17.11.2017 interni kanal

Interni kanal je namenjen obveščanju občank in občanov občine Kobilje o delu občinske uprave, organov občine in njegovih d...
DELOVNI ČAS OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek, torek, četrtek: 7.00 – 15.00 Sreda: 7.00 – 17.00 Petek: 7.00 – 13.00
ODPIRALNI ČAS KNJIŽNICA KOBILJE Spoštovane občanke in občani, obveščamo vas, da je odpiralni čas knjižnice Kobilje: VSAK P...
OBVESTILO Prosimo Vas, da nam javite stanje vodomera na bregu Sv. Martina najpozneje do ponedeljka, dne 4.12.2017 na občin...
GARANCIJE BANČNIM KREDITOM V REGIJI POMURJE v okviru Regijske garancijske sheme Pomurje
Razvojna agencija Sinergija, sodelujoča razvojna institucija RRA za Pomurje, kot izvajalec regijske garancijske sheme v Po...
Garancije RGS Pomurje za bančne kredite na območju Pomurske regije razpisuje RA Sinergija kot izvajalec po pogodbi s Slove...
POGOJI ZA PRIDOBITEV GARANCIJE: • garancija znaša od 50 do 80 % odobrenega bančnega kredita; • najnižji znesek kredita je ...
• vlagatelj zavaruje prejeti kredit z garancijo Sklada v višini do 80 % vrednosti posojila in drugimi oblikami zavarovanj,...
Obrestna mera in stroški odobritve ter vodenja so različni po SODELUJOČIH bankah V RGS: • Delavska hranilnica d.d. Ljublja...
Celoten javni razpis in razpisna dokumentacija sta dostopna na spletni strani Razvojne agencije Sinergija: www.ra-sinergij...
OBVESTILO Društvo vinogradnikov Kobilje obvešča svoje člane, da je do 20.11.2017 rok za prijavo letošnjega pridelka grozdj...
Obvestilo o spremembi uradnih ur na krajevnih uradih v Dobrovniku in Veliki Polani Do 20. novembra 2017 bosta omenjena kra...
V času, ko krajevna urada ne poslujeta, lahko stranke zadeve uredijo na sosednjem krajevnem uradu ali na sedežu Upravne en...
OBVESTILO Spoštovane ženske vseh starosti, vabljene na rekreacijo, vsak torek ob 18.00 uri. Izbirate lahko med razgibalnim...
OBVESTILO Tisti, poštenjak, kateri si je znal sposoditi kardan od g. Lopert Jožeta, naj ga pošteno tudi nazaj prinese. Hva...
SVETOVNI DAN SPOMINA NA ŽRTVE PROMETNIH NESREČ 19. NOVEMBER 2017 V POKLON ŽIVLJENJU
Globalni nosilci, partnerji in podporniki projekta: • Združeni narodi (ZN) • Evropsko združenje žrtev prometnih nesreč (FE...
• Občine in občinski SPV • Slovensko zavarovalno združenje • AMZS, ZZŠAM • DARS • Slovenska Karitas • Rdeči križ Slovenije...
Zakaj je Svetovni dan spomina pomemben: • s pridobljeno pozornostjo predstavlja spodbudo in poziv državi za izvajanje naci...
Tretja nedelja v novembru je imenovana za Svetovni dan spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč. 19. NOVEMBER 2017 Cilj letošnjih...
Letošnja celostna podoba in sporočilnost Globalno v Sloveniji
Statistična poročila • Po podatkih Svetovne zdravstvene organizacije vsako leto po svetovnih cestah umre približno 1.24 mi...
Načrtovane aktivnosti: Oktober in november • Pobuda vrtcem, šolam in drugim organizacijam, da sodelujejo v projektu s svoj...
Predlog aktivnosti: V okviru slogana V poklon življenju kot tudi generalnega cilja Svetovnega dne spomina na žrtve prometn...
Poklonitev žrtvam pri Osrednjem obeležju žrtvam prometnih nesreč Četrtek, 16. november 2017 ob 11. uri na Ljubljanskih Žal...
Promocijsko - preventivna akcija pred Mestno hišo v Ljubljani Sobota, 18. november 2017 od 9. do 17. ure • Predstavitev iz...
