הנוסחא לכתיבת דפי מכירה

‫המהיר‬ ‫המדריך‬ ‫דפי‬ ‫לכתיבת‬-‫מכירה‬ ‫טריקי‬ ‫קובי‬ ‫מאת‬ iBoss.co.il
‫לנשים‬ ‫אישית‬ ‫פניה‬-‫אך‬ ‫זכר‬ ‫בלשון‬ ‫כתוב‬ ‫המדריך‬ ‫בלבד‬ ‫העברית‬ ‫השפה‬ ‫מגבלות‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫שווה‬ ‫במידה‬ ‫היפה‬ ‫המי...
‫כוללת‬ ‫התבנית‬12‫שלבים‬: 1.‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫קבלת‬. 2.‫הבעיה‬ ‫הגדרת‬. 3.‫לבעיה‬ ‫הפיתרון‬ ‫הצגת‬. 4.‫אודותינ...
‫המכירה‬ ‫למכתב‬ ‫התבנית‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולסקור‬ ‫להתקדם‬ ‫נוכל‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫לבצע‬ ‫או‬ ‫לרכוש‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫מניע‬ ‫מה‬ ‫שפירטנו‬ ‫אחרי‬12‫ה...
"‫לקנות‬ ‫ששכחת‬ ‫ולגלות‬ ‫הים‬ ‫לחוף‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫אותך‬ ‫להרגיז‬ ‫שיכולים‬ ‫דברים‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫קרם‬.‫...
‫להתק‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫להתאמץ‬‫ר‬‫ב‬‫ו‬‫לצלם‬,‫מהמחשב‬ ‫בנוחות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫מאוחר‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫ההגדלה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הביתי‬." ‫משקפיי...
‫לתת‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫רחבה‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫האחריות‬ ‫את‬ ‫תן‬,‫לעמוד‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ביכולת‬ ‫מספיק‬ ‫בטוח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬ ‫מ‬ ‫אני‬ ‫שלך‬...
-"‫לתאריך‬ ‫עד‬ ‫מוגבלת‬ ‫זו‬ ‫הצעה‬1.1.2020‫בלבד‬,‫למחיר‬ ‫שוב‬ ‫יעלה‬ ‫המחיר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫תאריך‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫המלא‬." 10.‫לפעולה‬ ‫...
‫לסיום‬ ‫טיפים‬ ‫כמה‬: ‫טיפ‬1:‫ליום‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫עזוב‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫את‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫שסיימת‬ ‫אחרי‬-‫יומיים‬.‫שסיימת‬ ‫אחרי‬ ‫מי...
  1. 1. ‫המהיר‬ ‫המדריך‬ ‫דפי‬ ‫לכתיבת‬-‫מכירה‬ ‫טריקי‬ ‫קובי‬ ‫מאת‬ iBoss.co.il
  2. 2. ‫לנשים‬ ‫אישית‬ ‫פניה‬-‫אך‬ ‫זכר‬ ‫בלשון‬ ‫כתוב‬ ‫המדריך‬ ‫בלבד‬ ‫העברית‬ ‫השפה‬ ‫מגבלות‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫שווה‬ ‫במידה‬ ‫היפה‬ ‫המין‬ ‫אל‬ ‫פונה‬. ‫חסמי‬ ‫עם‬ ‫התמודדות‬-‫רכישה‬ ‫דפי‬-‫ה‬ ‫טקסט‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫במילים‬ ‫או‬ ‫מכירה‬‫שבין‬ ‫הקריטי‬ ‫ההבדל‬ ‫את‬ ‫להוות‬ ‫יכולים‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫מניע‬ ‫מלבלב‬ ‫לעסק‬ ‫מדשדש‬ ‫עסק‬.‫ענק‬ ‫עסק‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬ ‫משנה‬ ‫לא‬,‫קטן‬ ‫עסק‬ ‫בעל‬,‫משווק‬ ‫יזם‬ ‫או‬ ‫אינטרנט‬-‫כלשהי‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫לבצע‬ ‫להם‬ ‫ולגרום‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫להניע‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫היכולת‬)‫אם‬ ‫בין‬ ‫כפתור‬ ‫על‬ ‫לחיצה‬,‫בפועל‬ ‫רכישה‬ ‫או‬ ‫אישיים‬ ‫פרטים‬ ‫טופס‬ ‫מילוי‬(‫באו‬ ‫תלויה‬‫באיכות‬ ‫מוחלט‬ ‫פן‬ ‫משתמש‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫בו‬ ‫הכתיבה‬ ‫וסגנון‬ ‫הטקסט‬.‫ל‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫בו‬ ‫מצב‬ ‫לדמיין‬ ‫נסה‬"‫שכנע‬"‫רבים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫את‬ ‫לרכוש‬ ‫יותר‬,‫מספר‬ ‫מתוך‬ ‫הקונים‬ ‫מספר‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכפלה‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫משהו‬ ‫דמיין‬ ‫המתעניינים‬.‫מדמיין‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫על‬ ‫דעתך‬ ‫מה‬? ‫תוצאות‬ ‫להשיג‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫זה‬ ‫במדריך‬ ‫הכלול‬ ‫בידע‬ ‫משתמש‬ ‫אני‬‫נחמד‬ ‫שיהיה‬ ‫וחשבתי‬ ‫מדהימות‬ ‫אותך‬ ‫גם‬ ‫לשתף‬,‫מכך‬ ‫שיפיק‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫למי‬ ‫המדריך‬ ‫את‬ ‫הלאה‬ ‫להעביר‬ ‫מוזמן‬ ‫גם‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫תועלת‬. ‫אליך‬ ‫לי‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫בקשה‬ ‫רק‬,‫בלבד‬ ‫חיוביות‬ ‫ולמטרות‬ ‫מושכלת‬ ‫בצורה‬ ‫בידע‬ ‫השתמש‬ ‫אנא‬(: ‫היחיד‬ ‫המטרה‬‫דף‬ ‫של‬ ‫ה‬-‫חס‬ ‫על‬ ‫להתגבר‬ ‫היא‬ ‫מכירה‬‫הפוטנציאלי‬ ‫הלקוח‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫הרכישה‬ ‫מי‬ ‫ולשכ‬‫פעולה‬ ‫לבצע‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫נע‬. ‫חס‬‫מדובר‬ ‫אם‬ ‫ובין‬ ‫פרונטלית‬ ‫במכירה‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫אם‬ ‫בין‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫בדרך‬ ‫זהים‬ ‫לקוחות‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫מי‬ ‫במכירה‬‫דף‬ ‫באמצעות‬-‫אינטרנט‬ ‫באתר‬ ‫מכירה‬,‫חס‬‫ביטויים‬ ‫במגוון‬ ‫ביטוי‬ ‫לידי‬ ‫באים‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫מים‬: 1".‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לעצמי‬ ‫להרשות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬." 2" .‫עכשיו‬ ‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬." 3" .‫ל‬ ‫אתה‬‫שלי‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מבין‬ ‫א‬." 4" .‫שלי‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפתור‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫אני‬ ‫איך‬?." 