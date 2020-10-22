Successfully reported this slideshow.
EMERGENCY CONDITIONS FOR ABDOMINAL SURGERY. Kolappa Pillai Ainkareswar Subgroup 10 6th course, UzhNU.
INTRODUCTION Abdominal emergencies are one of the most common emergency surgical procedures worldwide. Etiology differs ...
ETIOLOGY Most common causes include the following; [3] Acute abdominal conditions Incarcerated and Strangulated Hernias ...
ETIOLOGY Solagberu BA, Duze AT, Kuranga SA, Adekanye AO, Ofoegbu CK, Odelowo EO. Surgical emergencies in a Nigerian univer...
EMBRYOLOGY Due to embryogenic development, gastrointestinal tract could be divided into three sections. Foregut is mouth...
CHARACTERISTIC OF ABDOMINAL PAIN Pain in different regions of abdomen can indicate different acute conditions: Left ingui...
APPENDICITIS Acute appendicitis is one of the most common acute abdominal emergencies in the world. It’s more common in ...
PANCREATITIS Usual causes of Pancreatitis include, Gall stone, Ethanol/Alcohol abuse, Trauma, Steroid abuse, Mumps, Autoi...
PANCREATITIS Acute pancreatitis is classified into the following: [5] ●Mild acute pancreatitis, which is characterized by ...
PANCREATITIS Complications such as abscess, pseudocyst or chronic inflammation of pancreas; or, involvement of endocrine,...
HERNIAS A hernia happens when part of an internal organ or tissue bulges through a weak area of muscle. Most hernias are ...
HERNIAS Causes for Hernia include, improper heavy weight lifting, hard coughing bouts, sharp blows to the abdomen, obesit...
INTESTINAL OBSTRUCTION In a bowel obstruction (intestinal obstruction), a blockage prevents the contents of the intestine...
INTESTINAL OBSTRUCTION Usually resolves conservatively, but many require surgical treatment. [12] Conservatively, manage...
PEPTIC ULCER Peptic ulcer is a sore on the lining of stomach or duodenum. Common causes include Autoimmune conditions, Bac...
PEPTIC ULCER Perforation of a peptic ulcer allows a flood of gastric juice to flow into the peritoneal cavity, resulting ...
ESOPHAGEAL VARICES Esophageal varices are extremely dilated sub-mucosal veins in the lower third of the esophagus.[15] I...
ESOPHAGEAL VARICES Diagnosis is through endoscopy, radiological imaging. Conservatively, hemodynamic stability of the pa...
ACUTE AORTIC DISSECTION Acute aortic dissection, (AAD), is the most common and most lethal of the acute syndromes, and req...
ACUTE AORTIC DISSECTION Diagnostically, ECG and serum Troponin tests are carried out to rule out myocardial infarction. ...
ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM Abdominal aortic aneurysm is a localized enlargement (dilatation) of the abdominal aorta such t...
ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM An aneurysm is usually defined as an outer aortic diameter over 3 cm (normal diameter of the ao...
INFERIOR VENA CAVA SYNDROME Inferior vena cava syndrome (IVCS) is a constellation of symptoms resulting from obstruction ...
INFERIOR VENA CAVA SYNDROME Diagnosis is through clinical observation where multiple dilated veins over abdomen is seen. ...
AMOEBIC LIVER ABSCESS It is caused due to amebiasis of Liver, which results in abscess formation. Main methods of examin...
ACUTE CHOLECYSTITIS Acute cholecystitis can be defined as the inflammation of the gall bladder, it is usually caused by g...
ACUTE CHOLECYSTITIS Conservative management of Acute cholecystitisinclude fasting, IV fluids and Oxygen therapy. IV antib...
ACUTE PERITONITIS Acute peritonitis can be defined as the inflammation of perioneum. It is usually caused due to complic...
HEMOPERITONEUM Hemoperitoneum describes the presence of blood within the peritoneal cavity, often secondary to trauma. C...
ABDOMINAL TRAUMA Abdominal trauma is an injury to the abdomen. It can be either Open or closed. Symptoms include abdomin...
ABDOMINAL TRAUMA Diagnosis is through radiological imaging, peritoneal lavage, diagnostic laparotomy, FAST (IOC) & physic...