Osrednja in slovesna prireditev v Mestni hiši v Ljubljani Sobota, 18. november 2017 ob 17. uri • Predsednik državnega zbor...
Slovesne obeležitve po različnih krajih po Sloveniji • Aktivnosti se bodo tudi letos organizirano odvijale po različnih kr...
Ostale aktivnosti: • Poziv sodelujočim organizacijam in občinam ter obvestilo javnosti • Povabilo odgovornim predstavnikom...
Podprite nas pri naših skupnih prizadevanjih Vprašajte, kontaktirajte, predlagajte, podprite: Za vse dodatne informacije s...
Kdaj? Šolsko leto 2017/2018 Kje? OŠ Kobilje Papir zbiramo za naše otroke
Jesenska akcija sterilizacij in kastracij psov in mačk na vseh veterinarskih postajah v Pomurju od 1.10.2017 do 30.11.2017...
Zakaj sterilizirati oz. kastrirati? V Sloveniji je preveč psov in mačk: vsekakor se skoti več živali, kot jih lahko dobi d...
Kupon po predhodnem naročilu lahko uveljavite pri veterinarskih organizacijah: • NABERGOJ, VETERINARSKI INŽENIRING MORAVSK...
• VETERINARIA MURSKA SOBOTA d.o.o., Murska Sobota (02/521-38-57) • VETERINARSKA AMBULANTA LJUTOMER d.o.o., Ljutomer (02/58...
OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občane in občanke, ter društva, da v bodoče ne odlagajo vreč s smetmi pred zbirni center.
OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občanke in občane, da v prihodnje ne odlagajo gradbenega in preostalega materiala na obrtno industri...
OBVESTILO Zbirni center Kobilje Delovni čas: • torek: 16.00 - 17.00 • petek: 10.30 - 11.30 • 1. sobota v mesecu: 9.00 - 10...
ZBIRANJE ODPADNEGA PAPIRJA Obveščamo občane, da smo spet pričeli z zbiranjem odpadnega papirja. Papir zbiramo pri tovarni ...
OGLAS Podarim navadno opeko. Več informacij na tel. št.: 051 - 202 - 408
OGLAS Kupim 200 litrsko traktorsko aksialno vinogradniško škropilnico. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 378 - 642
OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 159, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 354 - 762
OGLAS Ugodno prodam 200 litrsko traktorsko škropilnico za njive. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 346 - 783
OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 67 in tudi vsa kmetijska zemljišča, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 606 - 4...
OGLAS Prodam popolnoma obnovljeno dvosobno stanovanje v centru Murske Sobote (Kocljeva ulica). Več informacij na tel. št.:...
OGLAS Prodamo prašiča, 170 kg. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 899 - 086
OGLAS Ugodno prodamo žensko kolo. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 346 - 783
OGLAS Ugodno prodamo spalnico (slika) za 180 EUR, pisalno mizo za 40 EUR in klubsko mizico za 30 EUR. Več informacij na te...
Cepljenje proti gripi se izvaja od 16. 10. 2017 ob delavnikih med 7. in 12. uro na NIJZ OE Murska Sobota, A. Novaka 2b (pr...
Vožnja pod vplivom alkohola ali drugih prepovedanih substanc lahko pripelje do usodnih posledic, zato se odločite pametno....
Interni kanal 17.11.2017

  Interni kanal je namenjen obveščanju občank in občanov občine Kobilje o delu občinske uprave, organov občine in njegovih delovnih teles, društev in drugih organizacij, vseh področjih dela in življenja v občini, problematiki posameznih področij, prireditvah oz. javnih dogodkih v občini, predlogih, pobudah, odzivih, mnenjih in stališčih ter mnenjih občanov. Poleg informativnih strani po želji naročnikov omogočamo tudi oglaševanje, ki gledalcem omogoča, da se ob branju zanimivih lokalnih informacij seznanijo tudi s privlačnimi ponudbami in novostmi oglaševalcev. (info. na 02 579 92 20) Želimo vam prijetno branje! POZDRAVLJENI NA INTERNEM KANALU OBČINE KOBILJE
  2. 2. DELOVNI ČAS OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek, torek, četrtek: 7.00 – 15.00 Sreda: 7.00 – 17.00 Petek: 7.00 – 13.00
  3. 3. ODPIRALNI ČAS KNJIŽNICA KOBILJE Spoštovane občanke in občani, obveščamo vas, da je odpiralni čas knjižnice Kobilje: VSAK PETEK med 18.00 in 19.00 Vabljeni!