5" .‫בזה‬ ‫מאמין‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬." 6" .‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫אוהב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אם‬ ‫מה‬?." 7" .‫שלי‬ ‫במקרה‬ ‫יעבוד‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬." ‫לכתוב‬ ‫כדי‬‫דף‬-‫ל‬ ‫יש‬ ‫מוצלח‬ ‫מכירה‬"‫טפל‬"‫החס‬ ‫בכל‬‫הנ‬ ‫מים‬"‫היא‬ ‫והאמת‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫עדין‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫ל‬ ‫מ‬ ‫נוסחה‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫שיש‬‫מחדש‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫המציאות‬ ‫במבחן‬ ‫ועומדת‬ ‫שעמדה‬ ‫ופשוטה‬ ‫מדוייקת‬ ‫אוד‬. ‫הנוסחה‬ ‫את‬ ‫המצאתי‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫לחשוב‬ ‫תטעו‬ ‫אל‬,‫שלי‬ ‫שאינו‬ ‫קרדיט‬ ‫לעצי‬ ‫לקחת‬ ‫מתיימר‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫המניע‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫שתעזור‬ ‫בנוסחה‬ ‫אתכם‬ ‫לשתף‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫שמח‬ ‫בהחלט‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אך‬ ‫יחסית‬ ‫רבה‬ ‫ובקלות‬ ‫קצר‬ ‫בזמן‬. ‫אגב‬,‫תוהים‬ ‫אתם‬ ‫אם‬‫מקצועיים‬ ‫קופירייטרים‬ ‫לגבי‬,‫כן‬ ‫אז‬,‫נוסחאות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫עובדים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫על‬ ‫מראש‬ ‫מוכנות‬-‫מרשימות‬ ‫לתוצאות‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנת‬(: ‫שלנו‬ ‫התוכן‬ ‫את‬ ‫לתוכה‬ ‫לצקת‬ ‫אחריה‬ ‫לעקוב‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫פשוטה‬ ‫תבנית‬ ‫למעשה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הנוסחה‬ ‫משווקים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫ולמוצר‬ ‫היעד‬ ‫לקהל‬ ‫בהתאם‬.
  3. 3. ‫כוללת‬ ‫התבנית‬12‫שלבים‬: 1.‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫קבלת‬. 2.‫הבעיה‬ ‫הגדרת‬. 3.‫לבעיה‬ ‫הפיתרון‬ ‫הצגת‬. 4.‫אודותינו‬ ‫המלצות‬ ‫הצגת‬. 5.‫במוצר‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫הצגת‬. 6.‫הצגת‬"‫חברתית‬ ‫הוכחה‬." 7.‫ההצעה‬ ‫בניית‬. 8.‫אחריות‬ ‫תעודת‬. 9.‫מחסור‬ ‫יצירת‬. 10.‫לפעולה‬ ‫קריאה‬. 11.‫אזהרה‬. 12.‫ותזכורת‬ ‫סיום‬. ‫מהשל‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬‫מתג‬ ‫רגש‬ ‫בונה‬ ‫בים‬‫בחס‬ ‫טיפול‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫בר‬‫הרכישה‬ ‫מי‬. ‫ברגש‬ ‫מתחילה‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫הנעה‬ ‫על‬ ‫לרכישה‬ ‫מונעים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫כי‬ ‫היא‬ ‫לזכור‬ ‫חשובה‬ ‫נקודה‬-‫לאחר‬ ‫ורק‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫הרגשות‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫הרכ‬‫י‬‫ש‬‫ה‬‫מושכלים‬ ‫בתירוצים‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫מצדיקים‬ ‫הם‬,‫בדף‬ ‫מהשלבים‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לכן‬-‫חייב‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫ריג‬ ‫לרמת‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫את‬ ‫להוביל‬‫לפעולה‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫שתניע‬ ‫וש‬. ‫הרשימה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מעט‬ ‫נצמצם‬ ‫אם‬,‫באמת‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫שמניעים‬ ‫דברים‬ ‫שני‬ ‫רק‬ ‫ישנם‬ ‫כי‬ ‫לציין‬ ‫נוכל‬: -‫לצבור‬ ‫השאיפה‬. -‫מהפסד‬ ‫הפחד‬. ‫השניים‬ ‫מבין‬,‫יותר‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫מהפסד‬ ‫הפחד‬.‫כך‬ ‫על‬ ‫חשוב‬.. ‫לשלם‬ ‫מוכן‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫האם‬297‫עבור‬ ‫שח‬"‫נהדרים‬ ‫זוגיות‬ ‫לחיי‬ ‫השלם‬ ‫המדריך‬"‫עבור‬ ‫או‬"‫כיצד‬ ‫ל‬‫חייך‬ ‫אהבת‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולהחזיר‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הגירושין‬ ‫תהליך‬ ‫את‬ ‫עצור‬"? ‫במציאות‬ ‫הכותרות‬ ‫שתי‬ ‫בין‬ ‫בהשוואה‬,‫מהראשונה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫חמש‬ ‫פי‬ ‫מוכרת‬ ‫השניה‬ ‫הכותרת‬,‫הכל‬ ‫מהפסד‬ ‫בפחד‬ ‫עוסקת‬ ‫השניה‬ ‫שהכותרת‬ ‫מכוון‬. ‫ל‬ ‫לצבור‬ ‫והשאיפה‬ ‫מהפסד‬ ‫הפחד‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפרק‬ ‫ניתן‬‫שאיפות‬ ‫שמונה‬‫להגיב‬ ‫לכולם‬ ‫שגורמות‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫מה‬ ‫משנה‬ ‫ולא‬‫מספק‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬,‫שהן‬ ‫כך‬ ‫שבו‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫את‬ ‫להציג‬ ‫עליך‬‫יענו‬ ‫מהשאיפו‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫או‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫על‬‫הבאות‬ ‫ת‬: 1.‫עשיר‬ ‫להיות‬. 2.‫טוב‬ ‫להיראות‬. 3.‫מפורסם‬ ‫להיות‬. 4.‫בריא‬ ‫להיות‬. 5.‫פנימית‬ ‫שלווה‬ ‫להשיג‬. 6.‫ביטחון‬ ‫להשיג‬. 7.‫חופשי‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫יותר‬. 8.‫להנות‬. ‫אחד‬ ‫שכל‬ ‫מה‬ ‫הן‬ ‫הללו‬ ‫השאיפות‬"‫באמ‬‫ת‬"‫להשיג‬ ‫רוצה‬‫כלי‬ ‫רק‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫והמוצר‬ ‫בחיים‬ ‫עבו‬‫כך‬ ‫לצורך‬ ‫רם‬,‫אלו‬ ‫בשאיפות‬ ‫מתרכז‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫שדף‬ ‫לדאוג‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫לכן‬.
