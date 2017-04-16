CHAPTER- VI PROBLEMS AND PROSPECTS 6.1 INTRODUCTION The engineering industry acts as a catalytic agent for overall economi...
Hence an attempt is made in this chapter to examine the problems and constraints that the industries face in general and i...
required for the purchast. of fixed assets like land, building, plants and equipments and the balance for working capital....
the case of n~dchinery group more than 80 percent reported delay in sanctioning and cumbersome procedures as their problem...
bank credit, at high cost. 'fie resources needed to be spent on Research and Development (R&D) constitute an important bar...
machinery. The process of rehabilitation and modernization, apart from maintenance is essential for harnessing the indigen...
The share of raw material cost, as a percentage of gross value of output was the highest in Kerilla for the metal product ...
TABLE 6.1 Cost as a percentage of value of output in different engineering groups in 1995-96 States Kerala Andhra Pradesh ...
The most significant factors influencing the entrepreneurs in setting up their industrial unit! outside Kerala are the ava...
short the problem of high labour cost as indicated by the entrepreneurs is not seen to be empirically significant. In the ...
the part of the workers to join private firms which offer relatively lower wages compared to that in metro cities and fore...
6.5 ORGANIZATIONAL PROBLEMS The small scale and the few large- medium scale private engineering firms that exist in Kerala...
lndian and foreign companies can also be attracted when infrastructure is sufficiently developed. TABLE 6.3 The entire age...
power cuts as the factors that led to increased unutilised capacity. More than 80 percent of the metal product units repor...
(2) High incidence of inland, rail and freight charges (3) Lack of finance for proper marketing research and advertising (...
percent in1998 for the metal group and for the machinery and electrical groups it constituted 7.70 percent and 10.20 perce...
(2) The engineering industry groups faced the problem of frequent breakdown in their plant and machinery, which was furthe...
(8) Power shortage also created problems in the engineering industry. The low voltage, frequent interruption in supply of ...
6.9 PROSPECTS In the previous section we have discussed the major problems of the engineering industry. If these problems ...
[Chenely (1952)11,Knox (1952)!', Eisner (1960)13, Leeuw (1962)'.! Alagh (1974)15). The trend analysis method involves extr...
regarding the requirement for specific output categories. The aggregate demand forecast is calculated by multiplying the n...
for consumer goods rise the users first utilize the idle capacity. Thus the demand for engineering goods will be slow to r...
industrial output of Kerala and also the value addition in the industrial output of the other state in the country. Simila...
groups are difficult. As repeatedly mentioned earlier, the inter and intra linkages are very prominent in the engineering ...
of the input requirements were met from imports. Since the entire raw materials are bought from other states, raw material...
The situation can be improved provided there is an appropriate' approach from the part ot the entrepreneurs. For any state...
the state itself over the years. The substantial proportion of inputs purchased from the state by the machinery group in r...
account for 50 to 60 percent of the total material input of the industry. The increase in the proportion of the inputs con...
level and also at the state level, there is an accelerated move in recent years to strengthen infrastructure as a pre cond...
CHAITER VII SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS There is a paradox in Kerala's development experience in the sense that a state enjoyi...
  1. 1. CHAPTER- VI PROBLEMS AND PROSPECTS 6.1 INTRODUCTION The engineering industry acts as a catalytic agent for overall economic development. Investment in any industry or in any other sectors requires a wide variety of capital requirements, which are supplied by engineering industry. A capacity large enough to sustain investment rate in the industries can be ensured only by an increased output of engineering industry. Even though the engineering industry possess an important place in the industrial set up of an economy, it is seen that the development of the industry in the state has not been adequate enough to meet the situation. Large share of the engineering goods that are needed in the industrial units of the state are met by imports from neighboring states and foreigncountries. The dependence on imports for sophisticated equipments and the importance of engineering industry for exports increase the necessity of the industry to upgrade the technology, modernize the existing units and promote entirely new units. The engineering industry with a weight of 23.80 and with a share of 31.30 percent in total investments [Statistical Year Book, (2000)]' plays an important role and when sickness affects a significant part of this industry, the entire industrial sector tends to get affected. The paradoxical situation that is facing the industry, therefore calls for introspection into the factors that have caused it. - I Statistical Year Book, (2000),Confederation of Indian industries (CII), 32ndedition, New Delhi, P-4. 205
  2. 2. Hence an attempt is made in this chapter to examine the problems and constraints that the industries face in general and in particular in the various groups of engineering industry. It brings out the problems on the light of the survey evidences collectetl. It is observed that every unit is hit by some problem or the other, depending on its size and structure. The following category of problems are identified with the engineering units in Kerala: (a)Financial problems (b)Production and Technical problems (c)Labour problems (d)Organizational problems (e) Infrastructural problems (f)Marketing problems (g)Government policy 6.2 FINANCIAL PROBLEMS Financial constraints are faced by almost all the firms and the shortage of finance or capital is considered to be the most important factor responsible for a host of problems faced by them. Finance acts as a lubricant in the process of growth of an industry. The industrial development of a region is dependent on the availability of finance. The engineering units depend on two kinds of capital, viz, (a) own capital and (b) borrowed capital consisting of long term and short term borrowings from banks, sundry creditors etc. Initial capital is
