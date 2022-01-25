Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 10 sodium picosulfate manufacturers in india

Jan. 25, 2022
Sodium Picosulfate is a contact laxative used in the treatment for constipation.Sodium Pico sulfate works very quickly, so access to a toilet at all times is recommended.https://www.kreativeorganics.com/sodium-picosulfate/sodium-picosulfate.html

Top 10 sodium picosulfate manufacturers in india

  1. 1. TOP 10 SODIUM PICOSULFATE MANUFACTURERS IN INDIA Click here>>https://www.kreativeorganics.com/ Mail id:sales@kreativeorganics.com Phone No: +91 4023553624 https://www.kreativeorganics.com 1
  2. 2. ABOUT US • Kreative Organics Private Limited is a manufacturer • of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for the world market. • It started with one product, today has a portfolio of over 11 products. • We are WHO GMP certified and has been successfully been audited by the US FDA https://www.kreativeorganics.com 2
  3. 3. WHY CHOOSE US • Quality We become a reliable supplier of choice to many of top pharmaceuticals companies • Value We have a better quality of cost and quality • Delivered We commits to deliver quality and value, on time Everytime https://www.kreativeorganics.com 3
  4. 4. EXPORTERS • USA • Europe • Russia • Singapore • Brazil • Taiwan • Korea https://www.kreativeorganics.com 4
  5. 5. PRODUCTS • Chlorpheniramine Maleate • Pheniramine Maleate • Phenytoin Sodium • Chlorpromazine Hcl • Gliclazide EP/BP/IP https://www.kreativeorganics.com 5
  6. 6. • Bisacody USP/EP/BP/IP • Glipizide USP/EP/BP/IP • Magnesium Salicylate USP • Methenamine Hippurate USP • Docusate Sodium USP/85/PEG00 https://www.kreativeorganics.com 6
  7. 7. KEY MILESTONE • Kreative Organics started in the year 1990. • First product shipped in the year 1991 to the US. • First European shipment in 1996. • First South American shipment in 1998. • First DMF filed in 2002. https://www.kreativeorganics.com 7
  8. 8. SODIUM PICOSULPHATE – PRODUCT DESCRIPTION • Sodium Picosulfate is a contact laxative used in the treatment for constipation • Sodium Pico sulfate works very quickly, so access to a toilet at all times is recommended https://www.kreativeorganics.com 8
  9. 9. GLICLAZIDE – CHEMICAL STRUCTURE https://www.kreativeorganics.com 9 Molecular Formula C18H13NNa2O8S2 Molar mass 481.409 g/mol IUPAC Name Disulfate de (2- pyridinylméthylène)di-4,1-phénylène et de sodium, hydrate Melting point 180 to 182 °C CAS ID 7757-82-6
  10. 10. GLICLAZIDE – PRODUCT FEATURES • No side Effects • Excellent quality • Safe to consume • Cost effective https://www.kreativeorganics.com 10
  11. 11. GLICLAZIDE – PRODUCT SPECIFICATION https://www.kreativeorganics.com 11 Packaging Size 10 X 10 Tablets Composition Sodium Picosulfate Therapeutic Category Antibacterial Form Tablet Treatment Constipation Brand Kreative Organics
  12. 12. CONTACT US • Address :Plot No.1306, Road No.#65, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad 500 033 Telangana, India. • Website Url:https://www.kreativeorganics.com/contact.html • Email id:sales@kreativeorganics.com • Phone No :4023553624 https://www.kreativeorganics.com 12
  13. 13. https://www.kreativeorganics.com 13

