Modeling History in 3D v072020

1:72 Scale Model 3D Model MODELING Finished 3D Model RENDERING RESEARCH TEXTURE MAP 7/12/20 A presentation by a scale and ...
www.shortfuse3d.com Presenter, Konley Kelley Avid scale and 3D modeler Commemorative Air Force member for 10 years Educati...
Agenda • What is 3D modeling and where do you see it in popular culture • 3D modeling step-by-step / project case studies ...
Modeling history honors heroes Yeah, we have our comic book heroes… Want to see my 3D Avenger?
A real-life hero President George H. W. Bush U.S. Navy TBF-1 Avenger Pilot-LT (jg) George Bush USS San Jacinto, CVL-30 58 ...
3D in movies Can you name the movies? Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Digital Domain, WETA Digital 1991 2009
Pixar Can you name the movies? 1995
John Lasseter Pixar founder / Director of TOY STORY …he signed this poster for me on the back of his sedan
3D in TV Can you name the TV shows and commercials? 1998 3D Studio Max Rhythm & Hues 1993
3D in Games Can you name the games? Minecraft
How games used to look… …Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Doom Wolfenstein
Myst Created by two brothers, Robyn and Rand Miller Top selling PC game from 1993 – 2002 Inspiration for the TV show LOST ...
My Background, Early Work and Inspiration
P-38 Lightning in 3D …one of my first models at AFI (1993) AFI in 3D 1:32 P-38 Lightning 1:48 Zero Photoshop
“Hollyweird” Volunteer/seat filler Katie, me, Moses and Mickey
The Alamo in 3D … made this while living in LA (1996)
The Alamo / renders
The Line in the Sand What did the Daughters of the Republic of Texas think of my 3D Alamo? Caretakers of the Alamo.
Planetoids
Wanted: 3D artist …showers and beds (1997)
Teaching 3D Caligari Truespace (1998)
3D Model Kit Who was the Red Baron’s greatest adversary? A dusty Revell 1:28 Fokker Dr.1
WWI Flying Ace & his Sopwith Camel
“How is it done?” “Spirit of St. Louis”
Strata 3D Interface – 3 views
Rendering options
Raytracing
Animation path and timeline
“Starting a Project” PBY Catalina
Scale model and reference books ….use the Internet for research! www.squadron.com
“Enemy Carriers!” Battle of Midway ...Lt. “Howie” Ady’s PBY “Strawberry 5”
“Build the model” USS Fletcher DD-445
You can use scale model instructions as a guide
How to make a 5” gun
5” gun parts – exploded view
Extrude - turret
Lathe - gun
Paint/texture-map the parts
Fletcher parts and subassemblies …cloning objects
Fletcher at sea Streaming on
Fletcher at “Doolittle Raid” With Jimmy Doolittle’s Co-Pilot, Lt. Col. Dick Cole on June 22, 2013
1:48 Doolittle Raider signed by Dick Cole Mark Twain bombsight Dick Cole in co-pilot’s seat Broomsticks for tailguns Japan...
Fletcher at “Battle of Midway”
MIDWAY (2019) State of the art SFX, true stories Midway veteran, John Hancock WOD 2019 +
Charlton Heston as “Matt Garth” MIDWAY (1976) Now just wait a minute, Tiger… What MIDWAY did you like better? Huge cast, f...
Roy Grinnell, Aviation Artist 1933-2019 “Aviation art doesn’t have to match your sofa”
“Harry, Frank and Oscar” “Yeager’s Conquest – Mach 1” Bookcovers
“Stuka’s Hard Landing – Alternative History” Collaboration Calvin Spann’s 90th B-Day @Frontiers of Flight
Roy Grinnell Art www.roygrinnellart.com
Lockdown project My home set-up
Original Angry Bird? 1:48 B-25J Mitchell Gunship
Lockdown Cats 1:48 F8F Bearcat Bearcat at WOD2019
4 Cats “Gladys”
Pre-made models Viewpoint Datalabs
“Silent Hunter” Viewpoint Datalabs model with tweaks, texturemap and sea floor 1:125 U-99 3D U-Boat
“Hunting the hunter” 1:48 Avenger Avenger in the Atlantic
T-shirt and DFW Wing R4D R4D in 3D CAF DFW Wing www.dfwwing.com
U-Boat sunk in Gulf of Mexico U-166 Sunk 45 miles off the coast of Louisiana July 30, 1942 “Operation Drumbeat” 400 ships ...
