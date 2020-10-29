29.10.2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Interni kanal je namenjen obveščanju občank in občanov občine Kobilje o delu občinske uprave, organov občine in njegovih d...
DELOVNI ČAS OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek, torek, četrtek: 7.00 – 15.00 Sreda: 7.00 – 17.00 Petek: 7.00 – 13.00
URADNE URE OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek: 8.00 – 12.00 Sreda: 8.00 – 12.00, 13.00 – 16.00 Petek: 8.00 – 12.00
OBVESTILO Obveščamo vas, da bomo objave za interni kanal, ki jih dobimo do 12.00 ure, objavili še isti dan. Objave, ki bod...
Obveščamo vas, da lahko spremljate vsa obvestila, ki so povezana z koronavirusom na naši spletni strani Občine Kobilje v n...
OBVESTILO Spoštovane občanke in občani, z vprašanji, ki se vam odpirajo glede novega koronavirusa in prošnjami za pomoč, s...
V pomoč prebivalcem pri iskanju zanesljivih informacij v zvezi z novim koronavirusom je vlada ponovno vzpostavila klicni c...
OBVESTILO ZARADI PREPREČEVANJA OKUŽB S KORONAVIRUSOM občinska uprava Občine Kobilje za stranke posluje samo po predhodnem ...
STE SE ZNAŠLI V STISKI? TUKAJ SMO, DA VAM POMAGAMO! Za več informacij nas lahko kontaktirate na elektronski naslov: pomocn...
Aktualne informacije Vlade Republike Slovenije lahko spremljate na spletni strani občine Kobilje v rubriki “Obvestila – ko...
OBVESTILO Na spletni strani občine Kobilje sta objavljena • Odredba o prepovedi vseh kulturnih, športnih in drugih priredi...
OBVESTILO Knjižnica bo na voljo samo za vračanje in izposojo gradiva, pravljične ure do nadaljnjega odpadejo. IZPOSOJA GRA...
OBVESTILO Knjižnica Kobilje bo v času od 26. 10. do 30. 10. zaprta. Hvala za razumevanje.
Obvestilo Na območju občine Kobilje je v okviru Evropskega projekta “WiFi4EU za spodbujanje internetne povezljivosti v lok...
Po soglasju s Splošnimi pogoji omrežja se aktivira povezava naprave v omrežje, ki je omejena na uporabo 2 uri na vsakih 24...
Obveščamo občane, da pripravljamo predstavitev občine s poudarkom na gospodarstvu in podjetništvu. V kolikor ste zainteres...
ZADEVA : Obvestilo porabnikom pitne vode v Občini Kobilje Spoštovani, Gleda na trenutno stanje z ( covid 19 ) vas naprošam...
Ta vikend v petek in soboto vabi Picerija Kobula v času od 12.00 do 20.00 ure, Ponudba: - pice, kostanjev pire, razni topl...
Vse uporabnike obveščamo, da so vsi naši zbirni centri odprti in obratujejo po ustaljenih urnikih. Prosimo pa vas, da pri ...
V zvezi s poslabšano epidemiološko situacijo v Sloveniji Ministrstvo za zdravje, v sodelovanju z Nacionalnim inštitutom za...
Pričeli smo z energetsko sanacijo in obnovo naše šole. Otroci so naš ponos, naše največje bogastvo. Pridni in zavzeti, kot...
AKCIJA STERILIZACIJ IN KASTRACIJ 20 % popust pri ceni storitve NA VSEH VETERINARSKIH AMBULANTAH V POMURJU od 1. 9. do 31. ...
CENJENE STRANKE! Obveščamo vas, da bo trgovina v soboto 31.10.2020 zaradi praznika ZAPRTA Ostanimo zdravi!
CENJENE STRANKE! Obveščamo vas, da Market Kobilje do nadaljnjega obratuje po naslednjem delovnem času: • v ponedeljek, tor...
Obvestilo V času sanacije na OŠ Kobilje ne bo kontejnerja za zbiranje oblačil in obutve. Hvala za razumevanje!
OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občane in občanke, ter društva, da v bodoče ne odlagajo vreč s smetmi pred zbirni center.
NAPROŠAMO VSE LASTNIKE GROBOV, DA NE ODLAGAJO LESENIH ODPADKOV Z GROBOV (KRIŽ, OKVIR GROBA) NA PROSTOR ZA ODVEČNO ZEMLJO.
