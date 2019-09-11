Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Factors that Make Real Estate Investment in Pune a Profitable Deal By Kohinoor Group https://www.kohinoorpune.com/
 Even though the real estate market is seeing a sluggish growth since some of the years, Pune’s real estate market is sta...
Let’s browse more to understand concerning the factors contributive to creating Pune city - a hotspot for real estate inve...
2) Cash flow from rentals Cash flows from real estate properties are steady and much surer than that of most different inv...
3) Accessibility Most of the places are only accessible, and transportation isn't a drag in Pune. You'll reach one corner ...
5) Livability Pune is one in every of the foremost liveable in India: According to Mercer’s 21st annual Quality of Living ...
To read more articles on real estate inbound marketing visit Kohinoor blog: https://blog.kohinoorpune.com/
ADDRESS Kohinoor Development Corporation A-102, ICC Trade Tower, S.B Road, Pune 411016 sales@kohinoorpune.com Contact no. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Real estate investment in pune - a profitable deal

40 views

Published on

Pune is India’s emerging city and a hot real estate market for investment. Read our blog to know how property investment in Pune is profitable for you

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Real estate investment in pune - a profitable deal

  1. 1. 5 Factors that Make Real Estate Investment in Pune a Profitable Deal By Kohinoor Group https://www.kohinoorpune.com/
  2. 2.  Even though the real estate market is seeing a sluggish growth since some of the years, Pune’s real estate market is stable and acting in the distinction with its close town Mumbai.  The accommodation request within the town is increasing from IT specialists. Likewise, professionals migrating from alternative cities are creating Pune, a vast urban community. Combining alternative factors, Pune’s image has picked up a positive result on the real estate market in each private and business area.
  3. 3. Let’s browse more to understand concerning the factors contributive to creating Pune city - a hotspot for real estate investors and residential buyers. 1) RoI (Return on Investment) As real estate isn't a liquid asset, it's not easy to convert it into money quickly. Pune is a longtime market with several participants to sell the asset while not an enormous impact on the value.
  4. 4. 2) Cash flow from rentals Cash flows from real estate properties are steady and much surer than that of most different investments. Since Pune has grown up as a tech and automobile hub, more and more professionals are coming here in search of job opportunities. It is directly smart to the point that if you invest in Pune, you're bound to earn income since the demand from migrant populations is high. To read the blog in detail please visit: 5 Factors that Make Real Estate Investment in Pune a Profitable Deal
  5. 5. 3) Accessibility Most of the places are only accessible, and transportation isn't a drag in Pune. You'll reach one corner of the town from another in only 1 – 1.5 hr, that isn't attainable in other cities. It enables a straightforward commute for working professionals, no matter wherever they purchase their home. Also, with the new metro project obtaining built, overall property by road and metro goes to boost the city’s quality even more! 4) Clean and green The lush green trees by wayside beautify the complete look and feel of the town. Small mountains and superb weather solely boost this beauty. So, people who are searching for homes with greenery around will be glad to measure in this town.
  6. 6. 5) Livability Pune is one in every of the foremost liveable in India: According to Mercer’s 21st annual Quality of Living Rankings. It can be merely the place wherever you'll get a glimpse of modern India, wherever the tradition blends with modernity almost seamlessly. Pune is additionally the town in shut proximity to different upcoming significant cities like Kolhapur, Solapur, Nashik, etc., This makes up for a new role of features. It may be hard to predict real estate trends; however, prices are sooner or later going to rebound and head to arise! Also, with the new Modi 2.0 government, businesspeople and investor community is assured a few smart financial growths are going forward into the next five years. So, get wise and invest in Pune. You won’t regret it!
  7. 7. To read more articles on real estate inbound marketing visit Kohinoor blog: https://blog.kohinoorpune.com/
  8. 8. ADDRESS Kohinoor Development Corporation A-102, ICC Trade Tower, S.B Road, Pune 411016 sales@kohinoorpune.com Contact no. 020 6764 1839

×