“Texture-mapping” P-40 Flying Tiger
Basics of Texture-mapping
Flying Tiger Texture-map
P-40 wireframe/textured P-40 in markings for Charlie Bond’s AC Cavanaugh Flight Museum https://cavflight.org/ General Char...
“3D People” PT-109 What attacked Lt. Kennedy’s boat?
PT-109 in tub
PT-109 in 3D 1:72 PT-109 Lt. John F. Kennedy
PT-109 crew Konley Kelley as Lt. John F. Kennedy
PT-109 crew on deck
“D-Day” in 3D
“Curahee!” 101st Airborne over Normandy 1:72 C-47
“Rendezvous with Destiny” …transparency example (C-47 seen through parachute)
D-Day Diorama with sand from Omaha Beach 1:35 scale
Finally, keep in mind practice makes Perfect America’s Top Ace, Major Richard Bong (40 aerial victories)
I want to make a King Tiger in 3D from scratch… After seeing the “how to” what do you think? 1:35 King Tiger “Battle of th...
Time to show you some of my best stuff!
“USS Lexington Museum by the Bay” 3D USS Lexington CVT-16
USS Lexington meets “Bazooka” ….take pictures / visual library of ship
“Walking into a Dream”
Lexington 3D images Lex modeled as a CVT (training carrier). Many new pilots probably took off/landed on Lex.
Real or 3D? F-14 Tomcat
Battleship Texas Another Scout trip…so did I make a 3D Battleship Texas?
Battlecar Texas …Pinewood Derby car with 1:350 USS Arizona parts
3D Battleship Bismarck 823 ft. long 50,000 tons 8, 14” guns 1960
Battleship Bismarck scale model 1:350 Scale
Battle of Denmark Strait May 22, 1941 DKM Bismarck vs. the HMS Hood 1,300 British sailors / 3 survivors 3D Bismarck 1:600 ...
HDR Toning
PBY spots the Bismarck 1:600 Hood 1:72 PBY
HMS Ark Royal and Swordfish 1:600 Ark Royal 1:48 Swordfish
Bismarck under attack
Swordfish in the kitchen
Swordfish and torpedo (minus kitchen)
Swordfish attack the Bismarck Bismarck 50,000 tons Swordfish 7,700 lbs. Bismarck’s Sister Battleship Tirpitz
Bent-wing Birds
F4U Corsair in 3D …combined with Zero I made a long time ago
Corsair – Korean War Restored Corsair @ Vought Aircraft 1:48 Corsair 4 blades / transparent wedge
Aces’ Stories Sakai published (1957) Boyington published (1958) TV Show 1976-78 “Gathering of the Warbirds” Madera, CA
Pappy’s Corsair in 3D “Pappy” Boyington
“Snake” Stuka – my favorite model ….which one is 3D and which one is a scale model?
Stuka texture-map …use decal sheets to make texture maps – SCAN BEFORE PUTTING ON MODEL
Stuka in 3D Ju87 Stuka
P-47D Thunderbolt in 3D “Hairless Joe” Lil Abner Dave Schilling 56FG / 8th AF 132 combat missions 22½ aerial victories Jac...
Lyle Jansma, Aviation Photog
New texture map - Gabby Top American Ace in the ETO “Gabby” Gabreski
1st. Lt. Oscar Perdomo Last Ace of WWII 1:48 P-47N Thunderbolt Roy Grinnell book cover
Dream project come true
“Sahara” M3 Lee Tank
“Sahara” 1943 film starring Humphrey Bogart Honey, I have two model kits. Let’s both build a scale model M3 Lee tank! Toda...
