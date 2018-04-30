Read Online Free [Download] Broker-Dealer Regulation: Cases and Analysis Cheryl Nichols For Trial On Book



Broker-Dealer Regulation: Cases and Analysis provides a clear understanding of the regulatory framework governing the U.S. broker-dealer industry in a real-world context. It combines theory and practice for an integrative, experiential learning experience for both the student and the teacher. This book is appropriate for law students, MBA students seeking a concentration in finance and/or capital markets, and securities arbitration clinics. Specifically, Broker-Dealer Regulation is designed to facilitate teaching MBA and JD students in the same classroom as well as for use in a stand-alone course for MBA students seeking concentrations in finance or capital markets. It also includes a chapter on the specific types of broker-dealer fraud typically seen in cases handled by securities arbitration clinics established in various U.S. law schools. Broker-Dealer Regulation uses sequenced hypotheticals and questions to walk students through real-world problems. This approach requires students to apply knowledge gained from the textbook to provide regulatory advice to a broker-dealer. To aid student understanding of the business of broker-dealers, Chapter 2 is devoted to describing various broker-dealer business models and includes a glossary of terms specific to the U.S. broker-dealer industry. Broker-Dealer Regulation is the only casebook available that presents a comprehensive and current overview of the broker-dealer regulatory framework. It focuses on the federal and self-regulatory framework for broker-dealers along with an in-depth discussion of the current regulatory developments such as changes due to Dodd Frank, the JOBS Act, FINRA Rulebook Consolidation, and other emerging regulatory issues.

