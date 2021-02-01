Successfully reported this slideshow.
Interni kanal je namenjen obveščanju občank in občanov občine Kobilje o delu občinske uprave, organov občine in njegovih d...
INFORMACIJE OBČINSKE UPRAVE
DELOVNI ČAS OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek, torek, četrtek: 7.00 – 15.00 Sreda: 7.00 – 17.00 Petek: 7.00 – 13.00
URADNE URE OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek: 8.00 – 12.00 Sreda: 8.00 – 12.00, 13.00 – 16.00 Petek: 8.00 – 12.00
OBVESTILO Obveščamo vas, da bomo objave za interni kanal, ki jih dobimo do 12.00 ure, objavili še isti dan. Objave, ki bod...
Obveščamo vas, da lahko spremljate vsa obvestila, ki so povezana z koronavirusom na naši spletni strani Občine Kobilje v n...
OBVESTILO Spoštovane občanke in občani, z vprašanji, ki se vam odpirajo glede novega koronavirusa in prošnjami za pomoč, s...
V pomoč prebivalcem pri iskanju zanesljivih informacij v zvezi z novim koronavirusom je vlada ponovno vzpostavila klicni c...
OBVESTILO ZARADI PREPREČEVANJA OKUŽB S KORONAVIRUSOM občinska uprava Občine Kobilje za stranke posluje samo po predhodnem ...
Telefon za psihološko podporo ob epidemiji COVID-19 24 ur, vsak dan. Klic je brezplačen. Ker pogovor daje moč. 080 51 00
STE SE ZNAŠLI V STISKI? TUKAJ SMO, DA VAM POMAGAMO! Za več informacij nas lahko kontaktirate na elektronski naslov: pomocn...
Aktualne informacije Vlade Republike Slovenije lahko spremljate na spletni strani občine Kobilje v rubriki “Obvestila – ko...
OBVESTILO Knjižnica bo na voljo samo za vračanje in izposojo gradiva, pravljične ure do nadaljnjega odpadejo. IZPOSOJA GRA...
Knjižnica Kobilje vas obvešča o delovnem času z januarjem 2021 naprej in sicer ob torkih od 16.00 – 20.00 ure Vabljeni! Po...
V A B I L O na 12. redno sejo Občinskega sveta Občine Kobilje, ki bo v torek, dne 9.2.2021 s pričetkom ob 17.00 uri v kult...
NUJNO OBVESTILO: Pozivamo vse občane, ki ste v izolaciji oz. samoizolaciji, da dosledno upoštevate navodila NIJZ, navodila...
Mlin Katić d.o.o. Velika Vas pri Krškem 1B, Poslovna enota Dobrovnik 296 A je odprl trgovino v Dobrovniku (pri vagi) V trg...
Obveščamo vas, da se bo izvajalo presejalno testiranje pred Centrom za zaščito in reševanje Dobrovnik vsak torek od 12.30–...
Energetsko sanirana in obnovljena šola: otroci so naš ponos, naše največje bogastvo. Pridni in zavzeti, kot so, si zasluži...
Vsi, ki imate doma knjige, pa ne veste kam z njimi, jih lahko podarite naši občinski knjižnici, kjer bomo pripravili kotič...
CENJENE STRANKE! Obveščamo vas, da Market Kobilje do nadaljnjega obratuje po naslednjem delovnem času: • v ponedeljek, tor...
OBVESTILO O OZNAČEVANJU DREVJA – ODKAZILU V K. O. KOBILJE Označevanje drevja - odkazilo - se bo to zimo zaradi prepovedi z...
Ta vikend od petka do nedelje vabi Picerija Kobula v času od 12.00 do 20.00 ure, Ponudba: - pice, razni topli napitki, kav...
IZOBRAŽEVANJE ODRASLIH BREZPLAČNA UČNA POMOČ Srednja poklicna in teniška šola Murska Sobota je koordinator projekta Promoc...
Obvestilo občanom v primeru nasilja V trenutni situaciji smo lahko v hudi stiski in zato vam želimo podati informacije v p...
V zvezi s poslabšano epidemiološko situacijo v Sloveniji Ministrstvo za zdravje, v sodelovanju z Nacionalnim inštitutom za...
Obvestilo V času sanacije na OŠ Kobilje ne bo kontejnerja za zbiranje oblačil in obutve. Hvala za razumevanje!
OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občane in občanke, ter društva, da v bodoče ne odlagajo vreč s smetmi pred zbirni center.
NAPROŠAMO VSE LASTNIKE GROBOV, DA NE ODLAGAJO LESENIH ODPADKOV Z GROBOV (KRIŽ, OKVIR GROBA) NA PROSTOR ZA ODVEČNO ZEMLJO.
Kdaj? od 03.09.2019 do 30.06.2020 Kje? SKLADIŠČE PRI TRGOVINI Papir zbiramo za:OŠ IN VRTEC KOBILJE Vsak kilogram šteje! Zb...
ZBIRANJE ODPADNEGA PAPIRJA Obveščamo občane, da smo spet pričeli z zbiranjem odpadnega papirja. Papir zbiramo pri tovarni ...
OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občanke in občane, da v prihodnje ne odlagajo gradbenega in preostalega materiala na obrtno industri...
O G L A S I
OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 67 in tudi vsa kmetijska zemljišča, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 606 - 4...
OGLAS Na Kobilju prodam gradbeno parcelo v velikosti 458 m2. Cena je 2.500,00 €. Za vse dodatne informacije pokličite na t...
VEČ INFORMACIJ NA www.nijz.si Preprečimo širjenje novega koronavirusa! 1. Če pri sebi opazite bolezenske znake (vročino, k...
Še vedno je potrebno dosledno spoštovati ukrepe: •Redno in temeljito umivanje rok z •milom in vodo ali razkuževanje rok. •...
  1. 1. Interni kanal je namenjen obveščanju občank in občanov občine Kobilje o delu občinske uprave, organov občine in njegovih delovnih teles, društev in drugih organizacij, vseh področjih dela in življenja v občini, problematiki posameznih področij, prireditvah oz. javnih dogodkih v občini, predlogih, pobudah, odzivih, mnenjih in stališčih ter mnenjih občanov. Poleg informativnih strani po želji naročnikov omogočamo tudi oglaševanje, ki gledalcem omogoča, da se ob branju zanimivih lokalnih informacij seznanijo tudi s privlačnimi ponudbami in novostmi oglaševalcev. (info. na 02 579 92 20) Želimo vam prijetno branje! POZDRAVLJENI NA INTERNEM KANALU OBČINE KOBILJE
  2. 2. INFORMACIJE OBČINSKE UPRAVE
  3. 3. DELOVNI ČAS OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek, torek, četrtek: 7.00 – 15.00 Sreda: 7.00 – 17.00 Petek: 7.00 – 13.00
  4. 4. URADNE URE OBČINSKE UPRAVE Ponedeljek: 8.00 – 12.00 Sreda: 8.00 – 12.00, 13.00 – 16.00 Petek: 8.00 – 12.00
  5. 5. OBVESTILO Obveščamo vas, da bomo objave za interni kanal, ki jih dobimo do 12.00 ure, objavili še isti dan. Objave, ki bodo prispele po 12.00 uri pa naslednji dan. Objave lahko pošljete na: -marjan@kobilje.si -sandra@kobilje.si -obcina@kobilje.si ali na telefonsko številko 02/579 92 20. Vse objave so brezplačne.
  6. 6. Obveščamo vas, da lahko spremljate vsa obvestila, ki so povezana z koronavirusom na naši spletni strani Občine Kobilje v novi rubriki “Obvestila Koronavirus covid-19”
  7. 7. OBVESTILO Spoštovane občanke in občani, z vprašanji, ki se vam odpirajo glede novega koronavirusa in prošnjami za pomoč, se lahko obrnete neposredno na pristojne državne organe: - za zdravstvena priporočila in napotke so uporabnikom na voljo pristojne službe Nacionalnega inštituta za javno zdravje na telefonski številki 01 2441 729, - za pojasnila glede odrejanja karantene lahko zaprosite na Ministrstvu za zdravje na telefonski številki 01 478 68 48, - za vprašanja glede postopkov prehajanja državne meje ostaja tudi v bodoče na voljo klicni center za koronavirus Policije, ki je dosegljiv na telefonski številki 01 514 70 01, -za konzularne zadeve lahko zaprosite pristojne službe Ministrstva za zunanje zadeve na telefonski številki 01 478 20 10, - za vse morebitne dodatne informacije: občinska uprava Občine Kobilje na telefonski številki 02 579 92 20
  8. 8. V pomoč prebivalcem pri iskanju zanesljivih informacij v zvezi z novim koronavirusom je vlada ponovno vzpostavila klicni center, dosegljivi so od ponedeljka do petka, med 8. in 16. uro, na brezplačni telefonski številki 080 1404.
