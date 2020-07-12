Anglijska mova-1-klas-budna-2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGLISH 12018 Англійська мова АнглійськамоваENGLISH к л а ск л а с Т.Б. Будна
УДК 811.111(075.2) Б 90 © Т.Б. Будна, 2018 © Навчальна книга – Богдан, 2018 Будна Т.Б. Б 90 Англійська мова. English : пі...
УМОВНІ ПОЗНАЧЕННЯ: – Listen. Слухай. – Sing. Співай. – Game. Гра. – Act out. Розіграй. – Workbook. Робочий зошит. – Multim...
Дорогі діти! Ви починаєте вивчати англійську мову. Герої підручника запрошують вас у пізнавальний і чарівний світ англійсь...
Lesson Hello!1 Unit Lesson 1 6 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Cлухай і вказуй. 3. Listen and сh...
7 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 1. Listen and repeat. Слухай і повторюй. 2. Listen, point and say. Послухай, покажи і скажи. 3. List...
8 Hello! Lesson 1Unit dog bus clock phone 3 Chug! Chug! 1. Look, listen and chant. Дивись, слухай і повторюй у ритм. 2. Li...
9 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 1. Listen and sing. Cлухай і співай. Hello! Hello! How are you? I’m fine, Thank you. 2. Listen and r...
10 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 5 1. Look, listen and point. Подивись, послухай і покажи. 2. Listen, sing and dance. Слухай, співай...
11 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 6 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. I’m Olenka...
12 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 7 1. Listen and repeat. Слухай і повторюй. 2. Listen, point and say. Послухай, покажи і скажи. 3...
13 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 7 4. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Розминка». 5. Make a lapbook. Draw your friends and talk about them...
14 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 8 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Take roles and act out. Розіграй у ролях. 3. Is the...
15 Hello! Lesson 1Unit 9 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Класики». 2. Look and make. Подивись і зроби. My progress in Unit...
1616 Family2 Unit Lesson 1 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Cлухай і вказуй. 3. Listen and сhant....
17 Family Lesson 2Unit 2 1. Look, listen, point and repeat. Дивись, слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen and sing. Слуха...
18 Family Lesson 2Unit 3 1. Look, listen and point. Дивись, слухай і вказуй. 2. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм...
19 Family Lesson 2Unit 4 1. Look, listen and point. Дивись, слухай і вказуй. 2. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. Hello! ...
20 Family Lesson 2Unit 5 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and repeat. Слухай і повторюй. 3. Listen and chant...
21 Family Lesson 2Unit 6 Workbook Lesson 6 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen, count and point. Слухай, рахуй ...
22 Family Lesson 2Unit 1. Listen and repeat. Cлухай і повторюй. 2. Look, listen and point. Дивись, слухай і вказуй. Hello!...
23 Family Lesson 2Unit 3. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. — Hello, dad! — Hello, mum! How are you? How are yo...
24 Family Lesson 2Unit Good night. Are you dogs? 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Take roles and act out. Розіграй ...
25 Family Lesson 2Unit 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Доріжка». 2. Look and make. Подивись і зроби. My progress in Unit 2 T...
26 Toys3 Unit Lesson 1 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Слухай і вказуй. Wow! It’s a toy room. Wh...
27 Toys Lesson 13Unit 1 3. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. Hello, girls! Hello, boys! Look! So many toys! ...
28 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Listen, point and chant. Cлухай, вказуй і повторюй у ритм. What’s this? It’s a doll. ...
29 Toys Lesson 3Unit 3. Look and say. Подивись і скажи. 4. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Відгадай». 2 It’s a bear. What’s thi...
30 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Listen, point and say. Послухай, покажи і скажи. It’s a flag. It’s a bag. Toys...
31 Toys Lesson 3Unit Workbook Lesson 3 3 3. Listen, count and point. Cлухай, рахуй і вказуй. 4. Play a game. Пограй у гру ...
32 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn ...
33 Toys Lesson 3Unit It’s my kite. It’s your plane. It’s my balloon. It’s your train. 4 3. Listen and say. Послухай і скаж...
34 Toys Lesson 3Unit dog 5 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter....
35 Toys Lesson 3Unit 3. Listen, chant and count. Слухай, повторюй у ритм і рахуй. one train — two trains one plane — three...