BILIARY COLIC Biliary colic is a steady or intermittent ache in the upper abdomen, usually under the right side of the ri...
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Abdominal emergencies are one of the most common emergency surgical procedures worldwide. Etiology differs from case to case basis. Often these surgical emergencies are done daycare and need minimal hospice care. Surgical emergencies represent more than 50% of surgical admissions and constitute a major part of the surgeon’s workload in most parts of the world. [1] The acute abdomen may be caused by an infection, inflammation, vascular occlusion, or obstruction. [2]
  3. 3. ETIOLOGY Most common causes include the following; [3] Acute abdominal conditions Incarcerated and Strangulated Hernias Appendicitis Pancreatitis Intestinal obstruction Complications of peptic ulcer, including perforated ulcer and bleeding ulcer Bleeding from esophageal varices Pelvic infections with abscesses Perforated typhoid ulcers Amoebic liver abscess Gall bladder and bile duct disease
  4. 4. ETIOLOGY Solagberu BA, Duze AT, Kuranga SA, Adekanye AO, Ofoegbu CK, Odelowo EO. Surgical emergencies in a Nigerian university hospital. Niger Postgrad Med J 2003;10:140-3
  5. 5. EMBRYOLOGY Due to embryogenic development, gastrointestinal tract could be divided into three sections. Foregut is mouth to second part of duodenum, midgut is second part of duodenum to transverse colon and hindgut is from transverse colon to rectum. Pain in foregut localises into epigastrium, pain in midgut localises into umbilicus and pain in hindgut localises into suprapubic region.
  6. 6. CHARACTERISTIC OF ABDOMINAL PAIN Pain in different regions of abdomen can indicate different acute conditions: Left inguinal region: diverticulitis of sigmoid colon Right inguinal region: appendicitis, meckel’s diverticulum, diverticulitis of caecum Left and right lumbar regions: renal colic Right hypochondrium: biliary colic, cholecystitis, liver and gallbladder disorders Left hypochondrium: gastritis, stomach and spleen disorders Epigastric region: myocardial infarction, acute pancreatitis, abdominal aortic aneurysm Hypogastric region: pelvic conditions such as ovarian cyst, ectopic
  7. 7. CHARACTERISTIC OF ABDOMINAL PAIN
  8. 8. APPENDICITIS Acute appendicitis is one of the most common acute abdominal emergencies in the world. It’s more common in regions where, low fiber-high fat-more meat diet is consumed.[4] Anatomy of appendix is retro-caecal in majority of people and incidence peaks at adolescence. It usually presents as colicky pain in right inguinal region. Pain on pressing McBurney’s point, Rovsing’s sign, obturator sign and psoas sign are appendicitis-specific tests in examination. Gold standard diagnostic method is laparoscopy. Management could be open or laparoscopic surgery. Grid iron or Lanz incision is made in the surgery.
  9. 9. PANCREATITIS Usual causes of Pancreatitis include, Gall stone, Ethanol/Alcohol abuse, Trauma, Steroid abuse, Mumps, Autoimmune conditions, hypercalcemia, hyperlipidemia, drugs. Acute pancreatitis presents with epigastric pain radiating to back usually together with vomiting. Symptoms include, pain in right inguinal region, nausea, vomiting, fatty stool. Specific signs for acute appendicitis are Grey-Turners sign and Cullens sign. Severity is assessed by Glasgow criteria (pO2 <8kPa, albumin <32, neutrophil 15x10^9 , Calcium <2, Urea >16, Age>55, Sugar>10)
  10. 10. PANCREATITIS Acute pancreatitis is classified into the following: [5] ●Mild acute pancreatitis, which is characterized by the absence of organ failure and local or systemic complications ●Moderately severe acute pancreatitis, which is characterized by transient organ failure (resolves within 48 hours) and/or local or systemic complications without persistent organ failure (>48 hours). Amylase and lipase are elevated.[6] Tests that may be useful in evaluating chronic pancreatitis include hemoglobin A1C, immunoglobulin G4, rheumatoid factor, and anti-nuclear antibody.[7] Radiological studies and ERCP is conducted for diagnosis. Endoscopic ultrasound can be used for diagnosis.
