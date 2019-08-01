Free Audio Books Mp3 Up from Slavery

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Up�from�Slavery Booker�T.�Washington�fought�his�way�out�of�slavery�to�become�an�educator,�statesman,�political�shaper,�and proponent�of�the�"do�it�yourself"�idea.�In�his�autobiography,�he�describes�his�early�life�as�a�slave�on�a�Virginia plantation,�his�steady�rise�during�the�Civil�War,�his�struggle�for�education,�his�schooling�at�the�Hampton�Institute,�and his�years�as�founder�and�president�of�the�Tuskegee�Institute�in�Alabama,�which�was�devoted�to�helping�minorities learn�useful,�marketable�skills.�He�gives�an�account�of�his�travels,�speeches,�and�meetings�with�various�leaders, including�Theodore�Roosevelt�in�the�White�House.�Employing�a�didactic�tone,�Washington�deftly�sets�forth�his�belief that�the�black�man's�salvation�lies�in�education,�industriousness,�and�self�reliance.�This�is�the�true�life�story�of�a�man of�real�courage�and�dedication. "Nineteenth�century�African�American�businessman,�activist,�and�educator�Booker�Taliaferro�Washington's�Up�from Slavery�is�one�of�the�greatest�American�autobiographies�ever�written.�Its�mantras�of�black�economic�empowerment, land�ownership,�and�self�help�inspired�generations�of�black�leaders,�including�Marcus�Garvey,�Elijah�Muhammad, Malcolm�X,�and�Louis�Farrakhan...The�potency�of�his�philosophies�are�alive�today�in�the�nationalist�and�conservative camps�that�compose�the�complex�quilt�of�black�American�society."�Amazon.com�editorial�review