  3. 3. required for the purchast. of fixed assets like land, building, plants and equipments and the balance for working capital. Long-term borrowings are needed for expansion and renovation of plants and modernization of machinery. Short-term borrowings are needed for working capital to buy raw materials and stores, to pay wages, to hold stocks of goods etc. During the survey, it was observed that many firms, particularly in the metal product group, wenbunable to make reasonable progress owing to shortage of finance. Further the study shows that the units in metal, machinery and electrical groups depend largely on borrowed capital. In the metal group borrowed capital constituted 77.70 percent of the total funds in 1998 and for machinery and electrical groups it was 82.30 percent and 81.60 percent respectively. [Seetables 5.1 to 5.41 The borrowings by the firms to purchase plant and machinery led to an increase in the working capital requirements on account of increase in production capacity. Although the firms received assistance from various sources like banks, sundry creditors etc to the extent of 29.96 percent in metal product group, 16.10 percent in machinery, 19.57 percent in electrical and 81.92 percent in transport groups of their total capital, it is not sufficient for their smooth running. Owing to the problem of security most of the units could not attain sufficient finance from commercial banks. The important problems encountered by the units in dealing with financial agencies are security, delay in sanction, insufficient financing, high rates of interest and cumbersome procedures. Anlong the sample entrepreneurs in the metal group, 40 percent reported the problem of security, delay in sanction etc. In 207
  4. 4. the case of n~dchinery group more than 80 percent reported delay in sanctioning and cumbersome procedures as their problems in attaining sufficient funds from banks. Because of this difficulty, the machinery group depends more on the sundry creditors for attaining funds. The bank loans and other loans contributed only 5.19 percent and 4.19 percent of the total funds on an average respectively in the machinery group. [See table 5.61 Working capital is the heart of a business and if it becomes weak, the business can hardlv prosper and survive. [Kulshrestha2]It was revealed in the survey that among the 27 sample units, 60 percent reported inordinate delay in getting working capital from the commercial banks. The net worth to total debts is found to be 28.60 percent, 20.60 percent and 22.50 percent for the metal, machinery and electrical groups respectively in 1998.This poor net worth to total debt shows the firms heavy debt burden which adversely affected its liquidity. The increased investment on inventory required by the engineering groups, as they go for bulk orders of raw materials in order to avo~dhigh transportation charges and delay, further aggravated the financial condition. Engineering industry in Kerala can be activated by adopting technology, which is cost effective. But this modernization process needed for producing quality products necessitates huge amount of investment in the industry. The rising cost of production coupled with uneconomic realization for its products has forced the engineering industry to resort increasingly on Kulshrestha N K ( 1972), m s i s of financial statement of paper industw in India, Aligarh Navman Prakashan, I' 'edition,p81 208
  5. 5. bank credit, at high cost. 'fie resources needed to be spent on Research and Development (R&D) constitute an important barrier to innovation and growth. Non-availability of adequate finance and lack of financial support from the government, corn~nercialbanks and other financial agencies hinders the process of modernization. 6.3 PRODUCTION AND TECHNICAL PROBLEMS With the modernization of all sectors, the engineering industry has become not only out datetl but also is facing major threats to its continued viability. To ensure quality products, obsolete and unwieldy machinery must be replaced. Because of the technological changes taking place in all sectors of the economy, the engineering industry has to produce advanced, compact, electronic machinery, which are demanded by its user industries. More than 90 percent of the sample metal units suffered from technological obsolescence and scarcity of raw materials. Inefficient material handling was also in prevalence. 40 percent of the sample machinery units faced difficulty in getting orders due to lack of quality. The lack of production planning and control led to an increase in the inventories. In the metal product group, the investment in plant and machinery declined by 35.32 percent during the period of study (1988-1998). In the machinery and transport groups, the amount of capital invested in plant and machinery was very meager and hence it can be said that once the engineering industries are established they do not spent much for improvement in the plant and machinery and consequently frequent break downs occurred in the
  6. 6. machinery. The process of rehabilitation and modernization, apart from maintenance is essential for harnessing the indigenous technical know-how for the benefit of the society in the shape of cost reduction. Another major production problem faced by the engineering industry groups is the shortage of raw material. Almost 90 percent of the firms surveyed suffer from raw material problem. The ability of procuring raw material at the right place in right quantity and in right time is essential for the success of any enterprise. In spite of having better marketing opportunities at least for a few firms in the domestic as well as foreign markets, some units had unutilized capacity mainly for want of raw materials. The units could not produce goods at a reasonable cost of production due to the high charges that they have to pay for accruing raw materials. The state is handicapped by geographical location for metallic mineral resources. The significance of the raw materials in the production of engineering goods can be gauged from its percentage share in the total cost of production which constitutes more than 75 percent of the total cost of production. Getting raw materials from far off places results in high transportation cost. To minimize this problem the units may go for the bulk procurement of raw materials. The dual issue, the high transport cost and bulk purchases result in financial contingencies. In view of the locational disadvantage in material cost, the profitability of engineering industry in Kerala is low.