36 Toys Lesson 3Unit elephant 6 1. Listen and repeat. Слухай і повторюй. One, two, three, four, Five, six, seven, Ei...
37 Toys Lesson 3Unit 6 32 4 5 1 6 7 8 9 10 Workbook Lesson 6 3. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. Ten toys for g...
38 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Listen and repeat. Cлухай і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter. Послухай, повтори та...
39 Toys Lesson 3Unit 3. Count and say. Порахуй і скажи. 4. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Літери». 3 21 654 7 D It’s a doll. T...
40 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Listen, repeat and point. Слухай, повторюй і вказуй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter. Послу...
41 Toys Lesson 3Unit 8 4. Draw your favourite toys in the lapbook. Colour them in your favourite colours. Намалюй свої улю...
42 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. Ten balloons in the air. Colours, colours everywhere. Red and ...
43 Toys Lesson 3Unit А B C 1 2 3 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter. Послухай, повтори та вивчи літеру. 3. Play a game...
44 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. Too-too train. Toys, toys. Too-too train. Stop! Stop! It’s a gre...
45 Toys Lesson 3Unit 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Доріжка». 2. Look and make. Подивись і зроби. My progress in Unit ...
46 Holidays Unit 4 Lesson 1 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Слухай і вказуй. Here you are. It’s ...
47 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 1 3. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. Knock, knock. Dear St Nicholas, Please, come to ...
48 Holidays Lesson 48 4Unit 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the lette...
49 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 3. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. I’ve got a blue robot. I’ve got a yellow star. I’v...
50 Holidays Lesson 50 4Unit 1. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. Please, give me a robot, give me a star, give ...
51 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 3. Look and say. Подивись і скажи. 4. Look and point. Подивись і вкажи. 5. Play a game. Пограй у ...
52 Holidays Lesson 52 4Unit 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. truck bike rocket boat...
53 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 4 3. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. I’ve got a rocket, What colour is your rocke...
54 Holidays Lesson 54 4Unit 5 1. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. My kitten is little, My kitten is grey. With...
55 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 5 3. Talk with a friend. Поговори з другом. 4. Look and point. Подивись і вкажи. 5. Play a game. ...
56 Holidays Lesson 56 4Unit 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the le...
57 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 6 3. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. I’ve got a lion. My lion is brown. You’ve got a ...
58 Holidays Lesson 58 4Unit 7 1. Listen, look and point. Слухай, дивись і вказуй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter....
59 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 7 3. Look and point. Подивись і вкажи. 4. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Морський бій». — Find a gree...
60 Holidays Lesson 60 4Unit 8 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Слухай і вказуй. 3. Is the story ...
61 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 8 4. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. Look! It’s a Christmas tree. Look! It’s a toy ...
62 Holidays Lesson 62 4Unit 9 1. Listen and sing. Слухай і cпівай. Christmas tree, Christmas tree. We’re happy, You a...
63 Holidays Lesson 4Unit 10 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Доріжка». 2. Look and make. Подивись і зроби. My progress in Uni...
64 My Birthday5 Unit Lesson 1 Oh, it’s a magic shop! Wow! It’s great! Happy birthday! Thank you! Give me a car, please. He...
65 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 1 Please, give me this toy. Here you are. This ball is for you. 3. Listen and chant. Слухай і ...
66 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 1. Look, listen and repeat. Подивись, послухай і повтори. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the lett...
67 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 2 3. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. 4. Look and name. Подивись і назви� . B d B b g G ...
68 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 3 1. Listen, count and choose. Послухай, порахуй і вибери. 1 2 3 4 2. Listen, repeat and learn...
69 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 3 3. Look, count and say. Подивись, порахуй і скажи. 4. Look and name. Подивись і назви� . P...
70 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 4 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the l...
71 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 4 3. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. We like ice cream, We like tea, We like pizza...
72 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 5 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the l...
73 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 5 3. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. Orange juice, Orange juice, Give me, please, ...
74 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 6 1. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to you! This truc...
75 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 6 3. Listen and repeat. Слухай і повторюй. Apple pie, Apple pie. If you like it, Please, say «...
76 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 7 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. Salad, bread, Сheese and ham For my ...
77 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 7 3. Look and say. Подивись і скажи. 4. Look and name. Подивись і назви� . T t F f C c ...
78 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 8 1. Talk with a friend. Поговори з другом. 2. Look and say. Подивись і скажи. We like ice ...