Kdaj? od 03.09.2019 do 30.06.2020 Kje? SKLADIŠČE PRI TRGOVINI Papir zbiramo za:OŠ IN VRTEC KOBILJE Vsak kilogram šteje! Zb...
ZBIRANJE ODPADNEGA PAPIRJA Obveščamo občane, da smo spet pričeli z zbiranjem odpadnega papirja. Papir zbiramo pri tovarni ...
OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občanke in občane, da v prihodnje ne odlagajo gradbenega in preostalega materiala na obrtno industri...
O G L A S I
OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 67 in tudi vsa kmetijska zemljišča, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 606 - 4...
OGLAS Na Kobilju prodam gradbeno parcelo v velikost 458 m2. Cena je 2.500,00 €. Za vse dodatne informacije pokličite na te...
VEČ INFORMACIJ NA www.nijz.si Preprečimo širjenje novega koronavirusa! 1. Če pri sebi opazite bolezenske znake (vročino, k...
Še vedno je potrebno dosledno spoštovati ukrepe: •Redno in temeljito umivanje rok z •milom in vodo ali razkuževanje rok. •...
Umivanje rok je osnovni in hkrati najpreprostejši ukrep pri preprečevanju širjenja različnih nalezljivih bolezni v domačem...
. Rožnati oktober V Sloveniji vsako leto za rakom dojk zboli skoraj 1300 žensk in okoli 10 moških. Rak dojk je visoko ozdr...
Cepljenje proti gripi je še posebej priporočljivo • za kronične bolnike, • osebe, stare 65 let in več, • majhne otroke (od...
  1. 1. Interni kanal je namenjen obveščanju občank in občanov občine Kobilje o delu občinske uprave, organov občine in njegovih delovnih teles, društev in drugih organizacij, vseh področjih dela in življenja v občini, problematiki posameznih področij, prireditvah oz. javnih dogodkih v občini, predlogih, pobudah, odzivih, mnenjih in stališčih ter mnenjih občanov. Poleg informativnih strani po želji naročnikov omogočamo tudi oglaševanje, ki gledalcem omogoča, da se ob branju zanimivih lokalnih informacij seznanijo tudi s privlačnimi ponudbami in novostmi oglaševalcev. (info. na 02 579 92 20) Želimo vam prijetno branje! POZDRAVLJENI NA INTERNEM KANALU OBČINE KOBILJE
  2. 2. DELOVNI ČAS OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek, torek, četrtek: 7.00 – 15.00 Sreda: 7.00 – 17.00 Petek: 7.00 – 13.00
  3. 3. URADNE URE OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek: 8.00 – 12.00 Sreda: 8.00 – 12.00, 13.00 – 16.00 Petek: 8.00 – 12.00
  4. 4. OBVESTILO Obveščamo vas, da bomo objave za interni kanal, ki jih dobimo do 12.00 ure, objavili še isti dan. Objave, ki bodo prispele po 12.00 uri pa naslednji dan. Objave lahko pošljete na: -marjan@kobilje.si -sandra@kobilje.si -obcina@kobilje.si ali na telefonsko številko 02/579 92 20. Vse objave so brezplačne.
  5. 5. Obveščamo vas, da lahko spremljate vsa obvestila, ki so povezana z koronavirusom na naši spletni strani Občine Kobilje v novi rubriki “Obvestila Koronavirus covid-19”
  6. 6. OBVESTILO Spoštovane občanke in občani, z vprašanji, ki se vam odpirajo glede novega koronavirusa in prošnjami za pomoč, se lahko obrnete neposredno na pristojne državne organe: - za zdravstvena priporočila in napotke so uporabnikom na voljo pristojne službe Nacionalnega inštituta za javno zdravje na telefonski številki 01 2441 729, - za pojasnila glede odrejanja karantene lahko zaprosite na Ministrstvu za zdravje na telefonski številki 01 478 68 48, - za vprašanja glede postopkov prehajanja državne meje ostaja tudi v bodoče na voljo klicni center za koronavirus Policije, ki je dosegljiv na telefonski številki 01 514 70 01, -za konzularne zadeve lahko zaprosite pristojne službe Ministrstva za zunanje zadeve na telefonski številki 01 478 20 10, - za vse morebitne dodatne informacije: občinska uprava Občine Kobilje na telefonski številki 02 579 92 20
  7. 7. V pomoč prebivalcem pri iskanju zanesljivih informacij v zvezi z novim koronavirusom je vlada ponovno vzpostavila klicni center, dosegljivi so od ponedeljka do petka, med 8. in 16. uro, na brezplačni telefonski številki 080 1404.