No…this isn’t Bogey’s tank! My wife built this. She calls it “Beverly Hills Tank.”
M3 Lee Tank Scale Model “Lulubelle” Sgt. Joe Gunn reporting for duty!General Rommel, “The Desert Fox”
3D M3 Lee tank wireframe/texture map
M3 Lee Tank in action 3D model
That’s not good…
3D M1 Abrams & Apache 1:35 model 3D Apache 3D M1 Abrams Desert Storm (1990-91)
“Jet in a Weekend” ME-262 No paint or glue to dry!
ME-262 in 3D Under wing panel from an ME-262 at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, Tyler, Texas German Ace Heinz Bar’s...
ME-262 in Action …with 3D B-17G Flying Fortresses…SPEAKING OF BOMBERS
Commemorative Air Force B-24A Liberator “Diamond Lil” B-24 Liberator Henry Ford Willow Run “Rosie the Riveter”
“Diamond Lil” right/left side Right Side Left Side Luckily I can photograph Diamond Lil’s features and her nose art becaus...
“Diamond Lil” in 3D First ever make a 3D model of a B-24A Liberator? Neutrality flag
“Diamond Lil” and “FIFI” ME
Ploesti Raid August 1, 1943 One third (53) aircraft lost / 310 aircrew killed, 108 captured Five Medal of Honor* recipient...
Monogram 1:48 B-24J Liberator Robert in WWII “Grumpy” in 3D “Grumpy” for my friend Robert Phillips
UNBROKEN Louis Zamperini 3D B-24 in Unbroken (2014) Director: Angelina Jolie
Crew 713 – Alex Mena Nemesio Mena Radio Operator “The Irishman's Shanty” 492nd Bomb Group Scale and 3D model “The Irishman...
Reenactors with “Diamond Lil”
P-51 Mustang “Cadillac of the Sky” Major Eugene "Dick" Turner, 356th FS, 354th FG 1:48 P-51 Mustang
P-51 pilot – George Preddy “Top Mustang Ace” 26.8 Air-to-Air Victories Crew Chief was a barber in civilian life
P-51 pilot Lt. Roscoe Brown, Jr. 332nd Fighter Group “Tuskegee Airmen” 1:48 scale models
“The Brat III” w/“FIFI” P-51D Mustang Cavanaugh Flight Museum
“Red Nose” with “FIFI” CAF Founders October 17, 1957 $2,500 CAF Dixie Wing Memphis tour stop
Inspiration FIFI on 7/4/20
“Diamond Lil” and “FIFI” I am in here!
AWESOME!!! Photo by Konley Kelley
Flying on “FIFI”
Scale model, homemade decals
“FIFI” Texture maps
3D “FIFI” takes flight Wireframe “FIFI” Challenge coin
3D “FIFI” becomes the “Enola Gay” 8:15 a.m. August 6, 1945
“FIFI” meets “Doc” 3D “FIFI” and “Doc”
Printing “FIFI” in 3D 6 hrs 15 min to print
3D Printing the Bell X-1 Chuck Yeager October 14, 1947
“Chasing the Demon” 3D B-29 Mothership / 3D Bell X-1 Wireframe
3D Printing the Bell X-1 THE RIGHT STUFF (1983) Displayed for the first time FoFM August, 2019 www.flightmuseum.com Beeman...
B-29 “GOIN’ JESSIE” 1st. Lt. Charles Chauncey, B-29 AC/Pilot Chauncey signs B-29 model
B-29 “GOIN’ JESSIE” in 3D 1st. Lt. Charles Chauncey, B-29 AC/Pilot “Needs some little friends” 1st Lt. Charles Chauncey 35...
