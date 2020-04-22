Successfully reported this slideshow.
Analyzing Documents: When Conducting Program Evaluation Philip Adu, Ph.D. Methodology Expert Info@drphilipadu.com @drphili...
They are mainly materials generated before or during the course of the implementation of a program or policy 2 Documents (...
Types • Personal documents • Program/policy documents • Organizational documents Examples  Program/policy proposal  Meet...
Kinds • Video • Audio • Visual • Electronic • Hardcopy • Artifacts Examples  Audio recordings (program meetings, voice ma...
Timing (in terms of their generation/ existence) • Before evaluation • During evaluation Examples  Needs assessment repor...
Availability • Privately available • Publicly available Accessibility • Needs approval • No approval 6 Varieties of Docume...
Features • Numeric (Quantitative) • Non-numeric (Qualitative) • Mixed (Quantitative plus Qualitative) Examples  Test scor...
It involves systematically summarizing documents – transparently converting them to help meet a specific purpose or addres...
 Understand the program/policy  Develop program theory or logic model  Decide the focus of the evaluation  Complement ...
Content Analysis (Deductive Process) Thematic Analysis (Inductive Process) Theoretical Analysis (Abductive Process) 10 Doc...
Content Analysis (Deductive Process) 11 Document Analysis Types Content Analysis Steps 1. Create a code frame (i.e. a list...
Thematic Analysis (Inductive Process) 12 Document Analysis Types Thematic Analysis Steps 1. Select relevant excerpts as yo...
Theoretical Analysis (Abductive Process) 13 Document Analysis Types Theoretical Analysis Steps 1. Select relevant excerpts...
14 Overarching Document Analysis Steps (Based on Best Practices) 1. Create questions you want to address 2. Search and sel...
15 Overarching Document Analysis Steps (Based on Best Practices) Examine context Writing down your interpretation Generate...
What specific tool can you use to conduct document analysis? 16 Document Analysis Tools Quantitative AnalysisTools Jamovi ...
What specific tool can you use to conduct document analysis? 17 Document Analysis Tools Qualitative AnalysisTools Microsof...
18 References Adu, P. (2016). Analyzing social media data using NVivo 11: A hermeneutic phenomenological approach [PowerPo...
YouTube link to this presentation 19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLKBffW5JPU
Philip Adu, Ph.D. Methodology Expert Info@drphilipadu.com @drphilipadu LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drphilipadu/ ...
Analyzing Documents: When Conducting Program Evaluation (Revised Version with YouTube Link)

Analyzing Documents: When Conducting Program Evaluation

Analyzing Documents: When Conducting Program Evaluation (Revised Version with YouTube Link)