  8. 8. OBVESTILO ZARADI PREPREČEVANJA OKUŽB S KORONAVIRUSOM občinska uprava Občine Kobilje za stranke posluje samo po predhodnem naročilu na tel. št.: 02 5799 220, oziroma po e-pošti: obcina@kobilje.si HVALA ZA RAZUMEVANJE.
  9. 9. STE SE ZNAŠLI V STISKI? TUKAJ SMO, DA VAM POMAGAMO! Za več informacij nas lahko kontaktirate na elektronski naslov: pomocnavratih@gmail.com ali telefonski številki: 070 336 663IN 070 673 759
  10. 10. Aktualne informacije Vlade Republike Slovenije lahko spremljate na spletni strani občine Kobilje v rubriki “Obvestila – koronavirus” Povezava za spletno stran Vlade RS: https://www.gov.si/teme/koronavirus-sars- cov-2/
  11. 11. OBVESTILO Na spletni strani občine Kobilje sta objavljena • Odredba o prepovedi vseh kulturnih, športnih in drugih prireditev v občini Kobilje in • Odredba o merjenju telesne temperature ob vstopu v občinsko stavbo občine Kobilje
  12. 12. OBVESTILO Knjižnica bo na voljo samo za vračanje in izposojo gradiva, pravljične ure do nadaljnjega odpadejo. IZPOSOJA GRADIVA je možna po predhodnem naročilu gradiva, to lahko storite tako, da: • na facebook strani Knjižnica Kobilje pošljete sporočilo ali • pošljete e-mail na kobiljeknjiznica@gmail.com ali • pokličete na 041 545 828 (Polonca) ali 041 527 870 (Tjaša). Ukrepi, ki jih morate upoštevati ob obisku knjižnice: • v knjižnico vstopajte le, če ste zdravi, • ob vstopu si razkužite roke, • med obiskom knjižnice nosite zaščitno masko, • vstopajte posamično in upoštevajte omejitve gibanja v knjižnici, • ohranjajte razdaljo 1, 5 m, • poskrbite za higieno kašlja, • obisk knjižnice naj bo čim krajši.
  13. 13. OBVESTILO Knjižnica Kobilje bo v času od 26. 10. do 30. 10. zaprta. Hvala za razumevanje.
  14. 14. Obvestilo Na območju občine Kobilje je v okviru Evropskega projekta “WiFi4EU za spodbujanje internetne povezljivosti v lokalnih skupnostih” vzpostavljeno brezžično omrežje. Omrežje WiFi4EU Kobilje je na voljo na lokacijah: Športni center in igrišča Kobilje, Sv. Martin kapelica, zunanja igrišča OŠ Kobilje. Na telefonih in ostalih mobilnih napravah uporabnik izbere oznako omrežja WiFi4EU. 1.
  15. 15. Po soglasju s Splošnimi pogoji omrežja se aktivira povezava naprave v omrežje, ki je omejena na uporabo 2 uri na vsakih 24 ur. 2.
  16. 16. Obveščamo občane, da pripravljamo predstavitev občine s poudarkom na gospodarstvu in podjetništvu. V kolikor ste zainteresirani, da se predstavi tudi Vaše podjetje, dejavnost, kmetija, Vas prosimo, da nam to sporočite in se z Vašim predlogom udeležite razgovora, ki bo predvidoma v mesecu novembru. Predstavitev posameznega podjetnika / kmetije s sedežem v Občini Kobilje bo predvidoma brezplačna. Vašo prijavo pričakujemo do 10.11.2020 po e-pošti: obcina@kobilje.si. O terminu razgovora Vas bomo obvestili naknadno.