“GOIN’ JESSIE” w/Little Friends 3rd Place Major James Tapp 78th FS “Bushmasters” *First ace over Japan April, 1945
Capt. Jerry Yellin 1:48 P-51 signed by Jerry
CAF National Airbase Dallas, Texas 148 National Airbase Dallas, Texas OPENING SOON
That’s the end of our “tail” for now. Thanks for being a great audience. Hobby Lobby Happy Modeling! Q&A konartist@verizon...
  1. 1. 1:72 Scale Model 3D Model MODELING Finished 3D Model RENDERING RESEARCH TEXTURE MAP 7/12/20 A presentation by a scale and 3D modeler who loves history
  2. 2. www.shortfuse3d.com Presenter, Konley Kelley Avid scale and 3D modeler Commemorative Air Force member for 10 years Education Officer, B-29/B-24 Squadron Richland College employee for 24 years
  3. 3. Agenda • What is 3D modeling and where do you see it in popular culture • 3D modeling step-by-step / project case studies • What and who inspires my art • My best work and some history lessons along the way Outcomes • Learn how 3D is featured in our media, movies, television and games • Plan and implement a 3D project • Get a look at the software used by the presenter • Planes, tanks and ships - WWII history lessons using 3D models
  4. 4. Modeling history honors heroes Yeah, we have our comic book heroes… Want to see my 3D Avenger?
  5. 5. A real-life hero President George H. W. Bush U.S. Navy TBF-1 Avenger Pilot-LT (jg) George Bush USS San Jacinto, CVL-30 58 Combat Missions 128 carrier landings in WW2 *by age 20 41st US President (1989-1993) 1:48 TBF-1 Avenger 3D model
  6. 6. 3D in movies Can you name the movies? Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Digital Domain, WETA Digital 1991 2009
  7. 7. Pixar Can you name the movies? 1995
  8. 8. John Lasseter Pixar founder / Director of TOY STORY …he signed this poster for me on the back of his sedan
  9. 9. 3D in TV Can you name the TV shows and commercials? 1998 3D Studio Max Rhythm & Hues 1993
  10. 10. 3D in Games Can you name the games? Minecraft
  11. 11. How games used to look… …Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Doom Wolfenstein
  12. 12. Myst Created by two brothers, Robyn and Rand Miller Top selling PC game from 1993 – 2002 Inspiration for the TV show LOST 3D made with Strata 3D
  13. 13. My Background, Early Work and Inspiration
  14. 14. P-38 Lightning in 3D …one of my first models at AFI (1993) AFI in 3D 1:32 P-38 Lightning 1:48 Zero Photoshop
  15. 15. “Hollyweird” Volunteer/seat filler Katie, me, Moses and Mickey
  16. 16. The Alamo in 3D … made this while living in LA (1996)
  17. 17. The Alamo / renders
  18. 18. The Line in the Sand What did the Daughters of the Republic of Texas think of my 3D Alamo? Caretakers of the Alamo.
  19. 19. Planetoids
  20. 20. Wanted: 3D artist …showers and beds (1997)
  21. 21. Teaching 3D Caligari Truespace (1998)
  22. 22. 3D Model Kit Who was the Red Baron’s greatest adversary? A dusty Revell 1:28 Fokker Dr.1
  23. 23. WWI Flying Ace & his Sopwith Camel
  24. 24. “How is it done?” “Spirit of St. Louis”
  25. 25. Strata 3D Interface – 3 views
  26. 26. Rendering options
  27. 27. Raytracing
  28. 28. Animation path and timeline
  29. 29. “Starting a Project” PBY Catalina
  30. 30. Scale model and reference books ….use the Internet for research! www.squadron.com
  31. 31. “Enemy Carriers!” Battle of Midway ...Lt. “Howie” Ady’s PBY “Strawberry 5”
  32. 32. “Build the model” USS Fletcher DD-445