79 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 8 3. Listen, look and choose. Послухай, подивись і вибери. 4. Look and name. Подивись і назви�...
80 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 9 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday, dear Tommy! H...
81 My Birthday Lesson 5Unit 10 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Доріжка». 2. Look and make. Подивись і зроби. ...
82 Animals6 Unit Lesson 1 Quack! 6,7,8,9...Look! 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Слухай і вказуй...
83 Animals Lesson 6Unit 1 3. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ритм. 1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3, How many cats Can you see...
84 Animals Lesson 6Unit 2 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter. ...
85 Animals Lesson 6Unit 2 3. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. It’s big. It’s little. Big — little. Big — little. Clap, ...
86 Animals Lesson 6Unit 3 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter. ...
87 Animals Lesson 6Unit 3 3. Listen, look and point. Послухай, подивись і вкажи. It’s a long crocodile. It’s a tall g...
88 Animals Lesson 6Unit 4 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter. ...
89 Animals Lesson 6Unit 4 3. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. Oink-oink! Is it a sheep? Is it a sheep? No, it i...
90 Animals Lesson 6Unit 5 1. Listen, sing and do. Слухай, співай і виконуй. I can walk like a bear. I can jump like a har...
91 Animals Lesson 6Unit 6 1. Listen, look and choose. Послухай, подивись і вибери. 2. Listen, repeat and learn the letter....
92 Animals Lesson 6Unit 7 1. Listen and сhant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. We can see a wolf. Run, run, run. 2. Listen, ...
93 Animals Lesson 6Unit 8 1. Listen and sing. Cлухай і співай. My dog is little. My dog is grey. My dog can run. My dog ca...
94 Animals Lesson 6Unit 9 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 1 little 2 little 3 little 4 little 5 little birds so sm...
95 Animals Lesson 6Unit I’ve got a bird. It’s brown. It’s little. It can fly. 10 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Доріжка». ...
96 School7 Unit Lesson 1 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Listen and point. Слухай і вказуй. Hello! Hello! Hello, I...
97 School Lesson 7Unit 1 Good morning! I’m Olenka. What’s this? It’s my school. 3. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. Welco...
98 School Lesson 7Unit 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у ри...
99 School Lesson 7Unit 3. Read and clap. Прочитай, плескаючи в долоні. A cat, cat, cat. A mat, mat, mat. A cat on a mat. A...
100 School Lesson 7Unit 3 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen and chant. Слухай і повторюй у...
101 School Lesson 7Unit 3 4. Read and tap. Прочитай, вистукуючи ритм. A flag, flag, flag. A bag, bag, bag. ...
102 School Lesson 7Unit 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Talk with a friend. Поговори з другом. ...
103 School Lesson 7Unit 3. Read and clap. Прочитай, плескаючи в долоні. A dog, dog, dog. A frog, frog, frog. A dog a...
104 School Lesson 7Unit 5 1. Listen, point and repeat. Слухай, вказуй і повторюй. 2. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у...
105 School Lesson 7Unit 5 4. Read and tap. Прочитай, вистукуючи ритм. A red hen. It’s a red hen. A red pen. It’s a red pen...
106 School Lesson 7Unit 1 3 52 4 6 6 1. Listen and chant. Cлухай і повторюй у ритм. Let us count them once more. 2. Listen...
107 School Lesson 7Unit 3. Read and clap. Прочитай, плескаючи в долоні. It’s a kitten. It’s a little kitten. It’s a ...
108 School Lesson 7Unit 7 1. Listen, look and point. Слухай, дивись і вказуй. 2. Read and tap. Прочитай, вистукуючи ритм. ...
109 School Lesson 7Unit 8 1. Listen and sing. Слухай і співай. ABC ACTION SONG Play the alphabet with me. Read the letters...
110 School Lesson 7Unit 9 1. Look and listen. Дивись і слухай. 2. Take roles and act out. Розіграй у ролях. 3. Is the stor...
111 School Lesson 7Unit 10 What’s this? It’s a pen. Is it long? Yes, it is. 1. Play a game. Пограй у гру «Доріжка». 2. Loo...
Навчальне видання БУДНА Тетяна Богданівна Англійська мова ENGLISH Підручник для 1 класу закладів загальної середньої освіт...
Anglijska mova-1-klas-budna-2018
