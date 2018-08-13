DOWNLOAD online free Healing Remedies: Over 1,000 Natural Remedies for the Treatment, Prevention and Cure of Common Ailments and Conditions (Illustrated Encyclopedia) [free] pdf FOR ANY DEVICE - BY

Donwload Here : https://hjghjhg6ythg.blogspot.com/?book=1862041873



This book has more than 1000 natural remedies, drawn from many different systems, such as Chinese Herbal, traditional home and folk remedies, flower remedies and so on. It is packed full of fascinating information: walnuts can help to get us through times of change, hawthorn berries can ease angina, a decoction of parsley can help to dissolve bladder stones, live yoghurt heals nappy rash, red peppers can help obesity ... the list is endless. Each entry has a clear photograph for purposes of identification, along with the properties of the plant, uses, history, warnings, combination advice, recipes and so on. The edges of the pages are colour-coded, for easy navigation. The glossary of terms at the end ensures that the text can be clearly understood and there are recommendations for further reading, should you wish to specialise. A great resource for anyone interested in natural healing and guaranteed to become a bible for enthusiasts; it is the perfect place to start. Even the most cynical reader will be tempted to try suggestions here, drawn from millennia of wisdom from around the world. --Alison Jardine