  4. 4. OBVESTILO Prosimo Vas, da nam javite stanje vodomera na bregu Sv. Martina najpozneje do ponedeljka, dne 4.12.2017 na občinsko upravo Občine Kobilje, na telefon: 02/579-92-20.
  5. 5. GARANCIJE BANČNIM KREDITOM V REGIJI POMURJE v okviru Regijske garancijske sheme Pomurje
  6. 6. Razvojna agencija Sinergija, sodelujoča razvojna institucija RRA za Pomurje, kot izvajalec regijske garancijske sheme v Pomurski regiji obvešča, da so na voljo garancije bančnim kreditom v regiji Pomurje v okviru Regijske garancijske sheme (v nadaljevanju RGS) in vabi vse zainteresirane upravičence, da na podlagi objavljenega Javnega razpisa za garancije bančnim kreditom za mikro, mala in srednja podjetja v okviru regijske garancijske sheme v regiji Pomurje (Ur.l. RS št. 54/2017 z dne 29. 9. 2017) oddajo vlogo za pridobitev garancije za bančne kredite.
  7. 7. Garancije RGS Pomurje za bančne kredite na območju Pomurske regije razpisuje RA Sinergija kot izvajalec po pogodbi s Slovenskim regionalno razvojnim skladom, ter v sodelovanju z bankami: Delavsko hranilnico d.d., Banko Sparkasse d.d., NLB d.d., Novo KBM d.d. in Primorsko hranilnico Vipava d.d.. UPRAVIČENCI DO GARANCIJ SO Gospodarski subjekti, ki delujejo in vlagajo na območju občin statistične regije Pomurje: • mikro, male in srednje velike gospodarske družbe, • samostojni podjetniki, • zadruge, • socialna podjetja.
  8. 8. POGOJI ZA PRIDOBITEV GARANCIJE: • garancija znaša od 50 do 80 % odobrenega bančnega kredita; • najnižji znesek kredita je 8.000 EUR, najvišji znesek kredita pa 500.000 EUR; • doba vračanja je do 8 let, v nobenem primeru pa ne sme preseči 19. 03. 2025; • moratorij je možen do 12 mesecev oz. do 6 mesecev za kredite, ki so več kot 60 % namenjeni za obratna sredstva, in se všteva v čas skupne dobe vračanja kredita; • upravičeni stroški za obratna sredstva so lahko do 100 %, vendar največ 200.000,00 EUR; v primeru, ko delež upravičenih stroškov za obratna sredstva presega 60 % vseh upravičenih stroškov, se kredit odobri za največ 3 leta;
  9. 9. • vlagatelj zavaruje prejeti kredit z garancijo Sklada v višini do 80 % vrednosti posojila in drugimi oblikami zavarovanj, kot jih dogovori z banko, odvisno od stopnje tveganosti projekta in vlagatelja; • RGS deluje po principu de minimis; • rok in način prijave: do porabe sredstev oz. najpozneje do 19.04.2018; pisna vloga se odda priporočeno po pošti na naslov Razvojna agencija Sinergija d.o.o., Kranjčeva ulica 3, 9226 Moravske Toplice, ali osebno v pisarnah RA Sinergija, v Martjancih 36.
  10. 10. Obrestna mera in stroški odobritve ter vodenja so različni po SODELUJOČIH bankah V RGS: • Delavska hranilnica d.d. Ljubljana = 6m EURIBOR + 1,85%; • Banka SPARKASSE d.d. = 6m EURIBOR + 1,94%; • NLB d.d. = 6m EURIBOR + 2,00%; • Nova KBM d.d. = 6m EURIBOR + 2,13%; • Primorska hranilnica Vipava d.d. = 6m EURIBOR + 2,13%.
