Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Crisis histórica de nuestro tiempo Mag. 14
Crisis → krinei → “puesta en cuestión”; “replanteamiento” Crisis que afecta los fundamentos de todo el entramado socio-eco...
Modernidad Racionalización Subjetivación Ciencia - tecnología Cientificismo y especialización Tecnocracia Potencial de des...
Modernidad s. XVI nuestros días Triple paradoja Movimiento individualista Movimiento naturalista Humanismo Masificación La...
Prometeo Modernidad Sísifo Post- modernidad Símbolos → → Narciso
“ El proyecto de modernidad formulado en el siglo XVIII por los filósofos de la Ilustración consistió en sus esfuerzos par...
Progreso Revolución científica y tecnológica ↓ Solución de problemas Facilitamiento de procesos Incremento de las comodida...
Procesos que modelan la crisis de la Modernidad El ímpetu decadente del paradigma industrial Crisis de los estados naciona...
Ferdinand Kinsky: tensiones dialécticas fundamentales de la crisis contemporánea 1. La que se establece entre el ser human...
1. La que se establece entre el ser humano y su medio (natural y técnico) ACCIÓN HUMANA SOBRE EL MEDIO AMBIENTE DEGRADACIÓ...
Imagen Residuo material Tiempo en degradarse Desechos orgánicos 3 semanas a 4 meses Zapatos de cuero 3 a 5 años Papel 3 se...
1. La que se establece entre el ser humano y su medio (natural y técnico) Ferdinand Kinsky: tensiones dialécticas fundamen...
Foco = = Depósito de materias primas Antropocentrismo Biocentrismo SostenibilidadConsumo irresponsable Foco = Vida = Organ...
2. La dialéctica entre el hombre y la sociedad, que a su vez implica el modo de situarse ante las relaciones de poder y do...
3. La dialéctica entre unidad y diversidad Diversidad social (dominación) ↕ (marginalidad) Conflictividad social Toleranci...
4. El ser humano y su propio proyecto escatológico o trascendente
Crisis de valores Afán de lucro Enajenación y deshumanización Corrupción Violencia Intolerancia Drogadicción Depresión Ind...
Albert Einstein (1879 – 1955) «No pretendamos que las cosas cambien si seguimos haciendo lo mismo. La crisis es la mejor b...
Quien atribuye a la crisis sus fracasos y penurias, violenta su propio talento y respeta más a los problemas que a las sol...
http://preguntaleasofia.blogspot.com
Mag. 14
Mag. 14
Mag. 14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mag. 14