  11. 11. PANCREATITIS Complications such as abscess, pseudocyst or chronic inflammation of pancreas; or, involvement of endocrine, renal, cardiovascular system can occur. Treatment is initially done through morphine administration.[8] Surgical treatment is done through ERCP commonly, with or without gallbladder removal on case to case basis. Nutritional support through Nasogastric tube is done.[9] Whipples procedure considered one of the most difficult surgeries to perform is conducted on case to case basis on Trauma patients.[10]
  12. 12. HERNIAS A hernia happens when part of an internal organ or tissue bulges through a weak area of muscle. Most hernias are in the abdomen. Types of hernia include Inguinal, in the groin. It is the most common type, Umbilical, around the belly button, Incisional, through a scar, Hiatal, a small opening in the diaphragm that allows the upper part of the stomach to move up into the chest, Congenital diaphragmatic, a birth defect that needs surgery. Symptoms include pain while coughing, abnormal bulging in abdomen.
  13. 13. HERNIAS Causes for Hernia include, improper heavy weight lifting, hard coughing bouts, sharp blows to the abdomen, obesity and incorrect posture. A surgically treated hernia can lead to complications such as inguinodynia, while an untreated hernia may be complicated by, inflammation, obstruction, strangulation, hydrocele, inflammation or Obstruction. Diagnosis is through radiological imaging, laparotomy. Treatment is through Mesh Hernia repair surgery, laparoscopic surgery.
  14. 14. INTESTINAL OBSTRUCTION In a bowel obstruction (intestinal obstruction), a blockage prevents the contents of the intestines from passing normally through the digestive tract. Causes include, Adhesions, volvulus, diverticular diseases, tumors. Symptoms is reflected through Abdominal pain which is characterized as intense cramping pain, nausea, vomiting, melena, constipation and diarrhea. Diagnosis is through colonoscopy, radiological imaging, contrast enema, laparoscopy & endoscopy is used.
  15. 15. INTESTINAL OBSTRUCTION Usually resolves conservatively, but many require surgical treatment. [12] Conservatively, managed via nasogastric tube and usually patients recover quickly. However, etiological based surgical repair is done in emergency cases. Laparotomy is preferred method of surgery for intestinal obstruction. Small bowel obstruction caused by Crohn's disease, peritoneal carcinomatosis, sclerosing peritonitis, radiation enteritis, and postpartum bowel obstruction are typically treated conservatively, i.e. without surgery.
  16. 16. PEPTIC ULCER Peptic ulcer is a sore on the lining of stomach or duodenum. Common causes include Autoimmune conditions, Bacteria infestations such as H.Pylori, Drug abuse of NSAIDS and Chemical causes.[13] Symptoms include epigastric pain, belching, hematemesis, melena, loss of appetite. Complications such as GI bleeding, obstruction and perforation.
  17. 17. PEPTIC ULCER Perforation of a peptic ulcer allows a flood of gastric juice to flow into the peritoneal cavity, resulting in diffuse peritonitis that is almost always fatal if untreated. Surgery within 24 hours, with closure of the perforation and washout of the abdominal cavity, is simple and is almost always successful; if followed by appropriate anti-ulcer medical treatment, it leads to a permanent cure for 95 percent of patients. [14] Diagnosis is through Endoscopy, Radiological imaging, Urea breath test and Laparotomy. Surgical treatment is indicated in severe cases, techniques such as vagotomy, Pyloroplasty and Bilroth I and II.
  18. 18. ESOPHAGEAL VARICES Esophageal varices are extremely dilated sub-mucosal veins in the lower third of the esophagus.[15] It is caused through Liver cirrhosis & portal hypertension. Complications such as bleeding, shock and cardiac arrest can occur if left untreated. Histologically, Dilated submucosal veins are the most prominent features of
  19. 19. ESOPHAGEAL VARICES Diagnosis is through endoscopy, radiological imaging. Conservatively, hemodynamic stability of the patient must be restored, AASLD guidelines is followed. Endoscopic intervention, balloon tamponade are commonly used. Esophageal de-vascularization operations such as the Sugiura procedure is used. To treat portal hypertension : transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), distal splenorenal shunt procedure, or liver transplantation is performed.