  4. 4. ‫המכירה‬ ‫למכתב‬ ‫התבנית‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולסקור‬ ‫להתקדם‬ ‫נוכל‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫לבצע‬ ‫או‬ ‫לרכוש‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫מניע‬ ‫מה‬ ‫שפירטנו‬ ‫אחרי‬12‫השלבים‬ ‫דף‬ ‫לכתיבת‬-‫מנצח‬ ‫מכירה‬. 1.‫הק‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫קבלת‬‫ורא‬ ‫לא‬ ‫והגיע‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫המודעה‬ ‫על‬ ‫לחץ‬ ‫אכן‬ ‫הגולש‬ ‫בהנחה‬‫ת‬‫המעטפה‬ ‫את‬ ‫פתח‬ ‫לחלופין‬ ‫או‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫ר‬ ‫מיידי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫את‬ ‫לתפוס‬ ‫עלינו‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקרוא‬ ‫והתחיל‬.‫הכותרת‬ ‫הדבר‬ ‫היא‬‫ואם‬ ‫יקרא‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫שהקורא‬ ‫הראשון‬‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫את‬ ‫תפסה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הכותרת‬ ‫מהמשך‬ ‫לשכוח‬ ‫יכולים‬ ‫אנחנו‬‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬.‫שקשור‬ ‫מה‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫סובלנות‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫מעט‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לאנשים‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫הלב‬ ‫לתשומת‬,‫ליבם‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫את‬ ‫ומושכת‬ ‫ישיר‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫אליהם‬ ‫פונה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הכותרת‬ ‫אם‬ ‫הלאה‬ ‫ידלגו‬ ‫הם‬,‫המכתב‬ ‫את‬ ‫יזרקו‬ ‫או‬ ‫שלכם‬ ‫האתר‬ ‫את‬ ‫יעזבו‬. ‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫למשיכת‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫מוצלחות‬ ‫תבניות‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הבאים‬ ‫המשפטים‬ ‫שלושת‬ ‫בכות‬‫רת‬: "‫ל‬ ‫המדריך‬_______" ‫דברים‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫כיצד‬ ‫וללמוד‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫אוהבים‬ ‫אנשים‬.‫ייצור‬ ‫בכותרת‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫של‬ ‫שילוב‬ ‫לב‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫ימשוך‬ ‫שתמיד‬ ‫מנצח‬ ‫שילוב‬.‫ש‬ ‫לומר‬ ‫ניתן‬"‫ל‬ ‫המדריך‬"‫החזקות‬ ‫המילים‬ ‫שתי‬ ‫הן‬ ‫בכותרת‬ ‫בהן‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫שניתן‬ ‫ביותר‬. "‫ל‬ ‫הסודות‬_______‫נחשפים‬"! ‫סו‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫אנשים‬‫דות‬.‫יודעים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫שאנשים‬ ‫דברים‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫אוהבים‬ ‫אנחנו‬. ‫והשפעה‬ ‫עצמה‬ ‫בעלי‬ ‫מרגישים‬ ‫בו‬ ‫שמחזיקים‬ ‫ואלו‬ ‫כח‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ידע‬.‫נהנ‬ ‫כולנו‬ ‫מזה‬ ‫חוץ‬‫מקצת‬ ‫ים‬ ‫הסוף‬ ‫לקראת‬ ‫בייחוד‬ ‫חשאיות‬‫הסוד‬ ‫שם‬"‫מתגלה‬." "‫אזהרה‬:‫על‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫תחשוב‬ ‫אל‬_______‫ש‬ ‫עד‬_______" ‫להפס‬ ‫מהפחד‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫מונעים‬ ‫שאנשים‬ ‫זוכר‬‫לצבור‬ ‫מהשאיפה‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫ד‬?‫המילה‬"‫אזהרה‬" ‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫לפחד‬ ‫ישירות‬ ‫פונה‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫בכותרת‬.‫למשהו‬ ‫לנו‬ ‫מתחברת‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫אזהרה‬ ‫המילה‬ ‫לב‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫שדורש‬ ‫חשוב‬,‫צעיר‬ ‫מגיל‬ ‫בנו‬ ‫שתבוע‬ ‫משהו‬ ‫זה‬)‫אומרים‬ ‫ואתם‬ ‫לכן‬ ‫שאמרו‬ ‫זוכרים‬ ‫שלכם‬ ‫לילדים‬"‫זהירות‬"‫פ‬ ‫בכל‬‫לב‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫לשמוך‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫שאתם‬ ‫עם‬?(‫ומכאן‬‫ש‬‫זוהי‬‫כותרת‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫חזקה‬. 2.‫הבעיה‬ ‫הגדרת‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫העניין‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולהגביר‬ ‫להתקדם‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫את‬ ‫למשוך‬ ‫שהצלחת‬ ‫אחרי‬ ‫על‬-‫הזאת‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫למי‬ ‫מרגיש‬ ‫זה‬ ‫וכיצד‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫תיאור‬ ‫ידי‬.‫להגיע‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫לעצמו‬ ‫אומר‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫שבו‬ ‫למצב‬"‫וואו‬,‫מרגיש‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫איך‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫זה‬"‫קורא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כאשר‬‫המילים‬ ‫את‬ ‫שכתבת‬.‫למעשה‬,‫פתוח‬ ‫פצע‬ ‫על‬ ‫מלח‬ ‫זורה‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫כאילו‬ ‫לדמיין‬ ‫ופשוט‬ ‫לעצור‬ ‫יש‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫בשלב‬ )‫להיסחף‬ ‫לא‬‫יותר‬‫מדי‬.(: ... ‫נקרא‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫השלב‬"‫הבעיה‬ ‫העצמת‬",‫שהקורא‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫מעצים‬ ‫ואז‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מציג‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫נמצא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫בו‬ ‫המצב‬ ‫של‬ ‫המצוקה‬ ‫את‬ ‫ויבין‬ ‫הכאב‬ ‫את‬ ‫ירגיש‬.‫כ‬ ‫רגש‬ ‫לעורר‬ ‫הצורך‬‫הוא‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫ה‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫במצב‬ ‫להישאר‬ ‫נוטים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫כי‬ ‫עד‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫כה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫בני‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫הרגל‬ ‫של‬ ‫שכוחו‬ ‫מכוון‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫גדול‬ ‫כאב‬ ‫של‬ ‫תחושה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אם‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫ולא‬)‫מוכר‬ ‫נשמע‬?.(‫גם‬ ‫זה‬ ‫על‬ ‫חושבים‬ ‫אם‬ ‫ואין‬ ‫משבר‬ ‫כשמתרחש‬ ‫עד‬ ‫קבועים‬ ‫בהרגלים‬ ‫וממשיכים‬ ‫צורה‬ ‫באותה‬ ‫נוהגים‬ ‫ועסקים‬ ‫חברות‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫ברירה‬. ‫למשל‬,‫על‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫להעצים‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫השמש‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫קרם‬ ‫מוכר‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬-‫סיפור‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫לקרות‬ ‫שיכול‬ ‫קצר‬.
