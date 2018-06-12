Synnopsis :

Coders at Work Seibel interviews 16 of the world s most interesting computer programmers, in this companion volume to the highly acclaimed bestseller "Founders at Work" by Jessica Livingston. Full description



Author : P Seibel

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : P Seibel ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=1430219483