  20. 20. ACUTE AORTIC DISSECTION Acute aortic dissection, (AAD), is the most common and most lethal of the acute syndromes, and requires urgent diagnosis and treatment. Aortic dissection results from a tear in the aortic wall, and a column of blood enters the medial layer of the aorta creating a hydraulic endarterectomy.[16] The most common symptom of AAD is sudden and severe chest pain,other symptoms include syncope & cardiac tamponade.
  21. 21. ACUTE AORTIC DISSECTION Diagnostically, ECG and serum Troponin tests are carried out to rule out myocardial infarction. Transesophageal echocardiography and contrast based computer tomography is the most commonly used diagnostic method. Aortography is the most specific diagnostic tool in diagnosing AAD. Treatment is administered according to the classification, in case of Type A it is managed surgically to prevent pericardial tamponade & Type B can be managed conservatively with management of hypertension with a one year survival can be upto 90%.[17] Open Aortic surgery, Bentail’s procedure, David’s procedure is considered.
  22. 22. ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM Abdominal aortic aneurysm is a localized enlargement (dilatation) of the abdominal aorta such that the diameter is greater than 3 cm or more than 50% larger than normal. Causes include atherosclerosis, trauma, infection, tobacco smoking, alcohol & hypertension. Usually asymptomatic but severe pain in the lower back, flank, abdomen or groin is present. Grey turner sign is present in cases when retroperitoneal bleeding is
  23. 23. ABDOMINAL AORTIC ANEURYSM An aneurysm is usually defined as an outer aortic diameter over 3 cm (normal diameter of the aorta is around 2 cm)[18] as mild. An aneurysm is usually defined as moderate if the aortic diameter is between 3-5cm. An aneurysm is usually defined as severe if the aortic diameter is more than 5cm.[19] Diagnosis is through radiological imaging such as CT & Aortography. Conservative management is indicated only in cases where surgical repair is contraindicated. Surgery is considered, where both Open surgery and Endovascular surgery is performed on case to case basis. Mortality is lower in Endovascular surgery. [20]
  24. 24. INFERIOR VENA CAVA SYNDROME Inferior vena cava syndrome (IVCS) is a constellation of symptoms resulting from obstruction of the inferior vena cava. It can be caused by physical invasion or compression by a pathological process or by thrombosis within the vein itself. Main symptoms include, tachycardia, edema, aorto-caval compression syndrome. In pregnant women, it can cause fetal distress and fetal death if left untreated. Main causes of IVCS are compression, obstruction, Iatrogenic and Budd-Chiari syndrome.
  25. 25. INFERIOR VENA CAVA SYNDROME Diagnosis is through clinical observation where multiple dilated veins over abdomen is seen. Ultrasound with Doppler is also helpful in diagnosing Inferior vena cava syndrome. Surgical treatment strategies for SVC syndrome include thrombectomy, and/or bypass grafting with a prosthesis or autologous spiral saphenous vein graft. Surgery is reserved for complicated or failed endovascular stenting. [21] If the stent placing is not advisable, placing IVC filters can alleviate symptoms for some time.[22] IVCS patients of intrahepatic obstruction due to malignant hepatic enlargement are usually treated using strip radiotherapy to the intrahepatic IVC, with or without a hepatic arterial infusion of chemotherapy. [23]
  26. 26. AMOEBIC LIVER ABSCESS It is caused due to amebiasis of Liver, which results in abscess formation. Main methods of examination include stool test (to check trophozoites & cysts), Radiography, Hemoglobin estimation, Liver function tests, and serological tests. Conservatively amebicidal drugs such as emetine, dehydroemetine, chloroquine diphosphate, metronidazole, and tinidazole can be used. Surgically we can drain the abscess through percutaneous aspiration. Open surgery is indicated only in cases of complications such as peritonitis and perforation. [24]
  27. 27. ACUTE CHOLECYSTITIS Acute cholecystitis can be defined as the inflammation of the gall bladder, it is usually caused by gall stones. Ascariasis is also a main cause in developing regions such as North Africa, Latin America and South East Asia. [25] Ultrasound scanning is the investigation of choice in patients suspected of having acute cholecystitis. Sonograms typically show pericholecystic fluid and shadows of gall stones. Colour flow Doppler ultrasound shows hyperaemic, pericholecystic blood flow and acute inflammation, in physical examination Acute cholecystitis presents with Murphy sign positive. Biliary scintigraphy (hydroxyiminodiacetic acid (HIDA) scan) is the gold standard investigation.