  5. 5. "‫לקנות‬ ‫ששכחת‬ ‫ולגלות‬ ‫הים‬ ‫לחוף‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫אותך‬ ‫להרגיז‬ ‫שיכולים‬ ‫דברים‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫קרם‬.‫המקרים‬ ‫ברוב‬,‫קיוסק‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫ואם‬ ‫הים‬ ‫בחוף‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫קרם‬ ‫לרכוש‬ ‫אפשרות‬ ‫אין‬ ‫ק‬ ‫שמוכר‬‫הגנה‬ ‫רם‬)‫חודשים‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫שם‬ ‫ששוכב‬ ‫כזה‬(‫כרטיס‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫הנראה‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ליוון‬ ‫טיסה‬. ‫הגנה‬ ‫קרם‬ ‫תמרח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫כלום‬ ‫יקרה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שהפעם‬ ‫מחליט‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אז‬,‫שלך‬ ‫למגבת‬ ‫חוזר‬ ‫קצת‬ ‫ומשתזף‬.‫נשרף‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫כמובן‬‫לצרוב‬ ‫מתחיל‬ ‫והעור‬. ‫כואבת‬ ‫תנועה‬ ‫וכל‬ ‫הביתה‬ ‫חוזר‬ ‫אתה‬,‫בסיסיות‬ ‫פעולות‬ ‫לבצע‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫קשה‬‫על‬ ‫לדבר‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫במקלחת‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שמחכה‬ ‫הסיוט‬.‫בנוסף‬,‫שגרמת‬ ‫הנזק‬ ‫על‬ ‫גדולה‬ ‫אשמה‬ ‫להרגיש‬ ‫מתחיל‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫לגוף‬)‫שלך‬ ‫למשפחה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫גרוע‬ ‫ובמקרה‬.( ‫בקיצור‬,‫הניתן‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫מהר‬ ‫שתעבור‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫רוצה‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫נעימה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫הרגשה‬."... ‫שנת‬ ‫בדוגמא‬‫תי‬,‫הכא‬ ‫והעצמת‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫קרם‬ ‫היה‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הבעיה‬‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫התיאור‬ ‫היא‬ ‫ב‬ ‫מכך‬ ‫כתוצאה‬ ‫שקורות‬ ‫הצרות‬. 3.‫לבעיה‬ ‫הפיתרון‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫את‬ ‫להציג‬ ‫הזמן‬ ‫הגיע‬ ‫הכאב‬ ‫תחושת‬ ‫העברת‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫עניין‬ ‫שבנית‬ ‫אחרי‬ ‫עכשיו‬ ‫לבעיה‬ ‫הפתרון‬.‫את‬ ‫לקורא‬ ‫לפתור‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫משמעי‬ ‫חד‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫להבהיר‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫בשלב‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫הבעיה‬. ‫עצמך‬ ‫את‬ ‫להציג‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בחלק‬‫שלך‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫ואת‬‫ל‬ ‫להם‬ ‫ולעזור‬"‫הירגע‬"‫ושאין‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫להם‬ ‫לפתור‬ ‫עומדים‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫שהמוצר‬ ‫מכוון‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫בבעיה‬ ‫יאבקו‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫צורך‬. 4.‫המלצות‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫המקרים‬ ‫ברוב‬,‫חושב‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫אות‬ ‫עצמך‬ ‫את‬ ‫שהצגת‬ ‫אחר‬"‫כן‬,‫יכול‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫בטח‬ ‫לי‬ ‫לעזור‬.‫אומרים‬ ‫שכולם‬ ‫מה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫הרי‬." ‫לכן‬‫בך‬ ‫לבטוח‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫מדוע‬ ‫טובה‬ ‫סיבה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מיד‬ ‫להגיב‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫חשוב‬.‫ההמלצות‬ ‫את‬ ‫הצג‬ ‫הבאות‬ ‫מהדרכים‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫שלך‬: -‫בתחום‬ ‫עוסק‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫בו‬ ‫הזמן‬ ‫משך‬. -‫הבעיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫פתר‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫למקרים‬ ‫דוגמאות‬. -‫מוכרות‬ ‫חברות‬)‫אנשים‬ ‫או‬(‫עובד‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫איתם‬. -‫הרצאת‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫כנסים‬. -‫פרסים‬,‫או‬ ‫הצטיינות‬‫בתחום‬ ‫קיבלת‬ ‫או‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫תעודות‬. ‫במצבו‬ ‫היית‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫להרגיש‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫החלק‬ ‫קריאת‬ ‫בסיום‬,‫עברת‬‫בעצמך‬‫את‬ ‫דומות‬ ‫לתוצאות‬ ‫לצפות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫ושהוא‬ ‫בהצלחה‬ ‫התהליך‬. 5.‫במוצר‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫במוצר‬ ‫מהשימוש‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫להרוויח‬ ‫הולך‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫מה‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫לקורא‬ ‫להציג‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫בו‬ ‫השלב‬ ‫הגיע‬ ‫או‬‫שלך‬ ‫השירות‬.‫התכונות‬ ‫על‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫לקורא‬ ‫בלספר‬ ‫ותתמקד‬ ‫תטעה‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הנהדר‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫של‬,‫מכך‬ ‫יקבל‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫על‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ‫אלא‬.‫או‬ ‫למוצר‬ ‫הכבוד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫עם‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫השירות‬..)‫כבוד‬ ‫ויש‬(‫הם‬ ‫במה‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫במוצר‬ ‫או‬ ‫בך‬ ‫מתעניין‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫המ‬ ‫את‬ ‫ישנו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫ואיך‬ ‫בשבילו‬ ‫יעשו‬‫שלו‬ ‫צב‬. ‫באמצעות‬ ‫ההבדל‬ ‫את‬ ‫להסביר‬ ‫אנסה‬ ‫אני‬ ‫לכן‬ ‫ליתרון‬ ‫תכונה‬ ‫בין‬ ‫ההבדל‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפספס‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫קל‬ ‫דוגמאות‬ ‫כמה‬. ‫דיגיטלית‬ ‫במצלמה‬,‫תכונה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫מצלמת‬ ‫המצלמה‬ ‫בה‬ ‫הרזולוציה‬,‫ולכן‬18‫מגה‬-‫זאת‬ ‫פיקסל‬ ‫הבא‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫ולעומת‬ ‫תכונה‬‫מתאר‬‫יתרון‬":‫להגדיל‬ ‫שמאפשרת‬ ‫מדהימה‬ ‫תמונה‬ ‫איכות‬ ‫הצפי‬ ‫את‬‫ואף‬ ‫ה‬‫פרצוף‬ ‫של‬ ‫תמונה‬ ‫להדפיס‬‫קהל‬ ‫של‬ ‫צילום‬ ‫מתוך‬ ‫בלבד‬.‫תצטרך‬ ‫לא‬ ‫יותר‬