  7. 7. The share of raw material cost, as a percentage of gross value of output was the highest in Kerilla for the metal product and electrical groups compared to its neighbouring states. [Table6.11 It was 62.60 percent and 64.50 percent in metal product and electrical groups in Kerala, while the share of raw materials consumed in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamilnadu in metal group was 54.64 percent, 58.82 percent and 56.60 percent respectively and in electrical group it was 62.60 percent, 62.81 percent and 67.78 percent respectively. A relatively high material component in the total cost partly is the reflection of either poor physical productivity or high input prices. Since this trend is not seen in the machinery and transport groups of Kerala it cannot be attributed to material transformation. Fluctuations in the price of the raw material and transportation cost are the major problems faced by the engineering industry groups. In terms of the share of fuel cost also the metal product group of Kerala is in a disadvantageous position compared to its neighboring states. The fuel cost share in the value of output for Kerala was 4.39 percent while in Andhra Pradesh, Kamataka, Tamilnadu it was 3.79percent, 3.31 percent and 4.34 percent respectively. [Seetable 6.11 6.4LABOUR PROBLEMS Labour plays a key role in industrial development in spite of the application of machinery and equipment. The major labour problems are low productivity, over staffing, poor labour relations, inefficient handling of labour problems, high wages and lack of trained or skilled labour.
  8. 8. TABLE 6.1 Cost as a percentage of value of output in different engineering groups in 1995-96 States Kerala Andhra Pradesh Kamataka Tamilnadu All India Source: Compiled & Computedfrom Annual Survey of industries, Central statistical Organisation. Govt of India. Metal product group Fuel 4.39 3.79 3.31 4.34 4.22 Raw material cost 62.6 54.64 58.82 56.60 61.10 Machinery group Fuel 2.44 2.29 5.64 1.50 2.49 Raw material cost 55.98 59.28 52.19 60.47 58.96 Electrical group Fuel 1.61 1.55 1.26 1.88 1.76 Transport group - - II Fuel Raw material IRdw material cost 64.50 62.60 62.81 67.78 64.41 11.47 3.88 4.75 2.46 2.57 cost 48.01 54.51 50.37 56.69 65.14
  9. 9. The most significant factors influencing the entrepreneurs in setting up their industrial unit! outside Kerala are the availability of cheap labour and peaceful industrial atmosphere. [Oommen (1981)3] Kerala has often being hit listed as a problem state in industrial relations. The high wages and the emoluments of the labour demanded by the unions in Kerala increased the labour cost in the state and there by fled the new entrepreneurs. [Kerala state planning board, (1984)+]A sustained rise in wages was identified in the earlier studies as a conlnlon problem in Kerala. However the analysis of the data provided by the sample firms show that the share of labour cost in the total cost for the engineering groups has been low during the period 1988-1998. In the metal group the percentage share of labour cost decreased from 23.99 percent in 1988 to 20.16 percent in 1998. For the machinery and electrical groups its share decreased by 2.37 percent and 12.47 percent respectively. In the transport group the share of labour cost was less than 10 percent. Comparing the labour scenario in the engineering industry of Kerala to its neighbouring states show that the labour cost per unit in Kerala was lower than that in Kamataka, Tamilnadu and all India, but slightly higher than that in Andhra Pradesh. [Table 6.21. Assuming the same technology in all the four neighboring states and at the all India level, the difference in labour cost per unit between Tamilnadu and Kerala will work out to be Rs 4.63lakhs and same between all lndia and Kerala and that between Karnataka ant1 Kerala it was Rs 15.8 lakhs. Compared with Andhra Pradesh, the labour c:ostper unit is Rs 1.16lakhs than in Kerala. So in - - - 1 Oommen M. A, ( 1981 ), op. cit. S Kerala State Planning Board (1 984), op. cit
  10. 10. short the problem of high labour cost as indicated by the entrepreneurs is not seen to be empirically significant. In the above paragraph we argued that labour cost is not a serious concern in the engineering groups. But this does not mean that the labour scenario is rosy in Kerala. The labour productivity trends available in table 6.3 suggest that labour productivity is reasonably low in Kerala compared to neighbouring states, Kamataka, Tamilnadu and Andhra pradesh. The labour productivity of Kerala state stood at Rs 6.30 lakhs in 1985-86 while the all India average is Rs 7.10 lakhs. In 1990-91the labour productivity of the state is much lower than the nearby states, but fortunately equivalent to the all India level. The post 1990 picture suggests that the labour productivity is further deteriorating in the state with respect to the engineering groups, which reflects diseconomies of scale. More clearly productivity of labour can be low because of the failure of the management to make timely renovation in the plants and equipments, incompetence of labour and indifference to work commitment. In all the engineering groups except metal group, skilled labour acquired major portion of the total employment. With the introduction of electroniccontrol systems, the designing process has become so complex that the engineering firms require labourers who embody the accumulated central knowledge of the design process. To meet this situation the unit owners brought the skilled persons from outside. This limits the scope of employment of the skilled persons within the state and hence the labour absorption capacity of the engineering groups is limited. Further there is reluctance on