  28. 28. ACUTE CHOLECYSTITIS Conservative management of Acute cholecystitisinclude fasting, IV fluids and Oxygen therapy. IV antibiotics must prescribed if patient doesn’t improve within 24 hours. Analgesics such as indometacin 25mg 3times a day for a week is prescribed. [26] Surgically, cholecystectomy is indicated in patients, either laparoscopically or through open surgery. Percutaneous cholecystectomy is a minimally invasive procedure, which is preferred in high risk patients.
  29. 29. ACUTE PERITONITIS Acute peritonitis can be defined as the inflammation of perioneum. It is usually caused due to complication of an underlying etiology. Symptoms include Abdominal pain, tenderness of the abdomen, abdominal rigidity, inflammation of abdomen and Fever. Various complications such as sequestrations of fluid, abscess formation & sepsis. Diagnosis of Peritonitis is concluded on the basis of physical examination, a positive Blumberg sign, radiological imaging, peritoneal lavage and laparoscopy. Preferred Surgery for acute peritonitis is laparotomy.
  30. 30. HEMOPERITONEUM Hemoperitoneum describes the presence of blood within the peritoneal cavity, often secondary to trauma. Causes of hemoperitoneum include; penetrating trauma, blunt abdominal trauma, splenic or hepatic injury, abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture perforated gastric ulcer, disseminated intravascular coagulation & complications of abdominal surgery. Symptoms could range from hypotension, tachycardia, abdominal pain, visible traumatic injuries, tenderness to palpation, rebound tenderness, rigid abdomen, tenderness with percussion. Preferred method of diagnosis is Focussed Assessed Sonar Trauma (FAST). [27] Medical care include immediate blood transfusion to stabilize the patient hemodynamically. Hemoperitoneum is a surgical emergency hence laparotomy is performed immediately.
  31. 31. ABDOMINAL TRAUMA Abdominal trauma is an injury to the abdomen. It can be either Open or closed. Symptoms include abdominal pain, tenderness, rigidity, and bruising of the external abdomen & traumatic injury to the abdomen. Seat belt sign is most prominent in blunt abdominal trauma.[28] Most common causes include Road Traffic accident (RTA), gunshot injuries, stab wounds, and incidents of trauma. If left untreated, patient’s condition could worsen resulting in shock, hemoperitoneum, pneumoperitoneum & infection.
  32. 32. ABDOMINAL TRAUMA Diagnosis is through radiological imaging, peritoneal lavage, diagnostic laparotomy, FAST (IOC) & physical examination. Treatment steps include, hemodynamic stabilization of the patient, laparotomy surgery & Open surgery to treat the underlying etiology. The main goal is to stop any sources of bleeding before moving onto any definitive find and repair any injuries that are found. Due to the time sensitive nature, this procedure also emphasizes expedience in terms of gaining access and controlling the bleeding, thus favoring a long midline incision. [29]
  33. 33. BILIARY COLIC Biliary colic is a steady or intermittent ache in the upper abdomen, usually under the right side of the rib cage. It happens when something blocks the normal flow of bile from the gallbladder. Gallstones are the most common reason for biliary colic, other causes include a stricture of the bile duct or a tumor also can block bile flow and cause biliary colic. Signs and symptoms include pain in right upper quadrant, nausea, & vomiting. Diagnosis starts with physical examination, radiological imaging, ERCP, MRCP, HIDA scan & biochemical tests which will suggest elevation of bilirubin and alkaline phosphatase. Pancreatitis should be considered if the lipase value is elevated; gallstone disease is the major cause of pancreatitis. [30] Initial treatment will start with medications of antispasmodic class, NSAIDs, & anti-emetics. Surgical treatment will involve cholecystectomy