  6. 6. ‫להתק‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫להתאמץ‬‫ר‬‫ב‬‫ו‬‫לצלם‬,‫מהמחשב‬ ‫בנוחות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫מאוחר‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫ההגדלה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הביתי‬." ‫משקפיים‬ ‫בעדשות‬,‫תכונה‬ ‫הן‬ ‫העדשות‬ ‫סוג‬,‫יתרון‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫תכונה‬ ‫הן‬ ‫מולטיפוקל‬ ‫עדשטת‬ ‫ולכן‬, ‫הו‬ ‫מולטיפוקל‬ ‫עדשות‬ ‫של‬ ‫היתרון‬‫א‬"‫זוג‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫ומרחוק‬ ‫מקרוב‬ ‫ולראות‬ ‫לקרוא‬ ‫היכולת‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫משקפיים‬.‫בסוף‬ ‫מתרסקים‬ ‫שתמיד‬ ‫נוסף‬ ‫זוג‬ ‫עם‬ ‫נרתיק‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫לסחוב‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫תצטרך‬ ‫לא‬ ‫מהתפריט‬ ‫לקרוא‬ ‫רוצה‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫המשקפיים‬ ‫החלפת‬ ‫של‬ ‫מהטקס‬ ‫להימנע‬ ‫ותוכל‬." ‫של‬ ‫התכונות‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫נייר‬ ‫של‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫בצד‬ ‫רשום‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫בדף‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫החלק‬ ‫את‬ ‫להשיג‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫והלא‬ ‫הברורים‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫מכן‬ ‫ולאחר‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המוצר‬-‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫ברורים‬ ‫תכונה‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫בהתאם‬ ‫הדף‬ ‫של‬ ‫השני‬ ‫בצד‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫ורשום‬ ‫מהתכונות‬ ‫אחת‬. ‫טבע‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫יסיק‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שהקורא‬ ‫יתרון‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫לא‬ ‫יתרון‬‫התכונה‬ ‫מהבנת‬ ‫י‬,‫לצימר‬ ‫נסיעה‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫הזוגי‬ ‫הקשר‬ ‫חיזוק‬ ‫של‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫לא‬ ‫יתרון‬ ‫כוללת‬ ‫אולם‬ ‫וחופשה‬ ‫הנאה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫יתרון‬ ‫כוללת‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫מתאפשרות‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלרוב‬ ‫הזוג‬ ‫בני‬ ‫בין‬ ‫מעמיקות‬ ‫שיחות‬ ‫לנהל‬ ‫והאפשרות‬. ‫בדף‬ ‫נקודות‬ ‫בצורת‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫את‬ ‫כתוב‬-‫שלך‬ ‫המכירה‬,‫יתרונות‬ ‫לפספס‬ ‫לא‬ ‫נסה‬‫והשקע‬ ‫ע‬ ‫מחשבה‬‫זה‬ ‫חלק‬ ‫על‬ ‫מוקה‬,‫כדי‬ ‫הרשימה‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫בלבד‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫יתרון‬ ‫מספיק‬ ‫פעמים‬ ‫מעט‬ ‫לא‬ ‫לקונה‬ ‫קורא‬ ‫להפוך‬. 6.‫הצגת‬"‫חברתית‬ ‫הוכחה‬" ‫בליבו‬ ‫ספקות‬ ‫להעלות‬ ‫שוב‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫יתחיל‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫של‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫ממשיים‬ ‫אכן‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫שכל‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫מקווה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ליבו‬ ‫שבתוך‬ ‫למרות‬.‫לבנות‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בשלב‬‫אמון‬ ‫מרוצים‬ ‫לקוחות‬ ‫של‬ ‫עדויות‬ ‫או‬ ‫תודה‬ ‫מכתבי‬ ‫הצגת‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫מול‬ ‫ואמינות‬. ‫שלך‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫של‬ ‫האמינות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לחזק‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫עצמתי‬ ‫כלי‬ ‫הם‬ ‫תודה‬ ‫מכתבי‬.‫לצרף‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬ ‫וכתובות‬ ‫שמות‬ ‫בצירוף‬ ‫המרוצים‬ ‫הלקוחות‬ ‫של‬ ‫סרטון‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫טוב‬ ‫או‬ ‫תמונות‬)‫עיר‬ ‫לפחות‬ ‫מגורים‬(‫משמעות‬ ‫חיזוק‬ ‫זה‬ ‫יהיה‬‫זה‬ ‫לחלק‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫י‬. ‫שלהם‬ ‫הטלפון‬ ‫מספר‬ ‫את‬ ‫שתיתן‬ ‫יסכימו‬ ‫אף‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הלקוחות‬ ‫מיוחדים‬ ‫במקרים‬,‫הקוראים‬ ‫רוב‬ ‫ההמלצה‬ ‫ומכתבי‬ ‫העדויות‬ ‫ושל‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫לאמינות‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫כבד‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫ייתן‬ ‫זה‬ ‫אך‬ ‫יצלצלו‬ ‫לא‬. 7.‫ה‬ ‫בניית‬‫הצעה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫החשוב‬ ‫החלק‬ ‫היא‬ ‫לקורא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ההצעה‬-‫המכירה‬.‫ל‬ ‫יכולה‬ ‫מצויינת‬ ‫הצעה‬‫עשות‬ ‫דף‬ ‫אם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫פלאים‬-‫המכירה‬"‫צולע‬",‫הצעה‬ ‫על‬ ‫להתגבר‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫לא‬ ‫מצויין‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫אך‬"‫צולעת‬." ‫לעצמו‬ ‫להגיד‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫הקורא‬"‫א‬‫אנצל‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫אם‬ ‫אידיוט‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫אהיה‬ ‫ני‬‫הזאת‬ ‫ההזדמנות‬ ‫את‬." ‫שונות‬ ‫דרכים‬ ‫במספר‬ ‫להיכתב‬ ‫יכולה‬ ‫ההצעה‬,‫מהמחיר‬ ‫מורכבת‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫הטובה‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫לרוב‬, ‫ובונוסים‬ ‫התנאים‬‫בחינם‬.‫למשל‬,‫מחיר‬ ‫על‬ ‫הנחה‬ ‫להציע‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫מחשבים‬ ‫מוכר‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬ ‫המחירון‬,‫בחינם‬ ‫אנטיוירוס‬ ‫תוכנת‬ ‫או‬ ‫הפעלה‬ ‫למערכת‬ ‫ורשיון‬ ‫ריבית‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫תשלומים‬ ‫פריסת‬. ‫טיפ‬:‫על‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הערך‬ ‫את‬ ‫שתגדיל‬ ‫רצוי‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫את‬ ‫בונה‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫כאשר‬-‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫נלווים‬ ‫שירותים‬ ‫או‬ ‫מוצרים‬ ‫הוספת‬-‫ידי‬‫המחיר‬ ‫הורדת‬.‫את‬ ‫בחדות‬ ‫להסביר‬ ‫דאג‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הערך‬ ‫את‬ ‫להגביר‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫נותן‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫הנלווים‬ ‫השירותים‬ ‫או‬ ‫המוצרים‬ ‫של‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫שלך‬. 8.‫אחריות‬ ‫תעודת‬ ‫לאטרקטיבית‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫את‬ ‫להפוך‬ ‫כדי‬‫מתה‬ ‫וסיכון‬ ‫פחד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לסלק‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫יותר‬‫הרכישה‬ ‫ליך‬. ‫שמיש‬ ‫או‬ ‫להפסיד‬ ‫הולכים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫מובנה‬ ‫פחד‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לאנשים‬‫עליהם‬ ‫לעבוד‬ ‫עומד‬ ‫הו‬,‫פעמים‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫קנית‬‫מ‬‫לך‬ ‫להחזיר‬ ‫הסכים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫המוכר‬ ‫כי‬ ‫רק‬ ‫מרוצה‬ ‫היית‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫איתו‬ ‫ונתקעת‬ ‫כלשהו‬ ‫וצר‬ ‫כספך‬ ‫את‬?