  11. 11. Celoten javni razpis in razpisna dokumentacija sta dostopna na spletni strani Razvojne agencije Sinergija: www.ra-sinergija.si/sl/rgs/. Za vse dodatne informacije: • pišite na e-naslov: rgs.pomurje@ra-sinergija.si, • pokličite na 02/ 538 13 58 (ga. Valerija Vogrinčič), ob delavnikih med 8.00 in 12.00 uro, • ali se osebno zglasite v pisarnah Razvojne agencije Sinergija v Martjancih 36.
  12. 12. OBVESTILO Društvo vinogradnikov Kobilje obvešča svoje člane, da je do 20.11.2017 rok za prijavo letošnjega pridelka grozdja in vina. Zavezanci za prijavo so vinogradniki, ki obdelujejo več kot 10 arov vinogradov. Prijava se vloži na pristojni Upravni enoti.
  13. 13. Obvestilo o spremembi uradnih ur na krajevnih uradih v Dobrovniku in Veliki Polani Do 20. novembra 2017 bosta omenjena krajevna urada poslovala po spremenjenem razporedu uradnih ur, in sicer: Krajevni urad Dobrovnik: ob ponedeljkih in sredah, Krajevni urad Velika Polana: ob torkih.
  14. 14. V času, ko krajevna urada ne poslujeta, lahko stranke zadeve uredijo na sosednjem krajevnem uradu ali na sedežu Upravne enote v Lendavi, Trg ljudske pravice 5, Lendava, oziroma pokličejo na telefon 02/577-36-00 (centrala) ali 02/577-36-33 (matičar na sedežu Upravne enote Lendava).
  15. 15. OBVESTILO Spoštovane ženske vseh starosti, vabljene na rekreacijo, vsak torek ob 18.00 uri. Izbirate lahko med razgibalnimi vajami, odbojko ali obema.
  16. 16. OBVESTILO Tisti, poštenjak, kateri si je znal sposoditi kardan od g. Lopert Jožeta, naj ga pošteno tudi nazaj prinese. Hvala. Silvo Smej
  17. 17. SVETOVNI DAN SPOMINA NA ŽRTVE PROMETNIH NESREČ 19. NOVEMBER 2017 V POKLON ŽIVLJENJU
  18. 18. Globalni nosilci, partnerji in podporniki projekta: • Združeni narodi (ZN) • Evropsko združenje žrtev prometnih nesreč (FEVR) • Svetovna zdravstvena organizacija (WHO) • Evropska komisija • FIA Fundation Nosilci, partnerji in podporniki projekta v RS: • Zavod varna pot - nosilec • Državni zbor RS • Ministrstvo za zdravje • Ministrstvo za infrastrukturo • Ministrstvo za šolstvo, znanost in šport • Policija • Mestna občina Ljubljana • Agencija RS za varnost prometa
  19. 19. • Občine in občinski SPV • Slovensko zavarovalno združenje • AMZS, ZZŠAM • DARS • Slovenska Karitas • Rdeči križ Slovenije • Druge vladne in nevladne organizacije Svetovni dan spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč: • je dan, ob katerem se spomnimo vseh umrlih in poškodovanih v prometnih nesrečah skupaj z njihovimi bližnjimi, prijatelji, sodelavci in znanci; • je odgovor na potrebo žrtev prometnih nesreč po javnemu priznanju njihovega trpljenja in izgube.
  20. 20. Zakaj je Svetovni dan spomina pomemben: • s pridobljeno pozornostjo predstavlja spodbudo in poziv državi za izvajanje nacionalnih programov; • povezuje žrtve prometnih nesreč po vsem svetu; • družbi sporoča, da so posledice prometnih nesreč nesprejemljive; • ker pomanjkanje informacij o žrtvah prometnih nesreč ustvarja med ljudmi ravnodušnost; • s spominom in javnim pogovorom o žrtvah prometnih nesreč ustvarja skupno preventivo na tem področju; • ker je molčanje del kolektivnega zatiskanja oči pred resnico.