  33. 33. You can use scale model instructions as a guide
  34. 34. How to make a 5” gun
  35. 35. 5” gun parts – exploded view
  36. 36. Extrude - turret
  37. 37. Lathe - gun
  38. 38. Paint/texture-map the parts
  39. 39. Fletcher parts and subassemblies …cloning objects
  40. 40. Fletcher at sea Streaming on
  41. 41. Fletcher at “Doolittle Raid” With Jimmy Doolittle’s Co-Pilot, Lt. Col. Dick Cole on June 22, 2013
  42. 42. 1:48 Doolittle Raider signed by Dick Cole Mark Twain bombsight Dick Cole in co-pilot’s seat Broomsticks for tailguns Japanese friendship medals attached to the bombs
  43. 43. Fletcher at “Battle of Midway”
  44. 44. MIDWAY (2019) State of the art SFX, true stories Midway veteran, John Hancock WOD 2019 +
  45. 45. Charlton Heston as “Matt Garth” MIDWAY (1976) Now just wait a minute, Tiger… What MIDWAY did you like better? Huge cast, focus only on BOM, actual combat footage, John Williams score. SENSURROUND +
  46. 46. Roy Grinnell, Aviation Artist 1933-2019 “Aviation art doesn’t have to match your sofa”
  47. 47. “Harry, Frank and Oscar” “Yeager’s Conquest – Mach 1” Bookcovers
  48. 48. “Stuka’s Hard Landing – Alternative History” Collaboration Calvin Spann’s 90th B-Day @Frontiers of Flight
  49. 49. Roy Grinnell Art www.roygrinnellart.com
  50. 50. Lockdown project My home set-up
  51. 51. Original Angry Bird? 1:48 B-25J Mitchell Gunship
  52. 52. Lockdown Cats 1:48 F8F Bearcat Bearcat at WOD2019
  53. 53. 4 Cats “Gladys”
  54. 54. Pre-made models Viewpoint Datalabs
  55. 55. “Silent Hunter” Viewpoint Datalabs model with tweaks, texturemap and sea floor 1:125 U-99 3D U-Boat
  56. 56. “Hunting the hunter” 1:48 Avenger Avenger in the Atlantic
  57. 57. T-shirt and DFW Wing R4D R4D in 3D CAF DFW Wing www.dfwwing.com
  58. 58. U-Boat sunk in Gulf of Mexico U-166 Sunk 45 miles off the coast of Louisiana July 30, 1942 “Operation Drumbeat” 400 ships sunk first 8 months of WW2 Sunk Robert E. Lee (passenger freighter w/407 people) Spies/Shipping off US East Coast and Gulf of Mexico
  59. 59. “Texture-mapping” P-40 Flying Tiger
  60. 60. Basics of Texture-mapping
  61. 61. Flying Tiger Texture-map
  62. 62. P-40 wireframe/textured P-40 in markings for Charlie Bond’s AC Cavanaugh Flight Museum https://cavflight.org/ General Charles Bond Bond Disney
  63. 63. “3D People” PT-109 What attacked Lt. Kennedy’s boat?
  64. 64. PT-109 in tub
  65. 65. PT-109 in 3D 1:72 PT-109 Lt. John F. Kennedy
  66. 66. PT-109 crew Konley Kelley as Lt. John F. Kennedy
  67. 67. PT-109 crew on deck
  68. 68. “D-Day” in 3D
  69. 69. “Curahee!” 101st Airborne over Normandy 1:72 C-47
  70. 70. “Rendezvous with Destiny” …transparency example (C-47 seen through parachute)
  71. 71. D-Day Diorama with sand from Omaha Beach 1:35 scale
  72. 72. Finally, keep in mind practice makes Perfect America’s Top Ace, Major Richard Bong (40 aerial victories)
  73. 73. I want to make a King Tiger in 3D from scratch… After seeing the “how to” what do you think? 1:35 King Tiger “Battle of the Bulge”
  74. 74. Time to show you some of my best stuff!
  75. 75. “USS Lexington Museum by the Bay” 3D USS Lexington CVT-16
  76. 76. USS Lexington meets “Bazooka” ….take pictures / visual library of ship
  77. 77. “Walking into a Dream”
  78. 78. Lexington 3D images Lex modeled as a CVT (training carrier). Many new pilots probably took off/landed on Lex.