  7. 7. ‫לתת‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫רחבה‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫האחריות‬ ‫את‬ ‫תן‬,‫לעמוד‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ביכולת‬ ‫מספיק‬ ‫בטוח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬ ‫מ‬ ‫אני‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫בשירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫במוצר‬ ‫מספיק‬ ‫מאמין‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הזאת‬ ‫בהבטחה‬‫לחשוב‬ ‫לך‬ ‫ציע‬ ‫לקהל‬ ‫למכירה‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫עם‬ ‫יוצא‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫לפני‬ ‫שוב‬. ‫בפועל‬,‫כך‬ ‫אליה‬ ‫מתייחס‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫כלשהי‬ ‫אחריות‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫הסיכויים‬ ‫רוב‬,‫אם‬ ‫הרי‬ ‫את‬ ‫לו‬ ‫ולהחזיר‬ ‫לפצותו‬ ‫תדאג‬ ‫הנראה‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫חזרה‬ ‫כספו‬ ‫את‬ ‫ויבקש‬ ‫אליך‬ ‫יחזור‬ ‫מרוצה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫לקוח‬ ‫כספו‬,‫לא‬ ‫בלקוח‬ ‫מעוניין‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫אף‬‫שי‬ ‫מרוצה‬‫שמו‬ ‫את‬ ‫כפיש‬. ‫לדאוג‬ ‫מה‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שאין‬ ‫היא‬ ‫והאמת‬,‫היא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫הזאת‬ ‫האחריות‬ ‫את‬ ‫מנצלים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫רוב‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫נרחבת‬,‫ביטול‬ ‫או‬ ‫כספי‬ ‫החזר‬ ‫ולבקש‬ ‫לחזור‬ ‫טרחת‬ ‫האחרונה‬ ‫בפעם‬ ‫מתי‬? ‫היא‬ ‫שלי‬ ‫ללקוחות‬ ‫מבטיח‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫ההצהרות‬ ‫אחת‬: "100%‫רצון‬ ‫שביעות‬,‫ח‬ ‫כספך‬ ‫את‬ ‫תקבל‬ ‫מרוצה‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אם‬‫ז‬‫אות‬ ‫או‬ ‫שאלות‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫רה‬‫יות‬ ‫קטנות‬." ‫מהמקרי‬ ‫בחלק‬‫ש‬ ‫הקונה‬ ‫לרשות‬ ‫מעמיד‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫אני‬ ‫ם‬‫שלמה‬ ‫נה‬!!‫כספו‬ ‫את‬ ‫לדרוש‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫בה‬ ‫חזרה‬,‫האחרון‬ ‫ביום‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫אם‬ ‫אפילו‬‫השנה‬ ‫של‬.‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫לחלוטין‬ ‫מבטל‬ ‫אני‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫שלי‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבדוק‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫ארוך‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫פרק‬ ‫לרשותו‬ ‫ומעמיד‬ ‫הקונה‬ ‫של‬ ‫החששות‬,‫ב‬‫אני‬ ‫נוסף‬ ‫כספי‬ ‫החזר‬ ‫לבקשות‬ ‫הסיכוי‬ ‫את‬ ‫משמעותית‬ ‫מקטין‬.‫של‬ ‫קצר‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫פרק‬30‫יגרום‬ ‫נסיון‬ ‫ימי‬ ‫ו‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫את‬ ‫להחזיר‬ ‫עליהם‬ ‫מתי‬ ‫ביומן‬ ‫לסמן‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫לרוב‬‫מאשר‬ ‫הכספי‬ ‫בהחזר‬ ‫להתמקד‬ ‫בנסיון‬‫במוצר‬ ‫ולהשתמש‬ ‫להנות‬. ‫אגב‬,‫שהיא‬ ‫הצעה‬ ‫או‬ ‫אחריות‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫מתכוון‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬"‫אמי‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫מכדי‬ ‫מדי‬ ‫טובה‬‫תית‬"‫עליך‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫הסיבה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מוחלט‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫לספק‬.‫ש‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫נמוך‬ ‫המחיר‬ ‫אם‬"‫טעות‬ ‫עקב‬ ‫גדולה‬ ‫כמות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫נתקעתי‬ ‫מהספק‬ ‫בהזמנה‬‫מוצרים‬ ‫של‬‫הזאת‬ ‫ההזדמנות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לנצל‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫ואתה‬ ‫נ‬ ‫ממחיר‬ ‫להינות‬ ‫כדי‬‫מ‬‫במחסן‬ ‫מקום‬ ‫לפנות‬ ‫לי‬ ‫ולעזור‬ ‫וך‬."‫הסיבה‬ ‫את‬ ‫יראו‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫הדופן‬ ‫יוצאת‬ ‫להצעה‬‫לה‬ ‫ולהאמין‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫קל‬ ‫להם‬ ‫יהיה‬. 9.‫מחסור‬ ‫יצירת‬ ‫דופן‬ ‫יוצאת‬ ‫בהצעה‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫אם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫לפניהם‬ ‫העומדות‬ ‫להצעות‬ ‫מיד‬ ‫פועלים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫רוב‬. ‫הן‬ ‫מהסיבות‬ ‫חלק‬: -‫לפעול‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫כאב‬ ‫מספיק‬ ‫מרגישים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הם‬. -‫עצלנים‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫הם‬. -‫מ‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫המחיר‬ ‫את‬ ‫שווה‬ ‫יקבלו‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫שהערך‬ ‫חושבים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הם‬‫בקש‬. -‫עס‬ ‫הם‬‫ו‬‫שכחו‬ ‫ופשוט‬ ‫קים‬. ‫נוסף‬ ‫תמריץ‬ ‫לרוב‬ ‫נדרש‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫להניע‬ ‫כדי‬.