  11. 11. the part of the workers to join private firms which offer relatively lower wages compared to that in metro cities and foreign countries. More preference is given to the white-collar jobs even if it is not related to their educational qualifications because of the job security offered and social status attached Shortage of skilled labour did not affectthe metal product group much as the technical equipments and machinery used in the firms were indigenous and not technical. TABLE 6.2 Comparison of Labour cost per unit in the engineeringindustry of Kerala and its neighbouring states (Rsin Lakhs) Year 1985-86 1986-87 1987-88 1988-89 1989-90 1990-91 1991-92 1992-93 1993-94 1994-95 So~rrce:Co?i~pileriO Cor~rplrtrdfro?~~Anrz~lnlslrivey of indnstries, CSO, Gout of Inrlin. - AllIndia 13.21 13.60 16.32 18.13 19.34 21.22 24.02 26.74 27.22 28.13 Kerala Talnilnadu Andhra pradesh 13.80 15.60 18.40 18.10 19.50 19.70 22.10 16.00 17.12 17.83 20.12 22.61 23.34 24.53 18% 19.00 22.30 23.31 26.83 2802 31.40 15.30 18.42 16.51 17.72 17.01 21.60 22.44 36.31 29.81 22.00 27.22 23.50 I 39.30 28.13 i .L--- 24.30 21.52 22.34
  12. 12. 6.5 ORGANIZATIONAL PROBLEMS The small scale and the few large- medium scale private engineering firms that exist in Kerala are mostly of proprietorship type. The manager/proprietor in most of the sample units does the adn~inistrativework and also acts as a labour in the firm. The firms have only one manager and he apart from supervising production, contacts the suppliers, arrange transportation, marketing, sales etc and hence effective supervision and coordination is difficult. Inefficient and unscientific management practices are reflected in the choice of technology, product mix, faulty and inadequate maintenance of plant, delay in the supply of raw materials and high input prices and shutdowns. More than 40 percent of the engineering units had to stop production twice or thrice a year due to the delay in supply of raw material. 6.6 INFRA STRUCTURE PROBLEMS To facilitate the execution of economic transaction, services and facilities like energy (power, fossil fuels) telecommunication services, transport (roads, ports, civil aviation, air ports) urban environmental inErastructure (water,sanitation, efficient disposal) are essential. Infra structure scenario in the state shows that there is a lack of infrastructure support and availability, a crucial determinant in the success or failure of any industry. The investment in infrastn~cturehas not been effectively streamlined to meet the goals of economic development and to sustain its benefits. Quality infrastructure increases productivity, brings down the production cost and gives a thrust to development. Investments of both
  13. 13. lndian and foreign companies can also be attracted when infrastructure is sufficiently developed. TABLE 6.3 The entire agenda for development of engineering industries is Comparison of Labour productivity in the engineering industry of Kerala and its neighboring states (Rs in Lakhs) dependent on the availability of adequate and efficient power. The entrepreneurs of the engineering firms pointed on to low voltage, frequent interruption in supply of power, cyclical load shedding, formal and informal All India 7.12 8.05 8.34 9.22 10.34 7.71 10.42 10.81 11.03 11.16 of India. Year ~1%- 7.80 8.70 9.14 8.82 10.50 11.11 11.52 10.93 10.71 11.00 survey of 1985-86 1986-87 1987-88 1988-89 1989-90 1990-9'1 1991-92 1992-93 1993-94 1994-95 Source: Andhra pradesh 7.30 7.61 8.42 9.91 9.11 9.40 8.32 8.53 9.61 8.55 industries,CSO, Gout 6.30 6.81 3.40 7.22 9.31 7.82 8.73 8.44 8.20 8.40 Corrrpiled 5.82 5.91 6.40 7.92 8.12 9.23 '10.94 10.52 9.62 10.23 &~ortt~utedfromAnnzml
  14. 14. power cuts as the factors that led to increased unutilised capacity. More than 80 percent of the metal product units reported power as the major problen~ hindering the production process. Though it was affecting all, its impact was severe in the metal and transport groups. Inadequate infrastruc:ture facilities like telecommunication, seaports, airports, surface transport, transportation system etc further worsened the situation. The survey also revealed that the delay in the supply of raw materials arose mainly due ko the defective transportation system. 6.7 MARKETING PROBLEMS The ability to produce is a necessary condition for the success of a firm but the factor that guides and decides the fate of any enterprise is the market force. Sales become difficult when there occurs delay in getting payments from parent industries, lack of demand, heavy competitive market and fluctuations or variations in prices. [Narasimhan (1990)5] Among the marketing problems faced by industries, lack of standardization, poor designing, poor quality, poor bargaining power, poor finish, lack of knowledge in marketing, lack of after sales services and ignorance of foreign trade procedures are the important. [Vepa (1983)6] The specific bottlenecks identified in the marketing of engineering products are: (I) Lack of demand because of poor quality, stiff competition, inability to meet specific requirement etc. 5 Narasimhan, V.R (1990), "Two major factors behind sickness in small sector", The Hindu, Madras, April 12,p 20 and 2 1 6 Vepa, Ram, K (1983), m~idustrv-Challengesof the eihties, Vikas publishing house, New Delhi, P-45
  15. 15. (2) High incidence of inland, rail and freight charges (3) Lack of finance for proper marketing research and advertising (4) Delays involved in getting payments (5) High inventory cost. The metal group producing engineering products like screws, nuts, bolts, rods etc that did not have specifications have experienced the problem of lack of demand for their products due to heavy competition. The cost of production was not taken into consideration while pricing the products. Even though the firms experience high cost of production and a frequent change in break-even points due to fluctuations in prices of raw materials and consumables, they priced their products with reference to the market price of similar products. Apart from the lack of demand the engineering firms also faces instability in the demand for their products. High inventory cost is to be incurred by engineering firms because of the long transit time and storage time. In the electrical group, the inventory cost increased by 808.54 percent during the period 1988-98 and for the metal and machinery groups the increase was 110.48percent and 372.09 percent respectively. [See tables 5.13 to 5.161 The delays in getting payments from the customers increased the liability of the metal, machinery and electrical groups. The share of this liability in the total current assets increased from 2.78 percent in 1988to 29.70