  9. 9. OBVESTILO ZARADI PREPREČEVANJA OKUŽB S KORONAVIRUSOM občinska uprava Občine Kobilje za stranke posluje samo po predhodnem naročilu na tel. št.: 02 5799 220, oziroma po e-pošti: obcina@kobilje.si HVALA ZA RAZUMEVANJE.
  10. 10. Telefon za psihološko podporo ob epidemiji COVID-19 24 ur, vsak dan. Klic je brezplačen. Ker pogovor daje moč. 080 51 00
  11. 11. STE SE ZNAŠLI V STISKI? TUKAJ SMO, DA VAM POMAGAMO! Za več informacij nas lahko kontaktirate na elektronski naslov: pomocnavratih@gmail.com ali telefonski številki: 070 336 663IN 070 673 759
  12. 12. Aktualne informacije Vlade Republike Slovenije lahko spremljate na spletni strani občine Kobilje v rubriki “Obvestila – koronavirus” Povezava za spletno stran Vlade RS: https://www.gov.si/teme/koronavirus-sars- cov-2/
  13. 13. OBVESTILO Knjižnica bo na voljo samo za vračanje in izposojo gradiva, pravljične ure do nadaljnjega odpadejo. IZPOSOJA GRADIVA je možna po predhodnem naročilu gradiva, to lahko storite tako, da: • na facebook strani Knjižnica Kobilje pošljete sporočilo ali • pošljete e-mail na kobiljeknjiznica@gmail.com ali • pokličete na 041 545 828 (Polonca). Ukrepi, ki jih morate upoštevati ob obisku knjižnice: • v knjižnico vstopajte le, če ste zdravi, • ob vstopu si razkužite roke, • med obiskom knjižnice nosite zaščitno masko, • vstopajte posamično in upoštevajte omejitve gibanja v knjižnici, • ohranjajte razdaljo 1, 5 m, • poskrbite za higieno kašlja, • obisk knjižnice naj bo čim krajši.
  14. 14. Knjižnica Kobilje vas obvešča o delovnem času z januarjem 2021 naprej in sicer ob torkih od 16.00 – 20.00 ure Vabljeni! Polonca
  15. 15. V A B I L O na 12. redno sejo Občinskega sveta Občine Kobilje, ki bo v torek, dne 9.2.2021 s pričetkom ob 17.00 uri v kulturni dvorani Občine Kobilje z naslednjim Predlogom dnevnega reda: • Potrditev zapisnika 11. redne seje, 2. izredne seje, 2. dopisne seje in 3. dopisne seje • Realizacija/uresničevanje sklepov • Obravnava in sprejem Letnega programa športa v Občini Kobilje za leto 2021 (Poročevalec: Robert Ščap, župan) • Predlog proračuna Občine Kobilje za leto 2021 – prva obravnava • Poročevalka: Milena Antolin, računovodkinja • Predlogi in pobude • Razno Vljudno vabljeni! Župan Robert Ščap
  16. 16. NUJNO OBVESTILO: Pozivamo vse občane, ki ste v izolaciji oz. samoizolaciji, da dosledno upoštevate navodila NIJZ, navodila za osebe s potrjeno okužbo in vse, ki so ji bili izpostavljeni. Ostanimo zdravi! Občina Kobilje
  17. 17. Mlin Katić d.o.o. Velika Vas pri Krškem 1B, Poslovna enota Dobrovnik 296 A je odprl trgovino v Dobrovniku (pri vagi) V trgovini lahko dobite vse vrste moke,kaše,pšenično krmilno moko,otrobe. Trgovina je odprta od ponedeljka do petka od 10:00 do 12:00 ure. Sobota, nedelja in prazniki zaprto. Dodatne informacije 051 236 298
  18. 18. Obveščamo vas, da se bo izvajalo presejalno testiranje pred Centrom za zaščito in reševanje Dobrovnik vsak torek od 12.30–14.30 ure za COVID-19. S sabo imejte osebni dokument in zdravstveno izkaznico. Predhodno naročilo ni potrebno
  19. 19. Energetsko sanirana in obnovljena šola: otroci so naš ponos, naše največje bogastvo. Pridni in zavzeti, kot so, si zaslužijo najboljše okolje za pridobivanje znanja in izkušenj.
  20. 20. Vsi, ki imate doma knjige, pa ne veste kam z njimi, jih lahko podarite naši občinski knjižnici, kjer bomo pripravili kotiček podarjenih knjig (KNJIGOBEŽNICE). Knjige lahko prinesete v knjižnico, kadar je odprta. Polonca
  21. 21. CENJENE STRANKE! Obveščamo vas, da Market Kobilje do nadaljnjega obratuje po naslednjem delovnem času: • v ponedeljek, torek, četrtek in petek od 8.00 - 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 16.30 ure • v sredo od 8.00 – 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 18.00 ure • sobota od 8.00 – 12.00 ure Delovni čas pogodbene pošte: • v ponedeljek, torek, četrtek in petek od 08.00 – 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 16.30 ure • v sredo od 8.00 – 12.00 ure in od 14.00 – 18.00 ure • v soboto od 8.00 – 12.00 ure Ostanimo zdravi in odgovorni!
  22. 22. OBVESTILO O OZNAČEVANJU DREVJA – ODKAZILU V K. O. KOBILJE Označevanje drevja - odkazilo - se bo to zimo zaradi prepovedi zbiranja in drugih ukrepov (Covid-19) izvajalo izključno po predhodni najavi lastnika o željeni izbiri dreves v zasebnem gozdu! Pokličite na tel. Številko: 579- 90-04 ali na GSM 041- 657- 849, da se dogovorimo za dan in uro odkazila. Zdravko Horvat gozd. inž.
  23. 23. Ta vikend od petka do nedelje vabi Picerija Kobula v času od 12.00 do 20.00 ure, Ponudba: - pice, razni topli napitki, kava, in drugo za domov, - prevzemno mesto terasa Picerije Kobula, - vsa ponudba na spletni strani: www.picerija-kobula.si Kontakt: 059 149 638
  24. 24. IZOBRAŽEVANJE ODRASLIH BREZPLAČNA UČNA POMOČ Srednja poklicna in teniška šola Murska Sobota je koordinator projekta Promocija, animacija in učna pomoč od 2018 do 2022 – ATENA za Pomurje. Projekt omogoča brezplačno učno pomoč osebam vpisanim v izobraževanje odraslih. Prijave in dodatne informacije: Tel:02 534 89 35 (Alenka Glavač Geršanov) Več informacij imate na spletni strani Občine Kobilje
  25. 25. Obvestilo občanom v primeru nasilja V trenutni situaciji smo lahko v hudi stiski in zato vam želimo podati informacije v primeru nasilja: Pokličite policijo v kolikor ste neposredno ogroženi ali posredujete informacije: 113 Pokličite krizni center, v kolikor potrebujete takojšnji umik na varno: Krizni center za žrtve nasilja v družini Maribor: 02 250 26 60 ali 051 324 211 Pokličite v svetovalnico ko potrebujete pomiritev, informacije in usmeritev: Svetovalnica za ljudi v stiski Murska Sobota: 031 404 683; Društvo za nenasilno komunikacijo: 01 434 48 22, 031 770 120, info@drustvo-dnk.si dežurni SOS telefon: 080 11 55 Pokličite pristojen Center za socialno delo Pomurje v kolikor potrebujete informacije, razbremenitev: Enota MURSKA SOBOTA - 02 535 11 40 Enota LJUTOMER - 02 585 86 60 Enota LENDAVA – 02 578 98 40 Enota GORNJA RADGONA – 02 564 93 10 Za umik od nasilja, nastanitev ali pogovor pokličite Varno hišo Pomurja na št. 031 442 200 ali pišite na vh.pomurja@gmail.com Tako kot varujete svoje zdravje, varujte svoje odnose in v prvi vrsti, sebe. Če nas boste pri tem potrebovali, smo tukaj.
  26. 26. V zvezi s poslabšano epidemiološko situacijo v Sloveniji Ministrstvo za zdravje, v sodelovanju z Nacionalnim inštitutom za javno zdravje širi kampanijo »Nalezimo se dobrih navad«! Z njo ozaveščajo, da lahko z upoštevanjem pravil stroke pred širjenjem novega koronavirusa zaščitimo sebe in s tem tudi druge. Več si lahko preberete na spletni strani občine Kobilje v rubriki “Obvestila-koronavirus”
  27. 27. Obvestilo V času sanacije na OŠ Kobilje ne bo kontejnerja za zbiranje oblačil in obutve. Hvala za razumevanje!