‫אנשים‬ ‫של‬ ‫שהפחד‬ ‫כך‬ ‫על‬ ‫קודם‬ ‫כתבתי‬ ‫מחסור‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫תשתמש‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫בו‬ ‫הדבר‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫וזהו‬ ‫לצבור‬ ‫מהשאיפה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫מהפסד‬. ‫לפעול‬ ‫ממהרים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫מוגבל‬ ‫מלאי‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫מבינים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫כאשר‬,‫הזאת‬ ‫התחושה‬ ‫את‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫על‬-‫עם‬ ‫בזמן‬ ‫מוגבלת‬ ‫שההצעה‬ ‫או‬ ‫כמותית‬ ‫או‬ ‫מספרית‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫מוגבל‬ ‫שהמלאי‬ ‫כתיבה‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫מדוייק‬ ‫תאריך‬. ‫מאוד‬ ‫חשוב‬:‫לשבור‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫מאחוריו‬ ‫לעמוד‬ ‫עליך‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫בדף‬ ‫במחסור‬ ‫משתמש‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אם‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שייגרם‬ ‫הנזק‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫הכמות‬ ‫הגדלת‬ ‫או‬ ‫המבצע‬ ‫משך‬ ‫הארכת‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫בך‬ ‫האמון‬ ‫את‬ ‫גדול‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ולתדמית‬. ‫מחסור‬ ‫להצגת‬ ‫דוגמאות‬: -"‫עד‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫את‬ ‫תרכוש‬ ‫אם‬1.1.2020‫בחינם‬ ‫הבונוסים‬ ‫חבילת‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫זכאי‬ ‫תהיה‬"! -"‫ל‬ ‫מוגבל‬ ‫המלאי‬-50‫זוכה‬ ‫הקודם‬ ‫כל‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫ועל‬ ‫בלבד‬ ‫יחידות‬.‫שכל‬ ‫לאחר‬50‫יימכרו‬ ‫היחידות‬ ‫נוספות‬ ‫להזמנות‬ ‫זמין‬ ‫מלאי‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫לא‬."
  8. 8. -"‫לתאריך‬ ‫עד‬ ‫מוגבלת‬ ‫זו‬ ‫הצעה‬1.1.2020‫בלבד‬,‫למחיר‬ ‫שוב‬ ‫יעלה‬ ‫המחיר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫תאריך‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫המלא‬." 10.‫לפעולה‬ ‫קריאה‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫של‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫עליו‬ ‫מה‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫שהקורא‬ ‫תחשוב‬ ‫אל‬. ‫ברור‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫שעליו‬ ‫הצעדים‬ ‫את‬ ‫להסביר‬ ‫חייב‬ ‫אתה‬,‫ומפורש‬ ‫פשוט‬.‫מדובר‬ ‫אם‬ ‫בין‬ ‫הזמנה‬ ‫לצורך‬ ‫פקס‬ ‫בשליחת‬,‫הזמ‬ ‫למוקד‬ ‫לצלצל‬‫טלפוני‬ ‫נות‬‫ו‬‫אינטרנט‬ ‫באתר‬ ‫טופס‬ ‫מילוי‬ ‫או‬ ‫ת‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫מה‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫להם‬ ‫להסביר‬ ‫חייב‬ ‫אתה‬. ‫פקודה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ובניסוח‬ ‫ברורה‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫חייבת‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הקריאה‬,"‫עכשיו‬ ‫אלינו‬ ‫צלצל‬"!,"‫מלא‬ ‫הי‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫אלינו‬ ‫ושלח‬ ‫ההזמנה‬ ‫טופס‬ ‫את‬‫ום‬"!‫או‬"‫ע‬ ‫לביתך‬ ‫הקורב‬ ‫לסניף‬ ‫גש‬‫חמישי‬ ‫יום‬ ‫ד‬ ‫הקרוב‬."... ‫ותמ‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫היה‬‫לפעולה‬ ‫בקריאה‬ ‫הניתן‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫ציתי‬. ‫דף‬ ‫של‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫קודמים‬ ‫בחלקים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫הקריאה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שלב‬-‫את‬ ‫להכין‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫מ‬ ‫ולהימנע‬ ‫הקורא‬"‫הפתעות‬"‫לפע‬ ‫הקריאה‬ ‫בו‬ ‫הרגע‬ ‫יגיע‬ ‫כאשר‬‫המכירה‬ ‫בדף‬ ‫מופיעה‬ ‫ולה‬ ‫ליצ‬ ‫ובנוסף‬‫בקריאה‬ ‫הגיוני‬ ‫רצף‬ ‫ור‬. ‫למוקד‬ ‫להתקשר‬ ‫היא‬ ‫מצדך‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫הקריאה‬ ‫לדוגמא‬ ‫אם‬‫המכירות‬,‫העדויות‬ ‫של‬ ‫בחלק‬ ‫שלב‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫משפט‬":‫החברה‬ ‫של‬ ‫המכירות‬ ‫למוקד‬ ‫צלצלתי‬ ‫כאשר‬"..‫ב‬ ‫או‬‫ההצעה‬ ‫שלב‬":‫כאשר‬ ‫הה‬ ‫למרכז‬ ‫תתקשר‬‫ז‬‫מ‬‫שלנו‬ ‫נות‬."... 11.‫אזהרה‬ ‫לכאורה‬ ‫שהסתיים‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫גם‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫רגש‬ ‫לבנות‬ ‫ממשיך‬ ‫מוצלח‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫מכתב‬,‫ולכן‬ ‫הקרי‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫גם‬ ‫הרגש‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבנות‬ ‫להמשיך‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫המכתב‬‫לפעולה‬ ‫אה‬. ‫ההזדמנות‬ ‫את‬ ‫ינצל‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫יקרה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫לקורא‬ ‫ספר‬ ‫מהפסד‬ ‫הפחד‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫להצעה‬ ‫להיענות‬. ‫למשל‬":‫עכשיו‬ ‫ההזדמנות‬ ‫את‬ ‫ינצל‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫מי‬: -‫יקר‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫ולבזבז‬ ‫להיאבק‬ ‫ימשיך‬ -‫קונים‬ ‫ועוד‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫למצוא‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫קשה‬ ‫יעבוד‬ -‫היום‬ ‫חינם‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫שניתן‬ ‫הבונוסים‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫יפסיד‬ -‫כה‬ ‫עד‬ ‫מקבל‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫התוצאות‬ ‫אותן‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫ימשיך‬ -‫שלהם‬ ‫העסק‬ ‫את‬ ‫ומגדילים‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫נהנים‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫במתחרים‬ ‫יצפה‬" ‫הקורא‬ ‫של‬ ‫במחשבתו‬ ‫ויזואלי‬ ‫תיאור‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫נסה‬‫את‬ ‫המתאר‬‫יפעל‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫מי‬ ‫יימצא‬ ‫בו‬ ‫המצב‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫את‬ ‫ויקח‬.‫חייב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫ושזה‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫הנוכחי‬ ‫המצב‬ ‫נורא‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫להם‬ ‫הזכר‬ ‫להימ‬‫כך‬ ‫שך‬. 