  16. 16. percent in1998 for the metal group and for the machinery and electrical groups it constituted 7.70 percent and 10.20 percent respectively in 1998. [See tables 5.1 to 5.41 I he firms could not afford to spend large amounts of money required for proper marketing research since their resources are hmited. 6.8 GOVERNMEN'I.POLICY It is well established that one of the factors responsible for the slow industrialization of the Kerala state is the lopsided industrial policy of the state governments. The engineering sector is also not free from this hypothesis. All the unit holders commented that the tax rate prevailing in the sector (Excise duty 8.5 to 1ti percent and 4 percent C.S.T) is much higher. The potential of engineering units remain in establishing effective linkages with the other sectors. Through out our discussion the lack of linkages was evident and this led to a mismatch between the supply and demand factors. The very high rate of dormancy suggests the lack of care and nourishment from the part of the government. Even among the functioning units a good percentage of units experience sickness. To sum up, the major problems of the various groups of engineering industry are, (I) 'I'he engineering groups, metal, machinery and electrical, which depended largely on borrowed capital faced inordinate delay in getting working capital from commercial banks. They are also facing heavy debt burdens.
  17. 17. (2) The engineering industry groups faced the problem of frequent breakdown in their plant and machinery, which was further intensified because of the lack of timely repair and maintenarse and non-replacement of spares. (3) Shortage of raw material, which is a significant input effecting the production process in the metal, machinery, electrical and transport groups, led to low capacity utilization and delay in meeting demand. (4) The groups had to invest huge amounts on inventories due to the high transportation cost involved in the supply of raw materials and fluctuations in demand. This led to financial contingencies. (5) The fluctuations in the price of raw materials adversely affected the profitability of the engineering groups, particularly, metal product, machinery and transport groups. (6) The major labour problem faced by the engineering industry in the state is the low labour productivity rather than high cost. (7) The industry followed unscientific and inefficient management practices leading to expensive shut downs and producf on losses.
  18. 18. (8) Power shortage also created problems in the engineering industry. The low voltage, frequent interruption in supply of power, 10~1dshedding etc led to unutilised capacity. (9) 'The raw material problem was further aggravated by the inadequate infrastructure facilities and high transit cost. (10) Coming to the market side the engineering groups, particularly, metal product group, faced stiff competition and suffered lack of demand because of the inferior quality and inabil~tyto meet specific requirements. The machinery group faced inadequate demand within the state because of the lack of its user industries in the state. (11) The liabilities of the metal, machinery and electrical groups were high because of the delay in getting payments from customersand high inventory cost. (12) Lack of resources led to inadequate investment in the plant and machinery and weak Research & Development. (13) The problems of the engineering industry further aggravated under lopsided industrial policy of the state. The high rates oi taxes imposed and the lack of initiative taken by the government to provide adequate linkages adversely affected the prospects of engineering industry in the state. The lack of care and nourishment from the part of the government led to high rate of dormancy and sickness.
  19. 19. 6.9 PROSPECTS In the previous section we have discussed the major problems of the engineering industry. If these problems are properly tackled the industry can survive or revive. But the extent of revival depends on the likely contribution of the engineering industry into the total industrialization of the state. This was mentioned earlier also. The prospects depend on demand which is primarily determined by linkages. The broad approaches for estimating demand are classified into two: Survey methods and Statistical methods. The most direct approach to demand estimation is the consumer survey method. This may be attempted through a complete survey of all consumers or customers or a selected group of consumers or customers either for a final product or an intermediary product. A few scholars attempted to estimate the demand of engineering related products and they used alternative methods for the purpose. In the succeeding paragraphs an attempt is made to review the alternate methodologies adopted by the scholars previously for estimating and forecasting demand. The methods employed are (a)trend analysis [Suvrathan (1991)7(b) incremental investment analysis [Govt. of India (1959)]8(c) ratio of engineering products installed to installed capacity [Govt. of India (1959)]9(d) end use analysis [(NCAEII (1965)IlO and (e) accelerator model analysis 7 Suvrathan, P 1, (199 1 ), op c ~ t 8 GOWof India, (1959). Development Wing, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, P22-35 "Govt of India, (1 962). Development Wing, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, P 15-23 ''National Councll of Applied Economic Research, (1965), Demand for Machine Tools, (NCAER), New Delhi, August, P 12-20.
  20. 20. [Chenely (1952)11,Knox (1952)!', Eisner (1960)13, Leeuw (1962)'.! Alagh (1974)15). The trend analysis method involves extrapolation of the consumption level over a number of years into the future.The forecastsare not realistic due to the very methodology of using 'equivalent demand' criteria and the assumption of steady rate of growth. In the alternative method of additional investment in industry, the additional requirement of engineering goods are estimated for the next plan period on the basis of the proposed additional investment during the next plan. This method suffers from the draw back of assuming the investment to be undertaken and does not consider the likelihood of interruption or partial fulfillment. The third method of ratio of engineering goods to installed capacity is a refinement in the sense that it recognized the importance of identifying major users and linking their demand for engineering goods with their overall consumption of investment goods. But this method is also unsatisfactory because the correlation with installed capacity of major users elicits only an aggregative norm that was subject to variations across industries. It also does not take into account non- achievement of plan targets for capacity and production and does not spell out the nature of demand likely to emerge. All the above methods do not recognize the heterogeneous nature of the product that made aggregate demand estimates meaningless and less useful. The end use method, on the basis of the detailed identification of the users, tries to arrive at certain norms 1 1 Chenery, Hollis B , ( 1952), "Cjver capacity and the acceleration principle", Econometrica, V01.20.P-27-36 " Knox, A.D, (1952), ..The Acceleration Principle and the Theory of investment: A Survey", Econornica, Vol XlX, Aub~st,p 73-76, " Eisner, R., (1960), "A distributed lag Investment function", Econometrica, Vol. 28, P-56- 60. I' De Leeuw, (1962), "The demand for Capital goods by Manufacturers: A study of Quarterly Time series", Econometrica, Vol. 30, July, P.57-59. I S Alagh, Y K, (1974), Machine tool models of mowth: A studv of relevance to India, (Bangalore :Central Machine tool Institute, p-3-5.
  21. 21. regarding the requirement for specific output categories. The aggregate demand forecast is calculated by multiplying the norms with the projected targets of output of each user. But the estimates of this method also suffer from a static conception in assuming a linear growth pattern. The determinant variable, the present and planned capacity of user industries, places great reliance on fulfilln~entof plan targets. It does not take into consideration the large private sector and the varied influence outside the purview of the planning authority. The acceleration model of demand forecast is based on the idea that the entrepreneurs in the engineering goods using industries would install it if they expected their future output to rise beyond their existing capacity levels. The econometric-accelerator model becomes more efficient when the likely contours of the output of user industries are forecasted to a level of accuracy. But the projections of demand based on the above methods are not possible in this study mainly because of the inadequate information regarding the user firms and further because its output is purchased not by a single industry but by the whole industrial sector and even other sectors. The prospects of total industrial scenario of the state and the prospects of engineering industry are inter-woven. With its forward and backward linkages, the engineering industry acts as a catalytic agent for overall economic development. The prospects of engineering industry are influenced by the level and rate of investment activity in the economy. The analysis of the engineering industry in the preceding chapters has revealed that the fluctuations seen in the engineering sector are reflections of the general up or downturns for all industries During periods of economic growth, the demand for consumer goods increase which in turn raises the demand for manufacturing equipments to produce more goods and vice versa during down turns. The revival of the engineering industry during the up turn of the economy, will be slower than the other industries because when the demand
  22. 22. for consumer goods rise the users first utilize the idle capacity. Thus the demand for engineering goods will be slow to rise and quick to fall over the course of the economic cycle. [Sciberrasand Payne (1985)I'h The denland for engineering products, and therefore, the volume of the output of engineering industry in any country depends on the level of the percapita income, population and the ratio of gross fixed capital formation to the gross don~esticproduct. Majumdar'sl7 projection of demand using three variables inferred that engineering industry depends more on the gross fixed capital formation ratio than on the percapita income. It was also established that for every rise (or fall) of 100 percent in the percapita income, the per capita output of the engineering industry increases by 240.80 percent and for every rise (or fall) of one percentage point in the ratio of gross fixed capital formation to the gross domestic product, the per capita output of the engineering industry increased (or decreased)by 14.20percent. An attempt to examrne the prospects of the engineering industry is done in the succeeding paragraphs on the basis of the relationship between demand for engineering products and the demand for the products of its user industries. Due to the non availability of quantity wise data on output of the diversified products and the difficulty in demarcating its user industries, the prospects have been examined on the hypothesis that there exists a unique relationship between the demand for engineering products and the value addition made by its major users. (Industrialsector) In a simple way estimation involves a linear relationship between the demand for engineering goods and value added in user industries. The demand for englneerlng goods is depended on the value addition in the '6 Sciberras, E and Payne, B.D. (1985). The Machine tool industry: Technical change and lntemational competitiveness, Longman group, London, P-45. " Majumdar (1962),op.cit.p-152.