  21. 21. Tretja nedelja v novembru je imenovana za Svetovni dan spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč. 19. NOVEMBER 2017 Cilj letošnjih aktivnosti: Zmanjšanje smrtnih žrtev in hudo telesno poškodovanih v prometnih nesrečah za 50% do leta 2020 Tema letošnjih aktivnosti: V POKLON ŽIVLJENJU S predlaganimi aktivnostmi želimo opozoriti, da vsaka najhujša prometna nesreča prizadene svojce, prijatelje, sodelavce in znance. Vsak od njih na svoj način žaluje, trpi ali je v stiski. Spoštovanje in zavedanje, kako dragoceno je naše in tuje življenje, nam povrne in utrdi smisel in ljubezen do življenja.
  22. 22. Letošnja celostna podoba in sporočilnost Globalno v Sloveniji
  23. 23. Statistična poročila • Po podatkih Svetovne zdravstvene organizacije vsako leto po svetovnih cestah umre približno 1.24 milijona ljudi (174 na mio./prebivalcev), poškoduje se okoli 50 milijonov, 5 milijonov za vedno ostane invalidnih. • Po podatkih Evropske komisije je na cestah v EU leta 2016 umrlo 25.671 tisoč ljudi, (51 mrtvih na mio./prebivalcev) (ZDA v letu 2015 , 106 mrtvih na mio/preb) prebivalcev, približno 135 tisoč ljudi je bilo hudo poškodovanih. • Družbeni stroški (rehabilitacija, zdravstveno varstvo, materialna škoda itd.) smrtnih žrtev in poškodb se v poročilu o varnosti evropskih cest, Evropske komisije pod vodstvom Violete Bulc, ocenjujejo na vsaj 100 milijard evrov. • Slovenske ceste so od leta 1991 do 2016 zahtevale 7.224 življenj V istem obdobju se je 281.437 ljudi hudo telesno poškodovalo. V letu 2016 je umrlo 130 oseb kar pomeni 65 na mio./prebivalcev). • Za vse te ljudi in njihove bližnje velja, da nikoli več ne bodo živeli, kot so pred usodnim dogodkom.
  24. 24. Načrtovane aktivnosti: Oktober in november • Pobuda vrtcem, šolam in drugim organizacijam, da sodelujejo v projektu s svojimi izdelki, programi, slogani, sporočili udeležencem v prometu… Četrtek, 16. november 2017 ob 11. uri • Poklonitev žrtvam pri Osrednjem obeležju žrtvam prometnih nesreč na ljubljanskih Žalah. Sobota, 18. november 2017 • Program in aktivnosti ob obeleževanju svetovnega dne v centru Ljubljane; od 10. ure dalje. • Osrednja obeležitev v Mestni hiši v Ljubljani; ob 17. uri. • Slovesne obeležitve po različnih krajih po Sloveniji. Nedelja, 19. november 2017 • Sveta maša v Ljubljanski stolnici Sv. Nikolaja
  25. 25. Predlog aktivnosti: V okviru slogana V poklon življenju kot tudi generalnega cilja Svetovnega dne spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč predlagamo, da sodelujoči: • posadijo drevo, semena rastlin (pšenica, sončnice, …), ki ponazori novo življenje, rast, razvoj …; • izdelujejo različne likovne izdelke, literarna dela (pesmi, zgodbe, pripovedi …); • podajo zavezo/zaveze VIZIJI 0 in kaj so sami pripravljen storiti za zmanjšanje števila umrlih in poškodovanih na slovenskih cestah; • pripravijo kulturni program ali drugo prireditev v počastitev Svetovnega dne in v poklon življenju; • na svojem domu, prireditvi prižgejo svečko v spomin in opomin. Izdelke, aktivnosti predstavijo na svojih internetnih straneh in socialnih omrežjih in/ali posredujejo Zavodu Varna pot.
