ストックリーグｂチーム完成品

2 / 30 １ 私たちが日常生活の中で消費している商品は、（ 私的材 ）と（ 公共財 ）の２種類に大別される。 ２ 下の図は、一国の経済を構成する経済主体間の主な関係を示している。空欄の３つの 各主体は何か？ ３ 財やサービスの取引（交換）の...
3 / 30 は、自由貿易を促進する（ 自由貿易協定（FTA） ）と、「環太平洋経済連携協定（ＴＰＰ）のように より幅広い分野での協力を規定する（ 経済連携協定（EPA） ）がある。 ８ グローバルな対応が求められているグローバルな課題（グロー...
4 / 30 地方はそれらの問題が顕著になっているのではないかと感じた。 これらの３つの課題を解決するために、企業活動を通じて『東北創生』を達成できる企 業を選出した。『東北創生』の具体的な内容は①東北地方の経済発展②東北地方の文化の 振興③社...
5 / 30 第１章 暮らしや社会の変化と経済との関係 【１－１】私たちが直面する社会的課題と経済・企業活動への影響 日常生活や社会全体をめぐって私たちが直面している様々な社会的課題の中で、 (1)地 方創生(2)少子化の２点が特に重要な課題だ...
6 / 30 第２章 投資テーマの決定 【２－１】成長見込み分野や投資候補企業に関する記事・情報 第１章でまとめたことを基に、「今後成長が見込まれる分野」及び「投資してみたい企 業」について考え、それに関連する記事を選出した。以下、選出した記事...
7 / 30 や季節イベント情報に加えて、高級ビール「プレミアム・モルツ」が飲める温泉宿、とい った特集記事などを発信している。１カ月に１５０本以上ものペースで情報を掲載してい る。サントリー商品を取り扱う温泉宿などは人手や費用などの面で単独で...
8 / 30 ➀食資源 東北地方のイメージを考えたとき、『食』を思い浮かべる人は少なくないだろう。それ では実際に東北地方の食資源はどれくらい豊富なのかを示す【図１】。図１より、東北地 方の米や果実の産出額が全国の約４分の１を占めており、日本の...
9 / 30 (注釈) ※１特Ａ級…わが国を代表する資源でかつ世界にも誇示しうるもの。わが国のイメージ構 成の基調となりうるもの ※２Ａ級…特Ａ級に準じ、その誘致力は全国的で観光重点地域の原動力として重要な役割 をもつもの ※３自然資源…山岳/...
10 / 30 いる一方で、６５歳以上の人口は年々増加していることが分かる。【１－１】で触れたよ うに、生産年齢人口(若者)の減少は経済成長の低迷に直結すると考えるため、少子・高齢 化は東北が抱える社会的課題の一つと言える。 【図４】出所：東北...
11 / 30 【図６】東北各県の転入超過数の比較 出所：東北経済産業局『平成 28 年版 東北経済のポイント』より筆者作成 転入超過数(千人) 青森 岩手 宮城 秋田 山形 福島 東北 転入―転出 平成 26 年 －6.5 －3.2 2.4 ...
12 / 30 【図８】私たちの考える『東北創生』の創生についての定義 出所：筆者作成 ５．補足説明『東北を魅力ある地域にする』とは 「SUUMO」などを提供するリクルート住まいカンパニーは、毎年「住みたい街ランキング」 を発表している。そこに...
13 / 30 第３章 ポートフォリオの作成 【３－１】投資テーマに沿った企業の選出・スクリーニングの流れ <スクリーニングに入る前に> １．スパンで分けて考える東北創生 まず私たちは『東北創生』実現のために、３つのスパン『短期』『中期』『長期...
14 / 30 (2)中期的東北創生 次に中期的な創生について考えた。(1)で述べたように、国内市場は縮小しつつある一方 で、インバウンド市場は訪日外国人旅行客数の増加【図１０】により拡大を続けており、 日本にもたらす恩恵は非常に大きい。２０２...
15 / 30 ≪スクリーニングの流れ≫ 【スクリーニング インバウンド】 「東北にインバウンド効果をもたらす企業」を選出するために、「eol 有価証券報告書 データベース」を活用した。ストックリーグにおける対象上場企業かつ企業情報において、 ...
