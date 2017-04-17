ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ

Είναι πρόοδος όταν ένας κανίβαλος μεταχειρίζεται πιρούνι και μαχαίρι;» Stanislaw Lee ΘΕΜΑ: Η σύγχρονη εξέλιξη του ανθρώπου...
εντοπισμό και σχεδιασμό νέων μεθόδων παραγωγής, νέοι τομείς εργασιακής απασχόλησης, μαζική παραγωγή φθηνότερων αγαθών..  ...
 προώθηση του τεχνοκρατισμού και του ορθολογισμού, με αποτέλεσμα την κυριαρχία του πρακτικισμού, τη μετατροπή της παιδεία...
  1. 1. Είναι πρόοδος όταν ένας κανίβαλος μεταχειρίζεται πιρούνι και μαχαίρι;» Stanislaw Lee ΘΕΜΑ: Η σύγχρονη εξέλιξη του ανθρώπου και η δυνατότητά του περί διαφόρων δραστηριοτήτων είναι απόρροια της ανάπτυξης της τεχνολογίας. Παρά τις ευεργετικές της όμως επιδράσεις, δεν εκλείπουν και οι αρνητικές της εκφάνσεις. Προσδιορίστε το ρόλο της στη ζωή των ανθρώπων. ΑΝΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΜΑΤΟΣ ΠΡΟΛΟΓΟΣ Ο άνθρωπος, λόγω της τάσης του για εξέλιξη και πρόοδο και λόγω της έμφυτης δημιουργικότητάς του, στράτευσε όλες του τις ικανότητες και δυνάμεις στην προσπάθειά του για βελτίωση των όρων ζωής  διαμόρφωση ηθικοπνευματικού και υλικοτεχνικού πολιτισμού που συνοδεύτηκε και στιγματίστηκε από τη ραγδαία ανάπτυξη της τεχνολογίας, της οποίας οι επιδράσεις είναι ποικιλότροπες.. ΚΥΡΙΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ Ζήτημα πρώτο: θετικός ρόλος της τεχνολογίας  πληθώρα αγαθών και ανύψωση της ποιότητάς τους  διευκολύνσεις, ανέσεις, εξοικονόμηση δυνάμεων και χρόνου  βελτίωση του βιοτικού επιπέδου, ευμάρεια, επίλυση καθημερινών πρακτικών προβλημάτων διαβίωσης και δυνατότητα του ανθρώπου να ασχοληθεί και με κοινωνικές, πολιτικές δράσεις, αποσκοπώντας και στη βελτίωση των κοινωνικών συνθηκών..  μέσα μεταφοράς  σμίκρυνση αποστάσεων  επικοινωνία, σύσφιξη σχέσεων / γνωριμία λαών, οικουμενικό πνεύμα, διευκόλυνση του τουρισμού κ εμπορίου..  μέσα ενημέρωσης και επικοινωνίας  άμεση πληροφόρηση, γνώση των παγκόσμιων εξελίξεων, διάδοση των επιτευγμάτων του πνευματικού πολιτισμού, καταπολέμηση της άγνοιας και των προκαταλήψεων, επικοινωνία λαών και πολιτισμών..  εξέλιξη επιστημών, βελτίωση των τεχνικών μέσων, νέες εφαρμογές, πρόοδος της ιατρικής και της φαρμακευτικής (πρόληψη, θεραπεία ασθενειών, επιμήκυνση του βίου και αύξηση του μέσου όρου ζωής), διερεύνηση του διαστήματος  διεύρυνση των ορίων του επιστητού..  πολιτιστική πρόοδος, προαγωγή των τεχνών (νέες μορφές τέχνης, βελτίωση των παλαιότερων, διακίνηση πολιτιστικού υλικού, συντήρηση έργων τέχνης, παγκοσμιοποίηση της τέχνης…), συμβολή στην ψυχαγωγία..  αξιοποίηση της φύσης και των πρώτων υλών της, βελτίωση γεωργίας και κτηνοτροφίας (νέες φυτικές καλλιέργειες, αναπαραγωγή ζώων, καταπολέμηση ασθενειών..), βιομηχανική ανάπτυξη, χρήση μηχανών στον παραγωγικό τομέα, αύξηση της αποδοτικότητας και επιτάχυνση των διαδικασιών, μείωση του ανθρώπινου κόπου και δυνατότητα αφιέρωσης της σκέψης στον ΤΕΧΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ
  2. 2. εντοπισμό και σχεδιασμό νέων μεθόδων παραγωγής, νέοι τομείς εργασιακής απασχόλησης, μαζική παραγωγή φθηνότερων αγαθών..  ανάπτυξη της οικονομίας..  ερμηνεία των φυσικών φαινομένων και «υποταγή» της φύσης σε σημαντικό βαθμό  περιορισμός της εξάρτησης του ανθρώπου από τη φύση και προστασία του έναντι των αντιξοοτήτων της..  συνδρομή στην εκπαιδευτική διαδικασία, διευκόλυνση του έργου του εκπαιδευτικού, διεξαγωγή αμεσότερων – παραστατικότερων – κατανοητών – ελκυστικότερων μαθημάτων (εργαστήρια, οπτικοακουστικός εξοπλισμός, υπολογιστές..).. Ζήτημα δεύτερο: αρνητικός ρόλος της τεχνολογίας  αλόγιστη εκμετάλλευση της φύσης, εξάντληση των φυσικών πόρων, καταστροφή του περιβάλλοντος (βιομηχανικά απόβλητα, παραγωγή προϊόντων που είναι ζημιογόνα στην ατμόσφαιρα, χρήση υλικών μη αποικοδομήσιμων, καταστροφή χλωρίδας και πανίδας), διατάραξη της οικολογικής ισορροπίας..  