  1. 1. Analyzing Documents: When Conducting Program Evaluation Philip Adu, Ph.D. Methodology Expert Info@drphilipadu.com @drphilipadu
  2. 2. They are mainly materials generated before or during the course of the implementation of a program or policy 2 Documents (Mason, 2005) Program Implementation Program Development
  3. 3. Types • Personal documents • Program/policy documents • Organizational documents Examples  Program/policy proposal  Meeting minutes  Emails related to the program/policy  Previous program/policy assessment report  Job descriptions (especially program staff)  Organizational reports  Program/policy monitoring document  Program activities reports  News letters  Announcements related to the program/policy 3 Varieties of Documents (Alkin &Vo, 2018; Stake, 2004)
  4. 4. Kinds • Video • Audio • Visual • Electronic • Hardcopy • Artifacts Examples  Audio recordings (program meetings, voice mails)  Video recordings (program activities, meetings)  Program/policy promotion flyers  Emails about the program/policy  Photographs related to the program/policy  Awards/recognitions received  Program/policy information on a website  Conference presentation reports  Published article about the program/policy 4 Varieties of Documents (Stake, 2004)
  5. 5. Timing (in terms of their generation/ existence) • Before evaluation • During evaluation Examples  Needs assessment report  Program/policy objectives  Program staff journal (personal notes)  Program beneficiary journal (personal notes)  Syllabi  Curricula  Course grades  Course evaluation  Program/policy implementation guidelines  Personnel training document 5 Varieties of Documents (Bamberger, Rugh, & Mabry, 2012)
  6. 6. Availability • Privately available • Publicly available Accessibility • Needs approval • No approval 6 Varieties of Documents Examples  Social media posts  Program/policy report  Email correspondence  Training evaluation data set  Meeting minutes  Program/policy information on a website  Demographics of beneficiaries of the program (Wood, Sebar, &Vecchio, 2020)
  7. 7. Features • Numeric (Quantitative) • Non-numeric (Qualitative) • Mixed (Quantitative plus Qualitative) Examples  Test scores  Data generated from a questionnaire  Beneficiaries demographics  Training evaluation survey  Funds allocated to various aspects of the program/policy  Report on the views of stakeholders  Income/expenditure report  Program participation log book 7 Varieties of Documents (Bamberger, Rugh, & Mabry, 2012)
  8. 8. It involves systematically summarizing documents – transparently converting them to help meet a specific purpose or address evaluation/research question(s) 8 Document Analysis (Wood, Sebar, &Vecchio, 2020)
  9. 9.  Understand the program/policy  Develop program theory or logic model  Decide the focus of the evaluation  Complement findings from other data sources  Address the evaluation question(s) 9 Essence of Document Analysis
  10. 10. Content Analysis (Deductive Process) Thematic Analysis (Inductive Process) Theoretical Analysis (Abductive Process) 10 Document Analysis Types Inductive Process Deductive Process Creatingdata-drivencodes Usingpre-developedcodes Abductive Process When analyzing documents To analyze documents
  11. 11. Content Analysis (Deductive Process) 11 Document Analysis Types Content Analysis Steps 1. Create a code frame (i.e. a list of codes, categories and/or themes) 2. Select relevant excerpts from the document 3. Assign codes/themes to relevant excerpts found in the document (Adu, 2017a; Zhang &Wildemuth, 2005) Demonstration: https://www.slideshare.net/kontorphilip/analyzing- document-syllabus-using-content-analysis-230285371
  12. 12. Thematic Analysis (Inductive Process) 12 Document Analysis Types Thematic Analysis Steps 1. Select relevant excerpts as you review the documents 2. Generate codes and assign them to the excerpts 3. Sort the codes to form categories/themes (Guest, MacQueen, & Namey, 2012; Maguire & Delahunt, 2017)
  13. 13. Theoretical Analysis (Abductive Process) 13 Document Analysis Types Theoretical Analysis Steps 1. Select relevant excerpts as you review the documents 2. Generate codes and assign them to the excerpts 3. Sort the codes to form categories/themes 4. Examine connections among the categories/themes – leading to the development of a theory 5. Compare the proposed theory to the relevant excerpts in the documents 6. Make adjustment to the theory when needed (Adu, 2017b; Dix , 2008)
  14. 14. 14 Overarching Document Analysis Steps (Based on Best Practices) 1. Create questions you want to address 2. Search and select relevant documents 3. Select appropriate type of document analysis 4. Examine the context surrounding the documents 5.Write down the meaning of the relevant excerpts selected from the document 6. Create or assign codes based on the meaning generated
  15. 15. 15 Overarching Document Analysis Steps (Based on Best Practices) Examine context Writing down your interpretation Generate or assign code  Who produced or wrote the document?  What are the features of the document?  What was the purpose of the document?  What was the intent of the author(s) and producer(s) of the document?  When was the document produced?  What situation led to the development of the document?  What was the intended audience?  Which aspects of the document directly or indirectly address the question to be addressed?  What do the selected relevant excerpts mean (c0nsidering the context)?  What code best represents the interpretation? (Adu, 2016)
  16. 16. What specific tool can you use to conduct document analysis? 16 Document Analysis Tools Quantitative AnalysisTools Jamovi Software: https://lnkd.in/eYnf248 FreeTextbook: https://lnkd.in/ejxMxVZ Video: https://lnkd.in/eFfkfbT
  17. 17. What specific tool can you use to conduct document analysis? 17 Document Analysis Tools Qualitative AnalysisTools Microsoft Word (for manual coding) (https://www.slideshare.net/kontorphilip/conductin g-manual-qualitative-analysis-using-word- document) Qualitative Data Analysis Software • NVivo (https://www.qsrinternational.com/nvivo/home) • Atlasti (https://atlasti.com/) • MAXQDA (https://www.maxqda.com/)
  18. 18. 18 References Adu, P. (2016). Analyzing social media data using NVivo 11: A hermeneutic phenomenological approach [PowerPoint slides]. Retrieved from SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/kontorphilip/analyzing-social-media-data-using-nvivo Adu, P. (2017a). Qualitative content analysis for systematic reviews [PowerPoint slides]. Retrieved from SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/kontorphilip/qualitative-content-analysis-for-systematic-reviews Adu, P. (2017b). Using grounded theory approach: From start to finish [PowerPoint slides]. Retrieved from SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/kontorphilip/using-grounded-theory-approach-from-start-to-finish Alkin, M. C., & Vo, A. T. (2018). Evaluation essentials from A to Z. New York: Guilford Press. Bamberger, M., Rugh, J., & Mabry, L. (2012). RealWorld evaluation: working under budget, time, data, and political constraints. Thousand Oaks: SAGE Publications, Inc. Dix , A. (2008). Theoretical analysis and theory creation, Chapter 9 in Research Methods for Human-Computer Interaction, P. Cairns and A. Cox (eds). Cambridge University Press, pp.175–195. ISBN-13: 9780521690317 http://www.hcibook.com/alan/papers/theory-chapter-2008/ Guest, G., MacQueen, K. M., & Namey, E. E. (2012). Applied thematic analysis. Thousand Oaks, CA: SAGE Publications, Inc. doi: 10.4135/9781483384436 Maguire, M., & Delahunt, B. (2017). Doing a Thematic Analysis: A Practical, Step-by-Step Guide for Learning and Teaching Scholars. AISHE-J, 9, 3351. http://ojs.aishe.org/index.php/aishe-j/article/view/3354 Mason, P. (2005). Visual data in applied qualitative research: lessons from experience. Qualitative Research, 5(3), 325–346. https://doi.org/10.1177/1468794105054458 Stake, R. E. (2004). Standards-based & responsive evaluation. Thousand Oaks, Calif: Sage. Wood, L. M., Sebar, B., & Vecchio, N. (2020). Application of Rigour and Credibility in Qualitative Document Analysis: Lessons Learnt from a Case Study. The Qualitative Report, 25(2), 456-470. Retrieved from https://nsuworks.nova.edu/tqr/vol25/iss2/11 Zhang, Y., & Wildemuth, B. M. (2005). Qualitative Analysis of Content. Human Brain Mapping 30 (7):2197-2206. https://www.ischool.utexas.edu/~yanz/Content_analysis.pdf
  19. 19. YouTube link to this presentation 19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLKBffW5JPU
  20. 20. Philip Adu, Ph.D. Methodology Expert Info@drphilipadu.com @drphilipadu LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drphilipadu/ SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/kontorphilip Website: https://www.drphilipadu.com/ 20 THANK YOU!

