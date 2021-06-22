Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gliclazide Manufacturers in India https://www.kreativeorganics.com/ Mail id:sales@kreativeorganics.com Phone No:91 4023553...
About Us  Kreative Organics Private Limited is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for the world m...
Why choose Us  Quality We become a reliable supplier of choice to many of top pharmaceuticals companies  Value We have a...
Products  Chlorpheniramine Maleate  Pheniramine Maleate  Phenytoin Sodium  Chlorpromazine Hcl  Gliclazide EP/BP/IP ht...
Key Milestone  Kreative Organics started in the year 1990.  First product shipped in the year 1991 to the US.  First Eu...
Gliclazide  Gliclazide has decreased postprandial blood glucose, fasting plasma glucose, and glycosolated hemoglobin leve...
Specification Water : Practically insoluble MDC : Freely soluble Acetone : Sparingly soluble Alcohol : Slightly soluble ht...
Features https://www.kreativeorganics.com 8 •No side effect •Excellent quality •Safe to consume •Cost effective
Contact Us  Address :Plot No.1306, Road No.#65, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad 500 033 Telangana, India.  Website Url:https://...
https://www.kreativeorganics.com 10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
8 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Gliclazide manufacturers in india

Kreative Organics Private Limited is a manufacturer of
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for the world market.
Kreative started operations in 1990.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
One Million Followers: How I Built a Massive Social Following in 30 Days Brendan Kane
(4/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets Nassim Nicholas Taleb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness Dave Ramsey
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gliclazide manufacturers in india

  1. 1. Gliclazide Manufacturers in India https://www.kreativeorganics.com/ Mail id:sales@kreativeorganics.com Phone No:91 4023553624 https://www.kreativeorganics.com 1
  2. 2. About Us  Kreative Organics Private Limited is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for the world market.  Kreative started operations in 1990.  These products are exported to regulated markets like USA and Europe and quality conscious customers in markets like Russia, Singapore, Brazil, Taiwan, Korea, etc. https://www.kreativeorganics.com 2
  3. 3. Why choose Us  Quality We become a reliable supplier of choice to many of top pharmaceuticals companies  Value We have a better quality of cost and quality  Delivered We commits to deliver quality and value, on time Everytime https://www.kreativeorganics.com 3
  4. 4. Products  Chlorpheniramine Maleate  Pheniramine Maleate  Phenytoin Sodium  Chlorpromazine Hcl  Gliclazide EP/BP/IP https://www.kreativeorganics.com 4
  5. 5. Key Milestone  Kreative Organics started in the year 1990.  First product shipped in the year 1991 to the US.  First European shipment in 1996.  First South American shipment in 1998.  First DMF filed in 2002. https://www.kreativeorganics.com 5
  6. 6. Gliclazide  Gliclazide has decreased postprandial blood glucose, fasting plasma glucose, and glycosolated hemoglobin levels and hence it controls the sugar level in our body.  Offered products of Gliclazide EP/IP/BP manufacturers in India are used for treating diabetes with no side effects https://www.kreativeorganics.com 6
  7. 7. Specification Water : Practically insoluble MDC : Freely soluble Acetone : Sparingly soluble Alcohol : Slightly soluble https://www.kreativeorganics.co m 7
  8. 8. Features https://www.kreativeorganics.com 8 •No side effect •Excellent quality •Safe to consume •Cost effective
  9. 9. Contact Us  Address :Plot No.1306, Road No.#65, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad 500 033 Telangana, India.  Website Url:https://www.kreativeorganics.com/contact.html  Email id:sales@kreativeorganics.com  Phone No :4023553624 https://www.kreativeorganics.com 9
  10. 10. https://www.kreativeorganics.com 10

×