10 views

Published on

filosofía

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mag. 14

  1. 1. Crisis histórica de nuestro tiempo Mag. 14
  2. 2. Crisis → krinei → “puesta en cuestión”; “replanteamiento” Crisis que afecta los fundamentos de todo el entramado socio-económico y político de la sociedad contemporánea, ya que se refiere al sistema de valores sobre el que se asienta el conjunto de decisiones básicas respecto de las propias finalidades del sistema. Crisis → cambios históricos
  3. 3. Modernidad Racionalización Subjetivación Ciencia - tecnología Cientificismo y especialización Tecnocracia Potencial de destructividad Autorreconocimiento Autoafirmación felicidad Autorrealización libertad Dimensión ética Progreso → desarrollo material confort Dimensión técnica
  4. 4. Modernidad s. XVI nuestros días Triple paradoja Movimiento individualista Movimiento naturalista Humanismo Masificación La máquina y la racionalidad instrumental Deshumanización Ascenso de la razón Crisis de la razón Ética y política Ciencia y técnica
  5. 5. Prometeo Modernidad Sísifo Post- modernidad Símbolos → → Narciso
  6. 6. “ El proyecto de modernidad formulado en el siglo XVIII por los filósofos de la Ilustración consistió en sus esfuerzos para desarrollar una ciencia objetiva, una moralidad y leyes universales y un arte autónomo acorde con su lógica interna. (...) Los pensadores de la Ilustración del temperamento de Condorcet aún tenían la extravagante Esperanza de que las artes y las ciencias no sólo promoverían el control de las fuerzas naturales, sino también la comprensión del mundo y del sujeto, el progreso moral, la justicia de las instituciones e incluso la felicidad de los seres humanos. El siglo XX ha demolido este optimismo (…) ¿Deberíamos intentar aferrarnos a las intenciones de la Ilustración, por débiles que sean, o deberíamos declarar que todo el proyecto de la modernidad es una causa perdida?”. Jürgen Habermas , “La modernidad, un proyecto incompleto”. En: La Posmodernidad.
  7. 7. Progreso Revolución científica y tecnológica ↓ Solución de problemas Facilitamiento de procesos Incremento de las comodidades Ventajas Limitaciones Racionalidad instrumental Armas nucleares Superpoblación Degradación medioambiental Reducción acelerada de los recursos naturales no renovables Empobrecimiento del tercer mundo y concentración de las riquezas en pocas manos y pocos países Racismo Producción masiva de basura cultural
  8. 8. Procesos que modelan la crisis de la Modernidad El ímpetu decadente del paradigma industrial Crisis de los estados nacionales Emergencia de nuevas nacionalidades Emergencia de espacios supranacionales Revalorización de lo local Cambios del patrón tecnológico Crisis de la política Emergencia de una nueva imagen de la humanidad Fin del patriarcado: movimientos feministas movimientos de identidad sexual la tecnología médica permite la disociación de la heterosexualidad, patriarcado y reproducción de la especie Crisis de la familia patriarcal
  9. 9. Ferdinand Kinsky: tensiones dialécticas fundamentales de la crisis contemporánea 1. La que se establece entre el ser humano y su medio (natural y técnico) 2. La dialéctica entre el hombre y la sociedad, que a su vez implica el modo de situarse ante las relaciones de poder y dominación 3. La dialéctica entre unidad y diversidad 4. El ser humano y su propio proyecto escatológico o trascendente
  10. 10. 1. La que se establece entre el ser humano y su medio (natural y técnico) ACCIÓN HUMANA SOBRE EL MEDIO AMBIENTE DEGRADACIÓN MEDIOAMBIENTAL SOBREEXPLOTACIÓN CONTAMINACIÓN CONSTRUCCIÓN MANTO VEGETAL SUELO AGUA FAUNA ATMOSFÉRICA BASURAS AGUAS SUELOS ACÚSTICA NUCLEAR
  11. 11. Imagen Residuo material Tiempo en degradarse Desechos orgánicos 3 semanas a 4 meses Zapatos de cuero 3 a 5 años Papel 3 semanas a 2 meses Celofán 1 a 2 años Trapo de tela 2 a 3 meses Envase de lata 10 a 100 años Envase de aluminio 350 a 400 años Materiales de plástico 500 años Vidrio Indefinido
  12. 12. 1. La que se establece entre el ser humano y su medio (natural y técnico) Ferdinand Kinsky: tensiones dialécticas fundamentales de la crisis contemporánea
  13. 13. Foco = = Depósito de materias primas Antropocentrismo Biocentrismo SostenibilidadConsumo irresponsable Foco = Vida = Organismos inter- dependientes
  14. 14. 2. La dialéctica entre el hombre y la sociedad, que a su vez implica el modo de situarse ante las relaciones de poder y dominación Incremento de la brecha entre pobres y ricos Rubén Darío: “el indiferentismo reina”
  15. 15. 3. La dialéctica entre unidad y diversidad Diversidad social (dominación) ↕ (marginalidad) Conflictividad social Tolerancia Reconocimiento de las diferencias Respeto del otro
  16. 16. 4. El ser humano y su propio proyecto escatológico o trascendente
  17. 17. Crisis de valores Afán de lucro Enajenación y deshumanización Corrupción Violencia Intolerancia Drogadicción Depresión Individualismo y egoísmo Trivialidad Desvaloración de lo intelectual y lo emocional Sobrevaloración de lo material Consumismo Se promueven el materialismo y el hedonismo Koichiro Matsuura: “La crisis por la que atravesamos no es una crisis de valores en sí, sino del sentido de éstos y de nuestra aptitud para gobernarnos y orientarnos".
  18. 18. Albert Einstein (1879 – 1955) «No pretendamos que las cosas cambien si seguimos haciendo lo mismo. La crisis es la mejor bendición que puede sucederle a personas y países porque la crisis trae progresos. La creatividad nace de la angustia como el día nace de la noche oscura. Es en la crisis que nace la inventiva, los descubrimientos y las grandes estrategias. Quien supera la crisis se supera a sí mismo sin quedar ‘superado’.
  19. 19. Quien atribuye a la crisis sus fracasos y penurias, violenta su propio talento y respeta más a los problemas que a las soluciones. La verdadera crisis es la crisis de la incompetencia. El inconveniente de las personas y los países es la pereza para encontrar las salidas y soluciones. Sin crisis no hay desafíos, sin desafíos la vida es una rutina, una lenta agonía. Sin crisis no hay méritos. Es en la crisis donde aflora lo mejor de cada uno, porque sin crisis todo viento es caricia. Hablar de Crisis es promoverla, y callar en la crisis es exaltar el conformismo. En vez de esto trabajemos duro. Acabemos de una vez con la única crisis amenazadora que es la tragedia de no querer luchar por superarla».
  20. 20. http://preguntaleasofia.blogspot.com

×