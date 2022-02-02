Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of Literature Reviews

Feb. 02, 2022
Not all literature reviews are alike! See these slides on the differences between 5 commonly done reviews: scoping, state-of-the-art or science, narrative review, systematic review, and meta-analysis. Recommended for graduate students and others who need to know the differences.

Types of Literature Reviews

  1. 1. Types of Literature Reviews Kristy Padron, MLIS Associate University Librarian kpadron@fau.edu
  2. 2. What will we be learning? Image source: Review and typewriter, by Markus Winkler, https://unsplash.com/photos/-fRAIQHKcc0. Permission by Unsplash.com license. • Distinguish various types of reviews, their purposes, and their characteristics.
  3. 3. Reviews can be different by type and purpose. Main differences:  Discipline norms: for example, one for nursing will be different than one for business.  Purpose: the reason for a review.  Scope: how much will be included in the review or how far back the literature was published.  Rigor: Selection and appraisal  Some disciplines have standards for their reviews (e.g., medical and health care has PRISMA).  Pre-established criteria: before a search begins, researchers decide on what publications and studies to include in their review. Criteria may include subjects, study design, methodology, outcomes, and years of publication. Differences Between Reviews
  4. 4.  Scoping  State-of-the-art or science  Narrative Review (aka Literature Review)  Systematic Review  Meta-analysis There’s more out there, but here are some common ones. Let’s see some examples! Types of Reviews Image: Telescope, by Roksana96. Permission by Pixabay.com license.
  5. 5. Scoping Review How much and what information is out there? • Preliminary assessment of size and scope of available literature. • Identify the extent and nature of past and current research. Kulawiak, P. R. (2021). Academic benefits of wearing noise-cancelling headphones during class for typically developing students and students with special needs: A scoping review. Cogent Education (8)1. https://doi.org/10.1080/2331186X.2021 .1957530. Image permission by CC-BY 4.0.
  6. 6. State-of-the-art or science What is new or current, and what new points can they lead to? • Focuses on current research and knowledge. • May offer new perspectives or identify areas for further research. Climent, S., Sanchez, A., Capella, J. V., Meratnia, N., & Serrano, J. J. (2014). Underwater acoustic wireless sensor networks: Advances and future trends in physical, MAC and routing layers. Sensors (14)1: 795-833. https://doi.org/10.3390/s140100795. Image permission by CC-BY.
  7. 7. Narrative Review (a.k.a. Literature Review) What publications are out there and what are their attributes? • Generic term. • An examination of past and/ or current publications. • May cover a range of subjects with varying levels of completeness and comprehensiveness. Matriniuk, A.L.C., Manoucherhrian, M., Negrin, J.A. & Zwi, A.B. (2012). Brain Gains: A literature review of medical missions to low and middle-income countries. BMC Health Services Research, 12:134. https://doi.org/10.1186/1472-6963-12-134. Image permission by CC-BY 2.0.
  8. 8. Systematic Review What can be summarized from selected multiple studies with pre-established criteria? • Searching and selecting literature based on pre- established criteria (subjects, study design, methodology, outcomes, years of publication). • Some disciplines may use a standard to structure their review. • Summarizing the evidence or what is found. Lee, N.K., & Rawson, R.A. (2009). A systematic review of cognitive and behavioural therapies for methamphetamine dependence. Drug and Alcohol Review, 27 (3): 309- 317. https://doi.org/10.1080/09595230801919 494. Image permission by CC-BY 2.0.
  9. 9. Meta-Analysis What are the results and conclusions when data from similar studies are analyzed together? • Searching for and selecting literature based on pre-established criteria. • Follows a standard of reporting (e.g., PRISMA). • Combines the data of multiple studies to improve estimates and/ or to resolve uncertainties when research or individual studies disagree. Martinez-Gonzalez, N.A., Djalali, S., Tandjung, R., Huber-Geismann, F., Markun, S., Wensing, M., & Roseman, T. (2014). Substitution of physicals by nurses in primary care: A systematic review and meta-analysis. BMC Health Services Research, 14:214. https://doi.org/10.1186/1472-6963-14-214. Image permission by CC-BY 2.0.
  10. 10. Summary of Types of Reviews Type of Review Summary Definition Scoping Review How much and what information is out there? • Preliminary assessment of size and scope of available literature. • Identify the extent and nature of past and current research. State-of-the-art or science What is new or current, and what new points can they lead to? • Focuses on current research and knowledge. • May offer new perspectives or identify areas for further research. Narrative Review (a.k.a. Literature Review) What publications are out there and what are their attributes? • Generic term. • An examination of past and/ or current publications. • May cover a range of subjects with varying levels of completeness and comprehensiveness. Systematic Review What can be summarized from selected multiple studies with pre- established criteria? • Searching and selecting literature based on pre-established criteria (subjects, study design, methodology, outcomes, years of publication). • Some disciplines may use a standard to structure their review. • Summarizing the evidence or what is found. Meta-Analysis What are the results and conclusions when data from similar studies are analyzed together? • Searching for and selecting literature based on pre-established criteria. • Follows a standard of reporting (e.g., PRISMA). • Combines the data of multiple studies to improve estimates and/ or to resolve uncertainties when research or individual studies disagree.
  11. 11. Which type of review may be best for the given scenarios? Scenario 1: A nurse professor is applying for an NIH grant and needs strong support and evidence for her proposal. Scenario 2: A student wants to see how much has been published on the 1920 Ocoee (FL) Massacre. Scenario 3: An civil engineering professor wants current standards for concrete used for roads. Scenario 4: A T.A. is looking for psychology studies on short-term memory retention among elderly people without cognitive difficulties. Image credits: by Pixabay.com. Permission by Pixabay license.
  12. 12. Which type of review may be best for the given scenarios? Scenario 1: A nurse professor is applying for an NIH grant and needs strong support and evidence for her proposal. Scenario 2: A student wants to see how much has been published on the 1920 Ocoee (FL) Massacre. Scenario 3: An civil engineering professor wants current standards for concrete used for roads. Scenario 4: A T.A. is looking for psychology studies on short-term memory retention among elderly people without cognitive difficulties. Image credits: by Pixabay.com. Permission by Pixabay license. Most likely a systematic review. Most likely a scoping review. Most likely a state-of-the-science review. Most likely a literature review.
  13. 13. Types of Literature Reviews Kristy Padron, MLIS Associate University Librarian kpadron@fau.edu