  79. 79. Real or 3D? F-14 Tomcat
  80. 80. Battleship Texas Another Scout trip…so did I make a 3D Battleship Texas?
  81. 81. Battlecar Texas …Pinewood Derby car with 1:350 USS Arizona parts
  82. 82. 3D Battleship Bismarck 823 ft. long 50,000 tons 8, 14” guns 1960
  83. 83. Battleship Bismarck scale model 1:350 Scale
  84. 84. Battle of Denmark Strait May 22, 1941 DKM Bismarck vs. the HMS Hood 1,300 British sailors / 3 survivors 3D Bismarck 1:600 Hood
  85. 85. HDR Toning
  86. 86. PBY spots the Bismarck 1:600 Hood 1:72 PBY
  87. 87. HMS Ark Royal and Swordfish 1:600 Ark Royal 1:48 Swordfish
  88. 88. Bismarck under attack
  89. 89. Swordfish in the kitchen
  90. 90. Swordfish and torpedo (minus kitchen)
  91. 91. Swordfish attack the Bismarck Bismarck 50,000 tons Swordfish 7,700 lbs. Bismarck’s Sister Battleship Tirpitz
  92. 92. Bent-wing Birds
  93. 93. F4U Corsair in 3D …combined with Zero I made a long time ago
  94. 94. Corsair – Korean War Restored Corsair @ Vought Aircraft 1:48 Corsair 4 blades / transparent wedge
  95. 95. Aces’ Stories Sakai published (1957) Boyington published (1958) TV Show 1976-78 “Gathering of the Warbirds” Madera, CA
  96. 96. Pappy’s Corsair in 3D “Pappy” Boyington
  97. 97. “Snake” Stuka – my favorite model ….which one is 3D and which one is a scale model?
  98. 98. Stuka texture-map …use decal sheets to make texture maps – SCAN BEFORE PUTTING ON MODEL
  99. 99. Stuka in 3D Ju87 Stuka
  100. 100. P-47D Thunderbolt in 3D “Hairless Joe” Lil Abner Dave Schilling 56FG / 8th AF 132 combat missions 22½ aerial victories Jack Bradshaw
  101. 101. Lyle Jansma, Aviation Photog
  102. 102. New texture map - Gabby Top American Ace in the ETO “Gabby” Gabreski
  103. 103. 1st. Lt. Oscar Perdomo Last Ace of WWII 1:48 P-47N Thunderbolt Roy Grinnell book cover
  104. 104. Dream project come true
  105. 105. “Sahara” M3 Lee Tank
  106. 106. “Sahara” 1943 film starring Humphrey Bogart Honey, I have two model kits. Let’s both build a scale model M3 Lee tank! Today’s contemporary Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?
  107. 107. No…this isn’t Bogey’s tank! My wife built this. She calls it “Beverly Hills Tank.”
  108. 108. M3 Lee Tank Scale Model “Lulubelle” Sgt. Joe Gunn reporting for duty!General Rommel, “The Desert Fox”
  109. 109. 3D M3 Lee tank wireframe/texture map
  110. 110. M3 Lee Tank in action 3D model
  111. 111. That’s not good…
  112. 112. 3D M1 Abrams & Apache 1:35 model 3D Apache 3D M1 Abrams Desert Storm (1990-91)
  113. 113. “Jet in a Weekend” ME-262 No paint or glue to dry!
  114. 114. ME-262 in 3D Under wing panel from an ME-262 at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, Tyler, Texas German Ace Heinz Bar’s “Red 13”
  115. 115. ME-262 in Action …with 3D B-17G Flying Fortresses…SPEAKING OF BOMBERS
  116. 116. Commemorative Air Force B-24A Liberator “Diamond Lil” B-24 Liberator Henry Ford Willow Run “Rosie the Riveter”
  117. 117. “Diamond Lil” right/left side Right Side Left Side Luckily I can photograph Diamond Lil’s features and her nose art because she is here!
