Synnopsis :

But a crowded. Paperback. Pub Date: 2010 Pages: 48 Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Dodsworth and his duck have just arrived in London via Hot Air balloon.There is so much to see! Double-Decker Buses! Palaces! Fog! bus stop leads to a hilarious case of mistaken identity and ... a lost duck.Time to call in Scotland Yard



Author : Tim Egan

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Tim Egan ( 9✮ )

Link Download : https://onlinebk16.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0547414404

