Zoo. I have got many animals in it. 4
  103. 103. REVISIONREVISIONREVISIONREVISION 2 104 9999 LessonLessonLessonLesson 1 5 2 6 3 7 4 8 1 1 Listen and say the number. / Послухай та назви номер малюнка. 2 Point and say. / Покажи та скажи. 3 Have a talk. / Поговоріть з іншими. 4 Look and say. / Подивись та скажи. 5 Read. / Прочитай. Zebra can ... It can’t ... swim / jump / fly / hop / climb a tree
  104. 104. Ann Ted Fred Pam Rob Tim AnnAnnAnn Ted Fred PamPamPam Rob Tim 105 LessonLessonLessonLesson 99993 I am happy. I am sad. How are you today? Ann is happy today. Pam is sad. Liz has got a pet. It is pig Sam. Sam is a pink pig. It is not big. Sam can stand, sit and run. But Liz is sad. Sam cannot jump. 5 hop stand sadclapswim run jump sit fun petsixred fox ten Liz has got a pet. Sam is a pink pig. sit and run. 4
  105. 105. 106 PICTUREPICTUREPICTUREPICTURE UUUUnit 1nit 1nit 1nit 1. HELLO, FRIENDS!. HELLO, FRIENDS!. HELLO, FRIENDS!. HELLO, FRIENDS! UUUUnitnitnitnit 2. MY SCHOOL2. MY SCHOOL2. MY SCHOOL2. MY SCHOOL Hello! pen pencil table book chair close sit down take clap stand up open bag pencil-case Goodbye! book
  106. 106. 107 DICTIONARYDICTIONARYDICTIONARYDICTIONARY UUUUnitnitnitnit 3. FAMILY & FRIENDS3. FAMILY & FRIENDS3. FAMILY & FRIENDS3. FAMILY & FRIENDS UUUUnitnitnitnit 4. MY PETS4. MY PETS4. MY PETS4. MY PETS father (dad) grandfather mother (mum) grandmother family boy girl sister brother friend uncle parrot dog hamster cat rabbit bird mouse pig fish turtle
  107. 107. 108 UUUUnit 5nit 5nit 5nit 5. MY TOYS. MY TOYS. MY TOYS. MY TOYS sheep doll Christmas Tree ChristmaspresentsSanta cow hen ball kite big duck train car small goose plane bike horse bell teddy bunnycar Santa
  108. 108. 109 UUUUnit 6nit 6nit 6nit 6. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! UUUUnit 7nit 7nit 7nit 7. MY FOOD. MY FOOD. MY FOOD. MY FOOD birthday pizza apple milk star party juice sandwich cacao pudding cheese tea helicopter balloon hot dog jam ice-cream scooter candle bread toast coffee cake banana butter water balloon hot dog
  109. 109. 110 chocolate egg yogurtbiscuitsham orange UUUUnit 8nit 8nit 8nit 8. I CAN PLAY. I CAN PLAY. I CAN PLAY. I CAN PLAY fly jump happy ride a bike hop sad swim sing zoo run draw rhino bee ride a bike climb a tree play football see draw
  110. 110. 111111111 Copy and make a dice. Play games in pairs. Скопіюй і виготуй кубик. Грайте в ігри у парі. Bye-bye! See you again!
  111. 111. Навчальне видання Карпюк Оксана Дмитрівна Англійська мова Підручник для 1 класу закладів загальної середньої освіти (з аудіосупроводом) Рекомендовано Міністерством освіти і науки України Англійською та українською мовами Видано за рахунок державних коштів. Продаж заборонено. Редактор Наталія Батрин Художник Олена Волошинська Дизайн і комп’ютерна верстка Андрій Костишин Підписано до друку 08.08.2018. Формат 84х108 1/16. Папір офсетний. Друк офсетний. Умовн. друк. арк. 11,76. Обл.-вид.арк. 9,9. Тираж 214920 (1-й завод 71640) прим. Замов. № 18-08-0806. ТзОВ «Видавництво Астон», 46006, м. Тернопіль, вул. Гайова, 8. Свідоцтво про внесення до Державного реєстру суб’єктів видавничої справи ТР № 28 від 9.06.2005 р. Віддруковано з готових діапозитивів ТОВ «ПЕТ» Св. ДК № 4526 від 18.04.2013 р. 61024, м.Харків, вул. Ольмінського, 17.

×