www.kdz.or.at Semantic MediaWiki Q20728 and Wikidata Q2013 Bernhard Krabina Q73487199
www.kdz.or.at Introduction 28. Oktober 2020 · Seite 2
www.kdz.or.at A little history  2004 Erik Möller suggests a „Wikidata“ project, Magnus Manske implements a first prototyp...
www.kdz.or.at Semantic MediaWiki  Active community, see SMWCon  With enterprise, government, academia and private users
www.kdz.or.at Semantic MediaWiki Unstructured Text  Strengths of Wikis  Structure via Categories and Namespaces  Collab...
www.kdz.or.at Example: FINA Wiki https://fina.oeaw.ac.at/wiki
www.kdz.or.at FINA Wiki
www.kdz.or.at Semantic Cite
www.kdz.or.at Person page Map (birth, death place) Literature Work References Visualisation of correspondence Basic data I...
www.kdz.or.at Input form queries Wikidata  Q-Number must be inserted by clicking  https://www.wikidata.org/w/api.php?act...
www.kdz.or.at Automatied linking to Wikidata
www.kdz.or.at Wikidata query Mermaid chart
www.kdz.or.at Standing on the shoulders of giants! (some extensions involved)  Chameleon (no extra skinning involved)  E...
www.kdz.or.at Join us! several talks about Wikidata
www.kdz.or.at FINA Wiki and Wikidata  FINA ID could be a qualifier in Wikidata: Property:P7842  SMW can provide „result ...
www.kdz.or.at SMW and Wikidata usecases  Basic Wikidata lookup/mapping  lookup implemented via External_Data  basic lin...
www.kdz.or.at Contact 4. Oktober 2012 · Seite 18 Bernhard Krabina  krabina@kdz.or.at  www.kdz.or.at  @krabina
Wikidata and Semantic MediaWiki

Thoughts and first implementation steps regarding integrating Wikidata and Semantic MediaWiki

Wikidata and Semantic MediaWiki

×