  23. 23. industrial output of Kerala and also the value addition in the industrial output of the other state in the country. Similar attempts were made by certain scholars mentioned above also to estimate demand. Survey details showed that about 40 percent of the engineering output produced in the state was demanded in the industr~esoutside and so the value addition made in the industrial output of the other states cannot be neglected. The export demand is not taken into consideration as it represents only a meager share. Assuming that consumption is a relevant aspect in the measurement of demand, the estimates of future demand for engineering goods is done by using the followingregression function: D=Po+Dl V k + fizV,+U Where D represents demand for engineering goods Vk net value addition made by the industrial sector in Kerala V,net value addition made by the industrial sector in rest of India u is the error term Using the AS1 data for the country and states from 1973-1996, the above equation was estimated to know the trend. But the coefficient turned out to be insignificant while (32 had only a very low estimate (0.0008).This suggests that the value additions made by the engineering industry was not significantly influencing the industrial output of the state. This must be due to the very weak linkages of the engineering industry within the economy. Kerala's engineering output constitutes only a very small percentage of the total engineering output in the country and this may be the factor that led to a low coefficient value. So this approach of estimating prospects turned out inapplicable and less relevant. This provoked the researcher to explore alternative methods. In the previous chapters we have mentioned the problems like the non- availability of information in quantitative terms and the bad quality of data. Because of these limitations, very precise demand estimations for various
  24. 24. groups are difficult. As repeatedly mentioned earlier, the inter and intra linkages are very prominent in the engineering industry and so the assessment of prospects cannot ignore the input-output relations. The input- output system is basically formulated on the assumption that inputs are dependent on the level of corresponding output in physical terms only and the input coefficients per unit of gross output are invariant with respect to changes in the price of inputs or outputs. The most effective tool to study the linkages of engineering industry in Kerala no doubt is the Leontief s input- output analysis but owing to the limitations mentioned in the earlier sections, we are not in a position to make use of this methodology to examine the issue. The data provided by the firms are also not organized in a manner to understand the linkages of the industry easily. We have information only about the value of outputs purchased by the units from Kerala, the rest of India and abroad but we do not have information regarding the different firms that supply the raw materials and other inputs and their quantity and the firms and organisations that use the diversified outputs of the units under study. However, a crude attempt is made below to access the potential of each group and its share of the different markets in both input supplying and output absorption as indicators of the linkages of the engineering groups with the help of available information and useful hints received from the entrepreneurs during the study. Metal products The major raw materials, metallic minerals (iron, steel, copper and aluminum) and components which jointly account for 80 to 90 percent of the total material inputs of the group are brought from other states namely Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and West Bengal. Nearly 85 percent of the inputs were purchased from other states in the country while a little about 7 percent
  25. 25. of the input requirements were met from imports. Since the entire raw materials are bought from other states, raw material cost including the transport cost is very high which leads to a rise in the total cost of production and ulti~natelyto the low returns. This shows that the metal product group established in Kerala does not have any significant backward linkages and whatever little linkage it generates does not benefit the regional economy of Kerala. Its linkages are either with the other states in India or abroad. The major outputs of this group are steel strips, tin sheets & plates, aluminum bars & rods, steel billets, copper wire & rods, casting & forgings, nuts & bolts. All these protlucts are demanded in the machinery group and all other industries. Further there is a small demand from the household sector also. Hence the output of the metal group is playing either the role of an intermediate product or final product. The variety of the items itself shows that the group has very high potential forward linkages. But a detailed examination of the pattern of sales of finished products of different units shows that in the case of units producing castings and forgings it is not much different from the pattern of purchase of inputs from the point of view of its regional linkage. More than 40 percent of its output is demanded outside Kerala. On the contrary, discussions also revealed that of the total demand for castings and forgings, the domestic units meet only 30 percent. It was revealed during the survey that majority of the metal products are produced as per the specific requirements and demand placed by the customers. The main lacuna of the metal group industrialist in the state is the non-availability of suitable moulds and designs to supply the castings and forgings of any design or size. Even if they are capable of doing it they are not very cost effective and technologically update. The variation in quality of different firms is also a major limitation. Further, the nearness to Tamilnadu market particularly Coimbatore is another limitation.Hence, the scope of promoting demand with the present set up is difficult.
