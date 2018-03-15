Read and Download Read The Citizen s Almanac: Fundamental Documents, Symbols, and Anthems of the United States Download file Free Trial



Get Now : https://cacinggelygelybooks.blogspot.com/?book=0160922631

This pro-Americana booklet has been primarily designed for naturalized citizens as they enter into citizenship life within the United States of America. The Citizen’s Almanac contains information on the history, people, and events that have brought us where we are today as a beacon of hope and freedom to the world. The contents of this booklet will serve as a constant reminder of the important rights and responsibilities immigrants will now have as a U.S. citizen. By continuing to learn about their new country, its founding ideals, achievements, and history, citizens will enjoy the fruits of responsible citizenship for years to come. Through their efforts, the freedom and liberty of future generations will be preserved and ensured.This resource is primarily targeted at immigrants hoping to become U.S. citizens. However, it can also serve as a patriotic resource for elementary school-age children through freshmen in high school. Teachers of social studies and civics programs may want to have a copy handy to use in classrooms. It is highly recommended that this resource should be available to students in K12 school libraries within the United States of America.