  118. 118. “Diamond Lil” in 3D First ever make a 3D model of a B-24A Liberator? Neutrality flag
  119. 119. “Diamond Lil” and “FIFI” ME
  120. 120. Ploesti Raid August 1, 1943 One third (53) aircraft lost / 310 aircrew killed, 108 captured Five Medal of Honor* recipients (3 posthumously) *Most for any single air action in USAF history SSgt. Robert Phillips B-24 Top Turret Gunner 343rd BS/98th BG
  121. 121. Monogram 1:48 B-24J Liberator Robert in WWII “Grumpy” in 3D “Grumpy” for my friend Robert Phillips
  122. 122. UNBROKEN Louis Zamperini 3D B-24 in Unbroken (2014) Director: Angelina Jolie
  123. 123. Crew 713 – Alex Mena Nemesio Mena Radio Operator “The Irishman's Shanty” 492nd Bomb Group Scale and 3D model “The Irishman’s Shanty” Alex Mena Filmmaker www.crew713.com “Lil” banner w/Crew 713 picture/story
  124. 124. Reenactors with “Diamond Lil”
  125. 125. P-51 Mustang “Cadillac of the Sky” Major Eugene "Dick" Turner, 356th FS, 354th FG 1:48 P-51 Mustang
  126. 126. P-51 pilot – George Preddy “Top Mustang Ace” 26.8 Air-to-Air Victories Crew Chief was a barber in civilian life
  127. 127. P-51 pilot Lt. Roscoe Brown, Jr. 332nd Fighter Group “Tuskegee Airmen” 1:48 scale models
  128. 128. “The Brat III” w/“FIFI” P-51D Mustang Cavanaugh Flight Museum
  129. 129. “Red Nose” with “FIFI” CAF Founders October 17, 1957 $2,500 CAF Dixie Wing Memphis tour stop
  130. 130. Inspiration FIFI on 7/4/20
  131. 131. “Diamond Lil” and “FIFI” I am in here!
  132. 132. AWESOME!!! Photo by Konley Kelley
  133. 133. Flying on “FIFI”
  134. 134. Scale model, homemade decals
  135. 135. “FIFI” Texture maps
  136. 136. 3D “FIFI” takes flight Wireframe “FIFI” Challenge coin
  137. 137. 3D “FIFI” becomes the “Enola Gay” 8:15 a.m. August 6, 1945
  138. 138. “FIFI” meets “Doc” 3D “FIFI” and “Doc”
  139. 139. Printing “FIFI” in 3D 6 hrs 15 min to print
  140. 140. 3D Printing the Bell X-1 Chuck Yeager October 14, 1947
  141. 141. “Chasing the Demon” 3D B-29 Mothership / 3D Bell X-1 Wireframe
  142. 142. 3D Printing the Bell X-1 THE RIGHT STUFF (1983) Displayed for the first time FoFM August, 2019 www.flightmuseum.com Beemans gum story
  143. 143. B-29 “GOIN’ JESSIE” 1st. Lt. Charles Chauncey, B-29 AC/Pilot Chauncey signs B-29 model
  144. 144. B-29 “GOIN’ JESSIE” in 3D 1st. Lt. Charles Chauncey, B-29 AC/Pilot “Needs some little friends” 1st Lt. Charles Chauncey 35 Missions 5th BS/9th BG *Awarded Distinguished Flying Cross
  145. 145. “GOIN’ JESSIE” w/Little Friends 3rd Place Major James Tapp 78th FS “Bushmasters” *First ace over Japan April, 1945
  146. 146. Capt. Jerry Yellin 1:48 P-51 signed by Jerry
  147. 147. CAF National Airbase Dallas, Texas 148 National Airbase Dallas, Texas OPENING SOON
  148. 148. That’s the end of our “tail” for now. Thanks for being a great audience. Hobby Lobby Happy Modeling! Q&A konartist@verizon.net www.shortfuse3d.com Modeling History in Digital Diorama

