-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
The Cathedral of the Black Madonna The great cathedral of Chartres is renowned the world over as a masterpiece of High Gothic architecture and for its remarkable stained glass, and its mystical labyrinth. But the sacred foundations of this sanctuary go back to a long time before Christianity when this site was a clearing where Druids worshipped a virgin about to give birth. Full description
Author : Jean Markale
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Jean Markale ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://semangatlead1002.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1594770204
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment