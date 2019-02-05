Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance Listen to The Drafter and audio romance novels new releases on your iPhone iP...
audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance The Bourne Identity meets Minority Report in this first highly anticipated in...
audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance Written By: Kim Harrison. Narrated By: January LaVoy Publisher: Simon & Schus...
audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance Download Full Version The Drafter Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance

2 views

Published on

Listen to The Drafter and audio romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any audio romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance

  1. 1. audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance Listen to The Drafter and audio romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any audio romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance The Bourne Identity meets Minority Report in this first highly anticipated installment in #1 New York Times bestselling author Kim Harrison’s sexy new romantic suspense trilogy, featuring a brilliant special task agent at the top of her field and set in a futuristic Detroit. ​ During a routine but dangerous Opti task, Peri Reed finds out her trusted partner has made her a corrupt agent. Her unique ability to jump back forty seconds in time to correct a mistake leaves her vulnerable when her partner, who is responsible for replacing her memory of the event, gives her a false one. But Peri lives and dies on her intuition, and she begins to piece her twisted reality together as she flees her one-time secure situation at Opti and tries to find the truth with a sullen but talented psychologist named Silas who works for the very agency trying to bring the Opti corruption to light. ​ With Howard, tech and med specialist, and Taf, gun-toting daughter of the apposing grass-roots agency, Silas and Peri try to rebuild her memory of the night she killed her partner, knowing it will put her mental stability in danger. Peri remembers, and thoughts of revenge keep her alive and moving forward as she tries to put an end to Opti, working with the very faction that wants to see her dead.
  3. 3. audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance Written By: Kim Harrison. Narrated By: January LaVoy Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: September 2015 Duration: 15 hours 46 minutes
  4. 4. audio romance novels : The Drafter | Romance Download Full Version The Drafter Audio OR Download Now

×