  26. 26. The situation can be improved provided there is an appropriate' approach from the part ot the entrepreneurs. For any state or region the demand for any engineering output will be an increasing function over time. The rate of growth will be high in the coming years because the government of India has proposed ;in annual growth rate around 10 percent in the forthcoming tenth plan. The decentralized planning process getting momentum in Kerala also, suggests that the growth of small enterprises is a pre requisite for the state's development. Engineering consultants suggest that nearly 40 percent of a maclxine is contributed by metallic minerals. Further, the demand for nuts and bolts from the factory sector and also from the house hold sector cannot be counted but not to be neglected. If appropriate policies are designed the interdependence between the industrial sector and the metal product group can be trac:ed at least to about 50 percent from the present 30 percent. But this is possible only if the production process is made efficient and cost effective. Cost control over raw material is difficult because of its exogenous nature. Machinery group In the case of machinery group the raw materials used in the production process are steel strips, tin sheets & plates, aluminum bars & rods, steel billets, copper wire & rods, casting & forgings, nuts & bolts etc. Incidentally these are the outputs of metal product group, which explain the linkages between metal group and machinery group. The trends and pattern of the regional distribution of purchases of inputs in respect of the sample machinery units showed that its purchases from the rest of India has declined considerably from an initial high position. Nearly 70 percent of the inputs were purchased from other states in the earlier years but over the years this percentage share showed a marked decline to about 40 percent. This may be attributed to increase in the production of diversified metal products within
  27. 27. the state itself over the years. The substantial proportion of inputs purchased from the state by the machinery group in recent years indicates a slightly better backward linkage. The major outputs of the machinery group are machineries required for various industries like tile, bookbinding, food processing, oil mill, rubber and agricultural implements. Even though the group produces variety of items it has very low potential forward linkages. Though, there are some variations across the companies, more than 60 percent of their outputs were sold outside the state. This was due to the peculiar nature of their products. These products were not in demand in the state because of the inadequate number of its user industries. Another detrimental aspect impeding the growth of the demand for machinery products stems from the use of obsolete machinery by the user industries. The industries invest very low on their plant and machinery after their initial installation which indicates the very low demand for output of the machinery products within the state. Hence, for having better forward linkages for the benefit of the machinery group and industrial sector as a whole, efforts have to be made to bring about an increased demand for the machinery goods by investing on new user industries in the state and renovating the existing units which demands technologicalup gradation. Electrical group This group of engineering industry producing electrical equipments use aluminum, copper, steel, electrodes, galvanized iron and various chemicals as raw materials. There has been a remarkable decline in the share of inputs purchased from the other states by the electrical units in the recent years from nearly 85 percent to 60 percent. Examination of the pattern of purchase of raw materials and components by the individual units under consideration also presents a similar picture. <:opper, aluminum and steel products jointly
  28. 28. account for 50 to 60 percent of the total material input of the industry. The increase in the proportion of the inputs consumed from within the state in recent years indicate a slightly better backward linkage. Nearly 60 percent of steel and 90 percent of copper were purchased from the other states in India, during the late 70's but this proportion gradually plummeted to 45 percent and 60percent respectively in recent years. The output of this group includes aluminum conductors, house service meters, distribution transformers, stabilizers, invertors and batteries. The electrical items are demanded for domestic consumption and intermediate consumption. More than 40 percent of the products of the electrical units are final use products whch are demanded in about 66 lakh houses. 70 to 80 percent of these products are demanded within the state itself. But these items go to the household sector and so the linkage effects are low. Of the intermediary electrical products about 50 to 60 percent are sold outside the state indicating weak forward linkages. Transportgroup The major raw matenals used in the transport equipment group are also the metal products. So the revival of the metal products group in the recent years has slightly increased the proportion of inputs bought by the units from the state. Even then, the supply of low cost items like metal tools f?om the neighboring state particularly Tamilnadu, has led to a shift in the purchase of inputs. About 50 to 60 percent of its inputs are purchased from these states. The major products of the transport group are leaf spring, bicycle rim, boats and under takes tyre rethreading, bus bodybuilding, repair works and upholstery works of automobiles. From this it is clear that the prospects of transport group 1s linked to the infrastructure development. Almost all studies on Indian economy suggest that the infrastructure in India is underdeveloped. The situation is not different in Kerala also. At the national
  29. 29. level and also at the state level, there is an accelerated move in recent years to strengthen infrastructure as a pre condition for development. If this vision takes place, logically the demand for outputs of transport group will improve and consequently prospects. In this chapter we tried to identify the factors hindering the performance of various groups of engineering industry in Kerala. A crude attempt was also made to assess the prospects on the basis of available evidences. It is felt logically that the relationship between the industrial development and the growth of engineering industry are closely associated and hence the prospects of engineering industry is bright. So far we have tried to examine the economics, financial performance, problems and prospects of engineering industry in Kerala with the help of sample data. The major findings emerged are presimted in the forthcoming concluding chapter.
  30. 30. CHAITER VII SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS There is a paradox in Kerala's development experience in the sense that a state enjoying top rank in the country in terms of per capita consumption expenditure and PQLI has been producing per capita output and particularly output of the manufacturing sector much below the national average. This is because the state's achievement in laying down an industrial base commensurate with its population base has been unimpressive. The studies made on the industrialization in Kerala reassured the state's industrial backwardness and put forward different hypotheses for this lag. The scholars who favoured the industrial structure hypothesis viewed that the slow industrial growth in the state could be explained by endogenous factors resulting from the process of historical development of industry in a lopsided structure rather than by the exogenous differences in resource endowment. This hypothesis that the inadequate development of demand based industries and capital goods industries (engineering) has led to the industrial stagnation in Kerala suggests that there is adequate scope for engineering goods in the state which are now mainly met by imports. For an economy to get on to an upward trajectory of endogenously driven and sustainable process of all round development, engineering industry which includes the manufacture of steel products and a wide range of heavy and light machinery is crucial. T'urning to the supply side, the supply is inadequate compared to demand. Even this limited supply is transferred to the other states because of the constraint demand in the domestic economy. This mismatch between the demand and supply led to the uneconomic operation of many of the engineering units. In order to 234

