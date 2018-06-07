About Books [BEST SELLING] You Can t Win by Jack Black :

You Can t Win is the beloved memoir written by criminal hobo Jack Black and first published in 1926 (Macmillan). It tells the story of one man s life during the final, dying days of America s Wild West. Black offers up thirty years worth of personal tales of being an outlaw, cross-country stick-up man, home burglar, petty thief and opium fiend. Perfect for anyone who loves the idea of an outlaw life or who simply relishes in true grit Americana, You Can t Win combines memoir, how-to notes and philosophy into a tale of conscience, motivations, habit and the vagaries of chance.

Creator : Jack Black