16 / 30 ためである。「東北へのインバウンド効果促進」と「東北産業発展」は一朝一夕に実現で きるものではないと考えている。例えば「東北へのインバウンド効果促進」に関して、訪 日外国人旅行客による経済的効果をより大きなものとするためには、各...
17 / 30 【スクリーニング 東北企業】 まず【スクリーニング インバウンド】と同じ方法で、上記４つの指標でスクリーニング を行った。次に、独自に『回復力』という指標を考え、スクリーニングに反映させた。こ こでの『回復力』とは各企業の２０１...
18 / 30 【スクリーニング インバウンド】 第二スクリーニングで選出された４５社のホームページや対象企業に関する記事を調べ、 以下の取り組みが行われているかで点数付けをした。 【スクリーニング 東北企業】 スクリーニングインバウンドと同様...
19 / 30 また、企業が『地産外消型企業』であるかどうかを新たな指標として挙げた。『地産外 消型企業』こそが、東北の現状を打破し得る企業形態だと私たちは考えたため、この指標 を取り入れた。以下、『地産外消型企業』についての説明である。 地産...
20 / 30 ポートフォリオ名『東北創生へと導く企業』 証券コード 企業(銘柄)名 購入金額(円) 構成比(%) 3794 エヌ・デーソフトウェア 416,746 8.42 9020 東日本旅客鉄道 411,600 8.31 2503 キリン...
21 / 30 東日本旅客鉄道 証券コード：9020 陸運 シンガポールにインバウンドの拠点「JAPAN RAIL CAFE」 をオープンさせ、ASEAN と日本を繋ぐことでアジア地域全 体の訪日外国人旅行客を増やす取り組みを始めた。ま た、「...
22 / 30 キユーピー 証券コード：2809 食品製造 マレーシア政府機関(ＪＡＫＩＭ)からハラル認証を取得 したマヨネーズ「マヨネーズ ジャパニーズスタイル(ハ ラル認証)」を国内に販売し、イスラム教徒の訪日外国 人旅行客に対応している。...
23 / 30 ホットランド 証券コード：3196 弁当・デリバリー 「築地銀だこ」をはじめとした、保有ブランドを海外に FC 店舗として広げている。食文化に留まらず日本文化 を伝えており、この活動は外国人が日本に来るきっかけ づくりになると考...
24 / 30 三越伊勢丹 HD 証券コード：3099 総合小売・食料品小売 日本通運、JTB と協力し、インバウンドビジネスや自治 体の地方創生を目的として「ファンジャパンコミュニ ケーションズ」という合弁会社を設立した。また「い わて三陸ブ...
25 / 30 【東北産業を牽引する可能性を秘めた東北企業】 同じように、６角形のグラフは第三スクリーニングにおいて獲得した点数を基に、各配 点を最小公倍数で揃えて作成したものである。割り振られている➀～④の内容は以下の通 りである。 ➀地産外...
26 / 30 東北電力 証券コード：9506 電力・ガス 地熱発電を取り入れており、東北の地理を活かした環境 に優しい発電をしている。他にも、電気を東京電力エリ アに「よりそう、でんき」という名前で販売しているな ど、東北地域外に対してもビジ...
27 / 30 【３－３】ポートフォリオを構成する各銘柄の値動きから気づいたこと 今回、私たちは「東北創生」というテーマ設定のもと、「東北にインバウンド効果をも たらす企業」と「東北産業を牽引する可能性を秘めた東北企業」という２つの観点から企 ...
28 / 30 第４章 投資家へのアピール 【４－１】投資家へのアピール 今回のポートフォリオ作成の目標は、東北地方の持つ良さを発揮し、活性化させて 「Only One の地方」にすることで、東北をより住みやすい地域に変えることである。地方 活...
29 / 30 トックリーグにおいては対象とならない企業であった。そのため、私たちの望みを叶える ことが出来るポートフォリオ、そんな理想的なポートフォリオを作成することは困難だと 諦めかけていた。しかし、どうすれば私たちの応援したい企業（＝東北...
30 / 30 【謝辞】 最後に日経ストックリーグに取り組むにあたり、多くの方々にご協力いただきましたこ とを、心より感謝申し上げます。なかでも、日頃より熱心なご指導を頂きました高橋美穂 子先生に深謝いたします。また、日常の議論を通じて多くの知...