  17. 17. ZADEVA : Obvestilo porabnikom pitne vode v Občini Kobilje Spoštovani, Gleda na trenutno stanje z ( covid 19 ) vas naprošamo, da v času od 15.11. do 30.11.2020 popišete vaš vodomer in stanje na vodomeru javite na sedež upravljalca vodovodnega sistema v vaši Občini, Eko- park Lendava, na telefonsko številko 02 57762 85 ali 02 57762 89. Sočasno pa vas tudi obveščamo, da si lahko na Eko-parkovi spletni strani odprete aplikacijo » Moj upravljalec » kjer lahko mesečno vpisujete stanje na vodomeru, na ta način se vam bo obračunala dejanska mesečna poraba vode. Navodilo » Moj upravljalec » je na spletni strani Eko-parka, koda za vstop v aplikacijo, pa ja na vaši položnici. Lep pozdrav Tehnični vodja: Direktor Stanko Gjerkeš Jožef Gerenčer
  18. 18. Ta vikend v petek in soboto vabi Picerija Kobula v času od 12.00 do 20.00 ure, Ponudba: - pice, kostanjev pire, razni topli napitki, kava, kuhano vino in drugo za domov, - prevzemno mesto terasa Picerije Kobula, - vsa ponudba na spletni strani: www.picerija-kobula.si Kontakt: 059 149 638 V nedeljo , 01.11.2020 ZAPRTO!
  19. 19. Vse uporabnike obveščamo, da so vsi naši zbirni centri odprti in obratujejo po ustaljenih urnikih. Prosimo pa vas, da pri obisku zbirnega centra upoštevate obvezno uporabo zaščitne maske in vzdržujete predpisano medosebno razdaljo 2 m. Hvala za razumevanje. Saubermacher – Komunala Murska Sobota d.o.o.
  20. 20. V zvezi s poslabšano epidemiološko situacijo v Sloveniji Ministrstvo za zdravje, v sodelovanju z Nacionalnim inštitutom za javno zdravje širi kampanijo »Nalezimo se dobrih navad«! Z njo ozaveščajo, da lahko z upoštevanjem pravil stroke pred širjenjem novega koronavirusa zaščitimo sebe in s tem tudi druge. Več si lahko preberete na spletni strani občine Kobilje v rubriki “Obvestila-koronavirus”
  21. 21. Pričeli smo z energetsko sanacijo in obnovo naše šole. Otroci so naš ponos, naše največje bogastvo. Pridni in zavzeti, kot so, si zaslužijo najboljše okolje za pridobivanje znanja in izkušenj.
  22. 22. AKCIJA STERILIZACIJ IN KASTRACIJ 20 % popust pri ceni storitve NA VSEH VETERINARSKIH AMBULANTAH V POMURJU od 1. 9. do 31. 10. 2020 Več informacij dobite na spletni strani občine Kobilje
  23. 23. CENJENE STRANKE! Obveščamo vas, da bo trgovina v soboto 31.10.2020 zaradi praznika ZAPRTA Ostanimo zdravi!
  24. 24. CENJENE STRANKE! Obveščamo vas, da Market Kobilje do nadaljnjega obratuje po naslednjem delovnem času: • v ponedeljek, torek, četrtek in petek od 8.00 - 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 16.30 ure • v sredo od 8.00 – 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 18.00 ure • sobota od 8.00 – 12.00 ure Delovni čas pogodbene pošte: • v ponedeljek, torek, četrtek in petek od 08.00 – 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 16.30 ure • v sredo od 8.00 – 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 18.00 ure • v soboto od 8.00 – 12.00 ure Ostanimo zdravi in odgovorni!
  25. 25. Obvestilo V času sanacije na OŠ Kobilje ne bo kontejnerja za zbiranje oblačil in obutve. Hvala za razumevanje!
  26. 26. OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občane in občanke, ter društva, da v bodoče ne odlagajo vreč s smetmi pred zbirni center.
  27. 27. NAPROŠAMO VSE LASTNIKE GROBOV, DA NE ODLAGAJO LESENIH ODPADKOV Z GROBOV (KRIŽ, OKVIR GROBA) NA PROSTOR ZA ODVEČNO ZEMLJO.