προώθηση υλισμού και υπερκαταναλωτισμού, παραγκωνισμός ηθικοπνευματικών δεδομένων  διαμόρφωση άπληστων και υπεροπτικών ατόμων, πλεονεξία, αδιαφορία για καλλιέργεια πνεύματος  ατομικισμός, κρίση ιδανικών, ηθική δουλεία (υποταγή στα πάθη), ανταγωνισμός, κρίση σχέσεων..  μηχανοποίηση της εργασίας, αυτοματοποίηση, μετατροπή του εργαζόμενου σε παραγωγικό γρανάζι, απώλεια της χαράς της δημιουργίας, υπερειδίκευση και πρόκληση της πνευματικής μονομέρειας, ανεργία (αντικατάσταση εργατικού δυναμικού από μηχανές).  ανάπτυξη βιομηχανιών στις μεγαλουπόλεις  πρόκληση αστυφιλίας και μετακίνηση μεγάλων πληθυσμιακών ομάδων από τις επαρχίες στα αστικά κέντρα  δημογραφικές ανακατατάξεις // διαμόρφωση ενός τυποποιημένου και έντονου ρυθμού ζωής στις μεγαλουπόλεις που συντελεί στην αλλοτρίωση, στη μαζοποίηση και στην εκβιομηχάνιση της ζωής..  τα μέσα ενημέρωσης και επικοινωνίας εύκολα μετατρέπονται σε φορείς παραπληροφόρησης, προπαγάνδας, λαϊκισμού, εξυπηρέτησης συμφερόντων, αποπροσανατολισμού και αποχαύνωσης των πολιτών  χειραγώγηση, καταπάτηση δημοκρατικών αρχών και ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων..  τα τεχνολογικά επιτεύγματα αδρανοποιούν και παθητικοποιούν τους πολίτες (όλα διεκπεραιώνονται απ αυτά  ο άνθρωπος δεν είναι αναγκαίο να επιστρατεύσει τις σωματικές, πνευματικές και ψυχικές του δυνάμεις, με αποτέλεσμα τη νάρκωσή τους..) και εντυπωσιάζουν / «καθηλώνουν» και κατ επέκταση αποξενώνουν (είναι χαρακτηριστική η λειτουργία και η επίδραση των ηλεκτρονικών παιχνιδιών, της τηλεόρασης…), αποστερώντας τη διάθεση για επικοινωνία με το συνάνθρωπο ή για ενασχόληση με τα κοινά..  κίνδυνος ολοκληρωτικού αφανισμού της ανθρωπότητας, λόγω της κατασκευής όπλων μαζικής καταστροφής (πυρηνικά, βιοχημικά).. // ανάπτυξη νέων ψυχοσωματικών ασθενειών (καρκινώματα, νοσήματα λόγω ιών, νευρώσεις και άγχη, ναρκωτικά)..  αλλοτρίωση του πολιτισμού, εμπορευματοποίηση της τέχνης, μαζική παραγωγή τυποποιημένων ψυχαγωγικών αγαθών, ανάλωση του ελεύθερου χρόνου σε εκτονωτικές μορφές ψυχαγωγίας που δεν διαπαιδαγωγούν και δεν αναβαθμίζουν την προσωπικότητα των ανθρώπων  απουσία ποιότητας ζωής.. 2
  3. 3.  προώθηση του τεχνοκρατισμού και του ορθολογισμού, με αποτέλεσμα την κυριαρχία του πρακτικισμού, τη μετατροπή της παιδείας από ανθρωπιστική σε τεχνοκρατική – εξειδικευμένη και την αδυναμία διάπλασης ηθικά, συναισθηματικά και πνευματικά ολοκληρωμένων προσωπικοτήτων..  όσοι διαθέτουν τεχνολογικά επιτεύγματα έχουν και κοινωνική ή εθνική ισχύ, με συνέπεια τη διεύρυνση των χασμάτων και των ανισοτήτων μεταξύ ατόμων, ομάδων και εθνών που χαρακτηρίζονται ως έχοντες και μη έχοντες.. ΕΠΙΛΟΓΟΣ Συμπερασματικά, η τεχνολογία αποτελεί ένα μέσο που παρέχει στον άνθρωπο απεριόριστες δυνατότητες, οι οποίες όμως μπορούν να χρησιμοποιηθούν για την ευτυχία του ή τη δυστυχία του. Κατ εξοχήν, δεν ευθύνεται η ίδια για τα προβλήματα που αυτός αντιμετωπίζει. Ευθύνες φέρει ο ίδιος ο άνθρωπος, λόγω της ανωριμότητας και της απληστίας του. Επομένως, απαιτείται συνειδητοποίηση και συμμετρική ανάπτυξη του υλικού και του πνευματικού πολιτισμού, ώστε ο τεχνοκρατισμός να εξισορροπείται από τον ανθρωπισμό και ο τεχνικός πολιτισμός να αξιοποιείται γόνιμα. 3 «ΖΟΥΜΕ Σ ΕΝΑΝ ΚΟΣΜΟ ΟΠΩΣ ΤΟΝ ΦΑΝΤΑΣΤΗΚΑΜΕ, ΟΠΩΣ ΤΟΝ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΗΣΑΜΕ…! ΑΝΤΙ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΝΑ ΑΠΟΛΑΜΒΑΝΟΥΜΕ ΤΑ ΠΛΕΟΝΕΚΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΤΟΥ, ΕΙΜΑΣΤΕ ΘΥΜΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΤΕΛΕΙΩΝ ΤΟΥ!!»