12.‫ותזכורת‬ ‫סיום‬ ‫נ‬ ‫להוסיף‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫דאג‬.‫ב‬,‫נ‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫הגיוני‬ ‫יישמע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אולי‬ ‫זה‬.‫בדף‬ ‫נצפה‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫השלישי‬ ‫החלק‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ב‬ ‫המכירה‬.‫בנ‬.‫לה‬ ‫לסרב‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫ההצעה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שוב‬ ‫להזכיר‬ ‫דאג‬ ‫ב‬,‫השתמשת‬ ‫אם‬ ‫או‬ ‫הסיום‬ ‫תאריך‬ ‫את‬ ‫שוב‬ ‫והזכר‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫קריאה‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫הוסף‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫בדף‬ ‫מחסור‬ ‫של‬ ‫באלמנט‬ ‫את‬‫שנשארה‬ ‫הכמות‬.‫המכירה‬ ‫בדף‬ ‫חשיבות‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫אך‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫חלק‬ ‫זהו‬.‫כן‬ ‫כמו‬,‫כל‬ ‫אין‬‫מניעה‬ ‫נ‬ ‫בכמה‬ ‫להשתמש‬.‫הדף‬ ‫בסיום‬ ‫ב‬:‫נ‬.‫ב‬,‫נ‬.‫נ‬.‫ב‬,‫נ‬.‫נ‬.‫נ‬.‫ב‬. ----------- ‫זהו‬!‫מאוד‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫מכתב‬ ‫לך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫בשלב‬. ‫ספק‬ ‫ללא‬,‫הזאת‬ ‫התבנית‬ ‫בעזרת‬ ‫מוצלח‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫מכתב‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬.‫כותב‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫ודא‬ ‫א‬‫בצורה‬ ‫התהליך‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבנות‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫הכרחי‬ ‫שלב‬ ‫שכל‬ ‫מכוון‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫מכתב‬ ‫של‬ ‫השלבים‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ת‬ ‫הקורא‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫לפעולה‬ ‫הנכון‬ ‫הרגש‬ ‫ליצירת‬ ‫מושלמת‬.
  9. 9. ‫לסיום‬ ‫טיפים‬ ‫כמה‬: ‫טיפ‬1:‫ליום‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫עזוב‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫את‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫שסיימת‬ ‫אחרי‬-‫יומיים‬.‫שסיימת‬ ‫אחרי‬ ‫מיד‬ ‫לכתוב‬‫דף‬-‫בדקויו‬ ‫להבחין‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫קשה‬ ‫לך‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫מכירה‬‫בו‬ ‫שנמצאות‬ ‫בטעויות‬ ‫או‬ ‫הקטנות‬ ‫ת‬. ‫לתקן‬ ‫שתרצה‬ ‫הקטנים‬ ‫בדברים‬ ‫ולהבחין‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫עירני‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫מה‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫אחרי‬.‫תמהר‬ ‫אל‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫את‬ ‫לשחרר‬‫לאויר‬. ‫טיפ‬2:‫דף‬ ‫בכתיבת‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫לרוב‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫הקשה‬ ‫הדבר‬-‫ההתחלה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫מכירה‬.‫להתגבר‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫היתרונות‬ ‫של‬ ‫רשימה‬ ‫כתוב‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫בקלות‬ ‫ההתחלה‬ ‫על‬‫שלך‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫של‬ ‫והתכונות‬. ‫לשניים‬ ‫הדף‬ ‫את‬ ‫חלק‬,‫את‬ ‫השמאלי‬ ‫ובחלק‬ ‫המוצר‬ ‫של‬ ‫התכונות‬ ‫את‬ ‫כתוב‬ ‫הימני‬ ‫בחלק‬ ‫במוצר‬ ‫מהשימוש‬ ‫היתרונות‬.‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫כתיבת‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בדף‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫מכן‬ ‫לאחר‬. ‫טיפ‬3:‫פונ‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫הממוצע‬ ‫הלקוח‬ ‫של‬ ‫פרופיל‬ ‫לעצמך‬ ‫בנה‬ ‫המכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫כתיבת‬ ‫לפני‬‫ה‬. ‫בתמונה‬ ‫השתמש‬ ‫אף‬ ‫באפשרותך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ואם‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הממוצע‬ ‫הלקוח‬ ‫על‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שידוע‬ ‫מה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫כתוב‬ ‫הדף‬ ‫כתיבת‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫וכותב‬ ‫פונה‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫מי‬ ‫אל‬ ‫לדמיין‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫לקוח‬ ‫של‬. ‫טיפ‬4:‫יעבוד‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫שנדרש‬ ‫באורך‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫מוצלח‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫אורך‬.‫תשובה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫חצי‬ ‫בן‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫ודף‬ ‫כזאת‬ ‫לשאלה‬ ‫מוחלטת‬‫אפילו‬ ‫או‬ ‫עמוד‬20‫עמודים‬.‫אורך‬ ‫כל‬ ‫טוב‬ ‫העבודה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שיעשה‬. ‫טיפ‬5:‫מכירה‬ ‫דפי‬ ‫מקבץ‬ ‫לך‬ ‫בנה‬.‫נתקל‬ ‫או‬ ‫מוצלח‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫קורא‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫טובה‬ ‫בכותרת‬,‫או‬ ‫מוצלחת‬ ‫פרסומות‬‫דוגמא‬‫אחר‬‫שמשכה‬ ‫ת‬‫אותה‬ ‫העתק‬ ‫לבך‬ ‫תשומת‬ ‫את‬ ‫מסודר‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫לך‬ ‫ושמור‬.‫מ‬ ‫לך‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫מכירה‬ ‫דף‬ ‫לכתוב‬ ‫תגיע‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫כך‬‫מהם‬ ‫רעיונות‬ ‫של‬ ‫אגר‬ ‫להעתיק‬ ‫ואף‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫תוכל‬. ‫רבה‬ ‫בצלחה‬ ‫לך‬ ‫מאחל‬ ‫אני‬, ‫טריקי‬ ‫קובי‬ http://www.iBoss.co.il