  28. 28. Kdaj? od 03.09.2019 do 30.06.2020 Kje? SKLADIŠČE PRI TRGOVINI Papir zbiramo za:OŠ IN VRTEC KOBILJE Vsak kilogram šteje! Zbiramo star časopis, revije, reklame, zvezke, pisarniški papir PAPIR MORA BITI ZVEZAN V PAKETE! KARTONSKAEMBALAŽA INPLASTIČNEVREČKESOSTROŠEK RECIKLAŽE IN NAM ZMANJŠUJEJO VREDNOST ZBRANEGA PAPIRJA,ZATO VAS LEPO PROSIMO, DA UPOŠTEVATE NAVODILA. DajmoIndustrijiNazaj Odpadne Surovine Zberimočimvečstaregapapirjaza našeotroke. Staremupapirju
  29. 29. ZBIRANJE ODPADNEGA PAPIRJA Obveščamo občane, da smo spet pričeli z zbiranjem odpadnega papirja. Papir zbiramo pri tovarni pred označenimi vrati starega skladišča vsak delovnik med 6.00 in 14.00 uro. V soboto in nedeljo ne prinašajte papirja. SPREJEMAMO NE SPREJEMAMO časopis škatel revije kartona reklamne letake OŠ Kobilje
  30. 30. OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občanke in občane, da v prihodnje ne odlagajo gradbenega in preostalega materiala na obrtno industrijski coni. Tovrstnega nepravilnega odlaganja odpadkov v prihodnje ne bomo več tolerirali, pač pa bomo kršitelje prijavili pristojnim službam. V primeru, da imate informacije o odlaganju odpadkov na obrtno industrijski coni, vas prosimo, da o tem obvestite občinsko upravo. Hvala za razumevanje!
  31. 31. O G L A S I
  32. 32. OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 67 in tudi vsa kmetijska zemljišča, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 606 - 495 Pokličite po 17.00 uri.
  33. 33. OGLAS Na Kobilju prodam gradbeno parcelo v velikost 458 m2. Cena je 2.500,00 €. Za vse dodatne informacije pokličite na telefonsko številko 031 609 601.
  34. 34. VEČ INFORMACIJ NA www.nijz.si Preprečimo širjenje novega koronavirusa! 1. Če pri sebi opazite bolezenske znake (vročino, kašelj, oteženo dihanje, ki je značilno za pljučnico), ostanite doma, izogibajte se stikom z drugimi ljudmi. 2. PO TELEFONU se posvetujete s svojim izbranim osebnim zdravnikom. Če ta ni dosegljiv, pokličite najbližjo dežurno ambulanto, kjer boste prejeli nadaljnja navodila. 3. Zdravnik bo potrdil ali ovrgel sum na okužbo. Če bo sum upravičen, vas bo zdravnik napotil v zdravstveno ustanovo (t.i. vstopno točko za odvzem brisa). 4. Do te zdravstvene ustanove se peljite z osebnim avtomobilom in ne z javnim prevozom (vlak, avtobus, taksi). Kašljajte v robec ali rokav. Pred odhodom od doma si umijte roke z vodo in milom. 5. Zdravnik, ki vam bo vzel bris, bo glede na vaše zdravstveno stanje ocenil, kje boste počakali na rezultate testa. 6. Po prejemu rezultata vas bo zdravnik obvestil o nadaljnjih ukrepih.
  35. 35. Še vedno je potrebno dosledno spoštovati ukrepe: •Redno in temeljito umivanje rok z •milom in vodo ali razkuževanje rok. •Upoštevanje pravilne higiene kašlja. •Spoštovanje pravil fizičnega distanciranja •V primeru bolezenskih znakov ostanemo doma. •Spoštovanje priporočil / navodil NIJZ ob sproščanju ukrepov. Skupaj zmoremo!
  36. 36. Umivanje rok je osnovni in hkrati najpreprostejši ukrep pri preprečevanju širjenja različnih nalezljivih bolezni v domačem in drugih okoljih❗️ Pomembno je, da sami poskrbimo za svoje zdravje in posredno za zdravje ljudi okoli nas tudi s čistočo svojih rok.
  37. 37. . Rožnati oktober V Sloveniji vsako leto za rakom dojk zboli skoraj 1300 žensk in okoli 10 moških. Rak dojk je visoko ozdravljiv, če je odkrit dovolj zgodaj. Dotik pove največ - z ljubeznijo do sebe nameni čas samopregledovanju dojk. 🎗 Širimo glas in pomagajmo osveščati o tej zahrbtni bolezni. 🎗
  38. 38. Cepljenje proti gripi je še posebej priporočljivo • za kronične bolnike, • osebe, stare 65 let in več, • majhne otroke (od 6 do 23 mesecev starosti), • nosečnice • ter za osebe z izjemno povečano telesno težo (ITM ≥40). Ambulanta NIJZ OE Murska Sobota, Arhitekta Novaka 2b, M. Sobota !!! Za cepljenje se je potrebno predhodno naročiti ob delovnikih v času od 12:00 -14:30 na tel. 530 21 40 ali po elektronski pošti nboemurskasobota@nijz.si Začetek cepljenja proti gripi je v ponedeljek, 19. 10.