  28. 28. OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občane in občanke, ter društva, da v bodoče ne odlagajo vreč s smetmi pred zbirni center.
  29. 29. NAPROŠAMO VSE LASTNIKE GROBOV, DA NE ODLAGAJO LESENIH ODPADKOV Z GROBOV (KRIŽ, OKVIR GROBA) NA PROSTOR ZA ODVEČNO ZEMLJO.
  30. 30. Kdaj? od 03.09.2019 do 30.06.2020 Kje? SKLADIŠČE PRI TRGOVINI Papir zbiramo za:OŠ IN VRTEC KOBILJE Vsak kilogram šteje! Zbiramo star časopis, revije, reklame, zvezke, pisarniški papir PAPIR MORA BITI ZVEZAN V PAKETE! KARTONSKAEMBALAŽA INPLASTIČNEVREČKESOSTROŠEK RECIKLAŽE IN NAM ZMANJŠUJEJO VREDNOST ZBRANEGA PAPIRJA,ZA TO VAS LEPO PROSIMO, DA UPOŠTEVA TE NA VODILA. DajmoIndustrijiNazaj Odpadne Surovine Zberimočimvečstaregapapirjaza našeotroke. Staremupapirju
  31. 31. ZBIRANJE ODPADNEGA PAPIRJA Obveščamo občane, da smo spet pričeli z zbiranjem odpadnega papirja. Papir zbiramo pri tovarni pred označenimi vrati starega skladišča vsak delovnik med 6.00 in 14.00 uro. V soboto in nedeljo ne prinašajte papirja. SPREJEMAMO NE SPREJEMAMO časopis škatel revije kartona reklamne letake OŠ Kobilje
  32. 32. OBVESTILO Prosimo vse občanke in občane, da v prihodnje ne odlagajo gradbenega in preostalega materiala na obrtno industrijski coni. Tovrstnega nepravilnega odlaganja odpadkov v prihodnje ne bomo več tolerirali, pač pa bomo kršitelje prijavili pristojnim službam. V primeru, da imate informacije o odlaganju odpadkov na obrtno industrijski coni, vas prosimo, da o tem obvestite občinsko upravo. Hvala za razumevanje!
  33. 33. O G L A S I
  34. 34. OGLAS Prodam hišo, Kobilje 67 in tudi vsa kmetijska zemljišča, cena po dogovoru. Več informacij na tel. št.: 031 - 606 - 495 Pokličite po 17.00 uri.
  35. 35. OGLAS Na Kobilju prodam gradbeno parcelo v velikosti 458 m2. Cena je 2.500,00 €. Za vse dodatne informacije pokličite na telefonsko številko 031 609 601.
  36. 36. VEČ INFORMACIJ NA www.nijz.si Preprečimo širjenje novega koronavirusa! 1. Če pri sebi opazite bolezenske znake (vročino, kašelj, oteženo dihanje, ki je značilno za pljučnico), ostanite doma, izogibajte se stikom z drugimi ljudmi. 2. PO TELEFONU se posvetujete s svojim izbranim osebnim zdravnikom. Če ta ni dosegljiv, pokličite najbližjo dežurno ambulanto, kjer boste prejeli nadaljnja navodila. 3. Zdravnik bo potrdil ali ovrgel sum na okužbo. Če bo sum upravičen, vas bo zdravnik napotil v zdravstveno ustanovo (t.i. vstopno točko za odvzem brisa). 4. Do te zdravstvene ustanove se peljite z osebnim avtomobilom in ne z javnim prevozom (vlak, avtobus, taksi). Kašljajte v robec ali rokav. Pred odhodom od doma si umijte roke z vodo in milom. 5. Zdravnik, ki vam bo vzel bris, bo glede na vaše zdravstveno stanje ocenil, kje boste počakali na rezultate testa. 6. Po prejemu rezultata vas bo zdravnik obvestil o nadaljnjih ukrepih.
  37. 37. Še vedno je potrebno dosledno spoštovati ukrepe: •Redno in temeljito umivanje rok z •milom in vodo ali razkuževanje rok. •Upoštevanje pravilne higiene kašlja. •Spoštovanje pravil fizičnega distanciranja •V primeru bolezenskih znakov ostanemo doma. •Spoštovanje priporočil / navodil NIJZ ob sproščanju ukrepov. Skupaj zmoremo!