  26. 26. Poklonitev žrtvam pri Osrednjem obeležju žrtvam prometnih nesreč Četrtek, 16. november 2017 ob 11. uri na Ljubljanskih Žalah • Javna poklonitev žrtvam prometnih nesreč z vencem in prižigom sveč. Več o tem: http://www.varna-pot.si/si/335/860/Svecana_umestitev in_otvoritev_osrednjega_obelezja_zrtvam_prometnih_nesrec.aspx
  27. 27. Promocijsko - preventivna akcija pred Mestno hišo v Ljubljani Sobota, 18. november 2017 od 9. do 17. ure • Predstavitev izdelkov sodelujočih šol • Drevo življenja in spodbujanje mimoidočih, da napišejo svoje misli, sporočila, zahvale in jih javno razstavijo na posebnem razstavnem prostoru z baloni, cvetjem • Podpisi k zavezi Vizije 0 • Predstavitev pomena, namena in cilja Svetovnega dne spomina
  28. 28. Osrednja in slovesna prireditev v Mestni hiši v Ljubljani Sobota, 18. november 2017 ob 17. uri • Predsednik državnega zbora RS dr. Milan Brglez, Evropska komisarka za promet mag. Violeta Bulc, predsednik FEVR Jeannot Mersch, župan MOL Zoran Jankovič • Predstavniki vladnih in nevladnih organizacij • Predstavitev pesniške zbirke Opus obstoja, avtorice Brede Marije Kovše • Spremljevalni kulturni in glasbeni program • Poklon žrtvam prometnih nesreč
  29. 29. Slovesne obeležitve po različnih krajih po Sloveniji • Aktivnosti se bodo tudi letos organizirano odvijale po različnih krajih in mestih v Sloveniji. • Želimo si, da se nam v spomin žrtvam prometnih nesreč pri tem pridruži čim več posameznikov in organizacij, zato pozivamo različne organizacije po občinah, da na kulturen in primeren način ter ob pripravi lastnega programa obeležijo Svetovni dan spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč.
  30. 30. Ostale aktivnosti: • Poziv sodelujočim organizacijam in občinam ter obvestilo javnosti • Povabilo odgovornim predstavnikom Vlade Republike Slovenije k javni podpori projekta • Povabilo poslancem Državnega zbora Republike Slovenije, diplomatom ter drugim političnim institucijam k javni podpori projekta • Poziv verskim voditeljem k nagovoru o strpnosti in spoštovanju pravil in udeležencev v cestnem prometu ter obeležitvi navedenega dne • Povabilo medijem in celotni javnosti, še posebej voznikom in ostalim udeležencem v prometu, naj bo Svetovni dan spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč zaznamovan kot »Dan brez prometnih nesreč« (nedelja, 19. november).
  31. 31. Podprite nas pri naših skupnih prizadevanjih Vprašajte, kontaktirajte, predlagajte, podprite: Za vse dodatne informacije smo vam na voljo: e-naslov: info@varna-pot.si in tel.: 05/99-55-022 Anja Žurga – programski vodja Lili Mavec in Kristina Zorko – projektni vodji Hvala vam Prometna nesreča se je včeraj pripetila njim, danes nam in ne želimo si, da bi se jutri pripetila vam! Marjana Kračun Svetovni dan spomina na žrtve prometnih nesreč 2009
  32. 32. Kdaj? Šolsko leto 2017/2018 Kje? OŠ Kobilje Papir zbiramo za naše otroke
  33. 33. Jesenska akcija sterilizacij in kastracij psov in mačk na vseh veterinarskih postajah v Pomurju od 1.10.2017 do 30.11.2017 20 % popust pri ceni storitve
  34. 34. Zakaj sterilizirati oz. kastrirati? V Sloveniji je preveč psov in mačk: vsekakor se skoti več živali, kot jih lahko dobi dom. Mnoge živali, ki jih ljudje ne morejo oddati, pristanejo na cesti in nato v zavetišču. Preplašene in sestradane imajo 30 dni časa, da spet začnejo zaupati ljudem. Če jih v tem času nihče ne posvoji, jih je po Zakonu o zaščiti živali dovoljeno evtanazirati. S sterilizacijo oz. kastracijo svoje živali lahko tudi vi pripomorete, da bo teh zavrženih živali, ki v zavetiščih težko najdejo nov dom, manj. Pozitiven vpliv na zdravje: preprečuje raka na maternici, mlečnih žlezah, prostati in modih, zmanjša prenos spolno prenosljivih bolezni.
