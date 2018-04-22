Download Read Chants of a Lifetime: Searching for a Heart of Gold | PDF books Ebook Free

Download Here https://jobexzzilitan1.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1401920225

An intimate collection of stories, teachings and insights from Krishna Das, who has been called the chant master of American yoga by the New York Times. Since 1994, the sound of his voice singing traditional Indian chants with a Western flavour has brought the spiritual experience of chanting to audiences all over the world. Although having only previously shared his spiritual journey through talks and workshops, he now offers a unique book-and-CD combination that explores his fascinating path and creates an opportunity for almost anyone to experience chanting in a connected and transformative method. Chants of a Lifetime includes photos from Krishna Das years in India and also from his life as a kirtan leader. Included within the book is a specially-recorded CD, consisting of a number of private chanting sessions with the author. With these, you ll feel as though Krishna Das himself is present for a one-on-one chanting session. By using the mediations you can create a profound connection with the universe and explore your own practice of chanting. Learn the overwhelming strength and calm that comes over you when you practice the ancient art of chanting.