  35. 35. Kupon po predhodnem naročilu lahko uveljavite pri veterinarskih organizacijah: • NABERGOJ, VETERINARSKI INŽENIRING MORAVSKE TOPLICE d.o.o., Moravske Toplice (02/548-12-30) • ŠANTL VETERINARSKA AMBULANTA d.o.o., Sveti Jurij ob Ščavnici (051-311-310, 02/564-39-24, 02/564-39-20) • VETERINARSKA POSTAJA LENDAVA d.o.o., Lendava (02/578-85-87) • VETERINA ŠKARICA, Murska Sobota (02/521-15-73, 041-343-650)
  36. 36. • VETERINARIA MURSKA SOBOTA d.o.o., Murska Sobota (02/521-38-57) • VETERINARSKA AMBULANTA LJUTOMER d.o.o., Ljutomer (02/584-85-55) • VETERINARSKA AMBULANTA TUŠAR, Lendava (031-663-925) • VETERINARSKA POSTAJA RADGONA, Gornja Radgona (02/564-85-90) DZŽ Pomurja – Smo beseda tistih, ki je nimajo
  37. 37. OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občane in občanke, ter društva, da v bodoče ne odlagajo vreč s smetmi pred zbirni center.
  38. 38. OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občanke in občane, da v prihodnje ne odlagajo gradbenega in preostalega materiala na obrtno industrijski coni. Tovrstnega nepravilnega odlaganja odpadkov v prihodnje ne bomo več tolerirali, pač pa bomo kršitelje prijavili pristojnim službam. V primeru, da imate informacije o odlaganju odpadkov na obrtno industrijski coni, vas prosimo, da o tem obvestite občinsko upravo. Hvala za razumevanje!
  39. 39. OBVESTILO Zbirni center Kobilje Delovni čas: • torek: 16.00 - 17.00 • petek: 10.30 - 11.30 • 1. sobota v mesecu: 9.00 - 10.00 • nedelja, prazniki: ZAPRTO
  40. 40. ZBIRANJE ODPADNEGA PAPIRJA Obveščamo občane, da smo spet pričeli z zbiranjem odpadnega papirja. Papir zbiramo pri tovarni pred označenimi vrati starega skladišča vsak delovnik med 6.00 in 14.00 uro. V soboto in nedeljo ne prinašajte papirja. SPREJEMAMO NE SPREJEMAMO časopis škatel revije kartona reklamne letake knjige OŠ Kobilje
  41. 41. OGLAS Podarim navadno opeko. Več informacij na tel. št.: 051 - 202 - 408
  42. 42. OGLAS Kupim 200 litrsko traktorsko aksialno vinogradniško škropilnico. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 378 - 642
  43. 43. OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 159, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 354 - 762
  44. 44. OGLAS Ugodno prodam 200 litrsko traktorsko škropilnico za njive. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 346 - 783
  45. 45. OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 67 in tudi vsa kmetijska zemljišča, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 606 - 495 Pokličite po 17.00 uri.
  46. 46. OGLAS Prodam popolnoma obnovljeno dvosobno stanovanje v centru Murske Sobote (Kocljeva ulica). Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 378 - 642
  47. 47. OGLAS Prodamo prašiča, 170 kg. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 899 - 086
  48. 48. OGLAS Ugodno prodamo žensko kolo. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 346 - 783
  49. 49. OGLAS Ugodno prodamo spalnico (slika) za 180 EUR, pisalno mizo za 40 EUR in klubsko mizico za 30 EUR. Več informacij na tel. št.: 041 - 768 - 135
  50. 50. Cepljenje proti gripi se izvaja od 16. 10. 2017 ob delavnikih med 7. in 12. uro na NIJZ OE Murska Sobota, A. Novaka 2b (pri železniški postaji) Predhodno naročilo ni potrebno.
  51. 51. Vožnja pod vplivom alkohola ali drugih prepovedanih substanc lahko pripelje do usodnih posledic, zato se odločite pametno. Ko vozite, recite NE alkoholu! Če ste pili alkohol, vožnjo raje prepustite trezni osebi in tako zaščitite sebe, svoje bližnje in ostale udeležence v prometu. Akcija Slovenija piha 0,0

×